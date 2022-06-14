Opportunities and awards

Opportunities

Jump to:

This week’s winners

Shortlisted and finalists

Awards:

Bowness Photography Prize 2022

With an increased prize pool of $45,000, this year the Bowness Photography Prize will see photo-based artist Rosemary Laing joining Monash Gallery of Art Director Anouska Phizacklea on the judging panel, with the winning work awarded $30,000 and acquired by Monash Gallery of Art’s (MGA) collection of Australian photography. The Smith & Singer People’s Choice Award will be voted by the public with a prize of $5,000, and the new Wai Tang Commissioning Award will see one artist enter MGA’s collection with a $10,000 commission.

Entries close 29 June; learn more and apply.

2022 Grace Marion Wilson Emerging Writers Competition, VIC

The annual fiction and creative non-fiction prizes are open to Victorian writers with no more than three stories or articles published in a recognised book, magazine, or journal. Winners of each category receive a $1,000 cash prize, with second prizes of $250 awarded to one runner-up in each category. One entry will also be awarded the Regional Writer Award, worth $500. All winners and runners-up will be published in an upcoming edition of The Victorian Writer magazine. The judges for the 2022 Grace Marion Wilson Emerging Writers Competition are Melissa Manning and Wayne Marshall (Fiction) and Eda Gunaydin (Non-Fiction).

Submissions close 13 July; learn more and enter.

Sustainable Waste 2 Art Prize

The City of Ryde’s annual Sustainable Waste 2 Art Prize (SWAP) is back for its 12th year in partnership with Meadowbank TAFE with $5,000 in prizes. Around 80 artworks and design objects will be selected for exhibition at See Street Gallery, Meadowbank TAFE from 1 – 15 September 2022, and online from 2 -30 September 2022.

Applications close 31 July; learn more and apply.

Collie Art Prize 2023, WA

The Collie Art Gallery will host the third installment of one of regional Australia’s richest art prizes with total pool of $67,500 including the grand prize of $50,000. Artists across Australia are encouraged to reflect on the theme of the show, ‘Identity’ with youth and children categories also open for entries from Collie schools. The exhibition of works will run for eight weeks in March/April 2023.

Entries open 11 October to 9 December; learn more.

Commissions:

Chilwell Library Public Art Commission, VIC

Artists are invited to propose a new public artwork for the redevelopment of Chilwell Library in Newtown, Victoria with a budget of $25,000. Feedback from community has demonstrated enthusiasm for the public artwork to integrate with the library building development as a subtle and sophisticated work. The Chilwell Library Public Art Commission aims to exemplify the vision for public art as expressed in the City of Greater Geelong’s Public Art Strategy and give consideration to the unique qualities of the site, place and culture of the region.

EOIs close 27 June; learn more and apply.

Drysdale Library Public Art Commission, VIC

The City of Greater Geelong is seeking to commission a suitably qualified and experienced artist or creative team to develop a public artwork which will be considered a significant cultural asset within the outdoor open space of the new Drysdale Library and Civic area. The $80,000 commission aims to consolidate Geelong’s reputation and international status as a UNESCO City of Design. A large garden/meeting area will surround the newly built contemporary library facility where the artwork will be positioned.

EOIs close 18 July; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding:

Rupert Bunny Foundation Special Project Grant, VIC

The City of Port Phillip is currently inviting applications for the Rupert Bunny Foundation Special Project Grants. Multiple visual arts projects of up to $10,000 per project will be funded for four to six practitioners. Projects much be undertaken within the City of Port Phillip.

Applications close 25 July; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

5th Tamworth Textile Triennial

Tamworth Regional Gallery is seeking textile artists from across Australia for a chance to be involved in the fifth Tamworth Textile Triennial in 2023, curated by Wadawurrung artist, curator and educator, Dr Carol McGregor. Next year Tamworth Regional Gallery will celebrate 50 years of its National Textile Collection with a national tour of the Triennial exhibition, with the opportunity for works to enter the gallery’s permanent collection.

EOIs close 5 July; learn more and apply.

Professional development:

2022 Indigenous Documentary Placement, AIDC, NSW

The ABC in partnership with AIDC are pleased to open applications for the Indigenous Documentary Placement program for 2022. One mid-career Indigenous practitioner can secure a four-month paid professional placement with the ABC based in Sydney with the goal of developing their skills in documentary and/or factual development and production within the context of a public broadcaster. The successful candidate will receive approximately $40,000 or four months inclusive of statutory superannuation contributions (equivalent salary of up to $94,620 per annum). Practitioners from all states are welcome to apply. An information session will be held online on Friday 17 June 11-12pm AEDT, hosted by Head of Indigenous, ABC, Kelrick Martin.

Applications close 1 July; learn more and apply.

Arts & Impact Fellowship

Australian International Documentary Conference (AIDC) and Doc Society present the second Art & Impact Fellowship program with opportunities to join a year-long creative mentorship and impact strategy fellowship starting this September 2022. The program focuses on storytelling skills, developing impact campaigns and distribution strategies, creating audience engagement and finding new pathways to finance projects. The program begins with a five-day Story & Impact Lab from 12-15 September 2022.

Submissions close 10 July; learn more and apply.

2022 Grace Marion Wilson Glenfern Fellowships, VIC

Writers Victoria will again offer the use of Glenfern writers’ studio for a period of three months to give emerging Victorian writers the time and space to write, as well as the opportunity to be involved in a vibrant community of writers in the historic surroundings of the Glenfern mansion in East St Kilda.

Applications close 13 July; learn more and apply.

Rupert Bunny Foundation Visual Arts Fellowship, VIC

The City of Port Phillip is inviting applications for an acquisitive award of $30,000 in support of professional development for contemporary visual artists with an identifiable commitment to arts excellence. The successful Fellow/s will have a desire to extend their arts practice, expand their imagination and make a contribution to the City of Port Phillip.

