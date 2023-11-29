Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards

2024 Brisbane Portrait Prize

With a new home at the State Library of Queensland, the Brisbane Portrait Prize will soon open for entries and invites artists to showcase the unique character of Brisbane City. Any artist with a connection to Brisbane is eligible to enter and, for the first time since its inception, the 2024 Brisbane Portrait Prize exhibition will run for a total of three months.

Entries open 6 December and close May 2024; learn more.

Call-outs

City of Sydney Creative Studios

State-of-the-art studios in the heart of the City of Sydney, managed by Brand X, are now open for bookings in 2024. Production, editing, rehearsal and meeting spaces are available to hire for music, performing arts, digital media and arts businesses.

Applications now open; learn more.

Moores Building Art Space Studios Program 2024 (WA)

The Fremantle Arts Centre invites expressions of interest from artists and creatives for six individual studios at the Moores Building Art Space in Walyalup/Fremantle. The studios will be offered with an initial one-year lease agreement with options up to a maximum of five years, beginning February 2024. Several of the studios will be prioritised for local artists and creatives of the greater Fremantle area.

Applications close 3 December; learn more and apply.

Professional development

Choreolab 2024 (Vic)

Hosted annually by established guest artists from the Asia Pacific region, Choreolab is Chunky Move’s professional development workshop program. This year’s Choreolab will be led by Chunky Move’s 2023-2024 Choreographer in Residence, Melanie Lane. Lane will share her ongoing exploration of the mythic body, conjuring strategies for the material and immaterial, enchantment and magic. Interested in speculative fiction as a mode for generating new choreographic languages, Lane offers a space to embrace the uncanny and supernatural as a state of resistance, reflection and transformation.

EOIs close 10 December; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Tuppy Ngintja Goodwin is the 2023 winner of the Arthur Guy Memorial Painting Prize for her work Antara, a representation of a significant ceremonial site in Goodwin’s maku (witchetty grub) songline. Goodwin is a Senior Pitjantjatjara artist of the Mimili Community in Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands, and her paintings have been exhibited nationally and internationally. Goodwin was shortlisted for the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards in 2018 and was the 2022 winner of the acclaimed Hadley’s Art Prize for landscape painting. Goodwin is the chairperson of Mimili Maku Arts, which is owned and run by the Aṉangu people, and she says the prize will be welcomed by her community. ‘I am working every day at my art centre, at Mimili Maku Arts. We all work hard together and keep our business and community strong. And sometimes someone is lucky and wins a prize. I am happy to be the winner of this prize. You know my paintings are important, they keep knowledge for the next generation. With my paintings I share this with everyone.’ The winner this year was announced by artist and painter Ben Quilty at the finalists’ exhibition, which opened on 24 November. The exhibition is at Bendigo Art Gallery until 18 February 2024.

Tuppy Ngintja Goodwin with her winning work, ‘Antara’. Photo: Courtesy of Mimili Maku Arts.

US-based artist, designer and craft-maker, Josie Gluck will be in residence at the Canberra Glassworks from 1 May to 31 July next year as the next Art Group Creative Fellow. The Art Group Creative Fellowship program is part of the Glassworks’ annual residency program and enables a mutually beneficial exchange of ideas and professional practice between a visiting international artist and those working within Canberra Glassworks and the broader studio glass community. Gluck is currently the Interim Program Area Chair in Glass at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, where she has taught in the glass and sculpture departments since 2016. Canberra Glassworks Artistic Director, Aimee Frodsham says, ‘I am thrilled that we are able to open our studio to our first international residency since COVID. Josie Gluck is an extraordinary glass blower and artist from Pennsylvania where she collaborates with her partner Michael Schunke. Their studio, Vetro Vero, is internationally recognised for exquisite, colourful glass pieces. Beyond their business, Josie is known for her role as a community builder, with a particular passion for skill sharing and teaching. In her capacity as the Art Group Creative Fellow, Josie will play a crucial role in encouraging and supporting the next generation of glass makers at Canberra Glassworks. Her wealth of experience in the hot shop, acquired through years of collaboration with Dale Chihuly and Lino Tagliapietra, brings a level of expertise and brilliance that is sure to leave a lasting mark in Canberra. We anticipate that this residency will open up new connections for our community in the US and foster meaningful exchanges between artists.’

