How a read-a-thon raises funds for literacy in Cambodia

The Chapters for Change reading challenge strives to strengthen education and community development.
29 May 2025 8:25
Allison Dickie
Writing and Publishing

The Chapters for Change read-a-thon returns in July 2025. Pictured (L-R) are Sally Hetherington OAM, CEO of charity Human and Hope Inc (photo: Erin Black) and Chapters for Change ambassador, Bardi Jawi author, poet and illustrator Bebe Oliver (photo: supplied).

Chapters for Change is a month-long read-a-thon that raises funds for educational programs in Cambodia. This year, Chapters for Change aims to raise $40,000 for Cambodia’s Human and Hope Association (HHA), an organisation focused on alleviating poverty by empowering local communities through grassroots projects focused on education, vocational training and community development.

Funds raised will help support the maintenance of HHA’s community centre library and the development of its preschool and literacy programs. Last year’s read-a-thon raised over $30,000 for HHA.

Registrations for Chapters for Change are now open, with the read-a-thon challenge running from 1-31 July 2025.

A team of author-ambassadors is backing the read-a-thon in this, its second year and are encouraging participants to set reading and fundraising challenges for themselves. This year’s ambassadors include First Nations poet and writer Bebe Oliver, a descendant of the Bardi Jawi people of the Kimberley region whose reflexive work – including the poetry collection more than these bones and the memoir, if this is the end – explores queer First Nations identity.

“Literacy is more than reading and writing, it’s the understanding and sharing of our stories, cultures, and connections,” Oliver says.

Melbourne based writer, literary agent and youth literature advocate Danielle Binks is planning to read five books for Chapters for Change. Known for her works The Year the Maps Changed and The Monster of Her Age, Binks is hoping to diversify her bookshelf with new reads and tackle some long-overdue books from her BorrowBox audiobook list for the read-a-thon. 

“Supporting literacy programs is key to building a brighter future in Cambodia. Literacy really is the lightning-rod that can change and expand societies,” Binks says. “It makes for more engaged and informed citizens, and it has the unique ability of growing empathy.”

How your reading can create change

Chapters for Change was created by Human and Hope Incorporated, a registered Australian charity that raises awareness and funds for HHA. The Cambodian community centre has been entirely operated by local workers since 2016, following the departure of Australian staff, and now the Australian charity works to financially support HHA through initiatives such as the read-a-thon.

HHA believes its local team are best equipped to understand and tackle community challenges and uses core values of empowerment, sustainability, equality, integrity, and transformation to fight illiteracy and poverty. The centre sees approximately 100 visitors a day at its community library and its language programs have been accessed by over 700 children.

Sally Hetherington OAM, CEO of Human and Hope Inc, explains that $90 could supply six months of language classes, $150 could provide 30 new books to the HHA library and just $25 could support a child’s library membership.

“Literacy skills allow young Cambodians to dream, to learn, to advocate for themselves and to take control of their futures,” Hetherington says.

If you would like to join the read-a-thon but your to-read list is looking sparse, Chapters for Change has an online book recommendation page to help you find your next read. The read-a-thon is also offering incentives, Instagram giveaways, lucky draws, and prizes – the highest earning readers land a place on the podium, as well as the chance to win book vouchers, packs and accessories.

Chapters for Change welcomes (tax-deductible) donations. To fundraise, readers can register as an individual or as part of a reading team. For more information visit Chapters for Change.

Allison Dickie

Allison is an intern at ArtsHub. She is based in Melbourne where she writes and studies Arts at Monash University. Allison is passionate about all things creative with experience spanning music, dance and film.

