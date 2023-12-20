Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

2024 National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards

Individuals, charities, community groups, councils, businesses, organisations, government departments and others offering heritage-related initiatives are encouraged to now enter the 2024 National Trust (NSW) Heritage Awards. The special 30th edition of the annual National Trust Heritage Awards will return to Pyrmont’s heritage-listed Doltone House on 17 May 2024. 2024 award categories include Aboriginal Heritage, Architecture, Advocacy, Landscape, Events, Exhibitions and Tours, and Education and Interpretation.

Entries close 6 March 2024; learn more and enter.

2025 Taoyuan International Art Award (Taiwan)

The open call for submissions to the third Taoyuan International Art Award will take place in April 2024. Organised by the Taoyuan Museum of Fine Arts (TMoFA), the Award is for new works presented publicly for the first time and which have never entered government-organised competitions in Taiwan. Artists may participate as an individual or a group regardless of nationality or age. For this edition, the Grand Prize winner receives NT$600,000 (AU$28,473), and three Honourable Mention winners receive NT$200,000 (AU$9490) each. In addition, a Sojourn Award of NT$350,000 (AU$16,610) will be offered to a Taiwanese artist for a tour abroad to inspire creations and cultivate artistic talents.

Applications open from 1-26 April 2024; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

Australian Cultural Diplomacy Grants Program (ACDGP) 2023-24

Offered by the Department of Foreign Affairs, the ACDGP 2023-24 Round will support projects that promote Australia’s creative sector and First Nations identity to deepen bilateral partnerships and strengthen Australia’s reputation as a modern diverse nation internationally. Estimated grant value ranges from $10,000 to $60,000 with a total of $442,000 available.

Applications close 12 February 2024; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Remote Music Ranger program and MusicNT Mentor call-out (NT)

MusicNT is running a Remote Music Ranger program in six communities across the Northern Territory and is seeking interest from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women and men to take on paid work to provide activities and support for their community. This includes running regular music or songwriting programs, helping community find venues to host regular music activities, supporting visiting musicians, helping local musicians apply for festivals and more. The MusicNT Mentor program is also looking for casual workers who have skills and experience in playing music, audio recording, songwriting and working with remote communities. The mentors will help with MusicNT programs such as RAMP, Sista Sounds and/or Divas.

EOIs are now open; learn more.

Professional development

SWELL International Artist Exchange

Gold Coast artists are invited to apply for the SWELL International Artist Exchange in Nouméa, New Caledonia, aimed at fostering artist collaboration, cultural understanding and the promotion of diverse artistic expressions among international artists. Successful artists will be greeted with a local guide from arts organisation, VITAL, who is fluent in both English and French. They will facilitate an introduction to the Nouméa Festival director and provide an orientation to the vibrant arts and culture scene of New Caledonia, courtesy of Ville de Nouméa. The residency will take up to 10 days, inclusive of the Nouméa Festival from 26-28 July 2024.

Applications close 5 February 2024; learn more and apply.

Sir Robert William Askin Operatic Scholarship

The Sir Robert William Askin Operatic Scholarship was established by a Deed of Lady Mollie Askin to further culture and advance education in Australia by providing a travelling scholarship for Australian citizens with outstanding ability and promise in opera. The scholarship is awarded biennially to a young man or male candidate who has outstanding ability and promise in opera. The scholarship is worth $30,000, payable in two instalments of $15,000 over two years.

Applications close 6 February 2024; learn more and apply.

QVWC Feminist Historian in Residence (Vic)

The Queen Victoria Women’s Centre (QVWC) is looking to host a Feminist Historian in Residence for 12 months from April 2024 to revisit existing historical records of the QV hospital and the Centre and examine them with fresh eyes. With the help of the Feminist Historian in Residence, QVWC wants to create a series of contemporary historical assets to promote renewed interest in the Centre aligned with its strategic priorities. Such assets include podcasts, new web content, new articles and social media posts, workshops, exhibitions and more. The successful applicant will receive a grant of $25,000.

EOIs close 16 February 2024; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

The winners have been announced for the Linden Postcard Show 2023-24, this year revised to abandon the previous dimension and medium constraints for entry. As a result, the prize has seen a 20% increase in submissions year on year, with a variety of mediums making the final cut. Winners include Marie Shilling (The Linden New Art Board First Nations Award), Alan Cotton (The Henry: Abstract Award), Althea Wong (The Geoffrey Conaghan and Mathew Erbs Tertiary Award) and Zai Kuang (The Rotary Port Phillip Portrait Award), each receiving $1000. Other category winners include Dean Haywood, Timothy Walters, David Mendelsohn, Aurora Burnett Kuhn, Carolyn Menzies, Joanne Nethercote, Margaret Christianson, Hyunju Kim, Danny Kneebone, Julia Leontyev, Chris Rowe and more. The Linden Postcard Show 2023-24 exhibition runs until 11 February 2024; see the full list of winners.