Josie Gluck and Michael Schunke, ‘Neo Raindrops’, 2022. Image: Supplied.

The National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA) has announced Thai-born and Melbourne-based artist Vipoo Srivilasa as the recipient of the 2023 Carstairs Grant for socially-engaged arts projects. Srivilasa will use the $10,000 grant to develop a multisensory installation at the Rockhampton Museum of Art in 2026. The project will combine social research, collaborative textile activities, food and community wall murals to go beyond a standard exhibition experience. Srivilasa works predominantly with porcelain, but also creates works on paper, mixed media sculptures, bronze statues and large-scale public art pieces. His practice frequently explores cross-cultural and migration experiences, with a playful, contemporary blend of European historical figurines and Asian decorative art. ‘Vipoo’s application demonstrated his ability to deliver engaging and joyful projects that invite creativity, reflection on challenging themes, and connection among participants and audiences,’ says assessor, artist and 2022 Carstairs Grant recipient Caitlin Franzmann. ‘His project Paradise stood out as an ambitious and multifaceted project that will include opportunities for locals of a regional community to engage in personal storytelling, collaborative making and immersive experiences.’

Read: So you want my arts job: Ceramic artist

Zo Damage’s Trust was voted as the recipient of the Smith & Singer People’s Choice Award from 66 finalists in the William and Winifred Bowness Photography Prize exhibition for 2023. The 15-metre long work received a significant 19% of the vote. Damage says in her artist statement: ‘Trust questions and explores how analogue photography can be used to cultivate random innovative interactions to produce novel outcomes that visually iterate aesthetic responses to lived experience. The title further denotes the willingness to let go and trust in my creative process, the presence and intent echoed in the phenomenological interplays between artist, materials and methods – unfolding in real time – akin to the physical and psychological responses lived experience can induce.’ MAPh Director Anouska Phizacklea adds: ‘Zo Damage’s work Trust was always a point of conversation with audiences. They were fascinated by the scale and process the artist engaged in to make the work. It was intriguing because it is sculptural, was made by converting her apartment into a darkroom, and could be configured differently each time it is installed.’

Also presented as part of the 2023 Bowness Photography Prize, the Wai Tang Commissioning Award was presented to The Huxleys, who will receive $10,000 and exhibit a body of work alongside the 2024 Bowness Photography Prize exhibition. One work will be acquired into the MAPh collection from that exhibition. The final selection committee comprised MAPh Director Anouska Phizacklea, MAPh Foundation Chair and previous MAPh Director Kallie Blauhorn and Kee Wong, who were unanimous in their decision. Blauhorn congratulates The Huxleys: ‘Garrett and Will are incredibly talented performing and visual artists that utilise both mediums to make audiences reflect on queer contemporary culture and also celebrate it – often at the same time. Their dedication to the use of fashion and textiles in their work makes them an obvious choice for this award. I am sure The Huxleys’ many fans will agree when I say that I can’t wait to see what they bring to MAPh in 2024.’

WA sculptor Jennifer Cochrane has been selected out of 45 artists as the winner of this year’s 2023 York Botanic Art Prize. Her entry, Sleeper self-portrait #10 features the iconic WA plant species, eucalyptus marginata. Judges Dr Laetitia Wilson, Professor Fiona Stanley and Ron Bradfield Jnr say the work ‘has you considering the tree from which this sleeper was hewn and then wondering about the echo of a memory, of how once these giant eucalypts surrounded all of what we now know as the city of Perth… There is sadness in this artwork but Jennifer’s choice of finish – while appearing simple – is beautifully poignant and carefully considered.’ The York Botanic Art Prize offers a prize pool of $12,000, with the finalists’ exhibition on view at Gallery 152 until 31 January 2024.

This year’s winners in the Gallery and Museum Achievement Awards include Museum of Brisbane for Play Moves, Babinda Museum for Building Babinda Museum and Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art for QAGOMA Learning: DESIGN TRACKS. Individuals acknowledged for their contributions include joint winners Brian Ogden (Museum of Brisbane) and Dr Jo Wills (Queensland Museum Network), and Tanya Tuttle (Babinda Museum). Find out more about 2023 winners and finalists.

