Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

The Novel Prize

The Novel Prize is a biennial award for a book-length work of literary fiction written in English by published and unpublished writers around the world. Now in its third edition, the Prize offers US$10,000 (AU$14,990) to the winner and simultaneous publication of their novel in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand by Giramondo, in the UK and Ireland by Fitzcarraldo Editions, and in North America by New Directions.

Entries close 1 June; learn more and enter.

Homiens Art Prize (International)

The Homiens Art Prize is an international, non-acquisitive art prize (valued at US$24,000, approximately AU$36,700 annually) open to artists of all ages, nationalities, abilities and career stages. All mediums and art forms are accepted. There are no theme or size restrictions. All entrants will be considered for the online exhibition and the prize is now free to enter.

Submissions close 31 July; learn more and submit.

Call-outs

EveryBody Dance – inclusive dance workshops and community showing (SA)

Facilitated by Australian Dance Theatre (ADT)and supported by Mount Barker District Council, this free workshop series invites people living with disability to experience the joy of expressing themselves through dance. The sessions will be led by ADT teaching artists, working with participants across six workshops (June to July) to explore creative movement in a welcoming, fun and inclusive environment. The workshop series will culminate in a showing, sharing the process and work created with family and friends at the exquisite Ukaria Cultural Centre.

Registrations now open; learn more and register.

Airspace program call-out (NSW)

Airspace is currently seeking expressions of interest from creatives for its mid-2024 to late 2025 Exhibition Program. Interested applicants can meet with the team for a chat, submit a written application or contact Airspace to discuss alternative application arrangements.

Applications close 9 June; learn more and apply.

Sprung Ensemble (NSW)

Sprung Ensemble is looking for artists to join the team. The Ensemble is looking for people who are willing to commit to professional practice, as well as have the passion for dance and being on stage. The Ensemble welcomes artists with disability and/or who are d/Deaf in the Northern Rivers and surrounding areas. The EOI and audition process has been developed by current Ensemble members and is disability-led.

EOIs close 14 June; learn more and apply.

Disability and Inclusion Action Group (NSW)

Those with lived experience of disability and a passion for storytelling and the arts are invited to participate in Hunter Writers’ Centre’s Disability and Inclusion Advisory Group to advise on implementing the Disability and Inclusion Action Plan 2024 – 2026. The Group meets three times a year, in person and online, to discuss strategies to improve access and inclusion for Hunter Writers’ Centre programs. Group members are paid a stipend of $200 per meeting for their participation. Membership is for two years, beginning July 2024.

Submissions close 14 June; learn more and submit.

Significance 2.0: a guide to assessing the significance of collections

The Australian Government is encouraging people involved in the collections and cultural heritage sector to have their say on an update to Significance 2.0: a guide to assessing the significance of collections. The guide aims to help collecting organisations, collections professionals and the broader public to determine the significance of cultural and heritage objects. Produced in 2009, the guide needs to be refreshed to reflect changes in collecting attitudes and procedures that have emerged over the past 15 years. Feedback gathered through the consultation process will inform the development of a new and valuable contemporary guide to assessing the significance of the cultural objects held in collections in Australia and around the world.

Written submissions close 18 August; learn more and submit.

Professional development

T Projects Public Art Mentoring Seminars

T Projects’ flagship program, the Public Art Mentoring Seminars, accepts 20 to 25 artists from around Australia and provides them with the opportunity to participate in the 2024 seminars where public art experts will be presenting their insights. The seminar series equips artists to win opportunities through competitive EOIs, tenders and presentations, and then to work with multidisciplinary teams to create successful pieces. The line-up of 2024 speakers includes Maree Clarke, T Projects curator Victoria Jones, representatives from Wyndham City Council, BKK Architects, Arts Law and more.

Applications close 7 June; learn more and apply.

