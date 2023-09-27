Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

First Nations Arts and Culture Awards

The First Nations Arts and Culture Awards are delivered by Creative Australia each year on 27 May, marking the anniversary of the 1967 referendum and the start of National Reconciliation Week. Nominations for the awards are open now for the Red Ochre Award (Lifetime Achievement), the Dreaming Award (aged 18-30 years) and the First Nations Emerging Career Development Award.

Nominations for all three awards close 10 October; learn more and nominate.

2023 Access Arts Achievement Award (Qld)

Access Arts is offering a prize of $10,000 for a Queensland artist or arts worker with disability or who is D/deaf to create, develop, produce, exhibit and/or tour their work. Applicants aged 18 or over who work in any area of the arts, such as producers, writers and curators, are eligible. People working across any artistic medium may apply, including visual arts, performing arts, literature, music, film and digital media.

Applications close 8 November; learn more and apply.

2023 Helen Anne Bell Poetry Prize

Now in its fifth round, the Helen Anne Bell Poetry Bequest Award recognises talented female poets. The biennial award is presented by the University of Sydney and comes with a $40,000 prize to the recipient for her collection of poems reflecting Australian culture. The winning collection will be published by Vagabond Press.

Entries close 18 December; learn more and enter.

Commissions:

Devonport Murals (Tas)

Vibrance, in partnership with Devonport City Council, is calling for expressions of interest for two separate mural opportunities in Devonport’s CBD: The Market Square Mural Project and The paranaple arts centre Wall. The opportunity is available to artists residing in lutruwita/Tasmania, artists who have spent significant time in lutruwita/Tasmania (at least two years) or artists who have significant connection to the region.

Applications close 9 October; learn more and apply.

ACMI First Nations Welcome Installation (Vic)

ACMI is calling First Nations creators to create an installation that will welcome visitors into ACMI’s Flinders Street Foyer in Naarm/Melbourne and acknowledge the Traditional Owners of the land on which ACMI is situated – the Wurundjeri people of the Eastern Kulin Nation and their connection to the lands, waters and skies. The installation, which may consist of video, sound, animation or a combination of these formats, should prompt visitors to think about First Nations culture, the lands on which ACMI is located and First Nations connection to Country.

Applications close 29 October; learn more and apply.

Mordant Family Moving Image Commission for Young Australian Artists

ACMI is also welcoming applications for the third and final series of the Mordant Family Moving Image Commission for Young Australian Artists. The commission resources young Australian artists 35 years and under to undertake research, collaborate with experienced mentors and engage professional technicians or performers. ACMI will provide curatorial and production support to the successful project. This round of the commission provides $50,000 to support a project that references contemporary social, cultural or political issues with energy and originality, and is open to artists working across a range of formats including film, video, interactive installation and mixed reality.

Applications close 5 November; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding:

Aboriginal Affairs Cultural Grants Program 2023-2024 (NSW)

This program supports Aboriginal community organisations and groups across NSW to celebrate Aboriginal culture and hold key cultural events and activities. Grants are available between $500 and $20,000 for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander organisations, cultural entrepreneurs and unincorporated community groups.

Submissions close 9 October; learn more and submit an application.

Callouts:

triple j’s Hottest 100 Design Competition

Young designers from all around Australian are invited to enter for the chance to create the artwork for the Hottest 100 of 2023. Creatives are invited to send in a design and a little bit about themselves and their art. The winner will have receive $3000 and their design will be used as the key art for triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2023, including on the annual Hottest 100 t-shirt.

Entries close 2 October; learn more and enter.

The Liminal Review of Books open for pitches 2024

Pitches are welcomed for the next iteration of The Liminal Review of Books. Applicants should provide a developed pitch of the review/essay they’d like to write and a writing sample that shows them at their best. Commissions will be based on the quality of their pitch and of their writing, not on how well-known or prolific they are. Accepted work will be paid $500 for 2000 to 3500 words.

Submissions close 10 October; learn more and submit.

Pacific Break 2023

The Pacific’s biggest music competition is now open for entries and the search for the best original and unsigned talent from the Pacific and Timor-Leste has begun. The winner will be announced on ABC Radio Australia’s morning show Nesia Daily on 9 November, with the winning group or individual flown to Australia on an all-expenses-paid trip to perform at WOMADelaide in March 2024.

Entries close 2 November; learn more and enter.

Spencer Tunick at MELT Festival (Qld)

The New York-based artist Spencer Tunick will bring his participatory photographic installation to Brisbane as part of the city’s LGBTQIA+ arts and culture festival, MELT (11-26 November). Tunick has organised and documented over 100 installations involving live nude figures in public, sometimes with thousands of participants. He will present TIDE for MELT Festival this year, calling on participants from the community to take part on 18 November.

