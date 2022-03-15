Opportunities and awards wrap

Opportunities

First Nation Stories Film Competition

With $10,000 in prizes proudly provided by yourtown, filmmakers from around Australia and of all ages and heritage are invited to tell First Nation stories through the medium of short film. The competition is looking for stories of First Nation people with unique ideas, people who have gone outside the ordinary, people who have followed their passions and taken a risk, people who have worked together to create something extraordinary, and people who have fought to protect what makes them, their culture and their country special. Films can be submitted in the Under 17 age category or the 17 Plus age category with no upper age limit.

Entries close 20 March; learn more and submit.

2022 National Indigenous Fashion Awards

Launched in 2020 by Indigenous Fashion Projects, the award provides a vibrant platform to celebrate the innovation, diversity and ethical practices of Australia’s First Nations peoples in fashion and textiles, while contributing to the capacity building of the sector. Award categories include Traditional Adornment, Community Collaboration, Business Achievement, Textile Design, Wearable Art, and Fashion Design.

Nominations close 31 March; learn more and apply.

The Best Australian Yarn 2022 Short Story Competition

A partnership between The West Australian and the Minderoo Foundation presents a new short story competition open to both amateur and professional writers starting from age 12, with a total prize pool of $50,000 across six categories. Apart from the financial incentive, entries will also have the opportunity to be published across the platforms of The West Australian accompanied by specially designed artworks. Writing WA and Perth Festival will also be closely involved in the judging process. Entries must be between 1,500 – 2,500 words and can cover any genre.

Submissions close 31 May; learn more and apply.

The Lester Prize

Submissions are now open for WA’s premier portrait prize with a prize pool of over $100,000 for professional, emerging and young artists. Artists from across Australia are invited to submit portraits of an Australian, or Australians, that they respect or admire, or a self-portrait. Starting in 2021, artists are allowed to submit an unlimited number of portraits (instead of a maximum of two) and works can be created from a photograph instead of from ‘life’ – as long as the photograph has been approved by the subject.

Submissions close 17 June; learn more and submit.

Grants and funding:

City of Sydney Grants, NSW

Another round of grants are available for creative projects in Sydney, including cultural and creative grants, festivals and events sponsorship, knowledge exchange sponsorship, and precinct activation grants.

Current round ends 11 April; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

YES Exhibition Callout, NSW

Organisers of the YES Exhibition are inviting artists part of the LGBTQ+ community to take part in the next exhibition to be held in Sydney in November. YES is an opportunity to showcase your art in a face-to-face event run by queers for queers. Previous YES Exhibition artists are welcome to apply.

Applications close 22 March; learn more and apply.

RANT Arts Soliloquy 2022, TAS

EOIs are now open for young Tasmanian artists to participate in the immersive projection installation Soliloquy at Junction Arts Festival 2022. Five selected artists will receive professional development, creative exchange opportunities, arts business mentorship, network development, and paid opportunities.

Applications close 25 March; learn more and apply.

Professional development:

2022 Emerging Curator Mentorship, VIC

Non-profit space Blindside is welcoming applications for the 2022 Emerging Curator Mentorship program, inviting emerging practitioners to present ambitious exhibition projects across gallery spaces in December. The successful applicant will receive a six month mentorship from Curator Angela Brophy and $1,000 to support exhibition development, materials and artist fees.

Applications close 21 April; learn more and apply.

National Library of Australia 2023 Fellowships, ACT

Researchers, academics and creatives are encouraged to apply for a range of philanthropically-funded fellowships, scholarships and grants at the National Library of Australia. Successful applicants will have special access to the Library’s expert staff and collection material, full office facilities including a designated workstation, and, for funded opportunities, an honorarium to contribute towards travel and accommodation expenses. Opportunities include Creative Arts Fellowships, National Folk Fellowship, Summer Scholarships and Asia Study Grants.

Applications for all programs close 26 April; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

Western Australia-based artist, Cynthia Orr, has been selected by the Glover Prize hangers as the winner of the 2022 Glover Prize Hanger’s Choice Award for her finalist artwork, Our House. Orr said on her win: ‘I have been exploring this style of painting for a number of years, it was birthed out of a desire to create something that catches your eye and is unique to me.’ The hanger’s commented on Orr’s naive style, adding that ‘though a more subtle piece than some of the other finalists, it is certainly something we would all love to hang in our own homes.’

