Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra sounds warning over stadium’s planned location

A 23,000-seat football stadium planned for Hobart’s waterfront is causing a major headache for the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra (TSO), the number one most recorded, broadcast and streamed orchestra in Australia.

While the TSO’s musicians, staff and Board are united in support of Tasmania’s plans for a new stadium – intended to be the home ground for the newly established AFL and AFLW Tasmania Devils as well as hosting touring rock concerts and other events – the Orchestra is strongly opposed to the venue’s planned location.

If current plans proceed, the stadium would be built just 40 metres from the TSO’s purpose-built performing and recording headquarters, the Federation Concert Hall.

Construction of the contentious stadium, which was a condition for Tasmania establishing an AFL team and which is currently budgeted at $715 million, would also be uncomfortably close to Hobart’s creative industries and performing arts precinct, The Hedberg and the Theatre Royal.

The presence of tens of thousands of people and their cars in the area when the stadium is hosting events could have a deleterious effect on arts audiences.

“Like the TSO, the Tasmania Devils will be a high-performance team that’s a source of immense pride for Tasmania. The Devils need a purpose-built stadium, just as our orchestra has its purpose-built concert hall, recording and broadcast facilities,” says TSO chief executive officer Caroline Sharpen.

It is feared that construction noise and low frequency vibrations during the stadium’s construction, as well as the roar of the crowd once the venue is completed, will impact the TSO’s performances and recordings, which are currently accessed by more than six million online and radio listeners annually.

Proposed Mac Point precinct map showing the proximity of the stadium to the TSO. Image: Supplied.

The Orchestra represents Australia on the global streaming service symphony.live and has more than 200,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

In addition to noise concerns, the TSO also believes that the current location planned for the stadium – Hobart’s Macquarie Point, which previously hosted Dark Mofo’s Dark Park – will also impact the city’s visual heritage and sightlines of existing landmarks.

“We’re certain there must be a less terrible location for our new stadium. Tasmania is one of the least densely built-up corners of the world. Surely, there is a spot that does not compromise our state concert hall, our Cenotaph and war memorial, and the famous maritime heritage of our waterfront?” Sharpen says.

“We’ve done a lot of searching and we’re yet to find another example of a government anywhere in the world prepared to build a 23,000-seat stadium 170 metres from the perimeter of their state performing arts centre,” she adds.

Concerns about the impact of the stadium location on the Orchestra’s viability appear to have fallen on deaf ears, despite the TSO’s extensive participation through official channels.

“Despite our best endeavours, we remain unprotected by any legislation governing noise emissions. The proponent’s own Noise and Vibration Assessment submitted to the Tasmanian Planning Commission notes that Tasmania has ‘no governing policy related to noise emissions from stadia, including concerts and sporting events’,” Sharpen says.

“We’ve exhausted our official options and now we’re asking the Tasmanian community to stand with us in calling for a better option for our new stadium. We’re a creative, resourceful and dogged state. Let’s build something great for our Devils and let’s protect our treasured state assets around Mac Point.”