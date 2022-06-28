Opportunities and awards

Opportunities

Wollumbin Art Award

Tweed Regional Gallery is encouraging all artists – including First Nations and young artists (5 to 18 years) – to enter the inaugural Wollumbin Art Award (WAA). Open to artists from the local government areas of Tweed, Byron, Ballina, Lismore and Kyogle as well as the Scenic Rim and Gold Coast City, a $15,000 first prize is on offer with a two-week residency at the Gallery’s Nancy Fairfax Artist in Residence Studio. Also available is a $10,000 First Nations Bundjalung Award which includes an exhibition at the Gallery as well as a $5,000 prize and an Emerging Artist Award.

Entries close 17 July; learn more and apply.

National Arts and Disability Awards nominations

The Australia Council National Arts and Disability Awards 2022-24 celebrate the work and achievements of d/Deaf artists and artists with disability. The Awards acknowledge the contribution these artists have made to the creative arts and cultural life of the nation. Two categories are currently accepting nominations: Established ($50,000) and Early Career ($20,000).

Nominations close 2 August; learn more and apply.

2022 Gallery and Museum Achievement Awards (GAMAA), QLD

Nominations are now open for the 2022 GAMAA with three organisation categories: Projects, Engagement and Sustainability. Two individual categories are for Paid Staff and Volunteer Staff. Nominated activities must have been completed or have reached an identifiable or significant milestone between 1 January 2021 and 31 March 2022.

Nominations close 17 August; learn more and nominate.

Callouts:

Art on the Move 2023-24 Touring Exhibition, WA

Touring an exhibition with ART ON THE MOVE offers opportunities for WA artists and curators to engage with new audiences, develop their practice and connect with unique people and places. Each exhibition travels for up to 24 months, and receives a range of paid and in-kind support from ART ON THE MOVE for the duration of the tour.

EOIs close 7 July; learn more and apply.

ReClassified music festival, SA

A new music festival to be held in Adelaide over three Sundays in November 2022 is calling for emerging South Australian composers to produce an original composition for the Festival. The composition will be an avenue to engage both professional and emerging artists to collaborate on and perform those new works. Selected composers will be led by Dr Anne Cawrse to workshop the piece and have their final work performed by musicians and recorded to be part of the ReClassified Festival. ReClassified’s mentor composers include: Anne Cawrse, David Lang, Rachel Bruerville and Martin Cheney. The composers will write works for trios of professional musicians including Dean Newcomb (clarinet), Mitch Berick (clarinet/bass clarinet), Joshua Oates (oboe), Martin Alexander (viola), Tom Marlin (cello), Josh van Konkelenberg (organ).

Applications close 22 July; learn more and apply.

Powerhouse Ultimo Design Competition

The NSW Government is inviting architects from around Australia to submit a Registration of Interest to design the renewal of Powerhouse Ultimo, underpinned by a $480-500 million investment in the heart of Sydney’s CBD. The renewal will see Powerhouse Ultimo deliver dynamic applied arts and sciences programming with a focus on design and fashion, showcasing the museum’s significant collections, exclusive international exhibitions and programs that support the creative industries.

Registration of Interest now open; learn more and register.

Professional development:

Ku Arts Activate, SA

This program is designed for committed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists who are open to knowing more about how to extend their practice, participate in art markets and fairs, and submit their artwork for exhibitions and awards. Eight South Australia artists will be hosted by the Ku Arts team at the Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair and key events associated with the Darwin Festival including the 38th Telstra NATSIAA Awards.

Applications close 1 July; learn more and apply.

Critical Path Research Fellowships 2023

NSW-connected artists with a choreographic practice are invited to propose research projects that focus on explorations of new ideas, process or practice development without a pre-determined product outcome. These Fellowships fall under Critical Path’s four guiding ‘constellations:

Digital Choreographic Research Fellowship – 3 January to 28 January 2023

Australia-Asia Choreographic Research Fellowship – 30 January to 24 February 2023

First Nations Choreographic Research Fellowship – 27 February to 24 March 2023

Regional NSW Choreographic Research Fellowship – 27 March to 21 April 2023

Each Fellowship offers up to 26 days of space in-kind at the Drill, in Sydney and $12,000.

