Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards

FUSE Glass Prize

In its fifth biennial cycle, the FUSE Glass Prize offers a $20,000 non-acquisitive prize for Australian and New Zealand glass artists. In addition, the David Henshall Emerging Artist Prize offers $5000 cash and a professional development opportunity for the recipient at JamFactory, valued at $5000. 2024 finalists will be exhibited at JamFactory, the ANU School of Art & Design Gallery, and Australian Design Centre.

Entries close 22 March; learn more and enter.

2024 Australian Book Review Elizabeth Jolley Short Story Prize

This prize welcomes submissions of original short stories (2000-5000 words) with a total of $12,500 in prize money. It is open to all writers writing in English, and features a first prize of $6000. Three shortlisted stories will be published in Australian Book Review.

Submissions close 22 April; learn more and submit.

The Urbach 2024 (Vic)

Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) has launched the new $10,000 Theodore Urbach Landscape Prize and Studio Scholarship, to be awarded to a Goulburn Valley or Hume-based artist. The winning artist will receive a $5000 cash prize and a scholarship stipend of $5000 to support a three-month scholarship at SAM’s on-site artist studio from 1 May to 31 July 2024. Two runners-up will also each be awarded $2500 .

Applications open 22 January to 29 February; learn more.

Grants and funding

National Pies for Local Heroes grant

Each month during 2024, Tasmanian Bakeries and National Pies is offering a local community organisation $1000 to show their appreciation, with the opportunity for one organisation to win a larger sum of $10,000. Applications are accepted from organisations anywhere in Australia.

Submissions now open; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

White Night Ballarat (Vic)

Illumination and projection festival, White Night, returns to Ballarat on 1 June this year. Expressions of interest are now open for creatives, local businesses and industry to get involved. White Night Ballarat is seeking creatives across many formats and mediums including film, projection, craft, visual arts, performance and music, as well as local businesses and industry that are willing to explore after dark adventures and concepts .

EOIs close 16 February; learn more and apply.

SAM Fresh 2024 (Vic)

SAM Fresh, Shepparton Art Museum’s new youth arts exhibition for creatives aged 16-25 living, working or studying in the Goulburn Valley or Hume regions, is now open for applications. Designed to showcase the creativity of the young community, the exhibition welcomes works of all mediums and themes. Selected works will be included in the exhibition at SAM .

Applications close 18 May; learn more and apply.

Professional development

ATYP Youth Advisory Board

Australian Theatre for Young People (ATYP) Youth Advisory Board, aka YABbies, is a dedicated committee of 60 young people aged between 13 and 26 from all over Australia who meet online and in-person between February and December. In 2024, YABbies will get the chances to review productions, provide input around ATYP’s programs, learn about the governance of the national youth theatre company, and gain access to exclusive discounts.

Applications close 31 January; learn more and apply.

The Creators

Screen Australia and the Australian Writers’ Guild presents The Creators program, a career acceleration program for high-calibre, mid-career screenwriters to build toward the creation of their own shows. Up to six writers with existing episodic slates will be selected to travel to Los Angeles, US to participate in training, industry meetings and networking events in 2024. ;

Applications close 1 February; learn more and apply.

The Marten Bequest Travelling Scholarships

Applications to The Marten Bequest Travelling Scholarships (up to $50,000) are open for creative practitioners in acting, ballet, instrumental music, opera, painting and poetry. Young artists aged 21-35 are eligible to apply for the scholarship for either interstate and/or overseas travel.

Applications close 6 February; learn more and apply.

ISCP New York Residency

The International Studio and Curatorial Program (ISCP) supports the creative development of artists and curators, and promotes exchange through residencies and public programs. Housed in a former factory in Brooklyn, with 35 light-filled work studios and two galleries, ISCP is New York’s most comprehensive international visual arts residency program, founded in 1994.

Applications close 6 February; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

All

Nine new activities have received a total of $17,000 in funding from the NSW Government’s annual Country Arts Support Program (CASP). Funded activities in 2024 include Grenfell Artists Inc to run workshops for emerging local artists, Parkes School of Dance to implement formal training for student dance assistants, Lachlan Arts Council to host one-day writing workshops, the employment of a vocal coach for new Australia theatre, Intertwined, and more. The funded projects will employ a total of 36 professional arts practitioners, engage nearly 70 other artists and more than 70 volunteers, and represent $73,813 of regional economic activity. Arts OutWest will deliver CASP locally, and Executive Director, Kylie Shead says: ‘We often notice themes come up from year to year and the 2024 round is very strong on activities designed to support sustainable arts participation: from dance teacher training, to engaging new art or writing group members, to supporting fledging new arts spaces.’ Funded projects begin from February 2024.

Creative Australia has announced the latest First Nations recipients of funding programs across fashion, music and literature. Recipients of the Flourish Fund in 2024, focusing on First Nations textile design and fashion innovation, are Lillardia Briggs-Houston, Tarsha Davis, Nina Fitzgerald, Melissa Greenwood, Madeline Hope-Hodgetts, Jedess Hudson, Nathan McGuire, Corina Muir, Juanita Page, Daen Sansbury-Smith and We Are Warriors.

The six recipients of Elevate III, investing in First Nations literature through career development, are Tisha Perrurle Carter, Lionel G Fogarty, Lisa Fuller, Ghenoa Gela, Jazz Money and Kirli Saunders.

Space to Create III: Music Residency is an intensive music industry residential program, open to emerging and established First Nations musicians, songwriters, audio engineers, producers and others employed in the music industry. 2024 recipients are Nidala Barker, Lilly Gogos, Normey Jay, Georgia Llewellyn, Russell Smith and Cloe Terare.

Shortlisted and finalists

The 2024 shortlist for the Indie Book Awards has been announced, celebrating Australian writing judged by indie booksellers. The Awards cover the best Australian books in six categories: Fiction, Non-Fiction, Debut Fiction, Illustrated Non-Fiction, Children’s books (up to 12-year-old) and Young Adult (12+). The shortlist includes four titles in each category, with writers including Trent Dalton, Melissa Lucashenko, David Marr, Molly Schmidt, Katrina Nannestad and more making the list this year. Find the full 2024 Indie Book Awards shortlist.

