This week’s arts news and trending topics

This week’s top arts news stories

What caught our readers’ attention this past week? For our Victorian readers, clearly it was their State Budget. But other strong stories capturing readers’ eyes were an investigation into the shifting categories of art prizes like the Archibald, Wynne and Sulman, as well as new conversations around the connection between creatives and depression.

Victorian Budget 2023-24: what’s in it for the arts?

Live music, major cultural institutions and the digital games sector are among the beneficiaries of this week’s Victorian State Budget, although the Opposition is already criticising the figures.

The slippery zone of art prize categories

‘How do you make sense of the Archibald?’, is a question I ask myself every year, and what are the limitations of prize categories?

Miles Franklin Literary Award longlist announced

There are 11 novelists longlisted for this year’s Miles Franklin Award, presented annually and named after the author of My Brilliant Career.

Can live theatre in cinemas reel in new arts audiences?

What began as an experimental partnership between a cinema owner and a theatre company is proving a surprising lure for first-time theatre audiences.

Aboriginal activist Richard Bell (de)colonises Tate Modern

Aboriginal artist Richard Bell asks Tate Modern to ‘Pay the Rent (UK)’, with artworks protesting land rights.

Top reviews for the week

ArtsHub uses a five-star system for reviews. These were this week’s most read reviews, leading with a review of the Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, which was already ArtsHub‘s most popular review, even before the sad news of the global icon’s death this week spread across the sector:

Musical review: Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Theatre Royal ★★★★★

Ruva Ngwenya is so outstanding in this new jukebox musical that you’d swear you were seeing the real Tina Turner strutting her stuff.

Cabaret review: Paul Capsis – Dry My Tears, fortyfivedownstairs ★★★★1/2

A typically powerful performance from one of Australia’s most seasoned cabaret artists.

Book review: The Bookbinder of Jericho, Pip Williams ★★★★★

The companion volume to her earlier best-seller, The Dictionary of Lost Words, sees Williams once again enthral with her storytelling.

Opera review: The Pirates of Penzance, G&S Fest ★★★★★

Featuring clever staging, colourful costumes, cheeky comedy and beautiful work from the ASO and SOSA, this production is a delight.

Exhibition review: Renee So: Provenance, MUMA ★★★★1/2

Renee So’s first museum survey presents the breadth of her practice and research, with captivating works at every turn.

Education and career chatter this week

New trends in visible storage in museums

What exactly is ‘visible storage’ in today’s museum environment of greater accessibility, and how is it changing how museums are being designed and refitted?

Education in brief: follow the money, find the story

It’s been a big month for education news. Money – or the lack of it – is the theme for May.

Want schools to love what you do? 7 things you need to know

Top tips from arts companies that are kicking goals in the education space and running schools programs that really connect.

Have you checked out our new Education and Student News landing page? It’s a great new feature to make it easier to find career stories.

And an older story that is yet again capturing the interest of readers this week:

The 10 best performance review questions to ask your manager

Whether you are a manager yourself, or an arts professional stepping into your annual performance review, ArtsHub arms you with the best questions to ask.

