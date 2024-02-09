This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the pile this week, from museums opening around the globe to a new literary journal providing publishing opportunities for Australian writers.

The world’s most anticipated museums opening in 2024

Nine new museums will open in 2024, focused on everything from wine to Egyptology, gaming, protest, equality and more.

Orientalism, a stain that taints Australian opera?

From yellowface to chinoiserie – Orientalism pervades Western stages, so will that include Adelaide Festival’s upcoming, lauded centrepiece opera?

New literary journal set to enrich Australia’s cultural landscape

The new journal is driven by Writers SA with the support of the state’s three universities and Arts South Australia.

LEGO has therapeutic benefits, here is how to access them

How to get the most out of LEGO’s therapeutic benefits as an adult, with children and through LEGO-based therapy.

How will White Bay Power Station work as an arts venue?

Despite offering zero parking on-site, White Bay Power Station promises to be an arts venue to shape Sydney, and beyond.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Performance review: Dead End, Blue Room Theatre ★★★★★

A Ukrainian-Australian cast and crew’s surreal presentation of being assaulted by war.

Musical theatre review: Groundhog Day the Musical, Princess Theatre ★★★★

Worth seeing again… and again… and again…?

Musical review: RENT: The Musical, QPAC ★★★★

This latest iteration of Jonathan Larson’s hit show will captivate a new generation of music theatre lovers.

Opera review: The Magic Flute, Sydney Opera House ★★★1/2

A new iteration by director Kate Gaul on Mozart’s classic search for truth and reason, love and enlightenment.

Jobs and education chatter this week

How do you know when it’s time to move on?

A recent Disability Arts Residency gave Arts Access Victoria’s CEO, Caroline Bowditch, the reassurance that the sector will be in good hands when she steps down from her role.

How method acting could empower women

Natalie Portman says method acting is a ‘luxury women can’t afford’ – but new research shows how it can empower them.

So you want my arts job: Design and Colour Consultant

Sally Evans walks ArtsHub through this specialised area of Interior Design.

