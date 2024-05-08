The Word – delving into the power of language at St Martins Youth Arts Centre

St Martins Youth Art Centre will shortly presents The Word, a performance delving into the power of language during dark times. The performance features two rival groups in hiding, unpacking clues, time and truth – all while The Word is at risk.

Since 1980, St Martins has collaborated with people aged 5-18 to create contemporary theatre. ArtsHub speaks to St Martins’ CEO, Artistic Director and writer Nadja Kostich and writer Michele Lee on their involvement in crafting The Word, in addition to young performers Harris Elliot Tate, Sunday Bickford and Oscar Munro.

During COVID-19 lockdowns, St Martins’ digital workshops added light to often gloomy days for young artists, says Kostich. The positive space nurtured in these workshops raised questions about oppressive systems in relation to language. Now, the company’s audiences are being invited to follow young performers in their pursuit of light in The Word.

On the play’s importance, Kostich says, ‘Never has there been a more critical time to get behind children and teenagers in the arts, to listen to what they have to say, how they say it, what’s important to them and glean new perspectives on our world.’

‘The Word’ rehearsals. Photo: Jason Cheetham.

‘St Martins is a beloved place. Art and ideas are thought up, tested, explored and made here, but so are friends, life experiences and communities. Over the past 44 years, St Martins has been fulfilling the important mission of nurturing generations of artists… There are so many stories. Stories of connection, belonging and discovery,’ Kostich tells ArtsHub.

‘What’s beautiful about the contemporary St Martins is that is it continuously evolving and adapting, all the while treasuring its roots and place in the arts. The absolute crux of our work currently is that younger and older artists collaborate… It is exciting, it is needed and it absolutely deserves all the support than can possibly be generated by national and state governments, organisations and communities. It is beyond critical for our arts industry to be fed from this grass roots level!’

Kostich stresses that collaborations between young and adult artists are never one-sided at St Martins. ‘We learn to listen, open our minds and hearts, dare to try new things, work faster, work slower, invent, dream and just … be better as humans and artists.

‘Our mission is reflected in this holistic process, together, younger and older, new or established artists, imagining, dialoguing, testing, grappling, evolving, questioning, this work and theme and form together,’ she adds.

Key themes from workshops

Kostich identifies a particular theme that arose from the online workshops. ‘Systems of language emerged,’ she says, ‘the ways words can be used for good or for destruction, to build up or destroy, to enlighten or gaslight.’

Multi award-winning Asian-Australian writer Michele Lee has extensive experience working with a broad range of the country’s premier theatre companies and organisations, including Griffin Theatre Company, Darwin Festival, the Sydney Theatre Company and Malthouse.

She tells ArtsHub about what attracted her to St Martins and this production: ‘As someone who grew up in a multilingual household, and someone who’s always loved words, I had many personal and creative reasons to want to come on the journey with St Martins and make a show about words. I was also intrigued as to how we would grapple with the potential large scale of something as thematically big as “words” – because this could mean communication, language, expression, literature, literacy, power, democracy, censorship, colonialism.

‘So many things. So I was excited too by how we would work together on it to make a show. I was also very drawn to working with Nadja and with St Martins, given the calibre of work that has been made with their recent big projects. And once upon a time I was a writer in an emerging writers’ studio at St Martins, so it was nice to come back as an artist.’

A lesson Lee learned while working on The Word has been to reframe herself as one of the experts in the room, ‘and to consider my skill set as one set of skills in the room to draw on’. She says, ‘I valued that I might be able to contribute to their sense of artistic purpose and to the work they may go on to make. I often found myself thinking back to being a teenager and falling in love with drama at that age.’

‘The Word’ rehearsals. Image: Jason Cheetham.

Reflective of the culture of St Martins, Lee recalls, ‘I really did do a lot of baking when I came to the longer rehearsals, as I like to bring some hospitality and nurturing of the creative process. I’ve enjoyed working with this younger generation of theatre minds and theatre-makers, and I hope they can all continue to have hospitable and nurturing workplaces and communities, wherever they go on to practice and thrive.’

From the performers’ perspectives

Three of the 11 cast members share what The Word means to them. Oscar Munro says, ‘It’s been an interesting process, being able to work on a unique piece with St Martins. Tackling such an under-explored topic and theme allowed us to be more free with what we are performing.

‘[The production is] an expression of my connection to words. It lets me convey my thoughts and feelings towards words, most of the feelings are “disdain” and “annoyance” and this show has allowed me to express those properly.’

Harris Elliot Tate tells ArtsHub, ‘This piece for me breaks boundaries on how we look at words within society – words lost, stolen and even found. I feel I now have a stronger voice to tell my story, and I’m excited to share it.

‘We have really tried to respect the history of the topics. In the beginning I felt a lot of pressure trying to give voice to silenced stories, but in creating The Word there was no judgement as we all drew on our personal battles with words. More than that, these struggles were celebrated. Currently, I’m working with my amazing colleagues (now lifelong friends) in focusing on bringing this beautiful story to life.’

‘The Word’ rehearsals. Image: Jason Cheetham.

In a similar vein, Sunday Bickford adds, ‘For me, this piece has meant that I’ve had an opportunity to explore what words and language are to me, which is something I’ve never done before. I’ve shared stories, heard stories and looked at the power of language and individual words. This piece has taught me a lot about the beauty of language, but also how that changes, over time and through context.

‘I’ve had a really rare opportunity as a young performer to be a part of the whole process of creating this piece, and I’ve really enjoyed seeing it blossom into what it is now. I’ve also loved spending time with my cast mates, and everyone involved in the process of creating this show,’ concludes Bickford.

The Word runs from 17-26 May at St Martins at Abbotsford Convent in Melbourne.