Opportunities and awards

This week’s winners

Shortlisted and finalists

Awards:

Queensland Regional Art Awards

The annual Queensland Regional Art Awards (QRAA) run by not-for-profit Flying Arts Alliance return for 2022 with over $36,000 in prizes and awards for artists in Queensland’s rural and remote communities. This year the prize explores the concept of ‘Reframe’, inviting works that draws upon experiences and observations of the past two years and respond to our changing world.

Entries close 25 July; learn more and enter.

Calleen Art Award 2022

The Calleen Art Award is a national acquisitive painting prize in any subject and style (there is no theme). Selected finalists will be exhibited at the Cowra Regional Art Gallery from 9 October to 20 November 2022. The winner of the Calleen Art Award 2022 will receive $25,000 and the winning artwork will join the Calleen Collection at the Cowra Regional Art Gallery. A non-acquisitive People’s Choice Award of $1,000 is awarded at the end of the exhibition.

Entries close 25 July; learn more and enter.

Digital Art Prize

Inviting contemporary visual art made for the screen, Goolugatup Heathcote’s (WA) national digital art prize offers a pool of $15,000 with a $10,000 major prize. Art forms include video art, custom software, hypertext and art games. Eight finalist works will be displayed online.

Applications close 1 August; learn more and apply.

2022 Tasmanian Literary Awards

Formerly known as the Premiers’ Literary Prizes, these 2022 awards include seven categories for both established and emerging writers, and have prize money totaling $125,000. Genres include fiction, non-fiction, young readers and children’s books, and poetry. Also on offer is the Aboriginal Writer’s Fellowship and Margaret Scott Tasmanian Young Writer’s Fellowship.

Entries now open; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding:

Country Arts Support Program (CASP), NSW

An Arts Mid North Coast initiative, CASP grants in 2022 will prioritise projects that involve participatory arts activities that include older people or intergenerational programs that bring together older and younger people. Projects may include but are not limited to workshops, arts activities as part of community events, artist-in-residence programs, public art and design projects, performances, community forums and exhibitions. Grants of up to $2,000 are available.

Applications close 30 June; learn more and apply.

Music Works, VIC

Grants between $4,000 and $40,000 are available for a range of specialisations through the Andrews Labor Government Music Works grant program, including recording and releasing new music, presenting music events, marketing and business development.

Applications close 30 June; learn more and apply.

Victorian Circus and Physical Theatre Projects

This program is designed to support the circus and physical theatre sector in Victoria. It provides investment into artist and artform development, projects and activities to support skills development, employment, market development and artistic outcomes. Grants between $10,000 – $80,000 are available. Victorian applicants may apply for activity to take place in Victoria, nationally and internationally; some activities in Victoria from inter-state applicants may be eligible.

Applications close 19 July; learn more and apply.

Callouts:

Eden Unearthed: Art in the Gardens, NSW

Eden Unearthed returns for its fifth year of stunning installations among flowers and foliage at Macquarie Park Eden Unearthed, spanning over 2.5 acres. Organisers are calling for site specific and site responsive works, from a range of art forms including sculptural, textile, interactive, sound, installation and more. Works are invited to focus on sustainability issues, spark conversations about recycling, and other environmental concerns. Each artist can apply for a stipend of up to $5,000.

Applications close 10 June; learn more and apply.

Recovered Futures Art Exhibition, QLD

The Recovered Futures Art Exhibition is an annual event showcasing the talents of artists with a lived experience of mental illness. The exhibition is hosted by Richmond Fellowship Queensland (RFQ). It is curated by Mandana Mapar and will be held during Queensland Mental Health Week, from 8 – 13 October 2022. A collection of 200 artworks will be showcased at the exhibition and will be for sale, with 85% of sale proceeds going to the artists.

Applications close 26 June; learn more and apply.

Goolugatup Heathcote 2023 Exhibitions Program, WA

Overlooking the river in Applecross, WA, the cultural precinct’s art gallery is now welcoming applications from solo artists, artist groups, curators, touring shows and institutions to present exhibitions in 2023. Both emerging and established artists are eligible, with artist fees awarded to exhibitors.

Applications close 31 July; learn more and apply.

Pride Amplified 2023, NSW

Applications will soon open for 2023 Sydney WorldPride’s open access arts program, Pride Amplified. Designated for those who wants to showcase LGBTQIA+ creativity, events can include parties, theatre performances, family-friendly days out and more. Anyone in the world can apply, but the show but be staged in Sydney during Sydney WorldPride festival 17 February – 5 March 2023.

Registrations open 24 June – 1 August; learn more and register, fees apply.

Professional development:

TYA Directors International Exchange

One director will have the opportunity to attend Directors in Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) – An International Exchange from 18 – 25 June at Hessisches Landestheater Marburg in Germany. Theatre Network Australia will select the participant through an EOI process.

EOIs close 10 July; learn more and apply.

