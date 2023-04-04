Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

Awards:

2023 ABR Elizabeth Jolley Short Story Prize (National)

Australian Book Review’s Elizabeth Jolley Short Story Prize is open to all writers writing in English with a prize pool of $12,500 on offer for original short stories between 2000 and 5000 words on any subject and in any style. This year’s judges are Gregory Day, Jennifer Mills and Maria Takolander.

Entries close 24 April; learn more and enter.

Australian Women in Music Awards (National)

Nominations are now open for the Australian Women in Music Awards (AWMA), acknowledging the vast contributions and accomplishments of women across all areas of the music industry, from onstage to those working behind the scenes, including technicians, leaders, elders, performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, filmmakers and photographers, music journalists, stylists, managers and more. This year will see the inaugural Executive Leader Game Changer Award shine a spotlight on music industry leaders that are creating positive change for women and non-binary people in Australia’s music industry.

Entries close 26 April; learn more and nominate yourself or a colleague.

Incinerator Art Award (Vic)

With a total prize pool of $12,000, the Incinerator Art Award offers three categories: the $10,000 Incinerator Art Award, the $1000 Moonee Valley Mayoral Award, and the $1000 People’s Choice Award. The Incinerator Art Award is open to all art forms and welcomes submissions from artists across the country addressing the theme of ‘art for social change’. This year, the winner will be selected by esteemed guest judges Andrew Tetzlaff, Jessica Clark and Nathan Beard.

Entries close 30 April; learn more and apply.

First Nations Art Competition (NSW)

First Nations children and teens up to the age of 17 are invited to enter the inaugural First Nations Art Competition as part of 2023 Reconciliation Week celebrations (27 May to 3 June) in Canterbury Bankstown, NSW. Artworks will be displayed at the Bryan Brown Theatre.

Entries close 7 May; learn more and enter.

The Doyles Art Award (Qld)

The Gold Coast’s longest running painting prize with a prize pool of $30,000 is calling for Landscape, Figurative and Still Life entries this year from artists of all ages and abilities. The Award exhibition looks to showcase over 500 artworks from 15-25 June at Mudgeeraba Memorial Hall.

Entries close 11 May; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding:

Indigenous Contemporary Music (National)

The Indigenous Contemporary Music program supports self-determination by funding First Nations-led organisations to provide professional industry-based opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander musicians and bands. Funding of $1.5 million is available over three years. A maximum of $500,000 is available each year.

Applications close 20 April; learn more and apply.

Live Australia Music program Round Six (National)

Round Six of the Federal Government’s $20 million Live Australia Music program is now open for pubs, clubs and other gig spaces, aiming to support venues and help Australia’s live music scene flourish.

Applications close 26 April; learn more and apply.

Australian Lending Right Schemes (National)

Public Lending Right (PLR) and Educational Lending Right (ELR) are Australian Government programs that compensate Australian creators and publishers in recognition of income lost through free multiple use of their books in public and educational lending libraries. A creator or a publisher must register and submit title claims within five years from the year of publication. If you are eligible, your payment will be based on: the estimated number of your books held in public and educational (schools, universities and TAFEs) lending libraries; the proportion of the royalties you receive for your books, and the applicable rates for PLR payments and ELR payments.

Applications close 30 June; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Auditions for Christmas in July (Vic)

Christmas in July are cabaret style concerts showcasing well-known (and some not so well-known) Christmas songs. Shepparton Theatre Arts Group is searching for six featured singers that will perform three to four song brackets with a mix of solos and duets. The concert will be presented in partnership with Riverlinks on Friday 7 July and Sunday 9 July. All auditions will be done via video.

Auditions close 10 April; learn more and apply.

The Opera Centre clearance (NSW)

Opera Australia is inviting members of the community to help clear out stock from retired productions at prices as low as 50 cents. In an effort to make room to store new creations, more than 2000 pieces, crafted with hundreds of thousands of hours of hand stitching and painstaking attention to detail, will be on offer at The Opera Centre in Surry Hills from 14-15 April. Items will be on offer from productions of operas including Boris Godunov, Carmen, Don Carlos, Iolanthe, Orpheus in the Underworld and The Pearl Fishers among many more.

Friday 14 April 10am-4pm and Saturday 15 April 9am-4pm; 480 Elizabeth Street, Surry Hills

Culture Makers Season Two (Vic)

Culture Makers is a new initiative, guided by an independent Creative Advisory Panel, in which Museums Victoria invites creative ‘Culture Makers’ to create experiences and programs that engage and connect public audiences with the region’s museums and spaces. Season One Culture Makers have been recently announced; Season Two EOIs are currently open.

EOIs close 30 April; learn more and apply.

Professional development:

APAX 2023 Market (Qld)

Artists, producers and organisations interested in reaching performing arts presenters across Australia are invited to apply now for the 2023 Australian Performing Arts Exchange (APAX) Market program in Cairns/Gimuy this August and September. Discover the program.

Applications close 12 April; learn more and apply.

