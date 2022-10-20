This week’s arts news

We’ve recapped the hottest headlines, announcements and arts news that shaped the zeitgeist this past week.

CLASH OF WRITERS FESTIVALS: On 19 October Melbourne Writers Festival announced their 2023 dates: 4 – 7 May. Usually held later in the calendar year (the 2022 MWF ran from 3-12 September), the new dates directly overlap with Bendigo Writers Festival. The latter immediately voiced their frustration on social media, saying ‘We are so disappointed by @MelbWritersFest move, can’t fathom why they’d do it’. Many commenters, including writers, authors and speakers, also questioned MWF’s decision on Twitter, pointing out that this ultimately bars both writers and visitors from attending both festivals.

2023 SYDNEY FESTIVAL: The full program for Sydney Festival 2023 was released this week. Running for 25 days across 5-29 January 2023, Artistic Director Olivia Ansell’s second festival transforms Sydney Town Hall into an indoor beach; features a focus on one of the 20th century’s foremost artists, Frida Kahlo; and includes a major new First Nations work, Tracker, an ambitious interweaving of dance, ceremony and text by choreographer-director Daniel Riley. Developed by celebrated First Nations creatives including playwright Ursula Yovich (Man With the Iron Neck, SF2019), director Rachael Maza AM (Black Ties, SF2020), celebrated composer James Henry and in-demand visual artist Jonathan Jones, Tracker explores the life of Riley’s Great-Great Uncle, Alec ‘Tracker’ Riley and the complex legacies of decisions made in the context of racist colonialism. Visit the Sydney Festival website for full program details.

NEW FASHION CLIMATE FUND: Australian brand Country Road has launched the Country Road Climate Fund with $1.5 million in grants for projects driving climate solutions in the Australian fashion industry over the next three years. The first year will see up to $500,000 allocated to projects, programs, initiatives or products across the Australian fashion industry that need funding to execute their solutions for positive climate impact. The fund is also targeting projects that align with one or more of these sub-themes: biodiversity conservation to protect and restore natural habitats, the circular economy to reimage the textile lifecycle, unique and disruptive technologies shifting the face of fashion and projects or partnerships led by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisations. Applications are open till 1 December with grant recipients announced in April 2023.

2023 SEASON ANNOUNCEMENTS: West Australian Ballet will premiere a selection of new classical and contemporary works in six production season for 2023 as well as a four-stop regional tour.

The company will open season 2023 (its 30th year) with IN Cognito: Ballet at the Quarry, featuring four works from prominent American choreographer Helen Pickett, awarded Australian choreographer Alice Topp and acclaimed Polish choreographer Robert Bondara. The company’s most significant commitment for the year is a new full-length ballet based on the life of Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh. An all-Dutch creative team will build Van Gogh, with choreographer Wubkje Kuindersma returning to Perth after receiving critical acclaim for her work Architecture of Hope at Ballet at the Quarry 2020. Premiering at His Majesty’s Theatre on 8 September 2023, Van Gogh will be a thrilling and emotive look into the legendary painter’s at times, harrowing life. Check out the 2023 season.

Meanwhile, Queensland Theatre’s 2023 season will kick of with David Williamson’s ‘wickedly funny’ Family Values, followed by Ryan Enniss’ Drizzle Boy; a contemporary adaption of As You Like It; Nathan Maynard’s At What Cost?; Academy Award nominee Nia Vardalos’ Tiny Beautiful Things, and more. Check it out.

MURAL UNITING COMMUNITY: For the inaugural 2022 Feel Good Fete by Flourish Australia in recognition of National Mental Health Month, Archibald Prize winner Blak Douglas will create a mural at Surry Hills Centre alongside a day of festivities, stalls, music and feel good workshops. Douglas’ work will respond to the prompt of complex mental health and community, and what these themes mean to him.

Blak Douglas mural for Flourish Australia as part of a Feel Good Fete, Surry Hills NSW. Photo: Nick Fraser, Fraser Productions.

OVER $1M FOR SONG LINES: Researchers at the University of Adelaide have received a grant to focus on central Australian song lines. The project strengthens knowledge, understanding and application of the intricate tuning systems that underpin traditional Indigenous musical practices. The team has received $1,032,900 over three years under the Australian Research Council’s Discovery Indigenous scheme.

‘The project will develop a deep understanding of what Indigenous tuning systems are, how they are organised, and how they are and can be applied by Indigenous artists in collaboration with contemporary ensembles,’ said the University of Adelaide’s Dr Dylan Crismani, Lecturer, Centre for Aboriginal Studies in Music (CASM).

