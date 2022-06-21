Opportunities and awards

Opportunities

The Tasmanian Literary Awards 2022

Formerly known as the Premiers’ Literary Prizes, the Tasmanian Literary Awards 2022 will offer more opportunities to recognise and promote excellence in Tasmania’s literary sector. To support and foster literary talent in Tasmania, the award is exclusive to writers living in Tasmania. Also included is a $10,000 Tasmanian Aboriginal Writer’s Fellowship and $5,000 Margaret Scott Tasmanian Young Writer’s Fellowship.

Entries now open; learn more and enter.

Melbourne Prize for Music 2022

Victorian musicians and groups, including performers and composers, can submit all music genres to the Melbourne Prize for Music 2022 with a total prize pool over $90,000. The three main categories are Melbourne Prize for Music 2022 at $60,000; Beleura Emerging Composers Award 2022 at $20,000; and Professional Development Award 2022 at $10,000 (+ $1,000 Qantas voucher).

Entries close 11 July; learn more and enter.

River of Art Prize

The River of Art is now inviting entries for the annual River of Art prize. Artists across all media are encouraged to enter, whether they’re from the Eurobodalla region or across Australia. The winner will be announced at the gala opening of the River of Art Festival on 16 September at the Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay, where the exhibition will run to the final day of the Festival on 25 September. Winner receives $2,000 with $250 for the runner up.

Entries close 5 August; learn more and enter.

Maritime Art Prize and Exhibition, VIC

The Misson to Seafarers’ prize and exhibition is celebrating 20 years of promoting excellence in maritime and seafaring subjects in art. Artists are invited to respond to the theme ‘The Relationship of Humanity to the Sea’ for their share of $25,000 in prize money.

Entries close 31 August; learn more and enter.

Reconciliation Writing Competition 2022, VIC

Organised by the Port Phillip Citizens for Reconciliation, the competition invites submissions on the 2022 NAIDOC theme ‘Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!’. All styles of writing are encourage and works must be original. Students from Year 9 – 12 are invited to submit works of 600 words or 30 lines of poetry. $1,000 will be awarded to winners of the first prize in both the adult and Year 9 – 12 categories; $600 for second prize and $300 for third prize.

Entries close 2 September; learn more and enter.

Grants and funding:

Creative Learning Partnerships program, VIC

The program provides funding to Victorian schools to engage expert theatre makers, musicians, performers, animators and artists to work with students and teachers in a creative residency. All Victorian schools including government, independent and Catholic schools, are invited to apply and bring unique learning experiences to students from Prep to year 10.

Applications close 4 August; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

PICA Performance Program 2023-24, WA

PICA welcomes expressions of interest from contemporary performance makers for performance projects in and around PICA. This includes performance seasons, one-off performances or creative developments. Artists around Australia and globally are invited to submit propals that push the boundaries of artforms, engages the audience and contribute to current cultural and critical discourse of our times.

Applications close 4 July; learn more and apply.

RISING Call to Artists 2024, VIC

Open to artists Australia-wide, RISING Festival’s Call to Artists for 2024 onwards seeks art and performance designed specifically for outdoor settings, ideas that will prompt powerful social experiences and create transformative moments – from the epic to the intimate. One to three projects will be commissioned via a competitive selection process that will be conducted by a group of peers, representing a spectrum of artists and industry.

Applications close 8 July; learn more and apply.

2022 Fringe Brisbane, QLD

The inaugural Fringe Brisbane invites artists and venues to partner in a reimagined fringe festival taking over Brisbane from the 14 October – 6 November 2022. Creators, performers and everyone in between are invited to submit events of any genre, style or medium free of charge. Participation in online programs is also available with no upfront fee.

Registrations close 17 July; learn more and register.

Visual arts:

Kaori Kato’s winning work at Paper on Skin 2022 showcase. Image supplied.