Guildhouse, the Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA) and the James & Diana Ramsay Foundation have announced South Australian contemporary jeweller, Kyoko Hashimoto, as the 2023 Guildhouse Fellow – a 12-month fellowship valued at over $50,000. The annual fellowship offers a transformative opportunity for one mid-career South Australian visual artist, craftsperson or designer each year, awarding funding to support research and development, international travel, the creation of new work and a presentation outcome at AGSA. Hashimoto is a Japanese-born artist, contemporary jeweller and critical designer. Migrating to Australia with her family when she was a child, Hashimoto later graduated with an honours degree in Applied Arts from the University of New South Wales. After honing her craft working in Tokyo, Eindhoven and Berlin, she returned to Australia in 2010 and has since emerged at the forefront of the experimental design field with multiple acquisitions by the National Gallery of Victoria, AGSA and Toowoomba Regional Art Gallery. In 2014, she was Resident Artist at JamFactory in Adelaide and in 2021 completed a Masters of Fine Arts degree researching the theory and practice of place-based making. The same year Hashimoto and her collaborator Guy Keulemans were named Top 100 global game changers in design by Architectural Digest Italy. Hashimoto will use the fellowship to explore ‘capacities of paper-based 2D illustrations and 3D papier-mâché objects emergent from place and personal identity,’ says the artist.

Performing arts

Brisbane playwright Maxine Mellor has won the 2023 Rodney Seaborn Playwrights Award for her play, O’Mighty Make-Believe. The $20,000 award for the development of a play or other approved performing arts project attracted close to 50 submissions from across Australia. The runners-up this year are James Elazzi for his play Concrete and Dylan Van Den Berg for his play The Flood. Mellor says she is ‘absolutely thrilled to bits’, adding, ‘I love that this award seeks to highlight positive values – it encourages us playwrights to look for the light when the world can seem very dark. Years ago, while developing a rather bleak and oh-so serious play of mine in a tiny room above the wharfs in Walsh Bay, the esteemed Maggie Blinco bluntly asked, “Where’s the joy?!” Boy, did that cut through! With three words she made me realise what was missing in that work, what had drawn me to writing and theatre, and what I needed to hold onto as a playwright… O’Mighty Make-Believe was a return to joy for me, the joy of writing, the joy of performance, the joy of make-believe.’

The inaugural recipients of the Ian Potter Emerging Performers Fellowship have been announced by the Australian National Academy of Music (ACAM). They are Mee Na Lojewski (cello) and Katie Yap (viola). The Fellowships are valued at $50,000 each year for two years (total value $100,000), which include mentorship and are awarded to ANAM alumni who display a demonstrated commitment to establishing an independent performance practice. Yap says: ‘It’s hard to articulate the significance that the Ian Potter Emerging Performers Fellowship will have for my career, work and life. The financial support it provides is a true gift – it will allow me to dedicate the time, energy and resources to my creative work that, until now, I thought was a pipe dream. The guidance of mentors through this largely self-directed process will be invaluable, and I am so excited to learn from them.’ Lojewski adds: ‘To have the Ian Potter Cultural Trust’s recognition and support of my independent practice is life-changing.’

Four composers will be creating new work in 2024 as part of Percussion Australia’s commission program. 2024 will focus on female and Australian composers, emerging and established. The 2024 composers are Yvette Ofa Agapow, Natasha Anderson, Michael Askill, Ian Cleworth, Rebecca Lloyd-Jones, Sally Whitwell and Elizabeth Jigalin. Askill is a founder of Synergy Percussion, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024. View more on the 2024 composers’ bios.

