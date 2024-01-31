Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards

Sisters in Crime 24th Davitt Awards

Sisters in Crime Australia’s 24th Davitt Awards for the best crime and mystery books by Australian women from 2023 are now open. The competition is open to books by all women, whether cisgender, transgender or intersex, who are citizens/residents of Australia. Self-published books are eligible. The judging panel for 2024 comprises Ruth Wykes (2016 Scarlet Stiletto Award winner, author and editor), Deb Bodinnar (retired bookseller), Emily Gale (author of Junior and Young Adult fiction), Romany Rzechowicz (2023 Scarlet Stiletto Award winner and communications manager), Emily Webb (journalist, author and podcaster) and Lyn Yates (professor of education).

Entries close 1 March; learn more and enter.

2024 City of Fremantle Hungerford Award (WA)

Western Australian writers have two months to enter their debut manuscript to be in the running to receive a a cash prize of $15,000 from the City of Fremantle, a publishing contract with Fremantle Press and now also a writing Fellowship from the Centre for Stories. The Fellowship entails a 12-week long hot-desk residency at the Centre with access to a library of over 3000 books and more. This year’s judging panel is Seth Malacari, Marcella Polain and Richard Rossiter, alongside Fremantle Press Publisher Georgia Richter.

Entries close 17 March; learn more and enter.

Call-outs

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Space Reference Group (ACT)

Applications are now open for the inaugural Reference Group for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Space at the Kingston Arts Precinct (KAP), Canberra. The Reference Group will be responsible for determining the governance model and shaping the strategic direction and objectives of the new Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Space. The group will also contribute to the design of the purpose-built facility at KAP and prepare for the independent First Nations led operation of that space.

Applications close 19 February; learn more and apply.

Junction Arts Festival artist call-out (Tas)

Junction Arts Festival returns 19-22 September in Launceston and encourages artists at any stage of their career to apply, as well as musicians, makers, thinkers and dreamers. Arts or community organisations are also welcome.

Applications close 1 March; learn more and apply.

Creative Open (NSW)

Applications are now open to showcase art, design and music with the return of Creative Open this winter (25-28 July) to fire up the Northern Beaches with live gigs, exhibitions, talks, gatherings, comedy, markets, performances and public art.

Applications close 3 March; learn more and apply.

Professional development

Frank Van Straten Fellowship (Vic)

The Frank Van Straten Fellowship, presented by Arts Centre Melbourne, aims to commission stories from the Australian Performing Arts Collection. It offers special access to collections for your project, along with a stipend of $15,000 and commences in July each year. Key areas of research that are eligible for the fellowship include circus, dance, music, opera and theatre (which includes comedy, vaudeville and magic).

Applications close 15 March; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

2024 artists-in-residence at the Carriageworks Clothing Store have been announced, this year selected by a committee comprising Aarna Fitzgerald Hanley, Senior Curator of Visual Arts at Carriageworks, Stephanie Berlangieri, Associate Curator of Visual Arts at Carriageworks, and Agency Projects curator and proud Gulumirrgin (Larrakia) Jingili, Anglo and Filipino woman Coby Edgar. The 2024 studio artists are: Akil Ahamat, Denis Beaubois, Jasmine Miikika Craciun, Newell Harry, Alana Hunt, Victoria Hunt, E J Son, Shireen Taweel, Helen Grace and Joel Sherwood Spring. For the first time since the program began in 2017, the artists’ studio rent is fully subsidised, as the program continues to provide artists working at the forefront of contemporary practice with studio space in the heart of North Eveleigh, NSW.

Melbourne’s Immigration Museum welcomes a brand new exhibition, Joy, with new commissions from Victorian artists. The group show brings together Afghanistan Australian visual artist and poet, Elyas Alavi and Sher Ali to create a large-scale mural that depicts a Persian mythical bird, the ‘Simurgh’. Queer artist Spencer Harrison will create a runway for visitors to strut their stuff and Venezuela-born Australian artist Nadia Hernández will fill the Immigration Museum’s ground floor hallway with six bold collage works that commemorate cotidianidad (“everydayness”). “Future positive” fashion designer Nixi Killick (NKX) will also present the interactive Joy Generator, while Wiradjuri artist and writer Jazz Money fuses sculpture, mural and audio to create Our Laughter Will Become the Waterfall. Other commissioned artists include Beci Orpin, whose giant toy rabbit Bunny Dearest will take over a room, and Callum Preston, who will explore joy through nostalgia with a full-scale replica of a 90s video store. Joy runs from 1 March 2024 to 29 August 2025.

Callum Preston, ‘Videoland’, to be exhibited at Immigration Museum, Melbourne. Photo: Phoebe Powell.

Visual artist Khaled Sabsabi will spend two months in residence at the American Academy in Rome, after being awarded the Mordant Family and Creative Australia Affiliated Fellowship. Sabsabi is known for his immersive installations and sound art experiences, as well as advocacy for the diversity of Australian art. In 2023, he was also awarded a Creative Australia Award. The Fellowship will provide Sabsabi with accommodation and studio space in the American Academy’s historic building in Rome. Sabsabi said: ‘For more than 30 years, my artistic process and practice has involved working across art mediums and with communities in the Australian and international context. I see art as an effective tool to communicate and converse with people, through a familiar language to create contemplative and engaging experiences. I wish to thank the Mordant Family and Creative Australia for this opportunity, which affords me the time and tension to further question, reflect and define ideas around processes, place and practice.’