Deep Dive Studio Residency, SA

The second iteration of Post Office Projects’ (POP) Deep Dive Studio Residency program is now open to applications from visual arts practitioners living in the City of Port Adelaide Enfield. Applicants can be at any stage of their career, and work in any medium including, but not limited to, painting, installation, video, ceramics, drawing, curating and writing. Artists will receive $600 to support their time in the studio, and a materials allowance of $200. POP Director Eleanor Scicchitano will work with the artist-in-residence to host a professional development showing/artist talk or pop-up exhibition, with artists and curators invited to hear from the resident, and engage with their work in progress.

Applications close 11 July; learn more and apply.

2023 FAC Studio + Moores Building Contemporary Programs, WA

In this artist-led program, artists are matched to a studio best-suited to their practice for set periods of time (from one, three, six or 12 months) and in doing so, will join an innovative and diverse artistic community. There are 13 studios in total which are accessible seven days a week. Applications are also open for 2023 exhibitions at Moores Building Contemporary Art Space (MCAS). The MCAS program will provide subsidised art gallery space for up to 12 artists, artist groups and independent curators to showcase their creative works. Each exhibition will run for a two-week period and curatorial advice and installation support will be provided by Fremantle Arts Centre.

Applications for both programs close 31 July; learn more and apply.

Torrens University Sibella Court Scholarship, VIC

Interior Design students commencing their study in September 2022 can apply for the Sibella Scholarship for the opportunity to learn with interior stylist Sibella Court and to receive a 50% reduction of course fees for the Diploma of Interior Design and Decoration, Bachelor of Interior Design (Residential) or Bachelor of Interior Design (Commercial).

Applications close 14 August; learn more and apply.

This week’s winners

Visual arts:

South Australian artists Kyoko Hashimoto and Guy Keulemans have been named the winners of the open artist category in the 2022 Waterhouse Natural Science Art Prize with their work, Bioregional Rings (Central Coast). The work showcases materials foraged within one bio region and responds to the insensitivity of globalised supply chains. Hashimoto and Keulemans receive a $30,000 cash prize. Artist Deb McKay took out the Emerging artist category with Fragile Forms, a study of movement, time and ageing, featuring a ‘wide diversity of natural forms [that] evoke the complexity of life on Earth’. Receiving $10,000 for the contemplative work, McKay said the aim of the work is to provoke thought. ‘Our world is fragile, and it is deteriorating, often from external forces not just natural deterioration. I became a grandmother this year and I can’t help but ask this question – in the future will my grandson only be able to view our natural world in glass boxes in the Museum?’ The Waterhouse Natural Science Art Prize finalist exhibition runs at the South Australia Museum until 7 August and will then tour to the National Archives of Australia, Canberra.

Kyoko Hashimoto and Guy Keulemans wins the Waterhouse Natural Science Prize with Bioregional Rings. Image supplied.

South Australian artist Tim Edwards received the $15,000 acquisitive Tom Malone Prize for contemporary glass artists presented by the Art Gallery of Western Australia. Edwards’ winning piece, Ellipse #8 will join works by previous winners in AGWA’s collection including Clare Belfrage, Gabriella Bisetto, Charles Butcher, Cobi Cockburn, Brian Corr, Mel Douglas, Mark Eliott, Deirdre Feeney, Kevin Gordon, Marc Leib, Jessica Loughlin, Tom Moore, Nick Mount, Benjamin Sewell and Ayano Yoshizumi. The judges commented: ‘In a 15 artist strong shortlisted field this year, Edward’s work Ellipse #8 held its ground calmly and beautifully. It’s a quiet work whose form amplifies Edwards’ command of his craft and his vision.’

The inaugural recipients of the MAVA (Metro Arts Visual Arts) Pathfindrs Program are Caitlin Franzmann, an immersive artist who uses her craft to explore environment, history and placemaking, Elizabeth Willing, whose multi-disciplinary work is thematically inspired by food and hospitality, and painter, photographer, and digital media artist James Barth. The MAVA Pathfinders Program, endows three Queensland mid-career visual artists with a 12-month paid residency, studio space, materials budget, workshop access and professional development opportunities. Following a refurbishment project, the artists will be based at MAVA Substation in Norman Park and work closely with Producer Jenna Green alongside the Metro Arts team.

Country Arts SA’s visual arts professional development award Breaking Ground has been given to regional artist Gail Hocking, who was awarded $10,000 to develop a body of work for a solo exhibition to be held at praxis ARTSPACE during the 2023 SALA Festival. An additional $5,000 goes towards Hocking’s mentorship with artist Janet Laurence. SALA Festival CEO Kate Moskwa said: ‘Gail’s application stood out for its conceptual rigour and the ambitious goal to refine the relationship between materials, concept and audience experience … We as a panel could see that Gail would challenge herself greatly with this opportunity and reap the benefits. It will be exciting to see how Gail’s mentorship shapes her work and where it takes her practice.’