EOIs are now open; learn more and apply.

Professional development:

2024 Artist in Residence at Australian Tapestry Workshop

Each year, Artists in Residence at the Australian Tapestry Workshop (ATW) immerse themselves in the vibrant studio – exchanging knowledge and skills with tapestry weavers and engaging with local communities through public programs, including talks, hands-on workshops and exhibitions. In 2024, the ATW will be offering five residency placements. Of those, the Irene Davies International Residency Scholarship will be awarded to an international artist, one place will be designed for an artist identifying as First Nations and one will be designed for an artist from regional Australia, who will receive support for accomodation.

Applications close 29 October; learn more and apply.

2024 Hazel Rowley Literary Fellowship

This Fellowship awards $20,000 to an Australian writer of biography to support the research and development of a new biographical work. Judges for the 2024 Fellowship are Clare Wright, Christos Tsiolkas, Della Rowley and Lynn Buchanan. The Fellowship is open to Australian writers of biography or writers working on an aspect of cultural or social history compatible with the interests of Hazel Rowley and her legacy.

Applications open from 1 October until 16 November; learn more.

This week’s winners

Textile work takes home Lester Prize

Tarryn Gill has taken out the 2023 Lester Prize for Portraiture’s major $50,000 prize with her textile work, Limber (self-portrait in relief). The judges – Alan R Dodge AM, Emma Bitmead and ArtsHub’s very own Gina Fairley – said: ‘Tarryn Gill’s portrait Limber (self-portrait in relief) demonstrates a resolved artistic practice through its confidence of making and visual language. The work uses materials powerfully to present a harmonious bodily and gestural portrait… Gill’s work is a challenge to perceptions of portraiture, without ostracising the viewer. It is a very accomplished study of self.’ The $20,000 Tony Fini Foundation Artist Prize, $10,000 Barton Family Foundation Installers’ Prize and Highly Commended went to Minjung Kang for her intriguing portrait, Silence. Other winners include India Mark (Ashurst Emerging Artist Prize), Sarah Paton (Highly Commended) and Liz Stute (Minderoo Foundation Spirit Prize). View the full list of winners and finalists. The Lester Prize Main Awards exhibition is on view at the Art Gallery of Western Australia from until 26 November.

Tarryn Gill, ‘Limber (self-portrait in relief)’, 2023. Textiles on board, 90 x 65 cm. Image: Supplied.

Artistic legacy of Aboriginal flag creator honoured

Respected First Nations artist and activist Harold Thomas will be presented with an honorary doctorate from Charles Darwin University (CDU) in recognition of his significant contribution to the fine arts and activism for Aboriginal rights. Thomas is widely known for his design of the Aboriginal Flag in 1971, but his body of work spans more than five decades and a range of artist mediums. Painting watercolours and landscapes from the age of 14, Thomas’ trajectory as an artist started when he won a scholarship to the South Australian School of Art for a study of Modern and Contemporary Fine Art, later becoming the first Aboriginal person to graduate from an Australian art school. CDU Deputy Vice-Chancellor First Nations Leadership, Professor Reuben Bolt said that what Thomas created in the design of the Aboriginal Flag ‘was a symbol of activism, yet at the same time, it was and still is, a symbol of unity and solidarity among Aboriginal peoples in Australia’.

Top rated gallery on Tripadvisor

The Tweed Regional Gallery & Margaret Oxley Art Centre (TRG MOAC) has been announced as a Travelers’ Choice award-winner by Tripadvisor, marking the third time the Gallery has been recognised with the award (previously in 2015 and 2016). The coveted award celebrates attractions that have consistently received great traveller reviews on Tripadvisor over the past 12 months and ranks the Gallery in the top 10% of attractions worldwide. Gallery Director Susi Muddiman OAM says: ‘The award is such as achievement, not just for the Gallery but for the Tweed and for Council. For a regional gallery from Murwillumbah to be up there with some of the biggest attractions worldwide is just incredible – we are immensely proud.’ This year, the Gallery is celebrating the 100-year anniversary of Margaret Olley’s birth with a range of events, including an exhibition of her works, Margaret Olley: Far from a Still Life, which tells the story of her incredible life and career. The Gallery was also recently selected as the pilot venue to host a $174 million masterpiece by French impressionist Claude Monet – Meules, milieu du jour [Haystacks, midday], 1890 – and other notable works as part of the Australian Government’s Sharing the National Collection initiative.

Recreation of part of Margaret Olley’s famous home studio – viewable at the Tweed Regional Gallery & Margaret Olley Art Centre all year round. Image: Supplied.

