On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Kerri Glasscock leaves Sydney Fringe to join Create NSW

Kerri Glasscock has been announced as the new Executive Director of Create NSW. A familiar figure in the sector thanks to her work as an independent theatre-maker, award-winning venue owner, artistic director, CEO and advocate for the cultural sector, Glasscock has also contributed policy development for the sector, led the way in the adaptive reuse of spaces for the performing and creative industries, and is a respected voice of the Sydney night-time economy as founding Board Director of the Night Time Industries Association and founding Board Director of the Live Music Venue Alliance.

Glasscock comes to Create NSW after stepping down from her role as CEO and Festival Director at Sydney Fringe. During her 12-year tenure with Fringe Glasscock was credited with increasing the profile of Sydney Fringe from a small community event to the largest independent arts festival in NSW, supporting more than 10,000 artists. She also developed significant national and international touring and award partnerships, providing local artists with financial and logistical support for touring opportunities, while also bringing standout independent work to Sydney audiences.

Sydney Fringe Chair, Maree Taylor said, “Throughout Kerri’s time at Sydney Fringe she has worked tirelessly to place independent artists at the heart of our city. Sydney Fringe has experienced an extraordinary period of growth under her leadership, tripling ticketed attendance and, most importantly, increasing box office revenue back to artists by over 400%. The impact of our festival continues to be valued by our partners with Government investment increasing over the past six years by threefold, and our festival now generating an economic impact of $40 million-plus annually.”

Glasscock said, “There are so many exciting things on the horizon for Sydney Fringe starting with an incredible program of events for September 2025. I leave knowing that the passionate and dedicated team here will deliver an extraordinary festival and next chapter for the organisation. I truly believe our local artists are our state’s greatest asset and I look forward to being able to continue to champion them in my new role at Create NSW.”

Kerri Glasscock. Photo: Supplied.

The recruitment process for Sydney Fringe’s next CEO and Festival Director has already commenced, with Glasscock remaining in the role until June.

Seesaw Magazine appoints a Business and Editorial Manager

WA’s leading arts platform, which has recently rebounded after pausing operations in 2023 is compounding its resurrection by appointing Jesse Oliver Garlick to the role of Business and Editorial Manager to lead its restart. Seesaw‘s fortunes have recovered thanks to support from the Department of Creative Industries, Tourism and Sport, along with other significant donors.

Garlick’s extensive leadership experience spans publishing, financial strategy, governance and audience engagement, with a proven ability to drive editorial excellence, financial sustainability and diverse readership growth. He will take up his new role at Seesaw Magazine in late May.

For two years as CEO of Express Media in Melbourne, Garlick oversaw a national editorial team of 35, ensuring high-quality content through the flagship quarterly publication Voiceworks while fostering diverse voices through an annual development program for writers, artists and creators under 25. More recently, he has been Operations Manager at the Blue Room Theatre and Community Arts and Strategic Officer at the City of Joondalup.

Jesse Oliver Garlick. Photo: Supplied.

Garlick also has a background as a writer, artist, producer and performance poet who won the Australian Poetry Slam in 2017 and has appeared at Fringe World, TedxPerth, the Byron Bay Writers Festival, Ubud Readers and Writers Festival, Singapore Writers Festival and the Hong Kong International Literary Festival.

Seesaw Chair Natalie Jenkins said: “We are thrilled that Jesse has agreed to join the Seesaw team. Jesse is someone with a passion for journalism and arts, culture and creativity, and who wants to help shape debate and conversations about our unique part of the world.”

Garlick added: “I’m honoured to support Seesaw’s return at a time when independent arts journalism is more vital than ever. If art moves us, arts journalism helps us understand why we must be moved. These very discussions play a critical role in shaping how we reflect on creative work, how we value it, and how we advocate for its future. I’m looking forward to ensuring Seesaw remains a dynamic, inclusive and sustainable platform that elevates our creative community in this way.”

