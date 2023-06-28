Over 200 buildings and events at Open House Melbourne

Some of Melbourne’s most iconic and intriguing venues will open their doors on the weekend of 29-30 July, with the 2023 Open House program offering sneak peeks of places not ordinarily accessible to the public.

Highlights include: ‘Making Home’, a talk and tour series exploring the best of Victoria’s social and affordable housing, and incorporating a look at the role of developers in social housing; a preview of the soon-to-be-open Holocaust Museum; a film celebrating the museum’s architect, the multi award-winning Kerstin Thompson; and 16 modern and historical Melbourne homes open for tours.

In ‘Designing for Country’, Indigenous Australians – including Yulendj Weelam Lab’s Dr Christine Phillips, Beau de Belle and Jock Gilbert – will explore the role of plants beyond their existence in home gardens, while this year’s ‘Heritage Address’ will be given by comedian, author and historian Michael Veitch, who will reflect on the past to see what we can learn for the future as the city swells to accommodate a growing population.

Open House 2023 program covers:

over 180 unique experiences

23 guided walking tours

10 exhibitions

26 talks with expert architects, designers, storytellers and more

8 self-guided tours where audiences can freely roam precincts

500 participating volunteers (volunteers can still sign up on the website), and

over 115 venues, including Heavenly Queen Temple, the former Williamstown Morgue, the CityLink

Control Room and Trades Hall.

Private home tours

Across Melbourne, some historical, sustainable and, not to mention, simply stylish private homes available for public viewing include: the Lippincott House, a two-storey house co-designed by famed Canberra architect Walter Burley Griffin; Gantry House, a modern cottage that is home to a creative multigenerational family of seven with a focus on sustainability; and Blackburn North Passive House, a unique and sustainable renovation that preserves the home’s 1950s origins.

Other events and activities

Joyce Watts will be conducting a tour of Footscray Market as part of Open House Melbourne. Photo: Footscray Market.

A food tour will be held within the culturally diverse Footscray market, an exhibition and workshop space for gardening aficionados will be held at Plant Swap at the Emely Baker Centre, and a walking tour will be conducted through the flats of St Kilda Hill to gauge the impact of high-density urban sites in a range of developments.

Elsewhere, Among Buildings: Melbourne Architecture Through Poetry and Photography is a collaborative exploration of landmarks – such as Manchester Unity Building, the Plumbers and Gasfitters Employees’ Union Building, Queen Victoria Market and Storey Hall – represented in images, words and designs by Tom Ross (photographer), Michael Roper (poet and architect) and Stuart Geddes (graphic designer).

The future city will also be considered in Future Homes: Better Apartments, an interactive walk-through of projected full-size designs of as yet unseen competition entries to a Victorian design competition, followed by a panel about what’s required for future homes, in terms of accessibility, sustainability and landscaping.

Too much walking and admiring and not enough play? For families with little ones in tow, Ping Pong WoW at Artplay will be an immersive activity involving 2000 ping pong balls.

In a media release, Open House Melbourne’s Executive Director and Chief Curator, Tania Davidge explained the importance of this year’s theme, Collective City, in the context of economic and housing uncertainty. ‘As Melbourne expands to reach a projected population of eight million by 2050 … Collective City seeks to explore how we reinvent, repurpose and adapt our city to live better together now, and into the future.

‘We want to inspire every Victorian through the Open House Melbourne Weekend to consider the principles of good design, so together we can advocate for a more equitable and welcoming city that meets the needs of all Melburnians. Our program for 2023 reflects our desire for all to come to a shared understanding of the best way to shape the future of the city.’

For a full list and to book limited tours, events and experiences visit Open House Melbourne.