‘In so doing, will make the case for a more genuine, equitable dialogue between Indigenous and non-Indigenous music-makers, to the mutual benefit of musicians, audiences, and society at large.’

A set of resources will be developed that will enable Arabana, Wangkangurru, and Titjikala musicians to integrate their musical cultural heritage into a contemporary setting.

NEW PERFORMING ARTS COLLECTION TO OPEN: Arts Centre Melbourne’s Australian Performing Arts Collection opens to the public in June 2023. Historically significant performing arts costumes and objects, ranging from Kylie Minogue’s gold lame hotpants to Dame Nellie Melba’s La Traviata bodice will be on view in a new spaced designed by Melbourne based Williams Ross Architects. The upgrade will feature expanded storage to increase capacity for the Collection’s over 780,000 items.

TOOLKIT FOR PUBLIC ART: Create NSW has launched a new toolkit to guide best practices for public art, directed at NSW Government agencies and local councils for commissions as well as a public resource. The NSW Public Art Toolkit contains expert specialist information, best practice in policy, commissioning, construction, engagement with artists and is illustrated with case studies. Designed to be user-friendly, the interactive guide includes quick reference links to each step from planning, commissioning, implementing, and maintaining public art throughout its lifespan. Access the toolkit.

Quick diary dates

Sydney Rare Book Week returns next week at the University of Sydney, with a range of eerie and peculiar discoveries. Included is a two-day Rare and Antiquarian Book Fair on 28-29 October.

The Mentor will be premiering at Theatre Works from 16-26 November, marking playwright Joshua White’s first page to stage production.

Star pianists will gather for Adelaide’s PianoLab Festival from 17-20 November, joining emerging artists for a series of 15 immersive recitals across classical, jazz and contemporary music.

Neighbourhood Contemporary Arts Festival will be held at Footscray Community Arts from 11-27 November, an art and sonic exploration. Find the guide.

All-star line-up of queer entertainment will land at the Adelaide Festival Centre on 12 November for the Feast Festival 25th Birthday Gala.

Gucci Garden Archetypes will premiere at Powerhouse Ultimo on 17 November celebrating the 100th anniversary of Gucci’s founding. The exhibition first opened in Florence 2021 and have since traveled to Shanghai, Taipei, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul.

Experience Spaghetti-Stack-Snuffle-Shuffle by Bunjil Place’s new artist in resident, Rosie Deacon, opening on Saturday 5 November; the first exhibition of Deacon’s work in Victoria.

T.S. Eliot’s masterpiece The Waste Land will be performed by Identity Theatre’s Ray Swann at the heritage site of Jack’s Magazine from 10-19 November, directed by Kirsten von Bibra. Ticketed.

As part of Sydney WorldPride Arts 2023, Shaun Parker & Company presents limited return season of KING featuring an exclusive Australian performance by Bulgarian singer/songwriter Ivo Dimchev. Ticketed.

On 25 November, Lovers and misfits, an exhibition of portraits by Peter Milne during the formative years of his artistic practice will open at the Monash Gallery of Art. Milne captured Melbourne’s punk scene in the 1970s through friends, family and figures who went on to play pivotal roles in Australia’s music and art scene. Also opening on the same day is a survey exhibition of Tamara Dean, Leave only footprints.

Join the Hoddle Hunt, an event celebrating Australian street art with the chance to share $17,000 worth of prizes through scanning QR codes at designated street art locations in the Melbourne city. Launches 7 November; find out more.

A new Australian tour in honour of Rock ’N’ Roll musical The Rocky Horror Show will open at Theatre Royal Sydney in February 2023. Tickets on sale now.

Award-winning musical Come From Away heads to Newcastle’s Civic Theatre from 18 February 2023 followed by a season at Adelaide’s Her Majesty’s Theatre and Perth’s Crown Theatre.

Fringe World returns to the Perth Cultural Centre 20 January – 19 February 2023 with early release tickets and access to a range of 170 circus, comedy, theatre and children’s events.

