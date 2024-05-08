News

Perth extends the festival spirit to winter months

ARTRAGE’s newest winter offering, RE//PERTH, will launch in July with interactive fashion workshops, performances, food experiences and more.
8 May 2024
ArtsHub
Gravity & Other Myths to present WA-exclusive, ‘The Mirror’ as part of RE//PERTH 2024. Photo: Andy Phillipson. Acrobats doing stunts on stage with green light acting like a gateway on stage behind them.

From 4-14 July, ARTRAGE – producer of FRINGE WORLD Festival – will launch the inaugural RE//PERTH arts festival, hosted in collaboration with the Western Australian Government.

The debut program is categorised into four considered spaces themed as RE//Flection, RE//Birth, RE/Purpose and RE//Play. Each will offer engaging experiences for all ages.

Gravity & Other Myths will bring WA-exclusive premiere, The Mirror, to RE//Flection with music, theatre, acrobatics and circus, accompanied by Ekrem Eli Phoenix’s electronic compositions. The Mirror will have an extended season from 2-27 July.

RE//Purpose focuses on sustainable fashion through workshops and interactive sessions led by Melbourne’s Fast Fashun art collective, culminating in a runway event showcasing the style of eco-conscious fashion.

Children and families can enjoy live entertainment, interactive snow performances, ice sculptures and classic winter delights at RE//Play.

Finally, RE//Birth offers sensory exploration into WA’s local produce, featuring degustation experiences and culinary adventures.

Read: New era for largest Aboriginal art exhibition with Aboriginal Arts Centre Hub WA at the helm

ARTRAGE CEO, Jo Thomas says, ‘RE//PERTH is a celebration of creativity and community, and we are excited to bring this new urban arts festival to life. With a rich program of events catering to all ages, we invite everyone to join us in exploring the wonderment of RE//PERTH.

‘The fantastic ARTRAGE team started working on this new Festival as soon as we wrapped up FRINGE WORLD. We know how to bring creative energy and artistic fun to the city and RE//PERTH will be another great offering for the state,’ she adds.

WA’s Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister, Rita Saffioti continues that RE//PERTH is centred on WA’s “always-on” strategy of year-round events. She continues, ‘Our vision is to give people a reason to visit WA every month and every season, and we feel this new festival certainly has the potential to build on this aspiration and become a really iconic homegrown event that WA can be proud of.’

Find out more.

ArtsHub

