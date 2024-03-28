Thinking bigger: talking First Nations partnerships with Fondation Cartier

As the Biennale of Sydney settles into its 13-week run, some of the noise around its opening has started to settle beyond buzz – and to register as real impact.

One example is an expanded partnership with Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain, which has enabled the delivery of 14 new artworks by First Nations artists. It is not the first time the Fondation has supported the Biennale – or, indeed, a major organisation has enabled transformative change (we only need to think of the Biennale’s founding partner Transfield).

This one feels different, however, and perhaps it has largely to do with a shift in museological practice globally, to give greater agency to First Nations voices.

Rethinking how to partner

Hervé Chandès, Artistic Managing Director of the Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain, tells ArtsHub: ‘This partnership reflects our belief in empowering First Nations communities to share their truths and underscores the crucial role of listening to their voices as we navigate the challenges of our planet.’

Key to the Fondation’s activities is a drive to create greater visibility for First Nations and marginalised artists globally – and it has been doing so for 40 years. When the organisation was formed in 1984, one of its priorities was contemporary artists from Brazil, Paraguay, Venezuela and South America in general – areas largely overlooked at the time by the global arts community.

Today, that centring has moved to celebrating the diversity and vibrancy of Indigenous cultures. The Fondation’s website states: ‘By presenting [First Nations] works, the Fondation Cartier is showcasing the vital connection linking these peoples to their territories, and to their age-old traditions of equality … inviting us to follow their example in rethinking new forms of earthly coexistence.’

Indeed, it is so committed to its mission that when it commissioned architect Jean Nouvel to create its new gallery in Paris in 1994, the result was a glass façade to symbolise its ‘openness to the world’.

More about the Fondation Cartier’s philanthropic activities.

People first

Key to the current partnership with the Biennale of Sydney has been the appointment of Girramay/Kuku Yalanji man, artist Tony Albert, who is the Inaugural Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain First Nations Curatorial Fellow, charged with assisting in the delivery of the Biennale commissions.

It is a 12-month posting, at the end of which time the position will rotate to allow other creatives opportunities with the future editions.

This transformative multi-project partnership will extend from 2023 to 2027, spanning this year’s 24th Biennale of Sydney and the 25th edition in 2026.

Chandès says this long tail approach to partnerships is important. ‘In my opinion and experience, it’s a necessity, because the more you know, the more you can dive deeper, and you can expand.’

He adds, ‘It’s the relationships that are really important because relations create trust.’

Another example of that long tail philosophy is the Fondation’s partnership with Triennale Milano (Italy). In 2022 this eight-year partnership delivered its fifth exhibition. A major solo survey of Aboriginal artist Mirdidingkingathi Juwarnda Sally Gabori, it comprised some 30 monumental paintings. It opened in Paris and then travelled to Milan.

The Fondation’s website says that this partnership – like the Biennale of Sydney – confirms ‘the interest of Fondation Cartier toward artists and geographies very rarely presented in Western muse­ums and exhibitions’.

Supporting professional practice

When asked why the Fondation is choosing to invest in individuals rather than infrastructure or programming, Chandès answers: ‘Because everything starts with people.’

He continues: ‘After, you can program, you can educate, but without people [you have nothing]… People are coming with ideas, or with knowledge, or with emotion – it’s the beginning of the beginning.’

Primarily an artist, Albert tells ArtsHub the shift in roles to ‘curator/ambassador/adviser’ has allowed him to expand professionally.

‘The more I’ve grown as an artist [this has] led me to now do more Board work, philanthropic work, and I do feel a great responsibility in where I sit as an artist now, and how I can improve that position for our people.

‘When this opportunity came along, I felt like [I was] the right person to lay the foundation for a successful ongoing partnership.’

He adds that, upon the invitation, his research into Fondation Cartier showed clearly ‘that their commitment, to those projects they’re working on, is deep and long term – they’re meaningful’.

Echoing Chandès, he adds, ‘And it always starts with people.’

Albert will also forge a significant connection between the Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain collection in Paris and First Nations artists and curators, saying at the time of his appointment, ‘In my hopes and dreams I believe that this partnership will bring outstanding commissions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art and curatorial excellence to the rest of the world.’

Chandès adds: ‘I mentioned the relationship with people. You can develop something in a museum that’s genuine, yes? Organise an exhibition, but after it’s “what’s next?” I think it’s much more interesting what we develop. It’s like a season that keeps coming back – so you have people who are coming back.’