Creative Australia invests in performing arts tours

More than $2 million has gone towards eight performing arts tours to over 86 unique locations and cities nationally, with most of the activities benefiting regional and remote communities. ‘This funding round has strong outcomes for youth arts, with five of the eight funded tours featuring work for children, young people and families,’ said Creative Australia’s CEO, Adrian Collette AM. The 2024 recipients are Alexander Clark, Riverside’s National Theatre of Parramatta, Patch Theatre Company Inc, HIT Productions Pty Ltd, Australian Theatre for Young People, Shake & Stir Theatre Co, Spare Parts Puppet Theatre Inc and Roslyn R Pappalardo. Find out more.

Local writers win in Darebin

Madison Pawle and young writers Alice Lumsden and Meadow are winners of the 2023 Darebin Mayor’s Writing Award, an annual initiative to recognise and celebrate local stories and writers. Pawle was recognised in the Adult category for their original piece (fiction, non-fiction or poetry), Sometimes Mountain, Sometimes Sea; Lumsden and Meadow were recognised in the Youth category (aged 12-17) for their original pieces, Contemplating My Transition, and You, in the Bathroom at a Party and King Fishers at Merri Creek. William Stanforth and Nicolas Ling also received Highly Commended prizes in the Adult category for their pieces, The Landlord and We Sing Anyway. This year’s prize was centred on the theme ‘Transformation’ and the three independent judges were Dr Arlie Alizzi, Jinghua Qian and Giselle AU-Nhien Nguyen.

International residency winners

The 2024 winning applicants for the Nicholas and Angela Curtis Cité Internationale des Arts Residency Fellowships are Amala Groom (artist), Gail Priest (artist), Anthony Bond (art critic/historian) and Blythe Worthy (University of Sydney researcher). This year the Fellowships received more than twice as many applications as the previous year. From projects on sound art to research around the intersection of Surrealism and Indigeneity, the participants will delve into a range of topics while engaging with arts professionals and creative practitioners in Paris. Learn more about the 2024 winners and their projects.

Shortlisted and finalists

ARIA Award nominees revealed

This year Genesis Owusu leads the ARIA Awards with seven nominations for his highly anticipated and critically acclaimed album STRUGGLER, claiming nominations for Album of the Year, Best Hip Hop/Rap Release, Best Independent Release presented by PPCA, Best Solo Artist, Best Video presented by YouTube (Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore), Engineer – Best Engineered Release (Simon Cohen, Dave Hammer) and Producer – Best Produced Release presented by Neumann (Andrew Klippel and Dave Hammer). Cementing themselves among the hottest Australian artists across the international music landscape are G Flip, Dom Dolla and Troye Sivan with six ARIA Award nominations each. Also among the nominees are Budjerah, DMA’S, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Kylie Minogue, The Teskey Brothers, Amy Shark, Brad Cox, Cub Sport, Dan Sultan, Matt Corby and Peach PRC. This year the ARIA Awards will celebrate its 50th anniversary with a red carpet event on 15 November at The Hordern Pavilion on Gadigal land. Find out more.

Celebrating the WA Performing Arts

The 2023 Performing Arts WA Awards Ceremony will be held on 30 October in the Heath Ledger Theatre, with this year’s nominees now announced. The Award celebrates both mainstage and independent performances, with new presentation funding from DLGSCI and Arts & Culture Trust. WA Opera’s Our Little Inventor received the most nominations, featuring in 12 categories. Other big nominees include Black Swan State Theatre Company of WA’s hit footy family comedy Barracking for the Umpire with eight nominations, Yirra Yaakin’s new musical Panawathi Girl with nine nominations, and local independent contemporary dance show Petrushka (Game, Set, Match) with six nominations. A total of 37 productions will vie for 33 awards this year, in addition to the Lifetime Achievement Award. Six promising WAAPA students will also receive The Artist Relief Fund’s Student Endowments, which are supported by Mindaroo Foundation. Find out more.

Australia’s inaugural AI art prize reveals shortlist

The Ballarat International Foto Biennale’s Prompted Peculiar AI art prize has shortlisted 20 works that will be exhibited from 22 September at BAaD Gallery & Events as part of the program’s 10th anniversary. Visitors are invited to cast their vote for the $1000 People’s Choice Award, and an in-person debate about where AI-generated images belong will be held at The Real Thing Forum on 7 October. BIFB CEO Vanessa Gerrans says: ‘There are clearly unresolved issues around moral rights and consent, these are the conversations we need to start having so we can make sure we’re primed and acting ethically and responsibly.’ Finalist works include Tom Blachford’s Enjoy the Wine, Everything is Fine, Marcus Rose’s Boy-adj and Breeanna Hill’s Digital Reverie: Nature’s Paradox 02. The overall winner receives $2000.

Breeanna Hill, ‘Digital Reverie: Nature’s Paradox 02’, 2023. Image: Supplied.

