News

 > News

This week’s arts news and trending topics

We break it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.
9 Feb 2024
Celina Lei
Photo: Matheus Bertelli, Pexel. A boy is pointing a flashlight onto a board stuck with newspaper snippets in a dark room. There are fairy lights across the board, emitting a blue and red hue.

All Arts

Photo: Matheus Bertelli, Pexel.

Share Icon

This week’s top arts news stories

We take a look at the arts news that pushed to the top of the pile this week, from museums opening around the globe to a new literary journal providing publishing opportunities for Australian writers.

The world’s most anticipated museums opening in 2024
Nine new museums will open in 2024, focused on everything from wine to Egyptology, gaming, protest, equality and more.

Orientalism, a stain that taints Australian opera?
From yellowface to chinoiserie – Orientalism pervades Western stages, so will that include Adelaide Festival’s upcoming, lauded centrepiece opera?

Read: Amplify Collective stories all-in-one

New literary journal set to enrich Australia’s cultural landscape
The new journal is driven by Writers SA with the support of the state’s three universities and Arts South Australia.

LEGO has therapeutic benefits, here is how to access them
How to get the most out of LEGO’s therapeutic benefits as an adult, with children and through LEGO-based therapy.

How will White Bay Power Station work as an arts venue?
Despite offering zero parking on-site, White Bay Power Station promises to be an arts venue to shape Sydney, and beyond.

More arts news

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star rating system. These are the week’s most read reviews:

Performance review: Dead End, Blue Room Theatre ★★★★★
A Ukrainian-Australian cast and crew’s surreal presentation of being assaulted by war.

Musical theatre review: Groundhog Day the Musical, Princess Theatre ★★★★
Worth seeing again… and again… and again…?

Musical review: RENT: The Musical, QPAC ★★★★
This latest iteration of Jonathan Larson’s hit show will captivate a new generation of music theatre lovers.

Opera review: The Magic Flute, Sydney Opera House ★★★1/2
A new iteration by director Kate Gaul on Mozart’s classic search for truth and reason, love and enlightenment.

More recent reviews

Jobs and education chatter this week

How do you know when it’s time to move on?
A recent Disability Arts Residency gave Arts Access Victoria’s CEO, Caroline Bowditch, the reassurance that the sector will be in good hands when she steps down from her role.

How method acting could empower women
Natalie Portman says method acting is a ‘luxury women can’t afford’ – but new research shows how it can empower them.

So you want my arts job: Design and Colour Consultant
Sally Evans walks ArtsHub through this specialised area of Interior Design.

More careers articles

Have you checked out our new Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great new feature to make it easier to find career stories.

Student Membership - Join for FREE
Celina Lei

Celina Lei is an arts writer and editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. Most recently she took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne.

Related News

Reviews News Features Digital Film Television Theatre Music Sponsored Career Advice
More
Archie Moore, ‘Fredrick Noel Clevens and Valerie Jean Moore’ in ‘kith and kin’, 2024. Found photograph, Australia Pavilion, Venice Biennale 2024. Graphic design Žiga Testen and Stuart Geddes. Image: Courtesy of the Artist and The Commercial. © the artist Heavily edited old photographs with high contrasts of black, grey and white. On the left is a figure taken from the chest up, whose head is completely blacked out. On the right is a full body portrait of someone wearing a white dress, the head also completely blacked out, standing against a suburban landscape.
News

Themes revealed for Archie Moore’s presentation at Venice Biennale

Moore will use his solo presentation at the Australia Pavilion to explore identity, ancestry, and revive First Nations languages.

Celina Lei
LEGO build of Hong Kong street view. Photo: Hong Lin, Unsplash. A street view built from LEGO featuring a road with different cars, and densely stacked buildings.
Features

10 mind-blowing LEGO creations on Instagram

From emotive storytelling to gravity-defying creations, these Instagram accounts are exemplifying the possibilities of LEGO.

ArtsHub
aerial picture of art museum in Bali.
News

Reasons to travel: 9 new art galleries opening this year

The global art gallery landscape is always growing. ArtsHub takes a look at its latest additions.

Gina Fairley
The Children at Adelaide Festival Centre. Two women and a man stand inside interior of a house.
Reviews

Theatre review: The Children, Adelaide Festival Centre

Award-winning UK playwright Lucy Kirkwood examines the fall-out from a nuclear disaster.

Dr Diana Carroll
Black and white photo of a female dancer's body twisting in mid-air.
News

Australasian Dance Collective launches new vocational training program

Based in Brisbane and supported by the Queensland Government, the ADC will offer full-time pre-professional dance training for emerging dancers…

ArtsHub
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login