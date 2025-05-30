News

Plans revealed for La Perouse First Nations Cultural Precinct

Proposal aims to restore the La Perouse Museum and establish a community-led cultural precinct on Botany Bay.
30 May 2025 11:30
David Burton
An artist's impression of a rejuvenated La PErouse Museum, featuring contemporary buildings embedded in the green landscape by the coast.

Plans are afoot for a rejuvenation of the La Perouse Museum, as depicted in this artist’s impression of the future site. Image: Supplied.

Randwick City Council and the La Perouse Local Aboriginal Land Council have unveiled a proposal to establish a dedicated First Nations Cultural Precinct on the La Perouse headland in south-east Sydney.

The project would see the existing La Perouse Museum restored and expanded, with the surrounding area developed into a cultural destination that reflects the ongoing connection of the local Aboriginal community to the site. The precinct would be co-designed with and led by community representatives.

The initiative has been shaped by guidance from the NSW Heritage Council and aligns with ‘Designing with Country’ principles.

According to the La Perouse Local Aboriginal Land Council, the La Perouse Aboriginal community is the longest functioning Aboriginal community in Sydney.

The communnity’s current location was a traditional camping ground and became a broader settlement for the many clan groups of the Eora Nation, when other traditional gathering places around Sydney Harbour and Botany Bay were forcibly closed after British colonisation and First Peoples relocated to La Perouse.

Read: Yitpi Yartapuultiku: the soul of Port Adelaide is ready to open its doors

Randwick Mayor Dylan Parker said the project is “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a space that truly reflects the cultural significance of this place.

“La Perouse is one of the most important Aboriginal sites in Sydney, and we are proud to be working in partnership with the La Perouse Local Aboriginal Land Council to bring this vision to life,” he said.

According to Parker, the proposed precinct would also support local employment, enhance visitor experiences and provide a site for the return of cultural material to Country.

New infrastructure for a culturally significant site in La Perouse

The La Perouse Museum, which is more than 130 years old, requires restoration and does not currently meet accessibility or museum standards. A pre-feasibility study estimates the cost of the precinct’s development at $99 million. This would include heritage restoration, new climate-controlled spaces and a master plan for the headland.

Chris Ingrey, Chief Executive of the La Perouse Local Aboriginal Land Council, stated that the project would help address the need for suitable facilities to house returned Aboriginal cultural material.

“We are pleased to work in partnership with Randwick City Council on establishing a First Nations Cultural Precinct on the shores of the historic Botany Bay,” Ingrey said.

“Sydney needs a state-of-the-art facility that will be home to Aboriginal artefacts and artworks that have been returned from national and international collections, that is accessible for all Australians to enjoy.”

Next steps will involve further planning, confirming governance arrangements and seeking support from State and Federal Governments.

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

