The Australian Ballet dancers pivot to industrial action

In recent weeks stories have continued to emerge regarding the protected industrial action being undertaken by company dancers at The Australian Ballet. Negotiations with company management, which began in September 2022, have now stalled.

When ArtsHub investigated the current situation, two different narratives emerged. On the one hand, after taking a voluntary pay cut to keep the lights on across 2020/21 company dancers are concerned with how they will continue to cope with the rising costs of living.

On the other hand, the management has laid out the financial woes currently faced by the company – including a $50 million shortfall in box office revenue over the same period of time.

On Friday 23 June, company dancers pressed pause for 15 minutes on the curtain rising on the Arts Centre Melbourne’s performance of Jewels. That evening, representatives from the Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA) leafleted the audience. Following this around 1300 emails were sent to Australian Ballet Artistic Director David Hallberg in support of company dancers.

The same action was repeated on Saturday 7 July. While acknowledging the action is disruptive, company dancers feel it is necessary to bring public attention to their situation. Further action – such as when company dancers walked off the job in 1981 – has not been ruled out at this stage.

Looking back to the start of the pandemic, Michelle Rae, Director of Equity at MEAA, explains, ‘In 2020 for part of the year the dancers took a 20% pay cut and then from October 2020 through to January 2021 they took a 50% pay cut.

‘That meant over those eight months that they were on reduced wages – they were relying on their credit cards, savings and family.’

The company claims that during this time dancers were paid the equivalent of 82% of their total salary. Still for many of the dancers, by the end of 2021, having their savings diminished, massive credit bills and family debts means they are now feeling the impacts of rising living cost more acutely.

According to an Enterprise Agreement (EA) update statement released by the company on 7 July, in 2020, dancers received a 2.5% wage increase, then in February 2022, they received a 3.5% wage increase. In February 2023, dancers received a 4.3% wage increase, with an additional 1% on offer should the new agreement be accepted – a total of 5.3% over what they were paid in 2022.

Company management also sought to remove a clause set out in the company’s EA set out in 2011 linking dancers’ pay to Consumer Price Index (CPI) increases.

These quoted increases are disputed by MEAA.

‘The company keeps following the same rhetoric – that they had been offered 5.3%, when in the fact 4.3% paid in February was the 2022 increase,’ says Rae.

‘In 2023, it is a 1% increase. When CPI is looking like it will run between 6% and 7%, management needs to come back with a decent offer.

‘The way things are at the moment, dancers don’t feel like their work has a priority to it. It’s as if they regard the dancers as nothing more than a utility bill,’ Rae continues.

‘The dancers have said they are happy to accept a cap on CPI increases. They understand CPI is running out of control and the company needs some certainty. What the dancers had offered was a cap of 5%. The company has previously offered an increase of 0.5%.’

Sources close to the company have also alleged that Australian Ballet donors have asked company management how they could directly contribute to the wages. When asked, the company denied these claims.

Wage increases at other ballet companies

On the subject of CPI-linked increases to wages, as Australia’s leading ballet company, somewhat fittingly the Australian Ballet is the only company that offers this.

Recent EAs available via Fair Work show that in comparison West Australian Ballet company dancers paid at level 1 were offered a 12.25% increase across 2019-2022, with the company’s EA set to expire in December of this year.

Queensland Ballet’s EA stipulates that between 2022 and 2024 company dancers were to receive an increase of 3.96%.

However, Australian Ballet dancers perform and travel more than any other dance company in Australia, being on tour for around four to five months every year.

‘Jewels’ Sydney, Jasmin Durham and Grace Carroll. Photo: Rainee Lantry.

When dancers have reached the level of The Australian Ballet, as Rae explains, ‘It’s the end of the road; there are no employers for these dancers after this. Their [dancing] career ends at 35.’

When approached by ArtsHub, The Australian Ballet Executive Director Lissa Twomey picked up on this point, explaining how the company ‘offers dancers a transitional program’.

‘We work with and help them transition to the next part of their life, and they are also provided with financial assistance if they choose to study,’ she says.

‘While we admit it doesn’t help with paying their bills at the moment, we also provide superannuation beyond the legislative amount,’ Twomey adds.

‘We also have a world-renowned health unit, which helps our dancers be their best on and off the stage.’

The company also provided a hardship fund during 2020/21, made available to any dancers or Australian Ballet employee experiencing financial difficulty. Noting that only company dancers applied to the fund, out of the 12 that applied, according to Twomey, approximately $60,000 was offered, an average of $5000 per application.

Financial woes at The Australian Ballet?

Twomey says that the pandemic and lockdowns have had ‘huge impacts on The Australian Ballet’.

According to the company’s annual reports, in 2019, total attendance figures were just over 304,000. In 2020/21 attendance figures took a sharp downward turn, resulting in only a third of 2019 attendance figures (110,667).

‘As an organisation a huge percentage of revenue comes from our box office. Pre-pandemic, 65% of our revenue was from box office. We lost $50 million in box office across 2020 and 21. We haven’t recovered,’ says Twomey.

The company was also forced to draw down on its reserves to ‘around $8 million’.

‘We also took out a commercial loan that we are yet to pay back. Because our revenue isn’t CPI linked and, by that, I mean that our government funding isn’t increasing at the rate of CPI, indexation is much lower. We can’t put our ticket prices up any further,‘ continues Twomey.

Despite negotiations having stalled, Twomey says she is ‘confident’ a compromise will soon be reached.

‘We’ve been in negotiation for nine months now. I think we have made some very good progress in a number of areas – to do with changes to work schedules, low activity days during busy periods to help manage fatigue and work/life balance.

‘Under the offer we have currently, there is a 11.3 percent increase over three years,’ she says.

‘These things are never easy, but we need to be accountable for the individual circumstances of our business and find a way forward that is sustainable for both parties.

‘We also face three very challenging years with our home venues in Melbourne closed,’ Twomey adds, referring to the imminent closure of Arts Centre Melbourne for significant renovations. ‘You can imagine the disruption to our finances that this will cause.’

And while future investments in company dancers are welcome and the financial pressures faced by The Australian Ballet are very real, these considerations come as cold comfort to those at the coalface.

Real world consequences for company dancers

Speaking with ArtsHub, one company dancer, who wished to remain anonymous, said that the real world consequences company dancers are facing are ‘pretty grim’.

Among the rising costs of living and stalled negotiations, they told ArtsHub that ‘dancers have had to cancel private health insurance and only buy what’s on special at the supermarket’.

‘Some dancers are struggling to put a roof over their head,’ the dancer says. ‘One dancer has been couch surfing and house sitting, moving eight times in three months with two suitcases.

‘It’s already difficult to maintain a balance due to the hours we work and our job’s physical demands. Add in financial strain and it’s not a sustainable way to live.’

The dancer says that company dancers ‘completely empathise with the position that the company is in’; however, they hope that management hears them, considers their perspective and then rearranges the budget to be able to pay them a liveable wage.

‘We feel undervalued by the company and believe an investment in their most valuable asset (the dancers) makes a lot of sense; we ultimately feel disheartened by management’s conduct.

‘We give so much to this job. Yes, it is our passion and we absolutely adore it, but we don’t have the freedom to move to the employer next door if pay isn’t reasonable.

‘Ultimately, we need to make ends meet and we are fighting as the national ballet company, just as previous dancers have, to set a precedent of fair remuneration for not just ballet companies across Australia, but for the arts industry at large,’ they conclude.