Significant object heads home to Tasmania after 230 years

Two hundred and thirty years is a long time to be separated from your culture. This has been the case for the Palawa, Tasmanian Aboriginal people, but an exhibition at Tasmanian Museum and Art Gallery (TMAG), taypani milaythina-tu: Return to Country, is seeking to change that.

About six years in the planning, the exhibition brings together 12 objects from the UK, another from Chicago (US), as well as two culturally significant rikawa (kelp water carriers) – one of which arrived this week from France. They are the only two known rikawa in existence today; this week’s addition had been thought lost after being mislabelled for more than 100 years.

The exhibition has been curated to facilitate the Tasmanian Aboriginal community’s reconnection with historical cultural objects held in institutions across the world, and continues TMAG’s deep commitment to reconciliation with its community of Aboriginal people.

A significant Ancestral cultural object of the Tasmanian Aboriginal people, a rikawa (kelp water carrier), has been returned to Country 230 years after being taken. Image: Supplied.

The missing rikawa repatriated

Identified in 2019 by French curators from the musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac, the historic rikawa had been sitting mislabelled within the African collection in Paris for a century. Escorting the object to Hobart this week, Stéphanie Leclerc-Caffarel, curator of Pacific Collections at the musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac, says: ‘It is astonishing to think that 230 years ago, a French expedition was here on these shores and they took the rikawa, and brought it across oceans. Now, here we are centuries later in the same place as part of its return home.

‘This kelp water carrier is a national treasure to France and a cultural treasure to the people of Tasmania. Who would have thought this small artefact could unite so many people from opposite parts of the world in such a remote place as Tasmania,’ she adds.

The rikawa is thought to have been collected from near Recherche Bay (at lutruwita/Tasmania’s most southern tip) in 1792 by the expedition party of Antoine Bruni d’Entrecasteaux. It is made from bull kelp, wooden skewers and plant fibre ties.

It was rediscovered by Palawa woman and curator, Dr Gaye Sculthorpe, Professor, Cultural Heritage and Museum Studies, Deakin University, on a research trip to the British Museum, spying it in a drawing. Paris-based Frédérique Servain-Riviale joined the search and, with colleagues, eventually tracked it down in the African Collection.

Their sleuthing revealed that it had been illustrated in a catalogue in the 1820s, and ascribed to a private collection, before entering the Louvre’s Collection. But its mislabelling meant that it not only sat disconnected from Country, but outside the context of other objects from the Aboriginal Collection.

Sculthorpe says: ‘It is one of the most significant Aboriginal items in any museum collection and incredibly important for Palawa people to be able to see it on their Country once again. I congratulate all involved who have made this happen.’

(L-R) at Recherche Bay, Tasmania: Theresa Sainty, Senior Indigenous Scholar, University of Tasmania, Zoe Rimmer’s daughter, Eve, Zoe Rimmer, former Senior Curator of First Peoples Art and Culture at TMAG, Frédérique Servain-Riviale, musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac, Dr Gaye Sculthorpe, Deakin University, Stéphanie Leclerc-Caffarel, musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac. Image: Supplied.

Leclerc-Caffarel and Servain-Riviale joined Sculthorpe, along with Palawa women Zoe Rimmer and Theresa Sainty, on a trip to Recherche Bay, close to where the rikawa was originally collected.

Repatriation versus long-term loan

This week’s unveiling of the rikawa in Hobart (21 February) again opens the conversation around the repatriation of culturally significant material held by the world’s great ethnographic and visual art museums.

The musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac’s rikawa joins another, which was taken from Tasmanian lands around 1850 to be displayed in the Great Exhibition of London in 1851, before being donated to the British Museum along with other Tasmanian Aboriginal objects.

All the pieces in the exhibition taypani milaythina-tu: Return to Country are not being repatriated permanently. In the case of the musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac’s rikawa, it is on loan for two years from the French institution.

TMAG Director Mary Mulcahy says, ‘[It is] unusual for an institution such as TMAG to be loaned an object for a period of two years, and we are glad the Tasmanian Aboriginal community will finally have time to reconnect with the rikawa and the other important Ancestral objects on loan.

‘Of course, there are major costs involved in bringing these Ancestral objects back to lutruwita. The cost of transporting museum objects internationally is consistently expensive due to the logistics involved, and this has also been impacted by recent global events such as COVID-19 and the rising cost of fuel,’ Mulcahy explains.

TMAG has a healthy record of reconciliation and repatriation – in 2021 making a formal apology to the Aboriginal People of Tasmania and setting clear objectives moving forward.

Read: TMAG’s Apology to Tasmanian Aboriginal People

Earlier still, since 2017 the First Peoples Art and Culture team at TMAG has been in communication with archives and museums to request long-term loans of historical cultural objects, most of which have come to light after decades of exhaustive research.

Former Senior Curator of First Peoples Art and Culture at TMAG and Palawa woman, Zoe Rimmer, says: ‘The rikawa are more than museum objects; they carry Ancestral knowledge and presence. To bring the rikawa and other Ancestral cultural material home to lutruwita is an incredible opportunity for reconnection, healing and cultural revitalisation.’

In many ways, the repatriation project is the outcome of Rimmer’s 2014 visit to the British Museum to view its rikawa, now on show in Hobart. At the time, she left the Museum in tears.

‘Equally, this is an opportunity to build respectful and collaborative relationships between the Palawa community and the international institutions that hold our cultural belongings,’ Rimmer adds.

Other historic cultural objects in Hobart for extended loans include:

the oldest surviving rikawa from musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac (Paris) and the British Museum (London)

a cordage necklace from the Field Museum (Chicago)

the only known model reed canoe (collected by the then-Lieutenant Governor of Van Diemen’s Land, John Franklin, from Flinders Island in 1840) from the Pitt Rivers Museum (Oxford, UK)

long-missing shell necklaces made out of strung maireener (tiny, iridescent conical shells) from the 1870s, twined plant fibre necklaces from the 1830s, as well baskets, stone and bone tools, and domestic objects from the National Museum of Scotland (Edinburgh), Victoria and Albert Museum (London), University of Cambridge Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology (Cambridge), World Museum (Liverpool) and Derbyshire Record Office (Matlock), and

objects from Museums Victoria (Melbourne), Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery (Launceston) and the National Gallery of Australia (Canberra).

Conversations of repatriation often take many years, and conversations of deaccessioning can be even more difficult for institutions. As Leclerc-Caffarel says, the musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac’s rikawa is also ‘a national treasure to France’. Leaving aside the ethics of ownership, or having to lend one’s cultural objects back, the exhibition is unique in that it moves beyond the usual six weeks to three-month standard loan period.

What these loans do is to start the valuable process of conversations with overseas institutions. And, when seen alongside contemporary Tasmanian Aboriginal artists responding to their relationship with these objects – as is the case with this exhibition – it pits them as living objects that fuel the continuation of culture through access.

Today is a day of celebration, but ‘there is much work still to be done,’ concludes the gallery’s website.

More than 2850 ancestors and 2330 secret sacred objects have been returned to the custodianship of their communities, via the Australian Government’s Domestic Repatriation program.

taypani milaythina-tu: Return to Country continues until 7 May.

Members of the Tasmanian Aboriginal community can have access to the objects over their two-year loan period. Contact TMAG to make arrangements.

The rikawa was repatriated with the assistance of Emirates.