Record investment in First Peoples creative industries

‘Victoria is home to extraordinary First Peoples creatives – our investment ensures they have a platform from which to grow careers and strengthen businesses,’ said Minister for Creative Industries Steve Dimopoulos MP, announcing the results of the state’s latest arts funding rounds.

The outcomes of three separate funding streams – the Creative Ventures Fund, the Creative Projects Fund and Creative Neighbourhood Infrastructure Support – have collectively invested $6.7 million in projects, artists and spaces across the state, including almost $2 million to First Peoples creatives, businesses and projects.

‘We will continue to back talented Victorians to create exciting products and experiences, because when they achieve great things the whole state benefits, further cementing our status as Australia’s capital for art and culture,’ Dimopoulos said.

The simultaneous announcement of multiple funding streams comes as Victoria prepares for an election on Saturday 26 November.

The funding announcement builds on a record investment of more than $10 million in First Peoples creative organisations, events, artists and initiatives in Victoria in 2021-22, and supports the Labor Government’s Creative State 2025 strategy, which is underpinned by a First Peoples first principle to boost opportunities for First Peoples across Victoria’s creative industries.

One of the beneficiaries of the latest investment is Fitzroy-based jeweller Haus of Dizzy, led by proud Wiradjuri woman Kristy Dickinson.

Supported through the Creative Projects Fund, Haus of Dizzy will launch a new children’s line and also establish a collaborative workspace to create opportunities for women from First Peoples communities in the creative industries.

Kristy Dickinson, Founder and Director, Haus of Dizzy, said, ‘This funding is going to be a complete game changer for my business and the community who will also benefit from this incredible opportunity – we will finally be able to do everything “In Haus” in our studio in Fitzroy.’

Other recipients – including the Archie Roach Foundation, Short Black Opera and Honey Bones Gallery in Brunswick – will focus on creating new career pathways, performance and exhibition opportunities for First Peoples artists, while award-winning clothing label Ngali will be backed to expand overseas.

Other First Peoples projects to be supported by the Victorian Government’s latest investment include a children’s book authored by Tony Briggs and Charlotte Allingham to be published by Typecast Entertainment, a live performance by Isobel Morphy-Walsh and a presentation for a large-scale mural by First Peoples artists at the Aunty Alma Thorpe Gathering Place in Preston.

Infrastructure

In the Creative Neighbourhood Infrastructure Support Program, grants totalling over $1 million have been awarded to 11 projects – from workshops to collaborative spaces to mobile studios.

Recipients include a cross-section of the creative industries, including fashion, puppetry, visual art, music, theatre, dance and media, with funding used to upgrade facilities, fit out or create new workspaces, and purchase and install new equipment.

The Ballarat & District Aboriginal Co-Operative (BADAC) will create new spaces to support creatives, including installing a shipping container for use as an outdoor cultural and creative workshop, a mobile trailer for a ‘pop-up’ creative shop and an equipped music room.

Melbourne Electronic Sound Studio (MESS) will purchase additional synthesisers and audio equipment for a mobile studio to support the creation of electronic sound and music. The mobile studio will travel to different locations around the state and will be designed for beginners.

The Art Room in Footscray will use its grant to support design and construction of four dedicated teaching studios, four art-making studios for print, sculpture, ceramics and digital, three galleries, two retail spaces, an extensive art lending library and a large communal space.

Creative Ventures

The latest round of the Creative Ventures Program delivers $3.7 million in funding over the next two years.

Funded ventures span a range of disciplines, from digital games to dance, performance to puppetry, classical music, fashion, art, publishing and more, and are expected to provide more than 1500 employment opportunities across Victoria’s creative sector.

Shining a light on the extraordinary work of Victoria’s independent game developers, Freeplay will receive support to present its annual festival; while street dance organisation Cypher Culture will develop a new organisational model and present two years of programming.

Pairing dynamic performance with community participation, All The Queens Men will receive funding to develop and deliver exciting projects in collaboration with children and young people, older people and LGBTIQ+ communities.

Disability-led performance company Weave Movement Theatre will undertake two major creative development projects, and Loom Arts and Management will develop its talent agency, which specialises in the holistic support and advocacy of Deaf and Disabled artists.

Creative Projects

Grants totalling more than $2 million will support professional artists, creative practitioners, collectives and small organisations to develop and launch work that showcases Victoria’s cultural identity and breaks new ground.

The funded projects will collectively create more than 1000 jobs.

In literature, award-winning writer Jessica Au will use her grant to develop a new work of fiction, while the journals Going Down Swinging and Kill Your Darlings will release new collections.

Digital creativity is set to shine with Louise Cooper developing an augmented reality game P.L.A.C.E and arts collective Blame the Shadows creating an immersive virtual reality installation featuring experiences from multi-generational Iranian-Australian diaspora communities.

Creatives based in regional Victoria are among those set for the world stage, including musician and disability advocate Eliza Hull, who will present a workshop with UK music charity Brighter Sound; Wiradjuri artist Brook Andrew, who will present new performance works overseas; and Circus Trick Tease whose artists will tour the UK.

Fostering the next generation of diverse arts leaders, Sarah Austin and Performing Lives Victoria will run Make Some Space, a professional development program for young people.

