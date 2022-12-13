Opportunities and awards

Jump to:

This week’s winners

Shortlisted and finalists

This week’s opportunities

Awards:

National Live Music Awards

Nominations are now open for the National Live Music Awards, which will return with a live event in October 2023. The awards contain both national and state focused categories, voted on by the live industry (including fellow musicians, media, venues, bookers) with select public voted categories. Past winners of the awards’ biggest category (Live Act of the Year) include Sampa The Great, Electric Fields, Baker Boy, Gang of Youths and The Smith Street Band. Industry members are encouraged to start contributing nominations sooner rather than later for the judges to consider. Over 60 awards will be handed out on the night.

Nominations close 30 June 2023; learn more and nominate.

Grants and funding:

Arts Activities (ACT)

Applications are open for Arts Activities, which aims to support Canberra artists, groups and organisations to create new work, gain professional skills and development, and undertake community arts and arts promotion. Current rounds are open for grants up to $5000 and between $5000 and $50,000 for 2022-23.

Submissions close 28 February 2023 for Arts Activities $5000 to $50,000; submissions close 30 June 2023 for Arts Activities up to $5000; submit.

Commissions:

Radical Access Commission

Chunky Move and Melbourne Fringe are partnering to offer a $40,000 Radical Access Commission to an experienced dance or movement artist who identifies as Deaf or Disabled. The successful applicant will create a brand new work that responds to the creative provocation of ‘Radical Access’ to be presented at the 2023 Melbourne Fringe Festival. Additionally, the recipient will also receive studio space at Chunky Move, production, marketing and producing support, plus dedicated access funds, and artistic mentorship and guidance from Michelle Ryan (Artistic Director of Restless Dance Theatre) and Antony Hamilton (Artistic Director of Chunky Move).

Applications close 22 January 2023; learn more and apply.

Devonport public art commissions (TAS)

First impressions of Devonport are set to receive a makeover, through a series of public art commissions worth $1.15 million, with the Devonport City Council calling for expressions of interest from artists statewide. The works will be placed at the city’s eight key entry sites, including the Tarleton Street/Bass Highway underpass, on John Street and at the Don Road interchange. The council will host an online information session on Wednesday 21 December 1pm; to register.

EOIs close 24 February 2023; learn more.

Callouts:

Debris Magazine Issue 03: The Urge to Know

Pitches are welcome for the next issue of the new print publication based in Naarm/Melbourne, with previous writers including Alice Pung, Tony Birch, Shokoofeh Azar, Mahmood Fazal and Declan Fry. Co-edited by Cher Tan and Jon Tjhia, this issue begins with the premise that knowledge is at our fingertips, but how does it shape us and what is a ‘knowledge economy’? Pitches should be a maximum of 250 words, with the final selected pieces up to 3000 words. Rates vary from $150 to $500 depending on the scope of the commission.

Submissions close 22 December; learn more and submit.

2023 Darwin Fringe Festival

Applications are open for 2023 Darwin Fringe. There are three ways to participate: be a part of the Curated Fringe Hub Program, produce an event in non-hub venues or put on a performance (not a full-length show). Read the Artist Pack before applying. Darwin Fringe runs from 14 – 23 July 2023.

Hub and General Applications close 29 January 2023; Performance Applications are currently open.

Professional development:

Women of colour writers mentorship

Sydney Opera House is offering a mentorship program as part of the annual All About Women Festival in 2023. The program will host a new group of emerging writers to work on a short fictional piece that will be presented in a written format. Submissions are welcome, however, in any format, including audio and video submissions, and from writers of any genre. Women, non-binary, First Nations, culturally and linguistically diverse writers who have not yet published a full-length work are eligible to apply.

Applications close 20 December; learn more and apply.