Applications close 25 July; learn more and apply.

Varuna Residential Fellowships 2023

Two to three-week fellowships are open to writers working across a wide range of literary forms and genres including fiction, screenplay/drama, poetry, children’s books, and narrative non-fiction at Varuna, the National Writers’ House for writers across Australia. There is also the Jerra Studio Fellowships for writers with disability; a First Nations Flagship Fellowship; and a fully funded fellowship and travel subsidy for a parent or carer who faces barriers finding time and space to write.

Applications close 29 July; learn more and apply.

Bundanon Trust Artist-in-Residence Program

The 2022 Accessible Arts and Bundanon Trust Artist-In-Residence Program is now open to emerging or mid-career musicians and visual artists with disability or who are d/Deaf from NSW and the ACT. Up to five musicians and/or visual artists will be funded to undertake a six night residency at the renowned Bundanon Trust estate from 21 – 27 November. Successful applicants will be accommodated in self-catering cabins incorporating an artist’s studio, or musician’s cottage. They will also be given a bursary to cover per diems. Online information session on Tuesday 5 July 2 – 3pm.

Applications close 1 August; learn more and apply.

Helsinki International Artist Programme (HIAP) 2023

A $10,000 grant is available to undertake an open-ended research project at the largest international residency centre in the Nordic and Baltic region. Every year up to 40 artists and arts professionals residing in Finland and abroad are offered a working period at HIAP. Durations of stay range from one to three months for internationals without the requirement to produce finalised work. One residency is on offer from 5 January – 5 April 2023 and two on offer from 15 April – 15 July.

Applications close 2 August; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call outs.

Visual arts:

Retired major Anneke Jamieson, has won the 2022 Napier Waller Art Prize with her portrait, The Promotion of a servicewoman in uniform breastfeeding her baby. Jamieson said in a statement: ‘I dedicate [the work] to the mothers that serve; to their sacrifices and conflicted hearts and to the families who support them.’ Open to all current and former service personnel in the Australian Defence Force, the Napier Waller Art Prize selected 14 highly commended entries this year, with Jamieson taking home the $10,000 cash prize and having the portrait acquired into the Memorial’s National Collection. The prize exhibition runs at Australian Parliament House until 20 November.

Eight artists have been appointed to create art installations along the Great Victorian Rail Trail including Donna Marcus, Yu-Fang Chi, Christabel Wigley (Wigley World), Louise Paramor, Tai Snaith, Cara Johnson and Robbie Rowlands. Mick Harding (Ngarga Warendj) has been selected to create a Trail Long series of works. The installations are due to be unveiled end of April 2023, with $1.2 million invested in the Great ARTdoors Project.

Brunswick Street Gallery has announced the winners of the 2022 Fifty Squared Art Prize featuring more than 700 entries, each measuring 50x50cm or less. Taking home first prize with the $4,000 cash prize is Khaled Chamma for Summer Daydream, which ‘apart from evidencing a clear amount of skill and technical ability, Khaled’s work presents a unique vision that breaks from any dominant artistic tradition,’ said guest judge Sebastian Henry-Jones, Associate Curator at West Space. $1,000 second prize went to Alex Hales for Herbert After Cigarette in Suburban Street: 2:15am, also selected by Henry-Jones. Eleanor Purseglove’s Resort and Amber Nuttall’s Fruit, Bread and Dips were selected as duo winners of the Brunswick Street Gallery prize. The Painting Prize went to Alexandra Plim for Cool Waters and the Works on Paper Prize went to Lucy Wood or Enlightened. Voting is still open for the People’s Choice Award until exhibition closing on 8 July.

