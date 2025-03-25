News

Teddy Swims announces new Australia tour dates

Teddy Swims has experienced a meteoric rise since 2023, and he is visiting Australia in October on his first stadium tour.
25 Mar 2025 12:04
David Burton
After a rush of pre-sale tickets, Teddy Swims has announced new dates for his Australian tour. Image: supplied.

Music

Global music sensation Teddy Swims has announced extra dates for his Australian and New Zealand tour in October 2025. The additional shows almost entirely sold out in their first 24 hours, but at the time of writing, some are still available

Teddy Swims will be joined onstage by the band Freak Freely. Touring company Frontier Touring added more dates after pre-sale tickets for existing dates disappeared within hours of being available. 

Swims has been to Australia before, but will be in larger venues in 2025. He has experienced a meteoric rise in the last two years, with his hit ‘Lose Control’ breaking through in 2023. He was recently nominated for the Best New Artist Grammy, losing to Chappell Roan. 

Tickets cost between $99 and $160 each. Whether Swims will feature an Australian support act has yet to be announced. 

For a list of major concerts touring Australia, check out ArtsHub’s guide.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