Mui Mui Bumer Gedlam has claimed the top prize at DanceRites 2023 – Australia’s only national dance competition for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander groups – following two days of intense competition at the Sydney Opera House. Crowds gathered for DanceRites’ return to the Forecourt after a four-year hiatus in what was the largest on-site iteration of the competition since it began in 2015. Twenty-one dance groups representing over 30 nations and clans from across Australia shared their local storytelling and language in a joyous celebration of First Nations music, dance and culture. The overall winner took home $20,000, while AFL Cape York Aboriginal Cultural Dance was named Runner-Up and Yangkay Cultural Connect for Best Wild Card Dance. DIDG and Eip Karem Beizam took home the Rite of Passage Awards, which acknowledges outstanding contributions to revitalising cultural knowledge and practices.

Writing and publishing

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) Australia has announced the 2023 Nature Writing Prize recipients, who wrote a 3000 to 5000-word essay on the genre of ‘Writing of Place’. Connor Tomas O’Brien from Victoria took out the major win with The Cryptids, which ‘takes nature writing in a different kind of direction’. The 2023 Prize judges say: ‘[The Cryptids] is a potent reminder of the transient nature of life and landscapes, and of what we’re willing to recognise or ignore.’ Lily Chan received the Rosina Joy Buckman Award for her Highly Commended The Golden Age, which ‘balances domestic details and universal misunderstandings alongside the colours and creatures of one small piece of Western Australia’. O’Brien takes home $7500 while Chan receives $1000.

The Life of a Folk Devil by Michael Mohammed Ahmad, Cher Tan’s House Style Lifestyle, or Same. Same. Same. Same. Same. Same, Dominic Symes’ Security Questions (True Vulnerability) and Adnyamathanha Community’s Yurlu the Kingfisher Man have been recognised for outstanding digital writing at the 2023 Woollahra Digital Literary Award. Now in its seventh year, the literary award was founded by Woollahra Council to support innovation in Australian literature and celebrate the work of local writers. Prizes were awarded in four categories – Fiction (for a novella or short story collection), Non-Fiction (for a monograph, collection of essays or long essay), Digital Innovation (for any of the above categories or a hybrid of several) and Poetry – with a total prize pool of $7500. The Myth of Good Posture by Yael Grunseit took out the Readers’ Choice award.

2023 Newcastle Poetry Prize winners are: Kevin Smith, ‘The Crossing’ (First Prize); Mark Tredinnick, ‘Lines for Late Winter; Or, the Reef Heron’ (Second Prize); and Jo Gardiner, ‘A Country Childhood’ (Third Prize). Todd Turner and Dženana Vucic were named Highly Commended, with Jake Goetz taking out the Harri Jones Memorial Prize and Jean Kent the Local Award. The Hunter Writers’ Centre Member Award went to Christopher (Kit) Kelen for ‘Bukovina’. The 2023 Judges, Judith Nangala Crispin and John Foulcher, said about Smith’s winning poem: ‘’The Crossing’ shows a sure command of language and form. In lines spread out across the page like the random rocking of the sea, the poem describes an ocean crossing undertaken by the narrator, his ailing partner, a young girl at the beginning of her life and an old man facing mortality. The crossing in question, then, becomes metaphorical, but the poem never overstates its premise; it is deeply moving due to its gentle restraint, the power of its imagery and the plain but elegant language it employs.’

This year, a record 250 short stories competed for a $12,720 prize pool in the Sisters in Crime’s Scarlet Stiletto Awards for best stories. Skin and Bone, a creepy short story about two female artists with strange specialities, by Canberra author Romany Rzechowicz won the Swinburne University of Technology First Prize ($2000) and the coveted trophy, a scarlet stiletto shoe with a steel stiletto heel plunging into a mount. The same story also took out the Viliama Grakalic Art & Crime Award ($750). Rzechowicz is a communications professional with more than 15 years of experience working with public sector organisations, including defence, environment, aged care, technology and public service development in Australia and Canada. By day, she helps organisations share their true stories; by night, she writes not-quite-so-true stories that have been published in places like The Canberra Times and the Newcastle Short Story Award, as well as winning Furious Fiction. WA librarian and comedian, Jude Bridge, who won the shoe in 2014, took out the Simon & Schuster Second Prize ($1000) for End of Life, about an angry wife, an unfaithful husband, a gun and a made-to-order sex doll. The Sun Bookshop & Fremantle Press Third Prize ($750) was won by Sandra Thom-Jones for The Safehouse, about a refuge for victims of domestic violence where women organise to mete out justice. Thom-Jones, an autistic artisan, academic and advocate, also took out the Queensland Chapter of Sisters in Crime’s Liz Navratil Award for the story with the Best Disabled Protagonist ($400) with The Motif in the Motives. View the full list of 2023 Scarlet Stiletto Awards winners.