Performing arts:

Selected from six finalists across Australia who competed in an online competition, Victorian dancer Lily Sophia Dashwood has been announced as recipient of the RAD Australia Advanced 1 Bursary, and receives $5,000 in support of her ongoing dance training. RAD Artist Director Gerard Charles said the selection criteria also hinged on individuality: ‘For a competition at this level what differentiates one dancer from another is what the individual brings to their work … It is important to see their relationship to phrasing the music, the dynamic intent behind their movements, and how all the many elements are presented as a connected whole.’ Lily Sophia follows the footsteps of her older sister Isobelle Dashwood who is now a soloist with the Australian Ballet and received the same award in 2011.

Flinders Quartet has announced three Australian Composers, Anne Cawrse (SA), Christopher Healey (VIC) and Wayne Neilson (TAS) as participants of the 2022 Ascend Composer program. The program is designed to perform and record high quality works by Australian composers, chosen anonymously, to further aid these composers in their careers. Flinders Quartet welcomes audiences to witness the rehearsal and workshop process in bringing these new works to life by attending in-person or viewing a live-stream of the open rehearsals and workshops.

Writing and publishing:

Neilma Sidney Literary Travel Fund 2022 has announced their ten Round 7 recipients with a total of $53,258 to support the professional development of emerging, mid-career and established Australian writers and literary sector workers. The recipients and projects funded include:

Poet Jazz Money, awarded for travel to attend the 2022 Edinburgh International Literary Festival, and to embark on a UK and Ireland tour;

Writer Micaela Sahhar, awarded for travel to Palestine to research and develop her manuscript, Encyclopaedia of a Palestinian Family;

Writer Yen Pham, for attending the MFA in Fiction at the Iowa Writers’ Workshop; poet and writer Sara Saleh, awarded for travel to Beirut, Lebanon, to conduct research for her poetry manuscript The Flirtation of Girls;

Writer, editor, and Creative Director of the Centre for Stories Robert Wood, awarded for travel to Singapore for career and community development opportunities;

Poet Nicole Lee, awarded for travel to attend the 2022 Tin House Summer Workshop;

Writer Alison Gibbs, awarded for a week-long visit to Lithgow, NSW, to undertake research for her second novel;

Writer Susan Francis, awarded for travel to the National Library of Australia to research the Papers of Jill Jolliffe, where they relate to the Balibo Five;

Writer and editor Eileen Herbert-Goodall, awarded for travel to Perth to participate in the Australian Short Story Festival 2022;

Writer Aimee Knight, awarded for travel to the United States to complete the research and interviews needed to complete her creative nonfiction manuscript, Big Henson Energy, about American filmmaker and puppeteer Jim Henso

Shortlisted and finalists

166 books will be competing in Sister in Crime’s 22nd Davitt Awards for the best crime and mystery books. Supported by Swinburne University of Technology, six Davitt Awards will be presented at a gala dinner on 27 August. Judging coordinator Dr Philomena Horsley said: ‘It’s a tsunami of women’s crime writing. And it’s not just the number of books that has us in awe – it’s the soaring quality of the writing.’ Horsely continued: ‘The deficiencies of Australia’s criminal justice system are writ large in books such as Sarah Barrie’s, Unforgiven, B.M. Carroll’s You Had It Coming, and Debra Oswald’s The Family Doctor … Books such as Lyn Yeowart’s The Silent Listener and Erina Redden’s The Serpent’s Skin delve deep into the darkness of rural life. Crime heads to the coast in Katherine Firkin’s The Girl Remains and Elizabeth Flann’s, Beware of Dogs. Other books take us overseas – to France (Pip Drysdale’s The Paris Affair and Kirsty Manning’s, The French Gift), Zimbabwe (C M Elliott’s Sibanda and the Black Sparrowhawk), Nevada (Candice Fox’s The Chase), Scotland (Charlotte McConaghy’s Once There Were Wolves), and Auckland (Suzanne Frankham’s Shadow over Edmund Street).’ Find the full list of nominations on Sister in Crime’s website.

In similar news, the 2022 Rachel Funari Prize for Fiction has announced its shortlist of 11 contenders: Smoke by Susanna Freymark, Sanjida Learns to Drive by Zarin Nuzhat, Snake by Vicky Daddo, The Reliquary by Claire Alcock, Contrapuntal by Julia Prendergast, Just Us by Ruth Niemiec, Aftermath by Liz Walkenhorst, The Cleaner by Zeynab Gamieldien, Crushed Grass by Elle Parkinson, Grandad Keeps His Heart in the Shed by Elaine Mead, and In the Wake of Tokyo by Louise Burlinson. The 2022 Rachel Funari Prize for Fiction is judged by Lip’s editors as well as a panel of judges: Julie Koh, Melissa Manning, and Sonia Orchard with the winner of the $1,000 major prize to be announced as part of the Emerging Writers’ Festival on 20 June.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.