Powerhouse Ultimo announces three-year closure

Powerhouse Ultimo has always struggled with its orientation, facing towards a major city artery with constant traffic flow, making car and pedestrian access challenging.

Key to the site’s redevelopment – revealed this week (4 December) – is a design that will better connect with Sydney’s CBD, and the pedestrian green belt of the Goods Line – the walkway connecting Central Station and Haymarket.

The architecture practice tasked with the redevelopment, Durbach Block Jaggers Architects, was announced last December. Now, adding to that masterplan, concepts for a new outdoor public square, created by Tyrell Studio, have been revealed.

The building will close its doors on 5 February 2024 for an estimated period of three years for building works. In a statement the Museum said, ‘The temporary closure will ensure the best use of funds, focusing investment into the revitalisation. A staggered closure would amplify the cost of the project, extend the disruption period and lead to a compromised visitor experience over a prolonged period.’

More on the design

Harris Street view of the reimagined Powerhouse Ultimo. Image: Supplied.

As part of the proposed design, the heritage façades of the original power station, built in 1899, will be revealed, and the 1901 Post Office building located on Harris Street will be preserved and further integrated into the Museum precinct.

Minister for the Arts John Graham said, ‘After nine years of divided opinions on this site, we are hopeful these new designs and a renewed focus on applied arts and sciences are more in line with the community’s expectations of this much-loved institution.’

The Museum has given assurances that the new design for Ultimo allows for the continued display of popular exhibits – the Boulton & Watt steam engine, the Catalina flying boat Frigate Bird II and Locomotive Number 1.

Powerhouse Chief Executive Lisa Havilah added that the design will include a new purpose-built space to support the Powerhouse Academy program, which will ‘offer increased access for secondary and tertiary students from regional NSW and beyond, providing immersive learning experiences that enable pathways into industry and tertiary learning’.

This program offers accommodation for regional NSW schoolchildren to visit the Museum, in a major new partnership with the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), which allows Collection-based learning. The much-needed facelift continues with expanded exhibition space of international touring standards.

The NSW Government has committed $250 million to the project, which will be led by Infrastructure NSW. Havilah said that, additional to this funding, ‘Powerhouse Museum Ultimo [is] adopting a $50 million philanthropy target. We have already secured $10 million towards this through a partnership with UTS.’

The next step is a State Significant Development application and further community consultation on this week’s tabled design. The commencement of construction – and its completion – is dependant on this final consultation period.

Powerhouse Ultimo joins Powerhouse Parramatta, Powerhouse Castle Hill and Sydney Observatory as part of a $1.4 billion infrastructure renewal program across multiple sites.