Papua New Guinea-born and Australia-based multidisciplinary artist Taloi Havini has won the Artes Mundi 10 (AM10) prize with an award sum of £40,000 (AU$76,840). Artes Mundi is the UK’s leading biennial exhibition and international contemporary art prize. Havini is one of seven international visual artists whose work is currently on show across five venue partners in Wales until 25 February for AM10, presented together with the Bagri Foundation. Havini’s practice sits across a range of media, including photography, audio-video works, sculpture, immersive installation and print to explore the intersections of history, identity and nation-building within the matrilineal social structures of her birthplace, the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

Performing arts

The winning playwright of the new Suzie Miller Award for mid-career writers is Mary Rachel Brown, who will receive a full commission and residency at Griffin Theatre Company, as well as mentorship from Suzie Miller. Brown has previously received the Lysicrates Prize, the Rodney Seaborn Playwrights Award, the Max Afford Award and the Griffin Award. Her most recent work is Rosieville (Canberra Youth Theatre), and she was a contributing writer for Betty Blokk Buster Reimagined (Redline) and Dead Cat Bounce (Griffin). Brown said: ‘This award truly understands what a writer needs – a commission with in-built development support. I am thrilled to be embedded in Griffin at this point in time when writers are holding leadership roles in the company. I cannot wait to contribute to and lean on this amazing resource.’

Thirty awards have been presented to the winners of the 2023 Sydney Theatre Awards on 29 January. Fifteen productions made the top lists this year, with Best Mainstage Production awarded to Sydney Theatre Company and Moogahlin Performing Arts’ The Visitors, which also won Best Ensemble Cast. Best Independent Production went to A Streetcar Named Desire from Red Line Productions, which also took home Best Direction of an Independent Production (Alexander Berlage), Best Performance in a Leading Role in an Independent Production (Sheridan Harbridge) and Best Performance in a Supporting Role in an Independent Production (Catherine Văn-Davies). Best Direction of a Mainstage Production was presented to Shari Sebbens for Sydney Theatre Company’s Fences, while Best Performance in a Leading Role in a Mainstage Production went to Catherine Văn-Davies (Constellations). Best Musical was awarded to A Little Night Music (Hayes Theatre Co), whose director Dean Bryant was awarded Best Direction of a Musical. The Judith Johnson Award for Best Performance in a Leading Role in a Musical went to Ruva Ngwenya (Tina The Tina Turner Musical). Abigail Adriano (Miss Saigon) took home Best Newcomer, and Best New Australian Work was awarded to Lewis Treston for Hubris & Humiliation. Both Jane Seldon and Terence Clarke AM took home an award for Lifetime Achievement.

2023 Sydney Theatre Awards Best Musical, ‘A Little Night Music’ by Hayes Theatre Co. Photo: John McCrae.

Writing and publishing

Dan Hogan was named winner of the 2024 Peter Porter Poetry Prize for the poem, ‘Workarounds’. The work was selected from 1066 entries, submitted from 21 countries. Judges said: ‘”Workarounds” remains a stunning critique of the so-called 4th Industrial Revolution, in a lexicon that could (almost) be the gibberish of a pre-ChatGPT machine attempting to replicate human thought …but not quite. Amid apparent non sequiturs, the heroically outlandish expressiveness, the absurd sleights and puns, there are moments of challenge to those alert to the fact that this poem may be investing in social critique rather than mere post-LangPo fun.’ Hogan is a writer from San Remo, NSW, who debuted their book of poetry, Secret Third Thing in 2023 and received the Five Islands Poetry Prize.

All

Ten new works-in-progress have been selected for development in 2024 as part of Adelaide Festival Centre’s inSPACE Development Program, alongside a new writer in residence as part of writeSPACE. The program will run from February 2024 until December 2024 and will showcase children’s theatre, dance, storytelling, and a look into South Australian LGBTIQA+ history. writeSPACE is an Adelaide Festival Centre program to fill the missing space between ideas, writing and the stage. In 2024, acclaimed musician Holly Ball will continue to develop a script for her semi-autobiographical drama exploring a young person’s journey through creation and success. Further, the 2024 inSPACE projects include:

Paper Trails by Sarah Wilson with dance by Kate Burgess

Children’s theatre, Evelyn, by Zoe Dunwoodie and Tim Overton

Interactive dance, Maintain Rest Value, by Ade Suharto and Alison Currie

Bloody ink Play by performance artist Jingwei Bu with live music by Emily Tulloch

Museum of Hope by Eric Kuhlmann

French Guise by Various People Inc

Bodiness: Hands Like Wings by Kirsty Martinsen with director Erwin Maas (further development)

Leaking by Rebecca Meston and Eliza Lovell

Visions of God Support Group by Hew Parham with local actors Chrissie Page, Henry Cooper, Rory Walker and Rachel Burke

The Rat Race by Steph Daughtry and Matthew Barker (Further development)

Shortlisted and finalists

From over 200 entries coming from distinguished writers right across the country, three scripts have been selected as finalists for the Queensland Premier’s Drama Award 2025. All three finalist plays will be given expert creative development throughout 2024, and the winning play will have the opportunity to share their work on stage in a world premiere among Queensland Theatre’s 2025 Season. The winning playwright will also receive ongoing mentorship, a $30,000 prize from the award sponsor, Griffith University, and $16,000 to develop their play further. The 2025 finalists are:

Arts author (and ArtsHub‘s own feature writer) David Burton, who had written over two dozen professionally produced plays by age 30. His script, The Good Dad, which portrays the honest and heartwarming story of a young father left to raise his two daughters alone, highlights the struggles and challenges of modern parenting.

Victorian College of the Arts and University of Notre Dame graduate, Jordan Shea, was selected for his dramedy, Malacañang Made Us, which pits love against obligation and explores legacy and survival.

Steve Rodgers, whose first play Ray’s Tempest was shortlisted for the Patrick White Playwrights Award, was selected for his script, The Future Is History. It tells the story of a mother chasing a dream for her daughter, and the lengths she will go to in order to ensure her daughter has a better life.

