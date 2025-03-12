News

Raising the Bar 2025: combining your night out with some new ideas

One night, 20 free talks, and a lot to learn.
12 Mar 2025 11:55
Allison Dickie




Thursday 3 April is set to be the most knowledgeable night of 2025 with a return from Raising the Bar. During this annual event, University of Sydney researchers and alumni will bring their smarts to the streets. Across inner city venues including bars and pubs, Sydney’s academics will discuss a range of interesting topics including tools to protect biodiversity, redefining ageing and how to grow a brain.

These live talks will be held in some of Sydney’s most popular spots such as Fortress Sydney, New Britannia and The Barrie.




Raising the Bar’s ingenuity has earned it the City of Sydney’s support. Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore AO says, “Raising the Bar is a great initiative that supports local bars while informing and inspiring locals.”

Some of the talks on offer include:

  • Healthy brain ageing: is music the missing key? – Professor Neal Peres Da Costa at Brix Distillers 
  • Astronomers are bad at naming things (including this talk) – Dr Laura Driessen at Hermann’s Bar  
  • What to expect when you’re expecting… climate change – Associate Professor Luara Ferracioli at The Barrie  

Book your free ticket and read more about the talks on offer here.



Allison is an intern at ArtsHub. She is based in Melbourne where she writes and studies Arts at Monash University. Allison is passionate about all things creative with experience spanning music, dance and film.