Marie Shilling, ‘Drive Down the River’, winning work of the Linden Postcard Show 2023-24. Image: Supplied.

ACT artist Raquel Ormella has been awarded the Visual Arts and Crafts Strategy (VACS) Major Commissioning Projects grant totalling $100,000 to realise a significant exhibition, Am I in your way? in 2025. The new exhibition will open at Canberra Contemporary Art Space (CCAS), with a digital publishing project in collaboration with Marni Williams and Power Publishing. Ormella will explore feminist protest and resistance, working with local creatives, academics and professionals, tapping into the wealth of knowledge within the city about Australian political history and protest. The exhibition will showcase a new installation and performance work, delving into bodily resistance, visual cultures and protest languages. Spanning from women’s suffrage to the #MeToo movement, the project will scrutinise speeches delivered in the Parliamentary Triangle to unveil historical and contemporary protest tactics. Janice Falsone, Director of Canberra Contemporary Art Space, says: ‘Ormella’s interdisciplinary practice, at the intersection of art and activism, embodies edgy, speculative and experimental visual art. As a leading artist in the ACT community with a distinguished national profile, she is at a pivotal point in her career. We’re delighted that Ormella has received VACS Major Commissioning funding, and we eagerly anticipate the unveiling of her ambitious exhibition at Canberra Contemporary Art Space, Kamberri/Canberra’s … in 2025.’

The 2023 Portia Geach People’s Choice Award has gone to North Coast artist Seabastion Toast for her portrait of fellow artist, Karlee Rawkins. Toast was a recent winner of the $10,000 D’arcy Doyle Portrait Prize and is a regular finalist in art prizes. Her paintings embody a very physical approach to the subject, with layers built up, scraped down and obscured. ‘I am increasingly interested in the very act of looking and attempting to record this process through paint,’ says Toast. ‘Perception is not fixed and, like shifting conditions in light, focus and atmosphere, I chase the ethereal to gain a greater understanding of how we exist.’ In How the light gets in, Toast ‘sought to capture the essence of Karlee’s world – a world illuminated by the winter light streaming through the windows of her home in the lush hinterlands of the mid-north coast’.

Liquid Architecture (LA) has announced the winners of its Graduate Prize this year: Jessica Phillips at RMIT, Ashika Harper at Monash University and Andrea Illés at VCA. The winners were nominated by LA co-Directors and the team, Kristi Monfries, Lucreccia Quintanilla, Ronen Jafari and Rohan Robeiro. Phillips is a conceptual artist whose installation practice focuses on themes of perception, abjection and surveillance. Harper was selected for the work, Voicemail, ‘a sonic collage of The Matrix script, spoken by my voice and altered by AI’. Illés also works with abjectification and how it interplays with performativity, identity, formation and embodiment.

Head On Photo Festival has announced recipients of the People’s Choice awards for 2023 across the prize categories. Dino Dimar took out Portrait Award People’s Choice with Talisman unwavering faith, Dane Beesley received the Landscape Awards People’s Choice with Untitled, Student Award People’s Choice went to Noah Morris with Social Life and Natalya Saprunova took out the Environmental Awards People’s Choice with Thawing permafrost above the Arctic Circle in Yakutia. Over the past 14 years, Head On has championed emerging and established photographers with over $870,000 in cash and prizes. However, the Festival is now under threat due to lack of public funding for 2024. Find out more.

Contemporary Arts Tasmania (CAT) has welcomed a new group of studio residents. Jo Chew is a painting teacher at UTAS (University of Tasmania) and a librarian at Mona with a painting-based practice that centres on themes of shelter and home. Her works are often informed by small, collaged studies – with the artist seeing this process as a way to explore ideas of displacement and dislocation, but also of rehoming and potential for repair through the continuity of the painted surface. Recently completing a PhD, Chew aims to use this residency to work on a new body of paintings and experimental sculptural works, continuing her practice into potential new terrain. Maggie Jeffries is an emerging artist from Lutruwita/Tasmania with a practice that involves botanical oil paintings, which investigate experiential, felt connection to place and how this can be explored through art. Loren Kronemyer is the recipient of the two-year studio residency, and her works span objects, interactive and live performance, experimental media art and large-scale world-building projects. She works solo and in collaboration as Pony Express. In addition, Jon Smeathers is the recipient of the CAT Curatorial Mentorship (2023/2024), which includes a studio. For CAT’s curatorial program, Smeathers will develop an algorithmic decision-making curatorial practice that considers the sociopolitical impacts of distributed network algorithms in exhibition practices.