Review highlights

Theatre review: Never Closer

‘The structure of Never Closer is like a locked room mystery, a kind of whodunnit, if you like. The only difference being – the thing to find out isn’t the identity of any murderer, but rather, what secrets these characters have been hiding over these many years and what ramifications there will be once they come tumbling out.’ – Virat Nehru ★★★★☆

Exhibition review: Shadow of the Moon

‘At first glance, many of Gus Clutterbuck’s pieces conform to the recognisable aesthetic and motifs of traditional Chinese porcelain. His imagery, however, includes personal touches (family members feature frequently) and uniquely Australian details.’ – Megan Koch ★★★★☆

Film review: Richard Mosse: Broken Spectre

‘To describe Mosse’s film as beautiful slightly misses the mark. Instead, it leaves you somewhat twisted, alternating between haunting scenes of environmental destruction that are simultaneously eerie and sublime, and over-saturated footage that go between the familiar and the alien.’ – Celina Lei ★★★★1/2

Book review: Childhood, Shannon Burns

‘This is not a book you sit back and read on a lazy Saturday afternoon; it is at times downright uncomfortable in the unabashed authenticity of Burns’ lived experience. However, such confrontation is often needed to remind people to not “assume [one] had gone to a nice private school, and enjoyed a solid measure of nurture and support”.’ – Ella Pilson ★★★☆☆

What’s on

BUNDJALUNG MARKET: The Northern Rivers region’s popular Bundjalung Market is coming to Kyogle on Saturday 22 October to celebrate local creatives and the cultural heritage of the area. The lineup includes stalls for homewares and and ceramics, original paintings and prints, handmade crafts, and Indigenous designed jewellery and clothing. Visitors can also participate in a weaving workshop and immerse in performances and live music. Find out more.

SYMPHONY AT THE MOVIES: Join the Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra for a symphonic visit to the movies at the Concourse Concert Hall in Chatswood. Music by John Williams, Ennio Morricone, Nina Rota, Franz Zimmer and others playing classics from movies such as Superman, Schindler’s List, Harry Potter, The Mission, Cinema Paradiso, The Godfather, Batman, Casablanca and James Bond. Plus ‘Classical Destinations’ by KPO chief conductor Paul Terracini. Ticketed.

NEW GROUP SHOW: The Throat of the Snake featuring artists Diane Chappalley, Jack Lanagan Dunbar, Yuan Fang, Alina Perez, Farah Al Qasimi, Sungsil Ryu, Justin Williams and Mikey Yates, will run across COMA Gallery’s two locations in Darlinghurst and Chippendale from 21 October – 19 November. Exploring concepts of mortality and legacy that probes at our existence, the artists explore ambiguities surrounding the juxtaposition between living and disappearing.

OZASIA FESTIVAL: Showcasing the best of Asian and Asian Australian performance at the Adelaide Festival Centre, OzAsia Festival kicks off this week until 6 November featuring more than 50 ticketed and free events and exhibitions. Among a jam-packed lineup of performances, family favourite Moon Lantern Trail returns to light up Tarntanya Wama/Pinky Flat and writing and ideas program In Other Words returns, bringing together more than 60 writers and thinkers from diverse backgrounds. Check out the program.

ROAM THE NICHOLAS BUILDING: New exhibitions are opening this week in Melbourne’s Nicholas building: I didn’t vote for this (Destiny Deacon, Helen Grace, Ruth Maddison Amy Stuart and Simon Hunt) at 99% Gallery and Liam Seear-Budd’s Missing Pieces at PRODUCE. Flinders Lane Gallery presents two new shows: Michael Simms’s Memories and Dust and group exhibition The Sensual World. Also on view until 29 October is Leon Zhan’s New Work at Discordia; at Blindside two group shows Phantom Interlocutors and what ties us apart.

LIVEWORKS: Liveworks Festival of Experimental Art 2022 runs until 30 October at Sydney’s Carriageworks alongside an online program. Liveworks 2022 presents provocative, ambitious and unpredictable new work from Australian, Asia Pacific and First Nations artists. Check out the program.

BANKSTOWN BIENNALE: On now is the 2022 SubTerrains Bankstown Biennale ’Sanction and Sovereignty’, a First Nations-led artistic exploration of the rich stories and history embedded in the Bankstown landscape. Running until 26 November, the Biennale shines a spotlight on local western Sydney First Nations artists and the narratives of land, water, and historical truths buried within Bankstown’s sites of significance, specifically Salt Pan Creek. 12 artists involved include Abdul Abdullah, Lucy and Nardi Simpson, Arhoda Groves, Carmen Glynn-Braun, Cigdem Aydemir, Dean Kelly, Jamie Eastwood, Jason Wing, Kerrie Kenton, Maddison Gibbs and Paula Do Prado.

EXHIBITION OPENING TONIGHT: Waanyi artist Gordon Hookey’s first survey show, A MURRIALITY opens at Brisbane’s Institute of Modern Art (IMA) tonight from 6 – 8pm. Known for his vibrant imagery, biting political satire and witty critique of racism, A MURRIALITY features a significant new commission that draws inspiration from Hookey’s vast collection of political posters. RSVP.