Dance Creative Development

Expressions of interest are now open for a Dance Creative Development as part of the Canberra Theatre Centre New Works program, presented in partnership with Ausdance ACT. The program offers a dance or physical theatre artist, team of artists or company, space and support for a creative development of a new physical performance. The work can be at any stage of development, and the program is looking for exciting ideas that deepen an artist’s practice, explore timely and compelling ideas, and engage the Canberra dance community in the making of great, new physical performances. The program covers all venue and associated costs, including technical support, and pays artists’ fees for up to six artists at industry standard rates, alongside artistic mentorship from Ausdance ACT and producing support from Canberra Theatre Centre.

EOIs close 23 January 2023; learn more and submit.

ProtoX Arts Digital Accelerator Program

Australia Council is collaborating with INCUBATE, the University of Sydney’s Flagship Startup Program, to deliver a national 12-week Digital Pre-Accelerator Program for individual artists, groups and arts organisations. Through one-to-one mentoring, industry connections and weekly goal-setting, INCUBATE will provide the subject matter expertise to empower members of the arts community to pursue their digitally-centred ideas into businesses. The program is designed to support digitally-centred business and product ideas – such as plug-ins, media players, immersive VR/AR experiences, apps, platforms and programs – that originated out of, or support, the creative industries.

Applications close 7 February 2023; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

Visual arts:

GradFoto 2022 winner Samantha Poling, ‘Home Beautiful’, 2022. Image: Supplied.

The Ballarat International Foto Biennale presents the GradFoto 2022 exhibition, showcasing 22 finalists from 12 universities across Australia. This award celebrates the artistic excellence of graduating students, and is open to emerging contemporary artists and postgraduate students from selected Australian institutions, whose artistic practice uses photography as its primary medium. This year’s winner is Samantha Poling from Photography Studies College Victoria (PSC), for the series Home Beautiful (2022). Poling will take home a first prize worth $1000. The highly commended finalists are Rob Johnston (PSC), Kyle Archie Knight (RMIT), Samara Sutton-Baker (Griffith University) and Victoria Talaina (Whitehouse Institute of Design).

Hobart artist Sara Maher has been awarded the $20,000 tidal. 22: City of Devonport Tasmanian Art Award, with the finalist exhibition now on view at Devonport Regional Gallery. Open Listening (Lunawanna-alonnah/Bruny Island) ‘draws you into an emotional and liminal space,’ said artist Ashley Bird, who was a member of the judging panel this year. Bird continued: ‘The work is also relevant and sensitive to current Tasmanian experience, speaking to non-Indigenous people’s recalibration of personal relationship to this place. The artist is successful in viscerally capturing a sense of the ever-changing tidal sea – responding strongly to the set theme.’ The two highly commended artists were Anne Morrison and Sarah Rhodes, with the People’s Choice Award to be announced on 28 January at the closing of the exhibition.

The National Art School/Dominik Mersch Gallery Award 2022 has named Armando Chant as this year’s winner. Chant’s interdisciplinary practice is founded on the act of drawing and mark-making, and the interrelationships between gesture, surface and space. Born in Seville, Spain and raised in London, Chant has participated in group and solo exhibitions, both nationally and internationally. Chant was distinguished by his innovative and conceptual approach to drawing, an exceptional level of craftsmanship and his ongoing collaborative relationship with master embroiderers from India. He is also a Finalist in the Dobell Drawing Prize 2023 and his inaugural show with Dominik Mersch Gallery will be held from 10 March to 8 April 2023.

Armando Chant, ‘Fractured Landscape’, 2022, digital photographic print, graphite stick, wax, varnish, graphite oil stick. Image: Supplied, courtesy of Dominik Mersch Gallery.

The National Association for the Visual Arts (NAVA) has announced Dominique Chen, Libby Harward and Caitlin Franzmann as recipients of the 2022 Carstairs Grant for socially-engaged arts projects. The three Queensland-based artists will use the $10,000 prize to collaboratively develop a new socially engaged work that centres fermentation as a way of thinking through culture, diversity and belonging to place. The outcome of the work, Cultures of Care, will be incorporated as part of the Cementa Festival and residency program in Kandos, NSW in 2024. ‘Some of the strongest points of the application… were elements such as working in regional areas, knowledge sharing across cultures and the activation of spaces through food, guided walks and a yarning circle,’ says artist Zanny Begg, who was one of this year’s grant assessors alongside artist and 2020 Carstairs Prize recipient Shahmen Suku.