In similar news, incoming artists for the 2024 Gertrude Studio Program have been announced. They are: Moorina Bonini, Chunxiao Qu, Grace Culley, Tara Denny, Jordan Halsall, Rebecca Jensen, Jenna Lee (First Nations Studio) and Yusi Zang. An advisory committee consisting of Gertrude staff, a current studio artist, a previous studio artist and an external arts professional convened to assess applications for the two-year studio program. A panel of First Nations advisory peers convened to select the recipient of Gertrude’s First Nations Studio. The artists’ practices span installation, poetry, sculpture, painting, print-making, fashion, metalwork, choreography and more. Find out more about the artists.

Multidisciplinary artist and musician Serwah Attafuah has been named as the third and final recipient of the Mordant Family Moving Image Commission for Young Australian Artists. The commission, hosted by the Australian Centre for Moving Image (ACMI), supports artists under 35 to create contemporary moving image works that reference social, cultural or political issues with energy and originality. Known for creating surreal cyber dreamscapes and Afrofuturistic artworks with contemporary themes, Attafuah will receive $50,000 to make a new screen-based work titled The Darkness Between the Stars. ACMI will also provide curatorial and exhibition production support for the project, which will premiere at the museum in early 2025 and enter the ACMI Collection. ACMI Director and CEO Seb Chan says: ‘Attafuah’s distinctive practice blends mythology and technology, the surreal and the hyperreal, and is both complex and instantly accessible. She impressed the judging panel with her ambitious vision for a very contemporary and well-considered experiential work deeply rooted in her personal and community histories and her Ghanian ancestry.’ The two previous recipients of the Mordant Family Moving Image Commission for Young Australian artists are Stanislava Pinchuk (2019) and Jason Phu (2021).

Performing arts

Creative producer and theatre director, Augusta Supple recently won the Western Sydney Woman in Performing & Creative Arts Awards for her work in the sector. Specialising in new work and multi-playwright productions, Supple has commissioned and produced over 200 of Australia’s leading and emerging playwrights, pioneering collaborative play generators and new work at festivals. A previous keynote speaker at the University of Sydney and lecturer at Western Sydney University, Supple is currently the Cultural Strategy Team Lead for City Strategy at City of Parramatta, and is leading the development of the Parramatta City’s new Cultural Strategy. Along with Supple, the 2023 finalists for the prize this year were Emie Roy, Inara Molinari and Joanne Kee.

Augusta Supple at Western Sydney Women Awards 2023. Photo: Supplied.

The winner of Canberra Youth Theatre’s 2023 Emerging Playwright Commission is Sydney-based playwright Sonia Dodd, for her play, How to Destroy the Beep Test in Five Days. The play follows a group of students coming up to the final term of primary school, who firmly believe that the beep test is an unethical method of measuring success – prompting them to conjure up a grand plan to destroy it, once and for all. Dodd says: ‘While the idea of wanting to destroy the beep test kind of seems frivolous, it draws a lot of parallels to the real world in terms of establishing your morals, campaigning for change and working as a team. The play is going to be silly and chaotic, but will ask big real world questions such as, how do you create change, how far do you go and who do you need to challenge?’ She receives $16,800 thanks to Holding Redlich to create the new full-length work, while fellow finalists Gabriel Fallen and Madelaine Nunn receive $1500 each towards their writing practices. Last year’s Emerging Playwright Commission winner, Honor Webster-Mannison has worked with young artists from Canberra Youth Theatre over the past year to develop her script, Work, But This Time Like You Mean It, which will premiere at Canberra Theatre Centre in September 2024.

All

The City of Sydney has awarded nearly $7 million in grants and grants subsidies to projects including cultural programs, major events, local festivals and First Nations programs. More than $2 million in cash and in-kind support will be shared among 45 recipients for projects including Oxtravaganza, a two-week celebration during Sydney Mardi Gras, an electronic dance and music festival, five events celebrating NAIDOC Week and the 10-day Sydney International Women’s Jazz Festival. Grants were also awarded towards affordable and diverse housing, rental subsidies, and innovations and ideas programs, such as a training program to upskill Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander well-being facilitators and a pilot program to provide free electronic devices to people experiencing digital exclusion.