Prophet Song (Oneworld), Paul Lynch’s ‘triumph of emotional storytelling’, has been announced as the winner of the Booker Prize 2023. Lynch’s fifth novel is an exhilarating, propulsive and confrontational portrait of a country – and a family – on the brink of catastrophe. In Prophet Song, Ireland is in the grip of a government that is taking a turn towards tyranny and Eilish Stack, the novel’s protagonist, soon finds herself trying to make sense of the nightmare of a collapsing society. Esi Edugyan, Chair of the 2023 Booker Prize judges, says: ‘We felt unsettled from the start, submerged in – and haunted by – the sustained claustrophobia of Lynch’s powerfully constructed world. He flinches from nothing… Lynch pulls off feats of language that are stunning to witness … with great vividness Prophet Song captures the social and political anxieties of our current moment. Readers will find it soul-shattering and true and will soon forget its warnings.’

All

Ten regional arts and culture projects, including artists and organisations, will receive a total investment of $218,153 through the Australian Government’s Regional Arts Fund, managed in Western Australia by Regional Arts WA. The selected projects have an emphasis on the natural environment, inclusivity and intercultural connection. Their contributions to the development of the arts sector will manifest in the creation of exciting and thought-provoking artworks, development programs and festivals, providing a lasting impact on communities. The projects that will receive funding are:

Arts Margaret River (South West) – $30,000 for Margaret River Readers & Writers Festival 2024 workshop and development program

Helen Seiver (South West) – $21,853 for another way exhibition

Michelle Slarke (Wheatbelt) – $7500 for FALLEN, a new body of work using terrestrial farm waste

Marrugeku Inc (Kimberley) – $30,000 for a community dance workshop program in conjunction with tour BURRBGAJA YALIRRA 2

Brendan Ritchie (South West) – $5400 for Fujiwhara, a first-draft novel manuscript

Blackwood River Arts Trail Inc (South West) – $7500 for Blackwood River Art Trail

Breaksea Inc (Great Southern) – $30,000 for Malkar/Thunderstorm workshop and performance program

Baiyungu Aboriginal Corporation (Gascoyne) – $30,000 for Jamba Nyinayi Festival

Southern Forest Arts (South West) – $27,500 for arts project Rivers of Thirst – Beacons of Hope

Magabala Books (Kimberley) – $28,400 for Queer Writers Program

Adelaide Festival Centre has revealed the Students Got Talent show winners this year. Hosted by Adelaide comedian and broadcaster Jason Chong, the Students Got Talent finale celebrated the talents of both domestic and international tertiary students, whose performances included singing, dancing, drumming and skipping. Countries represented included Australia, Brazil, China, Colombia, Germany, Mexico, Philippines and Thailand. In a tightly won competition, first place and the grand prize of $1000 was awarded to 19-year-old singer Alexa Faye Vito. The 32-year-old Colombian singer and Salsa dancer Nahlla Barbosa Salazar, from the Albright Institute of Business and Language, was awarded both second place ($500) and the People’s Choice award (determined by audience applause) for her original song exploring her Latin American heritage. In third place, winning $250, was 23-year-old jump-rope artist Marcel Raab from Germany, currently studying at the University of Adelaide. The StudyAdelaide Award was presented to 38-year-old Brazilian musician Diego Melo, from ILSC Language School Adelaide, who received $500.

Jake Yang’s artwork on the OzAsia Festival to commemorate Adelaide Festival Centre’s 50th anniversary. Image: Supplied.