Applications close 25 July; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

The team at the National Portrait Gallery have announced their choices for this year’s Art Handlers Awards. Jane Allan’s portrait of her carer Warren titled Weight of the Mind’s Periapt (2021) is the winner of the 2022 Darling Portrait Prize Art Handler’s Award. NPG Collection Manager Maria Ramsden and Collection Administrator Renee Joyce said: ‘One of the rare downsides of working with art every day is you can become de-sensitised to the sheer beauty and power of works of art. Occasionally a work is able to remind you of this, by drawing you in and letting you relish in the pleasure, curiosity and joy that art can offer. Weight of the Mind’s Periapt was that work for us…’ Adam Haddrick’s portrait of Indigenous Elder Cordy, titled Cordy in the Clouds (2021), won the 2022 National Photographic Portrait Prize Art Handlers Award. NPG Collection Officers Jess Kemister and Jacob Potter commented that the photo ‘captures a quiet and still moment, conveying a sense of calm and the peaceful energy of the subject. You can look at this work for a long time’. Both winners receive $2,000 courtesy of IAS Fine Art Logistics.

Weight of the Mind’s Periapt, 2021 (01) by Jane Allan. Image supplied.

Performing arts:

2022 West Australian Country Music Awards has announced its winners across 10 categories with Bunbury local Codee-Lee taking out four awards including Single, EP, Songwriter and People’s Choice of the year with Who I Am, co-written= with Katrina Burgoyne. Charlee Jones from Bunbury won the Junior Vocalist of the Year; Mike Goodwin from Margaret River was joined by his wife Angela to receive the Video Clip of the Year Award with the animated video clip called Sugarcane. Male Artist of the Year was won by Chris Matthews; and the Album of the Year and Best Group of the Year was awarded to The Little Lord Street Band from Eden Hill. The award was presented by the Boyup Brook Country Music Festival.

Writing and publishing:

The 2022 Australian Book Industry Awards (ABIAs) crowned Diana Reid’s Love & Virtue (Ultimo Press) as 2022 ABIA Book of the Year which also took out the Literary Fiction Book of the Year. Reid’s debut novel was lauded as ‘a darkly funny yet unflinching glimpse of early adulthood and how it shapes us, while providing an important contribution to the growing discourse around consent’. Indigenous authors Corey Tutt, Adam Goodes and Ellie Laing took out awards for children’s books while Dropbear by Evelyn Araluen received Small Publishers Adult Book of the Year. Claiming General Fiction Book of the Year was Jacqueline Bublitz for Before You Knew My Name (Allen & Unwin, Allen & Unwin); and General Non-Fiction went to Victoria Devine’s She’s on the Money (Penguin Random House Australia, Penguin Life). The Matt Richell Award for New Writer of the Year was awarded to Amani Haydar for The Mother Wound (Pan Macmillan Australia, Macmillan Australia). Find the full list of winners on ABIA 2022.

Diana Reid winner of ABIA Book of the Year and Literary Fiction book of the Year and Robert Watkins, Publishing Director of Ultimo Press. Image supplied.

Shortlisted and finalists

Seven manuscripts have been shortlisted for the 2022 Text Prize valued at $10,000 including: Bellamy Jones and the Lost Treehart (Emily Beck, Middle-grade), How to be Normal (Ange Crawford, YA), One Thing You Can Feel (Robbie Taylor Hunt, YA), Year of the Dog (Kate McCabe, Middle-grade), Finding Liminas: The Sudden Tree (Bria McCarthy, YA), The Collector of Gifts (Jamie Ramjan, YA), and Let’s Never Speak of This Again (Megan Williams, YA).

Finalists have been announced for the 2022 Paul Guest Prize for drawing. They are: Gregory Alexander, Zoe Amor, Suzanne Archer, Joseph Anatolius, Jacob Bayne, Naomi Bishop, Yvonne Boag, Michelle Cawthorn, Boris Cipusev, Maryanne Coutts, James Clayden, Greg Creek, Peter Davidson, Rehgan De Mather, Stephen Eastaugh, Craig Easton, David Fairbairn, Christine Fontana, Peter Graham, Christine Healy, Mark Hetherington, Christine Hubay, Gary James, Locust Jones, Jennifer Joseph, David Keating, Peter Maloney, Jordan Marani, Terry Matassoni, Yuria Okamura, Anastasia Parmson, Kenny Pittock, Kathryn Ryan, Pip Ryan, Benedict Sibley, Fiona Somerville, Nara Walker, Adrianna Wasinka-Fabian, Rosie Weiss, Kim Westcott and Tiger Yaltangki. The biennial $15,000 non-acquisitive award celebrates contemporary drawing practice, and this year, guest judge Gareth Sansom said with the quality of entries, ‘I could easily have chosen another forty or more, and was excited by the rich variations in approaches – from skillful, considered works to wildly exciting expressionist boldness.’ The finalist exhibition will be held at Bendigo Art Gallery from 6 August – 30 October.

The Ellen José Art Award for young women named six finalists to exhibit at Bayside Gallery from 2 July – 28 August, they are: Moorina Bonini, Elham Eshraghian-Haakansson, Hannah Gartside, Nadia Hernández, Annika Romeyn and Emma Singer. The $15,000 non-acquisitive prize is held in honour of Ellen José (1951 – 2017), a pioneering Indigenous artist, radical activist and social justice campaigner who lived in the Bayside suburb of Black Rock for over 25 years. The award will be judged by Artistic Director & CEO, Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (ACCA) Max Delany, and Associate Provost at the University of Melbourne, Professor Marcia Langton AM.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.