Of the Fellow opportunity, and the 14 new commissions for Sydney, Albert says: ‘For those artists that are commissioned… I know, as an artist, how important that role is, and I can do that job. But more importantly, for me, it’s making sure this part goes as successfully as possible. So in the future, others can stand on the shoulders of what we’ve created.’

Enabling visibility on the international stage

Kaylene Whiskey, ‘Kaylene TV’, installation view 24th Biennale of Sydney. Photo: ArtsHub.

The opportunity for the artists in Australia is far greater than just being able to make an impact in a biennale or other exhibition. It translates to actually visibility on a world stage, through being connected to an institution of the calibre of Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain.

Albert explains: ‘This continues what I believe is a global push of Indigeneity being visible in a global presence. There are a lot of different factors, which have brought this to the forefront, but I think people are starting to look, and think, and understand that the way in which we have been operating – the way in which we are working – there is something that is broken.

‘We have lived, worked and maintained Country for hundreds of thousands of years. It’s time people start to listen, to reflect, and those voices come from our Indigenous people. That’s why I love that this [partnership] is just not Aboriginal [Australians]. It’s our global brothers and sisters, and the connectivity, and that push. Why be followers when we can be leaders?’

Chandès continues: ‘I am French – and everyone is talking from [their] own perspective – and the question is: where do we meet and why? We meet because we want to share and to give visibility. I remember when we started [the Fondation] it was with South American artists because they were not mentioned. It’s just invisibility. And because there was no structure there, and no pathway [forward]. To exist, you have to be visible. Because, you know, visibility cancels erasure. And this is our job.’

Powerful projections

There is no other Australian venue more visible on a global stage than the Sydney Opera House, where another Fondation Cartier partnership is underway.

Powerful new projections, commissioned by the Fondation Cartier, celebrate two First Nations artists, Gail Mabo and Nikau Hindin, and give a nod to ancient practices of celestial navigation. They are visible nightly, free, lighting the sails as the Badu Gili project.

‘Badu Gili: Celestial’, installation view Meriam artist, Gail Mabo’s projection Sydney Opera House. Image: Supplied.

Badu Gili means ‘water light’ in the language of the traditional owners of Bennelong Point.

All of these initiatives set a benchmark that is well beyond aiding the presentation of individual artworks for an exhibition. Instead, this is an example of corporate philanthropy that turns sponsorship on its head.

Trust to hand over power

Trust, and that idea of being a litmus test for representing voices appropriately within an event or an organisation, is a tricky navigation.

‘It’s like a material, you work with trust,’ says Chandès. ‘Where you walk in and it’s not trust, it’s not interesting and you can feel the conversation is not there.’

Albert explains: ‘When I did a residency at Kerjasama (Yogyakarata, 2016 Asialink Residency), what I saw was a non-abusive partnership. This is a partnership that actually elevates First Nation voices, and that autonomy sat within me as the curator. They weren’t asking me, they weren’t telling me what I could do. They were sitting there listening to how do we make a successful partnership. And that happens too rarely.

‘On my journey, after 20 years, I’ve seen great initiatives fail because they weren’t set up right. And that opportunity for engaged partnerships wasn’t there. In some ways, it’s hard that this is a French company doing this … we have the capacity to do that here.

‘For me, the idea of trust is the fact that I don’t think I’m doing this for me. This is unprecedented, and I want a continued relationship. I want success, I want an open door at the Fondation Cartier for anyone that follows me to know the way in which we work – in which we communicate that outstanding excellence and quality – comes out of Aboriginal Australia and the work we’re doing. ‘

Albert concludes: ‘So there’s definitely a shift and a cultural change in those perspectives, and in the vernacular in these roles, and I feel myself – with Fondation Cartier – it is a massive global push and people are seeing that, and are responding to that in a very positive way.’

Ten Thousand Suns: 24th Biennale of Sydney is a multi-venue event and continues through until 10 June 2024.

ArtsHub spoke with Hervé Chandès and Tony Albert at the exhibition opening in early March 2024.

The 14 commissioned artists for the Biennale of Sydney were: Mangala Bai Maravi, Doreen Chapman, Megan Cope, Cristina Flores Pescorán, Freddy Mamani, Gail Mabo, Dylan Mooney, Orquídeas Barrileteras, John Pule, Eric-Paul Riege, Darrell Sibosado, Kaylene Whiskey, Yangamini, and Nikau Hindin in collaboration with Ebonie Fifita-Laufilitoga-Maka, Hina Puamohala Kneubuhl, Hinatea Colombani, Kesaia Biuvanua and Rongomai Grbic-Hoskins.