Daniel Newell is the 2022 recipient of the Victorian Regional Artist Residency, a partnership between Chunky Move and Warrnambool Art Gallery which provides a residency at both organisations alongside an artist fee of $4,500, a $500 materials budget, paid travel and accommodation, technical support and 16 days in-kind studio space. Newell is a dancer, maker, performance artist and educator whose work is creatively chaotic and cathartic. Through dance and experimental performance art, Newell’s character DANDROGYNY has achieved prominence within the queer ecology. Having lived their first 18 years on Gunditjmara Land, Warrnambool, Newell will spend their residency exploring the rural landscape of their childhood, celebrating their queerness and their contemporary art practice.

Local artist Christabel Wigley has been awarded a McClelland commission in partnership with ISPT and Karinngal Hub shopping centre to create a new sculpture. Her immersive art experience titled Sound Shell will stand tall at 2.4m with an aluminum finish and polished translucent inner. The shell is representative of the origins of the land with a unique soundscape featuring birds such as crows and eagles, audio of the local Bunurong language and ocean sounds from Port Phillip Bay. Wigley said: ‘I like to think that the sculpture will connect the viewer and community to nature, much like holding a seashell to your ear when you’re away from the seaside and immediately transporting you to another time and place through your sensory memory.’ The work is set to be complete by August 2022.

Japanese artist Kaori Kato claimed the $5,000 Paper on Skin Major Award for her work Bilateral Relations. The wearable paper art competition invited entries from across the globe and selected 34 works from 40 artists to the catwalk showcase in Devonport, TAS. Runner up awards went to Lissa-Jane de Sailles (AUS), Derek Voorpostel (AUS), Leonie Oakes (AUS), Aïdée Bernard (FRA) and Mayhla Howell (NZ).

The Australian Museum (AM) is the overall National Winner of the 2022 Museums and Galleries National Awards (MAGNAs) for its ground-breaking Unsettled exhibition. In addition to being selected as the overall National Winner from a line-up from institutions from across Australia and New Zealand, Unsettled also took home the award for best temporary exhibition in its category. Newcastle Art Gallery’s exhibition WARWAR: The Art of Torres Strait also celebrated wins, taking out all three of its shortlisted categories, including the best Learning or Interpretation Initiative, Indigenous Project and Temporary or Travelling Exhibition. Powerhouse took out the MAGNA Research Award for The Invisible Revealed exhibition among 30 nominated shows. View the full list of MAGNA winners for 2022.

Queensland artist and critical care nurse Kirilee West has been announced as the winner of the $2,000 Mandorla Art Award People’s Choice Award by Abbot John Herbert at New Norcia Museum and Art Gallery, WA. The work, 3.42am, depicts a poignant and touching moment between caregiver and patient in the small hours of the morning. West said upon receiving the award: ‘This artwork was deeply personal for me to create, and I’m grateful and deeply touched that the work has resonated with others. As a critical care nurse, this kind of image is a daily reality that is often quite difficult to put into words. I’m yet to find any prose that can adequately describe just what this is that we share with each other in such precarious spaces within hospitals. My gratitude for art to conveying the depth and breadth of unspoken words is immense.’

Two portraits of grandfathers, a painting of a young artist’s non-verbal brother and a self-portrait by a five-year-old are the winners of the 2022 Young Archie competition, which is celebrating 10 years at the Art Gallery of New South Wales. The winners are: Lev Vishnu Kahn, 5, Dover Heights, NSW for his self-portrait; Claudia Quinn Yuen Pruscino, 9, Birchgrove, NSW, for her portrait of her ‘gong-gong’; Nethali Dissanayake, 15, Beaumont Hills, NSW, for her portrait of her grandfather; and Jasmine Goon, 16, Ballarat, VIC, for her portrait of her brother. Guest judge and Sydney-based contemporary artist Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran said: ‘I was looking for fearlessness, imagination, creativity and most importantly, unique and genuine perspectives. This combination of attributes within the artworks have not come from training. These qualities have made the finalist’s works, and especially the winners’, incredibly special.’

