Opportunities and awards

Awards and competitions

Rise Up! Regional Writers Short Story Competition

Federation University Australia students are hosting the ‘Rise Up’ short story competition as part of the inaugural Regional Writers Rise festival. People of all backgrounds and abilities are encouraged to enter and the competition seeks to amplify voices that challenge the norm – offering fresh perspectives and enriching the literary world with their untold stories. The short story of 1000 words or under can be fiction or autobiographical fiction and should explore the theme of ‘new beginnings’. First prize is $500 and a 12-month subscription to quarterly Gippsland newspaper, Gippslandia.

Submissions close 19 May; learn more and submit.

2024 Stanthorpe Art Prize (Qld)

Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery is inviting artists to showcase their talent and submit to the Stanthorpe Art Prize with $50,000 in the prize pool. Judges will select finalists across the six categories: 2D – Painting/drawing, 2D – Print media, 2D – Mixed/crafted, 3D – Modelled/carved, 3D – Cast and 3D Composite/assemblage. The 2024 judges are Director of Bendigo Art Gallery, Jessica Bridgfoot and Noosa Regional Gallery Director, Michael Brennan.

Entries close 31 May; learn more and enter.

The Joyce Spencer Textile Awards (NSW)

The Joyce Spencer Textile Awards support regional NSW textile artists or collectives to deliver new artworks or exhibitions. The awards are made possible with funds from the Spencer family and Western Riverina Arts, in partnership with the Cad Factory. One fellowship of $4000 will be awarded to a mid-career artist or group, with a further $1500 awarded to a highly commended artist. One mentorship of $500 will be awarded to an emerging artist, who will also receive a one-hour mentorship session with a suitable senior textile artist.

EOIs close 2 June; learn more and apply.

2024 Stella Young Award (Vic)

Arts Access Victoria honours collaborator and disability advocate Stella Young with the Stella Young Award, a $3000 prize for a young Australian Disabled artist (aged 16 to 30) each year. Artists in comedy, performing arts or screen culture have the opportunity to be recognised for their impact on disability activism and culture.

Applications close 4 June; learn more and apply.

Commissions

Inside Out Public Art Commission Project (Vic)

Greater Dandenong City Council is calling for artists to create a visually captivating, site-specific artwork that will reveal the Drum Theatre’s inner creativity on its outer shell. The Drum Theatre opened in 2006 retaining the Lonsdale Street façade of the Dandenong Town Hall (originally opened in 1890). It features the iconic red “drum” at the core of the theatre building, showcasing the marriage of old and new architecture. The temporary artwork is expected to become a landmark in its own right, while visually telling a story of the engaging experiences and vibrant programming that take place inside the theatre.

EOIs close 3 June; learn more and apply.

2024 MAP mima Summer Commission (NSW)

Lake Macquarie City Arts is seeking immersive project artworks that engage with the Cube space and create unique experiences for audiences. Artists can apply with exhibition-ready projects or proposals to develop work. Artists who wish to extend their practice by gaining skills with projection, light and sound installation are encouraged to apply.

EOIs close 4 June; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

Live Music Activations (NSW)

NSW’s Inner West Council is calling for organisations and creatives to apply for up to $25,000 in funding to deliver live music across five council wards: Ashfield (Djarruwunang), Leichhardt (Gulgadya), Balmain (Baludarri), Marrickville (Midjuburri) and Stanmore (Damun). One individual or organisation will be selected for each ward, and the Council is looking for live music experiences that reflect the diversity of the area and connect with communities. The gigs must be free public-facing events with an outdoor component, have a focus on live music, are led by the community and can be delivered by 25 May 2025.

EOIs close 31 May; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

The Blue Room Theatre 2025 Season Programs (WA)

Artists who are looking to challenge themselves and their form, explore new territory and grow their skills are invited to apply for the 2025 Season Programs at the Blue Room Theatre. The Annual Season is the Theatre’s main program that runs from April to November showcasing independent new works. An information session will be held on 15 May.

Applications close 1 August; learn more and apply.

Mental Health and Wellbeing in Music and the Creative Industries 2024 survey

Support Act invites music and the creative industries to have their say in the latest mental health and wellbeing survey. The aim of the survey is to provide an updated picture of the mental health and wellbeing of people working across music and the creative industries in Australia; their responses to challenges including the rising cost of living, increased performing/production costs, loss of work, workplace safety and career concerns; and which services and supports they turn to for help. The survey is open to anyone over the age of 16 who works in music, arts (community arts/community engaged practice, emerging and experimental arts, First Nations art and culture, multi-art form practice, performing arts, and visual arts, craft and design) and for the first time, digital games, screen and literature.

