Dreaming and celebrating big: Adelaide’s children’s festival DreamBIG turns 50

DreamBIG in 2025, the longest running children's festival in the world.
6 May 2025 9:00
Allison Dickie
Performing Arts

The Come Out Children’s Festival was created in 1974 after a small youth arts program at the Adelaide Festival of Arts was successful enough to be turned into a stand-alone festival. Now known as DreamBIG Children’s Festival, the event has welcomed 2.5 million young participants over the years. The biennial tradition is known to be a prominent part of growing up in South Australia, aiming to spark fresh, inspiring arts experiences for young people and families.

DreamBIG’s Creative Producer Georgi Paech explains how the festival’s 2025 theme ‘I Was, I Am, I Will Be’ was chosen.

“I really thought about the role of the arts in the evolution of a person, how the arts that we experienced as a child impact our values and how we perceive the world. And how that informs who we are as a grown-up,” Paech says. “We’re inviting visitors to self-reflect, but also to think about what the children’s festival was, is now and what it will be in the future.”

To open the festival, DreamBIG is putting a twist on the festival’s Parade tradition, taking over Festival Plaza in Adelaide’s city centre, with a special Birthday Parade. DreamBIG is also extending invitations to those who are unable to join in person. The children’s festival is getting involved with school communities through virtual workshops and resources for teachers and students to create their own parade, welcoming schools to register online and get involved. Paech speaks on the festival’s community values.

“I think one [special] thing about DreamBIG is how closely we work with schools and teachers. A lot of the schools we’ve been in communication with are bringing pre-prepared work from school programs self-run by teachers or with DreamBIG supplied artists. I’m really excited that we’ve got about 1200 students coming on our opening next Wednesday on 7 May to do a big birthday parade,” says Paech.

From 10-11 May, Big Family Weekend has planned free events for children of all ages. So far, highlights include String Symphony where visitors can wield a giant marionette, Scribble Zone, inviting young artists to draw all over the walls, ceiling and floor, and The Plants, where you can use flowers as instruments.

The family program includes over 70 activities, shows and exhibitions including nine world premieres and 12 South Australian premieres. Over 10 days, the festival brings story, interactive play, music, exhibits and more. Here are some program highlights:

Highlights

  • On the Dunstan Playhouse stage, two Australian picture books will come alive. The creative spider in Rachel Burke’s Fancy Long Legs will take crowds on a musical adventure and Allison Lester’s popular bestseller will transform into IMAGINE LIVE for an interactive show that explores the wonders of nature.
  • Theatrical company Omusubi Productions will display a fusion of Japanese folklore traditions and contemporary storytelling in the puppet story, Little Bozu and Kon Kon. The performance follows a journey to self-acceptance and empathy with a shapeshifting racoon and a misunderstood fox.
  • The Boy and the Ball, Stephen Noonan’s non-verbal performance, which won the 2023 Ruby Award for Outstanding Work, Event or Project for Young People, will be performed at the State Library of South Australia.
  • Sensorium Theatre works to design experiences for young audiences with disability and their friends, like Wonderbox. This immersive world of multi-sensory activities invites children to explore their own magic.
  • Australia Chamber Orchestra musicians reimagine the much-loved fairytale with a live classical music performance of The Princess, The Pea (and the Brave Escapee).

International acts

  • Mini SPIN from the UK welcomes all children to an interactive dance event hosted by three Deaf hosts and a DJ.
  • Theatre work, The Bookbinder, from New Zealand’s award-winning Trick of the Light Theatre brings a mysterious dark fairytale of magic and mayhem.

DreamBIG aims to make every child feel welcome and is prioritising inclusion across the festival.

“We’ve been working with the Department for Education Access and Inclusion team to create a whole lot of resources, including tools for teachers who can sometimes feel daunted about bringing a whole class of students with a range of accessibility needs,” says Paech.

Some steps being made to clarify show contents and help visitors prepare for the festival experience include adding interpreters or audio describers to sessions that teachers would like to attend with their students, creating visual stories for in-theatre performances and maintaining a detailed access guide.

The festival runs from 7 May to 17 May. More information can be found on the DreamBIG website. Tickets are on sale now.

Allison Dickie

Allison is an intern at ArtsHub. She is based in Melbourne where she writes and studies Arts at Monash University. Allison is passionate about all things creative with experience spanning music, dance and film.