Performing arts:

Choreographer and dancer Brooke Stamp has been announced as Critical Path and Performance Space’s 2022 Experimental Choreographic Research Resident. Stamp will work with sound designer Daniel Jenatsch and dramaturgical chaperones Brian Fuata and Sidney McMahon to develop work under the thematic – ‘The Line is a Labyrinth’. Stamp will explore dance’s subterranean, subconscious impetuses, trespassing into the world of spoken language and audial practice. The Experimental Choreographic Research Residency (ECR) supports the development of innovative, bold and experimental approaches to choreography.

Brooke Stamp and Sid McMahon for REAL REAL #2 An enactment of its own poetics (2018). Photo: Rafaela Pandolfini.

The Environmental Music Prize revealed King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard’s work ‘If Not Now, Then When?’ as the winner of this $20,000 publicly-voted award. King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard are known for their psychedelic rock which links concepts, character, and themes of climate change and futurism. ‘If Not Now, Then When?’ is a warped rhetorical groove set in a post-eco apocalypse time. It questions the inaction of our leaders and calls for immediate action on climate. The band have committed the prize money to The Wilderness Society to further conservation and climate action in Australia. Stu Mackenzie, the band’s singer and main songwriter said: ‘This song is part of a larger idea, a thread and a collection of narratives that extend through all of our music. Exploring themes of climate destruction and what that might look like, is an important exploration for us. A window of what reality could be, if we fail to take real action.’ The newly established Emerging Environmental Songwriter prize went to Nidala Barker, a singer-songwriter and activist of Djugun descent (one of the Aboriginal peoples of the Kimberley). Barker will perform at the upcoming Byron Writers Festival and complete a three-day writing retreat.

Luke Altmann, Jesse Budel, Georgina Bowden, Belinda Gehlert and Hilary Kleinig have been named as the recipients of the Chamber Music Adelaide INVISIBILITY Commissions. The five South Australian composers will each write a new chamber work in response to MOD.’s 2022 INVISIBILITY exhibition. Composers and musicians will have the opportunity to work directly with MOD. artists during the creative development process, representing an intersection of art, science and innovation, to premiere at a special event at the University of South Australia in October.

Multi-disciplinary artist Grace Law, established independent theatre collective Yours Sincerely and newly created collective BLAT Productions will embark on the Dead Puppet Society’s artist training program: DPS Academy. DPS Academy’s artist-led sessions kick-off at Brisbane Powerhouse on Tuesday 21 June 2022, and over several weeks they will cover collaborative devising, storyboarding, puppet/object manipulation techniques, design conceptualisation and prototyping, the implementation of technical design elements, showcasing and pitching. Academy artists develop and rehearse of their own original performance concepts under the mentorship of Dead Puppet Society, to present a 20-minute demonstration of their original performance concept to an audience including the general public, industry guests and DPS Academy alumni in November.

Writing and publishing:

Emily Baker from the ABC was named the 2022 John B Fairfax Family Young Australian Journalist of the Year by the Walkley Foundation for her stories about Tasmanian politician Adam Brooks. These include ‘I’m real see: Woman says Brooks lied about identity’, ‘Second woman alleges Brooks deception’ and ‘Brooks resigns after police raid’, which also claimed a win in the Award’s Public Service category. The Walkley Judging Board, represented by Jane Doyle, Narelda Jacobs and Michael Brissenden said: ‘Emily Baker’s extraordinary series of stories unearthed shocking revelations of harassment, deception and denial at the highest levels of Tasmanian politics. Her persistence in the face of attempts by political leaders to block her investigations with threats of defamation and to belittle her publicly, showed determination and dedication. These stories may never have come to light otherwise. The stories were powerful and impactful, they encouraged public debate about the conduct expected of our political representatives. And importantly they forced resignations and changed Tasmanian politics for the better.’ Chip Le Grand and Sarah Krasnostein were named winners in the Arts Journalism category, each with $5,000 in prize money. View the full list of winners.

