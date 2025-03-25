Teddy Swims announces new Australia tour dates

Global music sensation Teddy Swims has announced extra dates for his Australian and New Zealand tour in October 2025. The additional shows almost entirely sold out in their first 24 hours, but at the time of writing, some are still available.

Teddy Swims will be joined onstage by the band Freak Freely. Touring company Frontier Touring added more dates after pre-sale tickets for existing dates disappeared within hours of being available.

Swims has been to Australia before, but will be in larger venues in 2025. He has experienced a meteoric rise in the last two years, with his hit ‘Lose Control’ breaking through in 2023. He was recently nominated for the Best New Artist Grammy, losing to Chappell Roan.

Tickets cost between $99 and $160 each. Whether Swims will feature an Australian support act has yet to be announced.

For a list of major concerts touring Australia, check out ArtsHub’s guide.