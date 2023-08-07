So what’s in the Kandinsky blockbuster?

In February this year, the Art Gallery of New South Wales (AGNSW) announced that it would be bringing an exclusive exhibition of the Russian Constructivist, Vasily (sometimes styled Wassily) Kandinsky (1866-1944) to Sydney, alongside the equally celebrated sculptor Louise Bourgeois.

The pairing – two well-loved artists who have influenced generations – caught the attention of the art community, which also noted their whopping values on the secondary market shaping other notions of ”value”.

But little was released on what the exhibition from the Solomon R Guggenheim Museum in New York would entail. Today, the AGNSW has given us hint of what to expect. Punters will be pleased to know that Kandinsky’s early career masterpiece Blue Mountain (1908-09) will be heading to Sydney. Painted when he was in his early 40s, it is evidence that colour was very much on his mind – as was the “horse and rider” motif, which for him was a gesture against traditional art and conventional aesthetic values.

Vasily Kandinsky ‘Blue Mountain’ 1908–09, oil on canvas, 107.3 x 97.6 cm, Solomon R Guggenheim Museum, New York, Solomon R Guggenheim Founding Collection, by gift. Photo: Courtesy Solomon R Guggenheim Foundation.

He painted around seven “horse and rider” paintings following this one, each becoming more abstract and leading to a next chapter in his work. Just a few years on, he wrote his theory on colour, On the Spiritual in Art (1911) where he assigned spiritual meanings to colours. A key example of this is his later masterwork Composition 8 (1923), which is also coming to Sydney. The importance of circles in this painting (pictured top) foreshadows the dominant role they would play in many subsequent works, explains the Guggenheim.

It was the first work of Kandinsky’s that the Guggenheim acquired, during a trip to Germany to visit the artist when he was teaching at the Bauhaus in Dessau. It joins more than 150 works now held by the Guggenheim – making it one of the largest holdings of his works in the world.

Kandinsky participated in several of the most influential and controversial art movements of the 20th century, among them the Blue Rider group, which he founded in 1911 with fellow artist Franz Marc at the time of writing his manifesto, according to the Guggenheim.

Kandinsky wrote: ‘We thought up the name while sitting at a café table… Both of us were fond of blue things, Marc of blue horses and I of blue riders. So the title suggested itself.’ (Will Grohmann, Wassily Kandinsky: Life and Work. New York: Harry N Abrams, 1958, p. 78.)

For many artists, these are the paintings that shaped a new way of approaching abstraction – and their influence reached Australian shores.

More we can expect to see

Other works soon to be crated up to travel to Australia include, Painting with White Border (1913), evocative of his beloved Moscow, and the buoyant painting, Dominant Curve (1936).

Vasily Kandinsky, France, December 1936. Photo: © Boris Lipnitzki/Roger-Viollet.

The Gallery says, ‘Most of the works in this exhibition have never been seen in Australia before, making this a once in a lifetime experience, to be seen only in Sydney.’ The last time the AGNSW took a deep look at Kandinsky’s work was back in 1996 for the exhibition, Kandinsky & the Russian Avant Garde. This is a much larger and tighter look at his career.

The exhibition has been co-curated by Megan Fontanella, Curator of Modern Art and Provenance at the Guggenheim Museum, with Jackie Dunn, Senior Curator of Exhibitions at AGNSW, drawing on that holding of over 150 pieces to ensure a rich and fresh look at Kandinsky’s work.

Fontanella is respected internationally for her hugely successful exhibition, Vasily Kandinsky: Around the Circle at the Guggenheim Museum in 2021–22, from which this exhibition comes from as a renewed version.

A key aspect of creating the Kandinsky experience for Australia has been the inclusion of music programming. ‘Kandinsky’s parents instilled in him an early love of music that would influence his work, down to the names of his paintings: Improvisations, Impressions and Compositions,’ explains the Guggenheim.

Within the exhibition space there will be a specially commissioned artist project by Desmond Lazaro that draws inspiration from the ideas that influenced Kandinsky and will form an immersive and wondrous experience for all ages, according to the Gallery.

In conjunction with Kandinsky, an adjunct exhibition of “spirit drawings” created by British medium Georgiana Houghton in the 1860s and 70s will also be displayed, offering an insight into the significant role spiritualism played for artists in early modernism.

AGNSW Director Michael Brand adds: ‘We are thrilled to offer a new generation of Australian audiences the chance to look afresh at this influential modernist’s ground-breaking artistic vision.

‘Kandinsky created some of the most groundbreaking and experimental work of the 20th century against a backdrop of deep sociopolitical upheaval and conflict in Europe. The staging of this wide-ranging Kandinsky survey, drawing upon the most recent scholarship, will give our audiences the opportunity to take a new look at the modernist innovator who was resolute in his unwavering belief in the transformative power of art against all odds.’

Kandinsky was not immune to social injustices and political pressure points. He left Russia to escape the confines on his art to teach at the Bauhaus from 1922 to 1933, but again had to flee the organisation when the Nazis closed the Bauhaus and confiscated 57 of Kandinsky’s works in a purge of “degenerate art.”

Simply titled Kandinsky, this exhibition promises to offer a creative and social landscape that will suggest touch points to making today.

Kandinsky opens at the Art Gallery of New South Wales on 4 November 2023 and will be on show until 10 March 2024. The exhibition is part of the Sydney International Art Series 2023-24. Ticketed.