Performing arts:

The Australian Music Centre have announced the two recipients of the MOMENTUM Commissions as Connor D’Netto (QLD) and Maria Grenfell (TAS). Each composer receives $2,500 towards the commission of a proposed work. In the fourth round of the Commission, supported by Hendrik Prins, artists were called to propose a new work for a small chamber ensemble and voice, inspired by nature and the Australian environment. D’Netto’s proposed work explores the connections between the Australian environment and memories of home and Grenfell will take an ecological approach, drawing inspiration from Australian poet Dr Danielle Wood. Learn more about Connor D’Netto and Maria Grenfell.

Writing and publishing:

Megan Williams has won the $10,000 Text Prize for her debut YA novel Let’s Never Speak of This Again which celebrates the depth and strength of friendship between 16-year-olds, Abby and Ella. Williams said: ‘I’m not sure anyone starts their first novel thinking it would really ever be published. This story began during covid lockdown with my two young girls and was, at times, a very welcome distraction. I’ve been following the Text Prize for years as a reader and am honoured and thrilled to be awarded the 2022 prize. I would like to congratulate the other shortlisted authors and thank Text for providing new writers with such an incredible opportunity. I look forward to working with the Text team to publish my book.’

Darebin Arts and Darebin Mayor Cr Lina Messina announced Bailey Dihayco as the winner of the 2022 Darebin Mayor’s Writing Award, an annual initiative to recognise and celebrate local stories and writers. Dihayco receives $2,000 for his original (fiction, non-fiction or poetry), An Abridged Biography of Hermes Butler. Catherine Reidy and Nathan Power were also awarded for Highly Commended prizes of $500 each for their pieces, Hold Your Ground and Between Birth and Baboon. This year, 57 entries from local writers of all genres responded to the theme ’surrender’ in 1,200 words or less. Independent judges include award-winning author and illustrator Nicki Greenberg, fiction writing judge, and arts and culture writer Giselle Au-Nhien Nguyen, and poet Claire Gaskin. Find the three winning works on the Darebin Arts website.

All:

Almost $2.7 million of grants have been awarded to 70 individuals and small collectives as part of Victoria’s largest round of Creators Fund which provides a stable income base of up to $50,000 for up to six months. Recipients include:

Boon Wurrung, Mutti Mutti, Taungerung and Palawa Elder and writer Talgium Edwards who will work on a second autobiography, detailing the later part of his life as a member of the Stolen Generation.

Author Maxine Beneba Clarke who will develop a book of poetry for children.

Filmmaker Audrey Lam who will undertake research into community radio stations for a film project.

Artist and experimental designer Jessie French who will collaborate with art conservators Care of Studios on research into sustainable materials for sculpture and architectural applications.

Sculptor Laura Woodward who will research alternative ways of working with plastics to reduce waste.

Multi-disciplinary artist and lighting designer Katie Sfetkidis who will explore the nature of protest movements, older women and the digital realm.

Find the full list of Creators Fund recipients.

Shortlisted and finalists

The Australian Production Design Guild has announced its 2022 award nominees including categories for the silver screen, live performance, and the small screen. Nominees include: Matthew Hatton (concept art) and Animal Logic (animation design) for Peter Rabbit 2; Jennifer Irwin has received two nominations in costume design for Sandsong and Wudjang: Not the Past; Jacqui Schofield (graphic design) and Jason Baird (prosthetic design) have been nominated for their work on Pieces of Her. This year’s emerging design nominees for stage include Hayden Relf for Perfect Stranger, Casey Harper-Wood for Promiscuous/Cities, Phoenix May for REVOLT. SHE SAID. REVOLT AGAIN. and Aislinn King for Two Twenty Somethings Decide Never To Be Stressed About Anything Ever Again. Ever. Emerging nominees for screen are Imogen Walsh for Concrete Jungle Fever, Juliette Whitney for Green Hearts Sun and Jessica Hole for House on Fire and Obsessed. View the full list of nominees.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.