Performing arts:

Music Victoria has unveiled the list of talent that will be inducted into the Music Victoria Hall of Fame ahead of the Music Victoria Awards (13 December). Deborah Conway AM, and Helen Marcou AM and Ian ‘Quincy’ McLean AM will be this year’s stars joining the club in celebration of their achievements in the sector. Conway has been a significant contributor to Australian music for more than 43 years, singing songs that chronicle the essential elements of life, love, loss, memory, the mundane and the spiritual. A rare female agitator in a time when the music industry was male dominated, Conway continues to be a role model for young women and a mentor to emerging artists.

Twenty-five years ago, Marcou and McLean founded Bakehouse Studios, described as ‘the beating heart of the contemporary music sector and an internationally renowned oasis of creativity and artistic practice in inner Melbourne’. Marcou and McLean said in a media release: ‘We are humbled to work alongside the wealth of Victoria’s brilliant musical minds, as they interpret, elevate and define our lives in song. This induction writes our names next to giants from our community and, although it’s an overwhelming honour, this recognition helps keep our flame burning.’

Also announced is the Music Victoria Awards 2022 Best Musician, which goes to violinist, artist and songwriter, Xani Kolac. Kolac has boldly navigated the Australian music scene, genre-hopping since her breakout with indie band The Twoks over a decade ago. She has carved out and refined her own unique corner of the industry along the way.

A group of emerging playwrights have been selected for Riverside’s National Theatre of Parramatta (NTofP) 2023 Staging the World mentorship program. Expanding the company’s focus on nurturing the development of new work and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of colour) artists in Western Sydney, Staging the World will give nine Australian playwrights the opportunity to attend an intensive two-week mentorship with leading US playwright and Academy Award-winning screenwriter, Tarell Alvin McCraney. The participants are: Ayeesha Ash, Challito Browne, James Elazzi, Kirsty Marillier, Moreblessing Maturure, Jules Orcullo, Shakthidharan Sivanathan, Taofia Pelesasa and Dylan Van Den Berg. McCraney will be in Sydney in 2023 for the program, alongside the opening of NTofP’s brand new production of his smash-hit play, Choir Boy.

In similar news, emerging Victorian playwright Honor Webster-Mannison has taken out Canberra Youth Theatre’s 2022 Emerging Playwright Commission for the play, $7.48. The play was selected from over 60 submissions from across Australia. Webster-Mannison said: ‘My play is a surreal, punk comedy that explores the lives of nine young people who realise they’re underpaid, overworked and trapped in a time loop working in a fast-food restaurant. I was inspired by working in lots of hospitality jobs, thinking about the ways work affects our relationships with one another, and with power and authority structures. I’m passionate about creating work for young people that resists the simplification of the issues and ideas that affect them.’ Webster-Mannison receives $16,500 thanks to Holding Redlich, with the two other finalists Rebecca Duke and Jamie Hornsby each taking home $1500.

The longlist for the Indie Book Awards 2023 has been announced across six categories: Fiction, Non-Fiction, Debut Fiction, Illustrated Non-Fiction, Children (up to 12 years old) and Young Adult (12+). The Awards recognise and celebrate indie booksellers as the number one supporters of Australian authors. In the longlist are familiar titles that have picked up prizes across the year, including Jessica Au’s Cold Enough for Snow (Giramondo), Ten Steps to Nanette by Hannah Gadsby (Allen & Unwin), The Tilt by Chris Hammer (Allen & Unwin) and debut titles such as Cautionary Tales for Excitable Girls by Anne Casey-Hardy (Scribner Australia), Grace Chan’s Every Version of You (Affirm Press) and Omar Sakr’s Son of Sin (Affirm Press). Also worth mentioning in the Illustrated Non-Fiction category is the National Gallery of Australia publication Cressida Campbell, from its ground-breaking exhibition of the female Australian artist.

