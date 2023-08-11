Queer cultural festival expands citywide

Previously based at the Brisbane Powerhouse, queer cultural festival Melt is set to expand across inner city Brisbane under the new name Melt OPEN.

Premiering in October-November 2024, and building on the success of Melt (now in its seventh year at Brisbane Powerhouse) Melt OPEN is described as a celebration of queer art, artists, allies, icons, sport and ideas.

The expanded and revamped festival aims to incorporate more venues, more artists, and more love and celebration for the LGBTQIA+ community in a city that is gearing up to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2032.

Operating along open access lines, and in keeping with events such as Adelaide’s Feast Festival and Melbourne’s Midsumma, the festival will be staged at venues throughout central Brisbane including Fortitude Valley, Newstead, New Farm, Brisbane City, West End and Woolloongabba.

Artists and producers are invited to be part of Melt OPEN 2024, with expressions of interest now open. EOIs are also sought from Brisbane venues keen to take part in the festival.

Produced by Brisbane Powerhouse, the expanded festival will be led by a new team of LGBTQIA+ arts professionals.

‘Prepare to be enthralled by captivating events that engage the city and boundary-pushing art that challenges norms. Expect mass community participation events that celebrate the rich diversity of Queensland’s LGBTQIA+ communities and their allies,’ said Kate Gould, CEO/Artistic Director of Brisbane Powerhouse when the festival’s expansion was announced.

Queensland’s Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe MP said Melt OPEN is predicted to bring more than 4000 interstate and international visitors to Brisbane.

‘This is another in the Queensland capital’s glittering line-up of world-class events, sharing the state’s great lifestyle on our runway to the 2032 Brisbane Olympic and Paralympic Games,’ he said.

‘Anticipated to generate more than $8 million for the visitor economy, Melt OPEN is terrific news for the city’s accommodation, hospitality, transport and tourism operators and Queensland jobs,’ Hinchliffe added.

Newly appointed of the festival Executive Producer Pieta Farrell, independent producer and arts manager, is currently attending the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to seek international artists and producers for Melt OPEN 2024.

Melt OPEN is supported by Tourism Events Queensland and Brisbane Economic Development Agency in association with Brisbane Powerhouse.

Learn more about submitting an expression of interest for Melt OPEN.