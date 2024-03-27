Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Call-outs

REMIX Summit Sydney

Calling for potential speakers, the REMIX Summit Sydney is interested in people shaping or innovating creative futures. Case studies, insights and stories welcomed in keynote, panel or workshop format.

Submissions close 29 March; email hello@remixsummits.com with a summary, explaining why your subject would be a good fit for the summit.

Sydney Eisteddfod (NSW)

Young performers of all skill levels are invited to join Sydney Eisteddfod events. The performing arts festival allows emerging talent to practise their craft, and get stage experience and feedback from professionals in the industry.

Submissions close 31 March; learn more and enter.

JamFactory at Seppeltsfield (SA)

JamFactory is seeking expressions of interest from craft-based artists, designers and businesses to lease open studio space. The studios are located at the Seppeltsfield Winery in the Barossa Valley.

EOIs close 14 April; email essie.kruckemeyer@jamfactory.com.au with a one page proposal, CV and 6-10 images of work indicative of what would be produced in the studio.

Women in Media

Women in Media invites women in the sector to complete its annual survey. The survey aims to better understand and represent the views of women working in Australian media industries. Results are confidential and will be shared with participants, government, media and industry.

Survey closes 19 April; learn more and submit.

Professional development

James McAuley Creative Fellowship (Tas)

Applications for the University of Tasmania’s $10,000 James McAuley Creative Fellowship are open. The two- to four-week residency in Hobart supports an established writer or visual artist residing in Australia. The recipient will engage the island’s arts community, host a masterclass for students and present a talk at The Hedberg.

Applications close 18 April; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Erin Conron and Regi Cherini have been selected for the Artisan Residency Program 2024. The program, supported by Arts Queensland, offers artists new practice opportunities. Conron, a glass artist, received the Canberra Glassworks residency, and will collaborate with local experts to explore the optical effects and dualities of glass. Cherini received the regional artisan residency and will explore contemporary needlecraft movement as a means to address gender, class and culture equality issues through her work. Both artists’ new works from the six-week residencies will be exhibited at Artisan in November.

Ellen Dahl has won the $30,000 National Photography Prize for her work Four Days Before Winter, awarded by the Murray Art Museum Albury. The National Photography Prize is Australia’s longest running acquisitive photography award, showcasing emerging and leading photography in Australian contemporary art. Dahl’s four-piece body of work presents the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard’s melting permafrost, as a direct consequence of coal mining in the region. The unveiled finalists exhibition is open until 1 September. See ArtsHub‘s full story here.

Ellen Dahl, Winner, National Photography Prize 2024, Murray Art Museum Albury. Photography by Jeremy Weihrauch. Artwork: Ellen Dahl, ‘Four Days Before Winter’, installation view, National Photography Prize 2024, Murray Art Museum, Albury.

Liam Fleming has won the Tom Malone Glass Art Prize 2023. The prize was established in 2003 by Elizabeth Malone, the Governor of the Art Gallery of Western Australia Foundation, serving as Australia’s most significant award for contemporary glass art. Fleming has received the $20,000 prize for his work Transitory Form #8.

Performing arts

The Joan and Betty Rayner ACTF Fellowship has been awarded to Michelle Heaven by the Australian Children’s Theatre Foundation and Regional Arts Victoria. Heaven is a regional choreographer and movement-based artist, director, teacher and puppeteer. She will complete a range of mentorship activities with industry leaders. The fellowship awards $20,000 and is awarded to artists working in children’s theatre, allowing them to diversify their practice.

Writing and publishing

The Indie Book Awards 2024 winners have been announced. Killing for Country: A Family Story by David Marr (Black Inc) has been voted by independent Australian booksellers as the best book from 2023 and the Book of the Year 2024 winner. Established in 2008, the Indie Book Awards are voted by independent booksellers across Australia, serving as recognition and celebration of their leading support of Australian authors.

The Helen Anne Bell Poetry Bequest Award, presented by the University of Sydney Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, has announced Svetlana Sterlin as the winner for 2023. Sterlin’s book-length manuscript If Movement Were a Language was described by the judges as ‘confront[ing] ideas of displacement, mortality, human intimacy and self-knowledge in challenging and engaging terms’. The $40,000 prize is the richest available for Australian poetry, and also provides female poets with publication by Vagabond Press.

All

Lena Nahlous, CEO of Diversity Arts Australia, has been awarded the 2024 Carla Zampatti Arts and Culture Medal as part of the NSW Premier’s Multicultural Community Honours. The accolade celebrates individuals who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to promoting cultural understanding and artistic endeavours within and between culturally and/or linguistically diverse communities.

Shortlisted and finalists

The Australian Book Industry Awards (ABIA) 2024 shortlist has been announced by the Australian Publishers Association. The ABIA acknowledges the significant contributions of the Australian book industry, aiming to go beyond celebrating authors by highlighting publishers, illustrators, publicists, designers and beyond. The Book of the Year winner will be announced on 9 May at Zinc in Melbourne’s Federation Square.

The Gallipoli Art Prize finalists for 2024 have been announced. The Gallipoli Art Prize is privately funded by the Gallipoli Memorial Club. The prize invites artists to respond to themes including country, respect and loyalty. Many works reference WWI, while others explore recent conflicts such as the war in Afghanistan. The winner will be announced on 17 April in Sydney.

