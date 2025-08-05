Pierce The Veil expected to land in Australia, frenzy builds

Last month, Australian fans spotted billboards in Brisbane and Perth featuring Pierce the Veil’s logo and the date 5 August. Rolling Stone Australia reported that Pierce The Veil shared a teaser video hinting that they would soon bring the I Can’t Hear You tour to Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne fuelled speculation by tagging the band in a social media post. At the time of writing, the official announcement is expected imminently.

Pierce The Veil were formed in 2006 in San Diego by brothers Vic and Mike Fuentes after their previous group, Before Today, dissolved. Known for blending post-hardcore, pop punk, and experimental rock, the band built a devoted following with albums that mixed intricate guitar work and confessional lyrics.

Their debut A Flair for the Dramatic (2007) introduced them to the underground scene, while Selfish Machines (2010) and Collide with the Sky (2012) expanded their audience. The single King for a Day featuring Kellin Quinn of Sleeping with Sirens, broke them into the mainstream. Later records Misadventures (2016) and The Jaws of Life (2023) cemented their reputation as genre‑blending innovators.

Pierce The Veil Australia: I Can’t Hear You world tour

In early 2025 the band announced the I Can’t Hear You world tour. The tour features songs from all five studio albums and is described by fans as the band’s answer to Taylor Swift’s multi‑album Eras Tour. The band said the tour is ‘a monument to everything we’ve built with our fans’ and promised shows that honour their roots and bring to life songs fans have waited to hear.

Pierce The Veil Australia: what to expect from the tour

Although the full Australian itinerary has not yet been published, fans anticipate an arena run similar to the band’s 2023 co‑headline tour with Beartooth, but on a larger scale. Rolling Stone notes that the group is riding high after releasing a deluxe edition of The Jaws of Life, which debuted at number 14 on the Billboard 200 and reached number 1 on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart.

The 46‑date global trek has featured a setlist that spans the band’s discography, so Australian shows are expected to include early favourites.

Pierce The Veil’s live reputation is built on high‑energy performances led by Vic Fuentes’ vocals and Tony Perry’s dynamic guitar work. The band often collaborates with support acts that complement their sound; fans speculate that an Australian leg might feature fellow post‑hardcore veterans or local acts. Given the band’s long relationship with Australian audiences (their first visit was in 2011, and they last toured the country in 2023) there is pent‑up demand. If confirmed, the shows will be their first headline run in the country in two years.

Pierce the Veil have an army of loyal fans. Anticipation is building for their Australian dates. Image: supplied.

Pierce The Veil Australia: why the band matters

Beyond chart positions, Pierce The Veil have influenced a generation of artists. Their willingness to experiment with Latin rhythms and complex song structures has set them apart within a scene often characterised by formulaic breakdowns.

They have collaborated with artists across genres and have maintained a loyal fan community that resonates with their themes of resilience and personal struggle.

For Australian fans, the prospect of seeing Pierce The Veil on home soil is significant. The country has a vibrant alternative music scene, and international tours often skip smaller markets. An arena tour would signal the band’s growing mainstream recognition and highlight Australia’s importance as part of the global live music circuit. Until official dates are released, fans continue to monitor social media and billboards but all signs suggest that Pierce The Veil Australia is about to become a reality.