2024 ABR Inglis Fellowship

‍The Australian Book Review (ABR) Inglis Fellowship honours historians and writers, Ken and Amirah Inglis, whose work had significant impact in Australia. The successful Fellow will receive a total of $5000 in three instalments, and will work closely with the ABR Editor, Peter Rose. The Fellow will contribute three review essays and/or commentaries in the field of Australia history and culture, which will be published in print and online by the ABR.

Applications close 1 July; learn more and apply.

Arts and Cultural Exchange Still Growing program (NSW)

Still Growing is ACE’s First Nations artist-in-residence program for emerging artists under 25 years old living in Western Sydney. The residency is a paid opportunity to create, develop and showcase your talents. Still Growing is offered across a range of mediums and artist practices.

Application close 1 July; learn more and apply.

Australian Youth Orchestra 2025 programs

Each year, the Australian Youth Orchestra (AYO) offers tailored training and performance programs for aspiring musicians, composers, arts administrators and music journalists, aged 12 to 30. Successful applicants to AYO are eligible to apply for financial assistance. The training programs include AYO National Music Camp, Young Symphonists, AYO Orchestral Fellowships, AYO Chamber Players and more.

Applications open from 30 May to 31 July; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Two volunteers at the New England Regional Art Museum (NERAM) have been acknowledged in the Armidale Volunteer Referral Service Awards for Senior Volunteers of 2024. Armidale locals, Robert Murison and Janine Turner, have contributed their time and energy to the Museum. Murison started volunteering at NERAM in 2022 and has become a reliable and enthusiastic member of the install team. ‘Rob has even been known to give up a regular cycling outing to come in and help during an install week,’ says NERAM curator, Belinda Hungerford. ‘Each exhibition changeover takes many hands to de-install and package artworks for transit. Followed by the hanging, levelling and labelling of the new exhibition. Exhibitions are changed up to 10 times each year, so having experienced volunteers on call is vital to our operation.’ Turner is a long-standing member of the NERAM front of house team and always ready to take on any task that comes along. NERAM Director, Rachael Parsons, also congratulates the winners, adding, ‘NERAM volunteers make all that we do possible, and we are so grateful for them being part of the NERAM team.’

Artists Karla Dickens and Euan Macleod have been awarded the 2024 National Art School Fellowship, an annual award that acknowledges the eminent visual artists, arts administrators, writers, advocates and academics, who have made outstanding contributions to the visual arts community in Australia. A Wiradjuri woman of Irish and German descent, Dickens lives and works in Lismore on Bundjalung Country. She graduated from the National Art School (NAS) with a degree in Fine Arts in 2000 and, through her multidisciplinary practice, examines her cross-cultural heritage and life experiences as a mother, environmentalist and activist. Dickens has exhibited widely and extensively, and was celebrated at Campbelltown Arts Centre with a 30-year career survey exhibition in 2022-23. Macleod was born in Aotearoa New Zealand and moved to Sydney in 1981. Over his 40-year career, Macleod has held more than 50 solo shows in Aotearoa New Zealand and Australia, and has taken part in numerous group exhibitions in Australasia and internationally. He was awarded the Archibald Prize in 1999 for his Self-portrait/head like a hole and the Sulman Prize in 2001, for his Exquisite corpse with fire, among many other notable prizes. Macleod has taught at NAS for nearly 10 years.

In architecture news, a project with social impact has gained success at the Australian Institute of Landscape Architects ACT Awards. The National Site of Recognition for Thalidomide Survivors and their Families won the top award in the Small Projects category. Thalidomide, a medication introduced in Australia in the 1960s for nausea in pregnant women, tragically left a lasting impact on babies, causing severe birth defects and developmental issues. The case highlights the devastating consequences of insufficient drug testing and regulation. The glass brick memorial on Lake Burley Griffin creates a space for empathy, emotional reflection and education, and has been celebrated as a piece of public art. The jury commented, ‘This memorial is quite simply exquisite. [It is] a sublime response to the pain and suffering of those affected by Thalidomide. Every aspect of the design of this memorial has been carefully curated to reflect and impart the story of those people who are Thalidomide survivors, who have been affected and who continue to be affected by the drug. The Awards Jury applauds the design team for the care, thought, sensitivity and for the excellence of this small project.’ Check out the full list of winners.