Shortlisted and finalists

The Museum and Art Gallery of the Northern Territory has revealed the finalists in the annual Exit Art student exhibition, showcasing the talent of 2023’s Year 12 graduates from across the Northern Territory. Finalist artworks represent a broad spectrum of mediums, ranging from captivating photography to immersive film, vivid paintings and innovative mixed media. Young Territorians explored a wide variety of themes, including religion and culture, identity, the environment, health and mortality. From schools in Darwin, Palmerston, Alice Springs, Katherine, Nhulunbuy and Tennant Creek, the finalists embody the next generation of visual artists, encapsulating boundless creativity and visionary expression. This year, awards will be announced on 16 February before the opening of the Exit Art exhibition, including The Minister’s Choice Award, Jacksons Drawing Supplies Award, Darwin Visual Arts Award, Tactile Arts Award, the MAGNT Foundation Award and more.

Nominations have been announced for the 2023 Sydney Theatre Awards, which will be presented at an industry gala ceremony on 29 January 2024 at the York Theatre, Seymour Centre. Nominations in the 28 categories are spread across 50 different productions, which played on Sydney stages during 2023. Leading the list with seven nominations are Fences and Hubris and Humiliation (both produced by Sydney Theatre Company), while A Streetcar Named Desire (Red Line Productions), Constellations (Sydney Theatre Company) and The Turn of the Screw (Tooth and Sinew and Seymour Centre) received six. Receiving five nominations are Consent (Outhouse Theatre Co and Seymour Centre), Metropolis (The Little Eggs Collective and Hayes Theatre Co) and The Poison of Polygamy (Sydney Theatre Company). The nominees for Best Mainstage Production are Constellations, Fences, The Master and Margarita (Belvoir), The Poison of Polygamy and The Visitors (Sydney Theatre Company). The nominees for Best Independent Production are Consent, Dumb Kids (Legit Theatre Co in association with bAKEHOUSE Theatre Company), The Face of Jizo (Omusubi Productions in association with Red Line Productions) and A Streetcar Named Desire. Vying for Best Production of a Musical are A Little Night Music (Hayes Theatre Co), Miss Saigon (Cameron Macintosh and Opera Australia), Murder for Two (Hayes Theatre Co) and Sweeney Todd (Sydney Opera House, Victorian Opera and New Zealand Opera). View the 2023 full list of nominees.

Finalists for the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) Australian Furniture Design Award (AFDA), presented in partnership with Stylecraft, have been announced. The 2024 finalists are:

Bala Ga’ Lili (Bonhula Yunupingu and Damien Wright)

Marta Figueiredo

Michael Gittings

Nae Tanakorn, and

supermanoeuvre + Tomkins Design.

The shortlisted finalists will be invited to present their realised designs for exhibition and judging at the Stylecraft showroom during Melbourne Design Week 2024. The winning designer will receive a cash prize of $20,000 and an invitation to develop a commercial range or product with Stylecraft. The 2024 jury comprises Ewan McEoin, Senior Curator, Contemporary Art, Design and Architecture at the NGV (Chair); Tony Russell, Brand Director at Stylecraft, Melbourne; Anne-Claire Petre, Founder Anaca Studio, Melbourne; Hamish Guthrie, co-director Hecker Guthrie, Melbourne, and Elliat Rich, Alice Springs-based designer and 2017 AFDA winner. Competition adviser 2024 is Simone LeAmon, Curator, Contemporary Design and Architecture, NGV.

The Hunter Writers’ Centre has unveiled the shortlist for the 2023 Newcastle Short Story Award, highlighting the achievement of 29 standout stories that will be published in an accompanying anthology. The judges commented on the diverse range of submissions, noting a mix of rural and urban settings, contemporary and historical pieces, and stories set in the future or alternative worlds. Themes explored include mistakes and regret, trauma and loss, as well as the search for belonging and community in various contexts. Some stories touched on the impacts of extreme weather and climate change, while others focused on childhood, major life shifts, ageing and facing decline. The winners will be announced on 30 January 2024, including the $3000 first prize and various local awards exclusive to Hunter region authors.

Thirty-one Australian writers have been shortlisted among a record-breaking field of entrants for the 2024 Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards. Chosen from 807 submissions, the works span eight award categories comprising fiction, non-fiction, drama, poetry, Indigenous writing, writing for young adults, children’s literature and unpublished manuscripts. Shortlisted authors include established voices such as poet and writer Maxine Beneba Clarke, Miles Franklin Award-winning author Melissa Lucashenko and Stella Prize-winning novelist Charlotte Wood, alongside emerging storytellers such as Jessica Zhan Mei Yu, Hossein Asgari and Eugen Bacon. Award contenders take inspiration from sources including Chinese mythological ghost tales, the Greek legend of Antigone, Vyasa’s epic poem the Mahābhārata and the Sri Lankan civil war. Other works explore Australia’s refugee detention policies, the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation case and a creative non-fiction work about queerness and sport. Over $292,000 will be distributed to Australia’s literary talent in 2024. View the full shortlist.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.