The Australian Research Council project, Parallel – Structural Change With, Beside and Beyond the Museum has announced six curatorial fellows: Evgenia Anagnostopoulou (NSW), Kelly ‘Lovemonster’ Dezart-Smith (NSW), Lana Kate Nguyen (VIC), Ruha Fifita (QLD), Tian Zhang (NSW) and Sebastian Henry-Jones (VIC). Fellows will be mentored by, and work alongside, CaLD researchers, curators and museum directors, as well as First Nations curators and leaders to develop vocabularies, protocols, knowledge and networks across multiple cultures. Participating organisations include UNSW Art & Design, Sydney College of the Arts, Institute for Cultural and Society (Western Sydney University) and Murray Art Museum Albury (MAMA). The six fellows will produce new projects to envisage how MAMA, and other art institutions, may reimagine their structures and support diversity and equity in meaningful ways.

Launching the first national Australian prize for figurative sculpture, the 2022 Tom Bass Prize, are joint winners Jess MacNeil and Maudie Brady, who will be sharing the $18,000 prize. The judges said MacNeil’s winning work, Threshold, ‘embodies the intense fragility and immense power and vigour of life force’. The Curator’s Choice Prize went to Stevie Fieldsend for Song of Songs, a surreal and dream-like work alluding to lovers in an ancient collection of erotic poems of the same name in the Hebrew Bible.

Jess MacNeil, Threshold, 2018. Image supplied.

The vibrant photographic portraits of Melbourne-based rising star Atong Atem has claimed the inaugural La Prairie Art Award, an acquisitive award championing the work of Australian women artists presented by the Art Gallery of New South Wales and La Prairie. Accompanied by an international artist residency, Atem will travel to Zurich to attend the upcoming Art Basel. Atem’s work A yellow dress, a bouquet 2022 is a sequential self-portrait consisting of five photographs in which she gestures towards the tropes of classical western paintings traditions while maintaining a ‘decidedly African, postcolonial aesthetic style’. The winning works will be displayed at AGNSW from 15 March – 22 May.

Atong Atem, A yellow dress, a bouquet 2022, Art Gallery of New South Wales, La Prairie Art Award 2022 © Atong Atem 2022. Image supplied.

Performing arts:

The Sidney Myer Fund has announced winners of the 2021 Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards. Recipients include Australian Digital Concert Hall and Erin Milne for Facilitator prizes; All the Queens Men, Blakdance, and Speak Percussion for Group awards; and Clare Watson, James Berlin and Jenny M Thomas for Individual Awards. Each of the eight recipients will receive $25,000 for their innovation and community engagement. Blakdance said in the statement: ‘What matters to us is that we are making a difference in helping to build a sustainable self-determined First Nations contemporary dance sector and this award means we are being recognised by our peers for the impact we are having in the sector.’ All The Queens Men added: ‘[We] are so appreciative of this acknowledgement … Love + Art + Community has been a simple but powerful formula fuelling All The Queens Men for over ten years and now more than ever, we remain committed to collaboration, creation and care.’

The Award recipients are: Facilitator prizes: Australian Digital Concert Hall (Music, Vic) and Erin Milne (Producing, Vic); Group awards: All the Queens Men (Performance, Vic); Blakdance (Dance, Qld); and Speak Percussion (Music, Vic); Individual awards: Clare Watson (Artistic Director, WA); James Berlyn (Artistic Director, WA); and Jenny M Thomas (Music, Vic).

Celebrating the wins of budding songwriters in the 2021 Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition, saw the $50,000 first prize awarded to Genesis Owusu for ‘Gold Chains’, co-written with Andrew Klippel, Kieran J Callinan, Michael Di Francesco and Julian Sudek. Second place went to Melbourne artist and songwriter Jerome Farah for the soulful ‘Mickey Might’, taking hone $10,000 courtesy of Banki Haddock Fiora. MAY-A scored the $5,000 third place with indie-pop tune ‘Time I Love to Waste’, co-written with Robby De Sa and Christian Lo Russo. Baker Boy has received multiple awards this year, adding the $5,000 AMPAL Emerging Songwriter Prize to his stash for the single ‘Move’, co-written with Dallas Woods, James Iheakanwa and Willie Tafa. Ten runner ups also received $1,000 each, including Bujerah, Yirrmal, Gang of Youth and Amyl and The Sniffers.