Claire Matthews has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 Steph Bowe Mentorship for Young Writers. The mentorship is designed to encourage a new writer in Australian children’s literature under the age of 25. Claire will be paired with an established author for a 20-hour mentorship to develop her manuscript, Between the Water and the Sand. She will also receive a 12-month membership with Express Media, Voiceworks and Queensland Writers Centre. Between the Water and the Sand is an atmospheric YA coming-of-age story about four teenagers who take on the impossible task of building a train line through regional Queensland.

2022 Rachel Funari Prize for Fiction goes to Zarin Nuzhat for her story Sanjida Learns to Drive, highlighting the challenges a migrant woman faces when she tries to eke out her identity, freedom and dreams in a new country. Nuzhat receives a $1,000 cash prize, a 12-month membership to the Queensland Writers Centre and a book pack courtesy of sponsored partners Aniko Press, UQP, Penguin Random House Australia, Ultimo Press, Fremantle Press, NewSouth Publishing, Scribe Publications, Queensland Writers Centre, Pan Macmillan Australia, PENinsula Literary Journal and the Emerging Writers’ Festival. Second place was awarded to Claire Alcock for their story The Reliquary and third place was awarded to Zeynab Gamieldien for her story The Cleaner. Liz Walkenhorst’s story Aftermath was Highly Commended.

Libby Harward and BJ Murphy. Photo: FYRE photo, courtesy of Sunshine Coast Council.

All:

Sunshine Coast artists, producers and cultural workers will deliver 13 new artistic projects across a range of disciplines with more than $60,000 in Regional Arts Development Funding (RADF). The March grant round shines a spotlight on First Nations projects, selected through a series of one-on-one RADF application sessions. They include Ebony Busk who will deliver a First Nations exhibition and cultural workshops; Munnimbah-dja Indigenous culture space in Maleny for Ba-Banju-Njam: Come along with us; gallery co-founders BJ Murphy-Jinibara and Libby Harward-Quandamooka; and Kabi Kabi Songs Project. Find out more on the next round of RADF applications in November.

Shortlisted and finalists

A shortlist of 82 entries was revealed across the three cross-disciplinary categories – Place, Use, and Interact – for Designers Australia Awards 2022. Outstanding Australian designers and design teams include Blackmagic Design, Blundstone Australia and Monash University, Cobalt Design, Design Office, Ellis Jones, Grumpy Sailor Creative, JamFactory, Richards Stanisich and Woods Bagot. Awards juror, Dean and Principal of LCI Melbourne Karen Webster commented: ‘Good design is about the designer’s process and outputs; great design considers these with the additional layer of social empathy and providing value to the broader community, now and into the future. The Designers Australia Awards recognise that design does not exist in a silo and that great designers surf across disciplines and cross-pollinate ideas.’ This year’s jury of local and international industry leaders include Kate Goodwin, Adam de Guara, Dale Hardiman, Liane Rossler, Thoman Skeehan, Ellie Stathaki, and Abdullah M.I. Syed. Winners to be announced 3 August. View the full list of shortlisted designers.

2022 finalists of the $15,000 Mullins Conceptual Photographic Prize have been revealed with the exhibition to open on 9 July. Find the full list of finalists on the Australian Photographic Society’s website.

Northern Beaches Council Mayor Michael Regan announced 212 finalists for the annual Northern Beaches Environmental Art & Design Prize Exhibition which has a prize pool of over $40,000. This year, works across categories encompassing a range of contemporary practices, from fashion and design to ceramics and small sculpture, painting and mixed media, photography, digital media, film and video, functional and wearable design and more. All finalists works will be exhibited across three Northern Beaches venues from Friday 5 August to Sunday 28 August; with winners to be announced at the exhibition opening. View the full list of finalists.