National Site of Recognition for Thalidomide Survivors and their Families. Photo: Peter Bennetts.

Performing arts

Two arts projects have received a significant boost of $100,000 each, thanks to grants from Arts Impact WA. The two winners were Strut Dance – PERTH MOVES 2025, and Sensorium Theatre Incorporated with its performance, Snuggleplay. Next year STRUT Dance will create a three-week dance festival PERTH MOVES with a workshop series for dance artists from across Asia Pacific, a new production for WA audiences and a free Summer Dance Hub for everyone. Snuggleplay will be a multi-sensory theatre work for babies with disability and their families. The remaining four applicants who made the cohort of finalists each received $10,000. Each of the finalists pitched their projects to donors who fund Arts Impact WA, with winners decided by a voting process. Co-Director of STRUT Dance, Sofie Burgoyne said, ‘The Arts Impact grant will allow us to create a meaningful meeting of cultures and communities from across the Asia Pacific region, and within our city, through dance, impacting the lives of many. We are honoured to be among the impressive cohort of finalists representing the incredible art that is happening here in our state.’

Melbourne-based playwright and screenwriter Joanna Murray-Smith has been appointed Sydney Theatre Company’s next Patrick White Fellow – a year-long engagement that includes writing a new work for the 2025 season and mentorship of STC’s Watershed: Writers. The announcement comes just before the national tour of her 2023 commission, Julia, starring Justine Clarke, begins in Melbourne next month. Murray-Smith says, ‘How fantastic to be back at the Sydney Theatre Company, with not just a new commission, but such a prestigious award… Mentorship is crucial in playwriting and it’s a lovely aspect of the Fellowship to be able to talk to new, younger and evolving playwrights. My experiences at STC in recent years have been among my most delightful in my professional career, influenced and supported by the buoyant vision of the company.’ The recipient of this year’s Patrick White Playwrights Award is Wendy Mocke for her play, REALish, which she describes as ‘a love letter to Black friendships’. Mocke continues, ‘It became clear to me that what I was writing … was what has shown up to save my life when the world has felt unbearable. If I could time travel right about now, I’d take a trip back to visit 12-year-old Wendy in Madang, Papua New Guinea. I’d tell her, “so you know those silly stories you write that only you and the family dog reads? Well, one day, it will mean you’ll win the Patrick White Playwrights Award in Sydney, Australia and that’s pretty frikken cool!”‘ Mocke was a member of the STC’s Emerging Writers Group in 2020/21.

Read: Winning design for $188 million Riverside Theatres redevelopment revealed

Adding to the announcement of Riverside Theatres’ redevelopment design, the company has taken out the 2024 Australian Web Award for the entertainment and events category. Riverside Theatres’ website, which was developed by City of Parramatta in conjunction with Jala Design, was selected ahead of the Sydney Opera House, Brisbane Powerhouse and Hoyts Cinemas. The Riverside Theatres website attracts over 750,000 online visitors each year. Online and digitally delivered ticket sales account for more than 85% of total sales annually.

The Sydney Opera House Play Award has announced Avonvale Primary School of Northam, Western Australia, as its inaugural recipient. The announcement coincided with International Play Day on 28 May. Avonvale Primary School was selected by a panel of six prominent education figures and receives a grant of $10,000 to further its endeavours in promoting play-based learning. Avonvale Primary School demonstrated an ability to embed play as a daily learning practice that has resulted in long-term improvements to school attendance, student wellbeing and their sense of resilience, sustaining connections to their local Noongar culture and empowering staff as “Guided Play Leaders”, who incorporate nature-play and outdoor-based learning practices. Professor Pasi Sahlberg of the judging panel said, ‘Play can save our schools and help children thrive. The little play revolution happening in Avonvale Primary School in WA shows what play-based responses to challenging situations look like in practice. This project shows how more high-quality play is having a positive impact on children’s active engagement, positive relationships and, thereby, academic learning. Congratulations to Avonvale Primary School for leading the way through play.’