The Adelaide Festival Centre has also announced five new commissioned artworks from Adelaide Central School of Art graduates to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The commemorative artworks each represent one of five festivals produced by the Centre and will become part of its Works of Art Collection. Emerging Adelaide artist Alex Beckinsale and teen artist Mei Lim worked together to create a playful painting inspired by the longest running children’s festival in the world, DreamBIG Children’s Festival. Multidisciplinary artist Nicholas Hanisch epitomised Adelaide Guitar Festival with his painting depicting the most significant festival of its kind in the southern hemisphere. Adelaide Cabaret Festival was celebrated in a layered collage painting by rising artist Charlotte Tatton. Leading Ngarrindjeri artist Thomas Readett represented the Centre’s First Nations programming, working with Bangarra Dance Theatre and painting a dancer mid-motion, while award-winning painter Jake Yang focused on OzAsia Festival’s Hong Kong Dragon in his abstract piece. The commemorative artworks exhibition is now on display at the Festival Theatre Galleries and open to the public until 13 April 2024.

Shortlisted and finalists

Canberra entrepreneur and dance artist, Liz Lea has been chosen as a finalist in the Accelerator for Enterprising Women’s Kickstarter Challenge and is vying for $30,000 in equity-free funding at a Shark Tank-style pitch at Parliament House alongside four other finalists. Lea was selected in the competition’s STEM and Tech category for her ShowGO audio description app for theatre, dance, museums and film that will open up performances and exhibitions to blind and low-vision audiences. Lea developed the idea for ShowGO after setting up Canberra’s first inclusive dance company, the Chameleon Collective. The initiative allowed her to gain a greater understanding of the inaccessibility of the arts for many people living with physical and intellectual disability and thus spurred her work in audio description. The service will collate and make available access information about venues and show notes for people to familiarise themselves with the content of the performance beforehand in order for them to more fully appreciate the show when accessing audio description services on-site. Venues or companies would pay for the service, making it free for showgoers. ShowGO will have a soft launch in December at A Stellar Lineup at Canberra College Theatre.

width="500" height="281" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; fullscreen; picture-in-picture">

Sophie Tea Art has announced 50 shortlisted artists for its 2024 ‘Brewing’ Residency in Manly, Sydney, with public voting to select the five artists that will share Tea’s studio space for two weeks. The ‘Brewing’ residency offers artists complete access to the studio and equipment, including a pottery wheel, photo studio, VR headsets, tufting guns and more. ‘I want you to feel that freedom and make something bigger than you thought possible,’ says Tea. Shortlisted artists include Alex Convert, Antonia Küchler, Erica Wildey, Cass Sofia, Katie Houser, Nicolas Ginestet, Victoria Cheng and more. Winners will be announced on 1 December.

Work by 2024 National Photography Prize finalist Ali McCann, ‘Troubles Melt Like Lemondrops’, 2022. Image: Courtesy of the artist.

Murray Art Museum Albury (MAMA) has announced the 14 contemporary artists who have been selected as finalists for the $30,000 National Photography Prize 2024 – Australia’s longest running acquisitive photographic award. The 2024 National Photography Prize finalists include leading Australian artists and collectives, Alex Walker and Daniel O’Toole, Ali McCann, Ali Tahayori, Ellen Dahl, Ioulia Panoutsopoulos, Izabela Pluta, Kai Wasikowski, Nathan Beard, Olga Svyatova, Rebecca McCauley and Aaron Claringbold, Sammy Hawker and Skye Wagner. Established in 1983, the biennial acquisitive Prize offers a unique opportunity to consider the vital role of photography in contemporary art in Australia. Bala Starr, Director of La Trobe Art Institute, Bendigo, says: ‘It was by turns exciting, revelatory and thought-provoking to review the diverse applications for the National Photography Prize 2024. The calibre of the submissions was outstanding. The works displayed a deep commitment to experimental methods of making, framing and installation. Through complex and nuanced installations, many seemed to be asking, what can photography do? The framing of this prize, including artist fees, high-level curatorial engagement and an exceptional exhibition environment, sets it apart from others in Australia and attracts the best photographic artists at all stages in their careers.’ In addition to the $30,000 major prize, the $5000 John and Margaret Baker Fellowship will be awarded to an exceptional emerging artist, alongside a number of focused acquisitions. The National Photography Prize exhibition will take place from 23 March to 1 September 2024, with the winner announced at the opening on 23 March 2024 at MAMA.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.