Following a competitive national selection process, Omega Ensemble has announced five talented early-career composers who have been chosen to be part of the exciting CoLAB: Composer Accelerator Program. The 2022 composers are: Mark Holdsworth (31, WA), Julia Potter (26, NSW), Christopher Healey (31, VIC), Sophie van Dijk (24, NSW), and John Rotar (26, QLD). The successful composers will work with Omega Ensemble across an intensive nine month program to each develop a substantial new work to be premiered at Sydney Opera House on 3 November. The composers will also work under the mentorship of leading Australian and international composers including Carl Vine (AU), Gordon Kerry (AU), Nico Muhly (US), Missy Mazzoli (US), Holly Harrison (AU) and Christopher Cerrone (US).

Perth-based composer Mark Holdsworth

Perth composer Mark Holdworth remarked: ‘Workshopping ideas across such an extensive period is very rare, and in many other situations the notion of trial and error isn’t feasible. If you try ideas that don’t work, you risk failure either in terms of public appraisal or the likelihood of being recommissioned. As such, composers may be hesitant to experiment musically or be frustrated by the rigidity of a compositional style. I am looking forward to trying out ideas that I’ve had in mind for years now but haven’t had this kind of opportunity until now.’

In the second funding round of Sounds Australia’s Export Stimulus (SAES) package, 32 applicants share $434,878.35 in grants. The SAES program has been explicitly designed to assist established artists and industry professionals in re-entering the international music market, playing a significant role in presenting Australia as a nation of sought-after talent, reigniting foreign trade networks and triggering much-needed income for these important Australian music businesses. Grant recipient Si Jay Gould, Wondercore Island (Manager, Hiatus Kiayote) commented: ‘After such a brutal 2+ years of rescheduled tours, show cancellations, lockdowns and border closures, it feels unbelievable that we are able to actually tour internationally … We’re playing some of the biggest shows of our careers, nominated for Grammys, yet it could all fall over at any second with no Covid insurance policies out there! We depend on groups like Sounds Australia to have our backs and am grateful for the support they have granted us.’ View the full list of successful applicants.

All:

Arts House has announced their artist lineup for two innovative programs: Makeshift Publics and CultureLAB. Acknowledging artists as leaders, Makeshift Publics asks committed practitioners to explore new methods of rebuilding fundamentally disrupted social ecologies in the wake of COVID-19. 2022-23 participating artists include: Moonis Ahmad, Kate ten Buuren, Nina Buchanan, Dr Tania Cañas, Mohamed Chamas, Ching Ching Ho, Kush Kuiy, Audrey Lam and Bella Waru.

CultureLAB is an arts development program that supports independent artists and small-medium companies, with a focus on the potential of performance and artists with an experimental practice. Artist-led experimental art organisation APHIDS will present new performance, Over the Borderline; Alan Nguyen will present the experimental opera Centaurs; a project involving b/Blind and vision impaired artists through theatre and dance. Vijay Thillaimuthu will explore cultural identity in Ellipsis; Lamine Sonko will present multi-art form theatre; Daley Rangi with interactive performance; and Sēini ‘SistaNative’ Taumoepeau will delve into intersections of plant life and performance through an Indigenous Tongan-Australian lens.

Shortlisted and finalists

Cloe Terare (Toowoomba), Jem Caesar-Daley (Brisbane), DENNIS (Gold Coast), and Alex Edwards (Brisbane) have been nominated for the $10,000 Billy Thorpe Scholarship 2022 as part of the Queensland Music Awards, to be held on 29 March. The winner of the scholarship will get to record with a local producer and receive career path planning advice from industry experts. Past winners of the Billy Thorpe scholarship, such as Greta Stanley, Jeremy Neale, Beckah Armani and Luke Peacock have gone on to have successful careers in Queensland, nationally and internationally.

From L to R: CLOE TERARE, Jem Cassar-Daley, DENNIS. and Alex Edwards.