Survey is now open.

Professional development

Magnify: Artist in Residency Program (Vic)

Kingston Arts Centre is hosting two residency programs across Moorabbin and Parkdale in Victoria. This program is designed to accommodate artists of various styles and needs, providing an environment that encourages creation, collaboration and artistic growth. Resident artists will enjoy access to rent-free, shared spaces for three-month periods, along with opportunities for professional development and community networking. Residents at Kingston Arts Centre will receive financial support of $1500 while those at Parkdale’s Shirley Burke Theatre receive $4000.

Applications close 24 May; learn more and apply.

La Mama EMERGE (Vic)

La Mama EMERGE is a new program for theatre-makers aged 18 to 26, running throughout the 2024 Winter Season as part of La Mama Theatre’s Pathways Program. Free to attend, EMERGE provides young artists with dedicated time and space to make and develop their own work. No previous training is required – all you need is a commitment and openness to meeting new people, learning new skills and engaging in a creative process. EMERGE will run over 10 weeks with weekly workshops on Saturdays from 20 July to 14 September, culminating in a one-week performance season from 16 to 22 September 2024 at the La Mama Courthouse.

Applications close 31 May; learn more and apply.

Broken Hill Art Exchange Winter Residency (NSW)

Broken Hill Art Exchange offers a two-week creative development residency during August 2024 for First Nations and early career artists. Four artists will be selected based on a desire to engage with Broken Hill. Artist accommodation and studio space will be provided free of charge with an opportunity to meet with local artists and take guided tours on Country with Wontanella Tours. Artists must present either an artist talk, open studio or workshop as part of their residency.

Applications close 15 June; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Three artists have been selected to exhibit in the Blue Mountains City Art Gallery for the 2025 Altitude Program. Gianna Hayes, Ebony Wightman and Linda Swinfield will each develop a body of work that will be exhibited alongside national touring and in-house curated exhibitions throughout the 2025 calendar year. Hayes is a multidisciplinary artist whose hand-dyed works incorporate plants that are connected to her lineage and overall plant healing journey. Wightman is a designer, illustrator and artist. Her work reflects on her experience of complex mental and physical health challenges in addition to her lived experience as an autistic person. Through her work, Wightman advocates for the intersectional rights and identities of autistic and neurodiverse communities and people with disability at large. Swinfield is a contemporary artist and printmaker living in Medlow Bath, who hopes that ‘visitors to my exhibition will think about their own family histories, and our collective social histories, and perhaps consider the layers of history within our landscape’.

Linden New Art has revealed the winners of the inaugural JUNCTURE Art Prize – Vittoria Di Stefano and Shivanjani Lal. The prize supports two mid-career artists to realise new directions in their practices. Di Stefano premieres a site-specific sculptural installation, Pears on a Willow, which explores the poetics of domestic spaces and their embedded histories. Lal brings Mere Porvaj [I am Remembering], an exhibition on the labour of women through the artist’s exploration of the sari. Lal uses storytelling, objects and video to account for lost histories and to explore narratives of indenture and migratory histories from the Indian and Pacific oceans. The prize exhibition is open from 31 May to 25 August at Linden New Art.

Performing arts

Winners of the 2024 APRA Music Awards have been announced. Taking out the Peer-Voted APRA Song of the Year is Troye Sivan and co-writer Styalz Fuego with ‘Rush’, the lead single from Sivan’s third studio album Something to Give Each Other. Dean Lewis takes home two APRA Music Awards – Most Performed Australian Work and Most Performed Pop Work, for ‘How Do I Say Goodbye’. The Teskey Brothers have been named Songwriter of the Year by the APRA Board of Writer and Publisher Directors, while first-time winners accepted awards in seven categories. Newcomers include grentperez, Birds of Tokyo, Casey Barnes, Parkway Drive and Polish Club. ONEFOUR (with co-writers Bailey Pickles, Chandler Hammond, Hugo Hui and Caleb Tiedemann) took out their first APRA Music Award in Most Performed Hip Hop/Rap Work for ‘COMMA’s’ featuring CG. The controversial group will be performing at Melbourne’s RISING Festival this year. Rounding out the Most Performed categories is Sia, who for the fifth time was responsible for the Most Performed Australian Work Overseas, this year with ‘Unstoppable’ from her seventh studio album This Is Acting, and Taylor Swift who was recognised as the International Work of the Year recipient for ‘Anti-Hero’, the lead single from her 10th studio album, Midnights. View the full list of winners.