All

A total of $7.7 million has been invested in 131 creative projects through the second round of Create NSW’s 2023/24 Arts and Cultural Funding Program. The recipients span different art forms and employ more than 10,000 artists, creative industry leaders and cultural workers across NSW. Twenty-five organisations will receive funding to support annual programming, while 106 new projects will be brought to life, including 14 First Nations projects. Among the recipients are a 12-month artist residency for emerging First Nations artists on Bundjalung Country, storytelling through dance in Narooma, a new children’s theatre production created in Bathurst, an arts and cultural festival celebrating Newcastle’s creative spirit and more. Sprung!! Dance Theatre will be supported to enable a collective of 10 emerging artists who are d/Deaf and/or have disability to embark on creating Bleachers – a new regional, disability-led dance-theatre work. Find the full list of recipients.

In additional news, recipients of Create NSW’s Regional Arts Touring 2023/24 program have been announced. Seventeen performing arts productions and cultural programs will head out on tour to 59 regional NSW communities, from Bellingen to Broken Hill, Murwillumbah to Merimbula and more. They share $1.2 million in funding, with the projects anticipated to engage over 100,000 people across NSW through art forms including live music, theatre, dance, comedy and First Nations cultural presentations. Arts Northern Rivers, Illawarra Performing Arts, Legs on the Wall, Monkey Baa Theatre for Young People, The Cad Factory and Alyce Fischer are among the recipients. Learn more.

Read: Senior First Nations artists receive recognition for lifetime achievement

Shortlisted and finalists

The shortlist for the 2024 Text Prize for Young Adult and Children’s Writing, worth $10,000, has been announced. Winners will be unveiled in mid-June. The shortlisted manuscripts are:

The Feathers of Farwood by Jayne McIntyre (middle grade), about a young girl seeking a cure for a mysterious curse placed on her father that has turned him into an owl

I Don’t Want to Be Your Friend by Olivia Muscat (middle grade), about two vision impaired girls who forge a friendship over an activity-packed school year

A Gift from the Birds by Caroline Stills (middle grade), about a young girl who discovers the healing power of some backyard crows following the death of her mother from cancer

Love on the Zigzag by Alison Whipp (YA), about Cam and Sticks, a brother and sister duo who must forge their own paths in the face of complicated family dynamics, and

Happy Medium by Jessica Wu (YA), about a 16-year-old girl who dreams of being a stand-up comic, but struggles to raise her hand in class.

The 2024 Flinders Lane Gallery Emerging Artist Award, Exploration 24, has named 11 artists from across Australia as finalists for the exhibition running from 17 July in Melbourne. To qualify for the award, artists must be unrepresented by a commercial gallery and demonstrate a robust and engaging exhibition history, reflecting their dedication to art-making and creative exploration. The winning artist will receive a solo exhibition at the gallery in 2025. In the running are Bronwyn Kidd, Holly Block, Christopher Kerley, J9 Stanton, Dan Elborne, Jo Mellor, Eliza Adam, Kate Stehr, Lesley Murray, Nicole O’Loughlin and Sid Pattni. This year’s award will be judged by Kelly Gellatly, curator, writer, and former Director of the Ian Potter Museum of Art, and Myles Russell-Cook, Senior Curator of Australian and First Nations Art at the National Gallery of Victoria.

2024 Flinders Lane Gallery Emerging Artist Award finalist, Christopher Kerley, ‘Roads,’ 2024. Image: Supplied.

Check out previous Opportunities and Awards wraps for more announcements.