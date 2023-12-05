News

 > Visual Arts > Architecture > News

Powerhouse Ultimo announces three-year closure

Powerhouse has released the concept designs for its Ultimo site, a key factor of which is reorienting the museum to the CBD.
5 Dec 2023
Gina Fairley
Powerhouse. Designer's view of green courtyard.

Visual Arts

The concept design for Powerhouse Ultimo Courtyard has been revealed. Image: Supplied.

Share Icon

Powerhouse Ultimo has always struggled with its orientation, facing towards a major city artery with constant traffic flow, making car and pedestrian access challenging.

Key to the site’s redevelopment – revealed this week (4 December) – is a design that will better connect with Sydney’s CBD, and the pedestrian green belt of the Goods Line – the walkway connecting Central Station and Haymarket.

The architecture practice tasked with the redevelopment, Durbach Block Jaggers Architects, was announced last December. Now, adding to that masterplan, concepts for a new outdoor public square, created by Tyrell Studio, have been revealed.

The building will close its doors on 5 February 2024 for an estimated period of three years for building works. In a statement the Museum said, ‘The temporary closure will ensure the best use of funds, focusing investment into the revitalisation. A staggered closure would amplify the cost of the project, extend the disruption period and lead to a compromised visitor experience over a prolonged period.’

More on the design

Powerhouse Ultimo. Building view by designers
Harris Street view of the reimagined Powerhouse Ultimo. Image: Supplied.

As part of the proposed design, the heritage façades of the original power station, built in 1899, will be revealed, and the 1901 Post Office building located on Harris Street will be preserved and further integrated into the Museum precinct.

Minister for the Arts John Graham said, ‘After nine years of divided opinions on this site, we are hopeful these new designs and a renewed focus on applied arts and sciences are more in line with the community’s expectations of this much-loved institution.’

The Museum has given assurances that the new design for Ultimo allows for the continued display of popular exhibits – the Boulton & Watt steam engine, the Catalina flying boat Frigate Bird II and Locomotive Number 1.

Powerhouse Chief Executive Lisa Havilah added that the design will include a new purpose-built space to support the Powerhouse Academy program, which will ‘offer increased access for secondary and tertiary students from regional NSW and beyond, providing immersive learning experiences that enable pathways into industry and tertiary learning’.

This program offers accommodation for regional NSW schoolchildren to visit the Museum, in a major new partnership with the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), which allows Collection-based learning. The much-needed facelift continues with expanded exhibition space of international touring standards.

Read: Powerhouse Ultimo design revealed for museum

The NSW Government has committed $250 million to the project, which will be led by Infrastructure NSW. Havilah said that, additional to this funding, ‘Powerhouse Museum Ultimo [is] adopting a $50 million philanthropy target. We have already secured $10 million towards this through a partnership with UTS.’

The next step is a State Significant Development application and further community consultation on this week’s tabled design. The commencement of construction – and its completion – is dependant on this final consultation period.

Powerhouse Ultimo joins Powerhouse Parramatta, Powerhouse Castle Hill and Sydney Observatory as part of a $1.4 billion infrastructure renewal program across multiple sites.

To learn more.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

Related News

Career Advice Community Arts & Cultural Development Design Fashion Features Mixed Media Painting Sponsored Video Visual Arts
More
Amplify Collective

Towards continuum: behind the hardware of digital art

Understanding the self and the future in digital art through artists from the Asian Australian diaspora.

Karen Leong
RED Gallery. Image is a grey building facade with two windows either side of a middle door.
Amplify Collective

Melbourne gallery has artists seeing red

Artists speak up after frustrating dealings with long-standing RED Gallery.

Jessi Ryan
Bayside. Image is a number of paintings on a walls and a column in a white gallery with a dark floor.
Sponsored

Honouring painting through increased prize money and local engagement

The Bayside Painting Prize is an annual celebration of the unique medium, this year with a $25,000 Major Prize and…

Celina Lei
NGV Triennial. Image is huge collaborative sandy coloured weaving works handing from a gallery ceiling.
Reviews

Exhibition review: NGV Triennial 2023

From robotics to textiles to sensational immersive video, the NGV Triennial offers a picture of making now, and an eye…

Gina Fairley
Sue Roff. Image is an artist in a black T shirt, at work and smiling at the camera, next to a woman with short grey hair and glasses who is also smiling at the camera.
Amplify Collective

Exit interview: Sue Roff, Art Projects Australia

Sue Roff shares with ArtsHub her learnings after 14 years on the job and her insights into the broader arts…

Aimee Dodds
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login