Gamilaraay composer, vocalist and electronic artist Amelia Thompson (THOM) has been announced as the recipient of the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Office (NATSIMO) and SAE University College Production Scholarship for 2024. Valued at over $30,000, the scholarship exists to meet the growing demand for skilled Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander producers and engineers within the music sector. It allows recipients to not just to excel as producers, artists and creatives, but also to emerge as influential leaders in the Australian music scene. SAE University College’s Diploma of Audio Production offers participants access to expert practitioners, alongside the latest tools and software, within a highly collaborative environment. THOM will undertake the course on Gadigal land, Sydney. THOM says, ‘An opportunity like this is huge as it opens an artist’s eyes up to a whole scope of creative and professional music training that can be hard to find on your own. I was a self-taught artist for the bigger part of my career and am hoping to really grow as a creative through this program. I am so excited about what this opportunity can bring forward for me and I am so excited to make the most of it.’ ‘Amelia’s exceptional dedication and talent, already demonstrated across multiple facets of the music industry, uniquely qualify her as the perfect candidate for this opportunity. The 102827H Diploma of Audio Production delivered by SAE University College is set to provide a valuable platform for her to further refine her impressive skills,’ adds Nathaniel Andrew, Education and Special Projects Manager, NATSIMO.

Amelia Thompson (THOM), winner of the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Office (NATSIMO) and SAE University College Production Scholarship. Photo: Supplied.

All

Two applicants have been selected as Scene Shift Residency Artists by the CAD Factory and Brand X. Brand X will host multidisciplinary artist Scott Baker in the City of Sydney Creative Studios. Baker works with live audiovisual performance, installation and large-scale video projections that bring site-specific responses to life. He also performs under the musical alias, Abre Ojos, and is the lead creative for Bioluminescence, a project giving young people hands-on experience in the creative industries. The Cad Factory will host performance artist Harriet Gillies in the Narrandera recording studio. Recent sold-out projects include 8/8/8: WORK created with Marcus McKenzie for RISING Festival 2022. The eight-hour theatre piece explored work life in a post-capitalist world and won a Green Room award (Outstanding Work: Contemporary and Experimental Performance).

Shortlisted and finalists

The shortlist for the 2024 NSW Premier’s Literary Awards has been announced, with 54 outstanding works by 60 authors and illustrators selected by 32 judges across 12 prize categories from 834 entries. Shortlisted titles include Prima Facie by Suzie Miller (Pan Macmillan Australia), recent Stella winner Praiseworthy by Alexis Wright (Giramondo Publishing), Here Be Monsters: Is Technology Reducing Our Humanity? by Richard King (Monash University Publishing), Childhood by Shannon Burns (Text Publishing), Burn by Libby Hart (Lepus Print), Riverbed Sky Songs by Tais Rose Wae (Vagabond Press), Telethon Kid by Alistair Baldwin (Malthouse Theatre), RBG: Of Many, One by Suzie Miller (Sydney Theatre Company and Currency Press), Non-Essential Work by Omar Sakr (UQP) and more. Find the full shortlist and read the judges’ comments. Winners will be announced on 20 May at the start of the Sydney Writers’ Festival.

A memoir by Sally Freedman published by independent Australian publishing house, Fair Play Publishing, has been shortlisted for the Football Book of the Year award in the UK. Freedman’s Get Your Tits Out for the Lads takes readers on a journey through the masculine and enigmatic world of football, offering a unique perspective from an intelligent and ambitious woman. The book offers readers an intimate look into the triumphs and challenges encountered by Freedman while working in the male-dominated world of football in Australia, New Zealand and Europe, in both clubs and governing bodies. Freedman says in a media release shared with ArtsHub, ‘I am honoured to be nominated for the Football Book of the Year… I often kept a diary primarily to deal with some of the challenges and setbacks I had experienced while working in my “dream” environment. I was thrilled when my publisher suggested I make a book out of my writing. I’d like to say a big thank you to the judging panel and a big congratulations to the other nominees.’

