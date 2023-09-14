Programming with lived experience

How do you answer the question “Where are you from?” Often the person asking has already formed a set of preconceptions about your identity based on such attributes as appearance and accent.

Where are you from? (WAYF) is a project created by Melbourne curator and writer Sabina McKenna, designed to raise awareness about BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Colour) experiences through art and storytelling.

McKenna’s latest exhibition, Fam is now on view at the Immigration Museum. It consists of 15 portraits and stories, documenting the experiences of mixed and multi-ethnic families in Australia.

Coming from a dynamic family, being Nigerian-Australian and with family members of different cultural backgrounds, including Australian-Irish and Filipino, McKenna says: ‘It’s one thing to comprehend being radicalised by a society, but something entirely different within your own family.

‘I grew up feeling very disconnected from my relatives in that sense – my closest family members are white, and the world is a vastly different place for them. With Fam, I wanted to explore how we can understand each other despite that.’

With photography from Jess Brohier, Fam features such Melburnian creatives as Gunditjmara and Djabwurrung artist Hayley Millar Baker, Hope St Radio chef Ellie Bouhadana and model and fashion designer Dheklan Pitaliadda.

Making culture

Museums Victoria has also been working on a new season of its Culture Makers program, which has included an exhibition by Ethiopian-Norwegian artist Olana Janfa, workshops by WALA Drum and Dance Ensemble from Ghana in West Africa and various experimental works taking place at the Immigration Museum, Melbourne Museum and Scienceworks.

And in Sydney, Willoughby City Council’s Chatswood Culture Bites program has returned to present three live performances across September, October and November, developed by diverse women creatives. Culture Bites was launched in 2022 as an eight-month long program bringing art, theatre and music to the area. Since then it has continued to present and support diverse shows, as well as provide local audiences with access to exciting new performances.

On 22 September The Hen House will welcome audiences to the Pav, following a three-night run at Riverside Theatres earlier this month. This new music theatre work has been created and is performed by sister duo Josipa Draisma and Mara Knežević, with co-creator Šime Knežević and director Anthea Williams. Using comedy, the show pays homage to the stories of European migration in the 1960s and 80s, and reflects the female working-class experience with an all-female rock band.

Personal is a solo show presented by Jodee Mundy Collaborations and Critical Stages Touring, and inspired by Mundy’s life as a hearing child of Deaf parents. To be presented on 6 October, the show taps into the experience of straddling two worlds, where a sense of belonging can be eroded by experiences of being othered by an ableist society.

Other program highlights include Live at Lunch, with various performances across September, October and November, including Debussy and Friends (11 October) and Three to Tango! Piazzolla, Mambo, Salsa! (15 November).

Embracing cultural difference through language

Apart from works by diverse creatives, there has also been a rise in productions using languages other than English, from mainstage productions such as Miss Peony (where the actors switch between English, Cantonese and Mandarin) and I Said This To the Bird (performed entirely in Farsi) to independent shows at Fringe.

For this writer, who is of Chinese heritage, hearing of shows like Love Letters 情书 at Melbourne Fringe, directed by Fini Liu and produced by Sally Chen, and the upcoming 我咽下一枚铁做的月亮 | I Swallowed a Moon Made of Iron at Adelaide Festival Centre’s OzAsia Festival, is an encouraging sign that our sector is on the right path to embrace cultural difference.

In an earlier interview with ArtsHub, Stephen Page spoke of the importance of Language on stage from a First Nations perspective. ‘In this new century, there’s no longer just one way of stories being told. It’s a global world now, where cultural stories exist in our digital atmosphere as well,’ he said. ‘First Nations People’s Language is a medicine, and it’s a messenger. It translates through creative cultural kinship, and it translates through the knowledge of cultural maintenance.’

The same ethos applies to all languages that are spoken by minority cultural groups – hearing your language on stage strengthens bonds and evokes a sense of pride.

Another initiative that has been driving multilingual arts programs is the Think+DO Tank Foundation, based in Western Sydney. Its social enterprise LOST IN BOOKS is a specialist children’s bookstore that stocks titles in over 70 languages and has delivered multilingual books to 77,000 students in 115 schools across the country since launching in 2017. The bookshop also employs local women with refugee experience across the organisation, including as community connectors, interpreters, bilingual storytellers and more.

On Saturday (16 September) Think+DO Tank Foundation will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with community, welcoming local creatives of diverse backgrounds at Community House, 2/40 Harris Street, Fairfield from 4-7pm.