Flotsam Festival is surfing along the Gold Coast

When the COVID pandemic hit Australia, creative industries and tourism saw a rapid decline, but border regions, including the southern Gold Coast, were hit especially hard. In an effort to support local surf filmmakers and photographers, the local artists of not-for-profit association Flotsam Arts Inc created the Flotsam Festival, Gold Coast’s own surf film festival that is growing bigger each year. Flotsam returns tomorrow (1 May) and Festival Director, Carolyn Emge, provides insight into how the event is making waves.

“Flotsam Festival was created to celebrate our coastline, shining a light on the vibrant arts and culture of the region. Now in its fourth year, Flotsam Festival 2025 promises to be one of the world’s largest journeys into surf art and culture, raising the profile of ocean-inspired creatives both locally and globally,” says Emge.

Flotsam Festival will span the first 14 days of May and, this year, the World Surf League (WSL) is also stopping in at Burleigh at the beginning of the month, coinciding with the festival for the first time. Just a short walk from the contest site, fans can visit Flotsam’s interactive exhibitions to further immerse themselves in the region’s surf culture.

Flotsam Festival 2024. Image: Cecilia Martin.

All along the coast through Burleigh, Coolangatta, Kirra, Currumbin, Tugun and Palm Beach, Flotsam Festival is hosting film premieres, live music, exhibitions and workshops with mostly walkable, free and low-cost events.

Highlights

Returning events

Curated by Tim Baker, Flotsam’s signature Focal Point interactive photo trail will decorate the iconic Coolangatta coast with pictures and behind-the-scenes stories featuring surf legends like Stephanie Gilmore and Joel Parkinson.

At Kirra Hill Cultural and Community Centre, International Masters of Surf, a free photo exhibition curated by Ted Grambeau will display the work of over 40 of the world’s best surf photographers.

(Surf) Girls on Film returns 8 May, amplifying female perspectives in surf media with film and photography, celebrating and reshaping surf culture.

Justin Gane’s Re-Pulse. Image: Courtesy of Flotsam.

More standouts

Kicking off the festival, the Flotsam Block Party on 1 May is lighting up numerous venues with projections and surf films including Rage5 and Horse. DJ sets, workshops and live music will be on offer, as well as a showcase of underwater photography at Wade’s World.

On 3 May, Flotsam is hosting an all-day community event at the new pop-up hub that will include a beach clean-up and a Found Objects photo contest with live music and kids’ workshops.

The following day at the hub, Flotsam’s free beach concert, The Next Wave Youth Showcase, will feature Gold Coast’s own blues/rock artist Myles O’Grady and Birren, the 2025 Bluesfest Busking Over 18 winner.

Stoked! is a blend of surf art, film and photography focused on raising awareness for ocean conservation and surf ecosystems protection. The exhibition will be displayed at Currumbin’s Dust Temple and is in collaboration with Gold Coast World Surfing Reserve.

“The southern Gold Coast, its whole identity, whether people surf or not, is tied to that surfing culture. People are very proud of the fact that we have the World Surfing Reserve that spans from Coolangatta to Burleigh. The reason it’s famous throughout the world is because of the photographers and filmmakers that capture those moments day-to-day,” says Emge.

Flotsam Festival runs from 1-14 May 2025. More information, including event details and tickets can be found on the website.