Visual arts:

A bronze statue of the late journalist, comedian and disability rights advocate Stella Young has been unveiled at Cato Park in Stawell as part of the Andrews Labor Government’s Victorian Women’s Public Art Program. The statue is the first of six artworks to be revealed over coming months funded by the $1 million investment. A Creative Collective of artists Sarah Barton, Jillian Pearce, Janice Florence and Fayen D’Evie, alongside Lynne and Greg Young, developed the vision for the project and local sculptor Danny Fraser created it. Other successful applicants of the program include Maree Clarke’s new public artwork Yennega-Yettang/Come-See, Vera: Linton War Surgeon by Lucy McEachern, Creative Resilience at Queen Victoria Women’s Centre Trust, Three Kurnai Women at Baw Baw Shire Council and a statue for activist and feminist Honouring Zelda D’Aprano. Learn more.

Jane Grealy’s pastel on paper, Maria’s Garden, Scheme C has been announced as the winner of the Dobell Drawing Prize #23. Grealy is a Brisbane-based artist with a background in architectural illustration. Her winning work was chosen from 64 finalists by a panel of three judges: acclaimed artist and NAS alumna Catherine O’Donnell, NAS Galleries Manager and Senior Curator Katrina Cashman, and Paula Latos-Valier from the Sir William Dobell Art Foundation. Grealy will receive $30,000 and her work will enter the National Art School Collection. The exhibition of finalists is now on show in the NAS Gallery until 10 June 2023.

Jane Grealy, ‘Maria’s Garden, Scheme C’, 2022, pastel on paper 67 x 108 cm. Image: Supplied.

Three groups of aspiring experience creators from Federation Square’s Experience Lab in Melbourne will present a public showcase of their ideas on 18 April. The recipients each received $10,000 and industry mentoring by the Experience Consortium to workshop their ideas and reimagine what’s possible at Fed Square. The three projects, Future Naarm: Wander into multi-reality hopeful futures, Casino of Secrets and Instancez, will give the public a glimpse into what the future of Fed Square could look like. The showcase will be held from 12 noon-4pm on Tuesday 18 April, welcoming everyone to experience these new works and provide their feedback on what they hope to see in the space.

Performing arts:

Four talented composers will take part in the annual CoLAB: Composer Accelerator Program. Natalie Nicolas, Ben Robinson, Andrew Howes and Naomi Dodd will work directly with the Omega Ensemble and under the mentorship of leading composers across an intensive eight-month program. They will premiere a bold new chamber work at Sydney Opera House as part of the annual New Now showcase. The 2023 mentors are Carl Vine, Elena Kats-Chernin, Nico Muhly, Christopher Cerrone, Missy Mazzoli and Paul Mason.

Writing and publishing:

Mildura Writers Festival has announced Melinda Hinkson as the recipient of the $15,000 residency program following a national callout to enhance the regional cultural landscape. Inkson’s winning proposal – Nourishing futures in the Mallee-Millewa – will explore the intergenerational experience of work and life in and beyond Mildura’s irrigation belt through the eyes, bodily experiences and memories of primary producers. Extending research relationships that have been built since 2019, the residency will provide a vital opportunity for a period of immersive creative research and writing, as well as interviews, observation and the deepening of relationships in the region. The work undertaken in the residency will form the basis of a 5000- to 6000-word essay to be submitted to an Australian literary magazine and will also contribute to a larger book-length project exploring Mallee/Millewa primary producers’ contemporary navigation of economic, environmental, climate and social pressures. Hinkson will spend one month in Mildura and attend the Mildura Writers Festival from 13-16 July as a guest author.

Melinda Hinkson, recipient of the 2023 Mildura Writers Festival residency. Image: Supplied.

All:

A wave of creative young Melbourne talent will soon take over at Museums Victoria, introducing a chorus of vibrant new voices as part of Museum Victoria’s inaugural Culture Makers program, running from 21 April to November 2023. Presented in partnership with the Scanlon Foundation, Culture Makers aims to advance participation, diversity and belonging, with seven creatives chosen for Season One to share their inspired art and programming across Immigration Museum, Scienceworks and Melbourne Museum. Season One Culture Makers are: Ethiopian-Norwegian artist Olana Janfa, Kenya-born, Melbourne-based artist/model Maleik Njoroge, WALA Drum and Dance Ensemble from Ghana, RMIT game designer Michelle Chen, Maori visual and vocal storyteller Irihipeti Waretini and site-responsive artist and curator Autumn Tansey. Each of them will present experimental and participatory works across the year. Janfa will kick off with the exhibition What is your Gov’ment Name from 21 April to 24 August at the Immigration Museum. Find out more.

A total of 120 finalists have been revealed for the 2023 Ravenswood Australian Women’s Art Prize, who are now contending for $47,000 worth of prizes. This year saw a record-breaking 2042 entries for the annual acquisitive prize. The finalists will be showcased at the Opening Night on Friday 12 May 2023,

where the winners of the 2023 Ravenswood Australian Women’s Art Prize will be announced. The Art Prize is an annual acquisitive prize that was launched in 2017 to advance art and opportunity for emerging and established women artists in Australia. Now in its seventh year, it is the highest-value professional artist prize for women in Australia. Find the full list of finalists.

32 competitors will take to the stage for the Sydney International Piano Competition from 5-22 July. The list of competitors for the 2023 competition includes three from Australia, eight from China, four from Russia, two from Belarus, Germany, Japan and South Korea, and one competitor each from the US, the UK, Canada, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Spain, Turkey and Ukraine. The competitors range in age from 18 to 32. The finals will be presented at Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, with results to be announced on 22 July. This is the first time the quadrennial competition has been presented live since 2016. Find out more.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.