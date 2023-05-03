Star-studded music line-up for SXSW Sydney

South by Southwest (SXSW), the latest futurist conference and festival addition to Sydney’s calendar, has revealed a first peek of its inaugural line-up.

Local acts will take over dozens of live music venues for the SXSW Sydney 2023 Music Festival, alongside a growing list of international talent.

The first local music artists announced span genres and geography. From hip-hop to alt-punk, the event is seeking to spotlight the next crop of rapidly rising stars in Australia.

Artists include alt-pop collective Alter Boy, seven-piece Yolngu funk act Andrew Gurruwiwi Band, singer/songwriter GO-JO from rural WA and more.

Perth-based dark pop band Alter Boy. Image: Supplied.

Returning to wow audiences after a successful SXSW in Austin is Adelaide two-piece Teenage Joans, who received seven honours at the 2021 South Australian Music Awards.

Local NSW artists also include Newcastle quintet dust, Rum Jungle, 21-year-old Mikayla Pasterfield from the outskirts of Camden, Sydney rising star Milku and Vv Pete.

Several artists have also been revealed for the international line-up, including Tokyo’s CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE, Seoul-based HYPNOSIS THERAPY, London’s Nuha Ruby Ra and more.

Applications are open until 14 May for artists to showcase at the SXSW Sydney 2023 Music Festival and Screen Festival.

Featured speaker

Also unveiled is this year’s featured speaker, Chris Lee (aka Sung-su Lee), Chief A&R Officer and former CEO of one of Korea’s largest entertainment companies, SM Entertainment.

Lee is behind some of the most popular talents for K-pop fans, including idol groups SHINee, EXO, Red Velvet, NCT and aespa.

SXSW Sydney Head of Music, Claire Collins says: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Mr Lee as a Featured Speaker. During his time at SM Entertainment, Mr Lee has played a leading role in shaping the global K-pop phenomenon, helping to introduce Korean music and culture to audiences around the world.

‘With SXSW Sydney’s focus on the opportunities in APAC, Mr Lee’s participation will be invaluable in helping attendees understand and capitalise on the potential of this dynamic region,’ Collins adds.

The first city to present SXSW outside of its origins in Austin, Texas in the US, Sydney will see thinkers, creators and innovators flock there from 15-22 October 2023.

The event captures some of the best practitioners across the creative industries, including music, art, tech and innovation, gaming, screen and more.

Read: SXSW: South by Southwest comes to Sydney

How to attend?

SXSW offers different level badges, which grant access to the week-long conference, expo, festivals and networking sessions.

Platinum badges secure access to all programming, while Industry badges secure priority access to all conference events and industry-specific programming. Both badges provide core access to more than 1000 events and networking sessions.

More of the program will be revealed across 2023; early bird tickets are now available.

SXSW Sydney 2023 Music Festival artists announced so far: