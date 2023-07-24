On the move: latest sector appointments

Staff changes at Windmill

Chair of the Windmill Board, Richard Harris, last week announced that after seven years in the role, Windmill Theatre Company’s Executive Director, Kaye Weeks, is transitioning to the new part-time role of Executive Director of Windmill Pictures.

Windmill’s Producer, Ross McHenry has been appointed the new Executive Director of Windmill Theatre Company alongside the company’s incoming Artistic Director, Clare Watson.

‘Under Kaye’s leadership, both Windmill Theatre Company and Windmill Pictures have thrived, creating projects that have employed hundreds of artists,’ said Harris.

‘With exciting developments across both companies, this new leadership structure will enable us to continue to push the envelope and tell our original Australian stories across stage and screen.

‘The board, and the broader arts community, recognises Kaye’s remarkable achievements as part of Windmill Theatre Company and we can’t wait to see the work she’ll continue to produce when the second series of Windmill Pictures’ Beep and Mort goes to air later this year,’ he said.

Kaye Weeks. Photo: Jessica Clark.

Under Weeks’ leadership, alongside previous Artistic Director Rosemary Myers, Windmill Theatre Company flourished, becoming a powerhouse of Australian storytelling. The company continued to expand its touring networks through Asia, the US and into the UK/Europe including performing in London for the first time with a month-long Christmas season of Rumpelstiltskin at the Southbank Centre. The company also achieved national touring status, leading to the significant expansion of its Australian regional touring program.

In 2017, the company established its screen arm, Windmill Pictures, and Weeks produced the company’s first television series, Beep and Mort, now screening on ABC Kids, iView and Sky UK, and currently selling into multiple territories across the world. Shooting has just wrapped on the second series of Beep and Mort, which was fast-tracked into production and is slated for broadcast on ABC Kids in late 2023.

In 2021, Windmill was invited to join the National Performing Arts Partnership Framework, securing the company’s long-term funding in a tripartite agreement between the Australia Council, the South Australian Department for Education and Arts South Australia.

Kaye Weeks said, ‘The last seven years have been an absolute blast and I love the theatre company and all that it does. It’s in great hands with Ross and Clare at the helm, and we look forward to work alongside them in our expanded company model.

‘Moving into screen producing was an unexpected career twist and a steep learning curve, but it’s a joy to see our work translate into a beautiful, furry, three-dimensional, puppeted television series that kids all over the world can watch.’

Ross McHenry. Photo: Supplied.

Since his appointment in 2016, Ross McHenry has worked broadly across Windmill Theatre Company’s artistic, touring and educational programs, delivering the acclaimed world premiere season of Hans and Gret at the 2023 Adelaide Festival and leading the recent reignition of the company’s international touring program.

‘Windmill is a really special company filled with amazing people,’ said new Executive Director of Windmill Theatre Company, Ross McHenry.

‘To have had the opportunity to work alongside, and learn from, Kaye these past few years has been incredibly inspiring. It’s a privilege to work for such a great company and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue the work of Kaye and Rose alongside Clare, as we continue to tell great stories with some of the finest artists working in Australia. Exciting times ahead!’

New Executive Director joins The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre

Sutherland Shire Mayor, Councillor Carmelo Pesce, has announced the appointment of senior arts executive Mike Harris as the inaugural Executive Director of Sutherland’s The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre. Harris will commence the role on 27 September, taking the reins from Interim Director Rachel Healy.

Harris is a passionate arts leader with extensive industry experience and a strong track record of success in delivering high-quality programs, establishing strong organisational culture and positive business outcomes.

He has been General Manager of the Darwin Entertainment Centre since March 2021, where he led the organisation through the difficult post-pandemic period, designing and implementing a new strategic plan while successfully positioning the venue as Darwin’s home of year-round, high-quality performing arts.

Other previous roles include CEO of West Australian Music, Head of Programming at the Melbourne International Arts Festival and Director of Glen Street Theatre, Sydney.

Mike Harris. Photo: Supplied.

Pesce, who also sits on the recently established Board of The Pavilion, said: ‘We are delighted to have secured a candidate of such a high calibre to lead Sutherland’s exceptional new performing arts venue. Since January, The Pavilion has established itself as the premier home for performing arts in Sydney’s south, quickly winning the hearts of the local community. From Bangarra Dance Theatre to The Wiggles, from Anh Do to Wil Anderson, The Pavilion presents the best of local, national and international culture to our audiences. Mike will build on the solid foundations Rachel Healy has created to lead The Pavilion into an exciting future.’

Harris said of his appointment: ‘I am thrilled to take on the inaugural position of Executive Director at The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre in Sutherland. The Pavilion is a stunning addition to Sydney’s rich arts and cultural landscape and will be home to events and performances of local national and international acclaim. I look forward to working with Mayor Pesce and the Board to ensure The Pavilion gives the people of Sutherland Shire, and beyond, a venue in which they can feel part of, and be proud of.’

The Pavilion Performing Arts Centre is an initiative of Sutherland Shire Council.

SIMA announces new CEO

The SIMA board has appointed Alex Raupach as the jazz organisation’s CEO.

Raupach was previously the General Manager of Canberra International Music Festival before delivering government arts and sector development programs for both the ACT Government and the Australia Council for the Arts.

He brings insight and relationships from across the Australian music sector to the new role, particularly from his work assisting early career creative music artists through his consultancy Make Good Music Happen. Raupach’s own creative practice as an improviser, composer and project leader saw him nominated for the Freedman Jazz Fellowship in 2021.

‘Alex is the right person to lead SIMA into its fifth decade,’ said SIMA Chair Alex Masso. ‘His skills, experience and energy are a perfect match for where we want to take SIMA at this exciting time. His deep understanding of and care for music is a huge bonus.’

Alex Raupach. Photo: Supplied.

Raupach said, ‘SIMA has been the champion of generations of great Australian music and it is an honour to lead it forward. Its recent successes position it for a bold new chapter.

‘I’ll get out of bed each day to work for the music and the musicians I love: the jazz masters who have inspired my musical life, and the blazing young talents who ignite my excitement for the bright unknown ahead of us. I’m in this role to help them do their best work and dream the future of what Australian music can be.’

Program Director Zoe Hauptmann said, ‘Alex has an understanding of the Australian musical landscape that will be invaluable to the SIMA family. We are excited for what will come under his leadership.’

Raupach has already commenced in the role in a transitional capacity to set the course for SIMA’s next phase. He will move to Sydney in November after completing his next creative project, with SIMA’s marketing manager Reuben White taking on additional operational responsibilities during the transition.

SIMA also thanked outgoing CEO Amy Curl, whose vision and dedication have left the organisation in a strong position, and wished her all the best in her new role.

Sydney Opera House appoints new Head of First Nations Programming

The Sydney Opera House has appointed Michael Hutchings, of Arrernte heritage from Central Australia, to the role of Head of First Nations Programming.

An experienced First Nations culture and arts professional, Hutchings joins the Opera House from the Australia Council for the Arts where, as the First Nations Project Manager, he led and developed projects addressing the needs of the sector across artforms. Key achievements included producing the First Nations Arts and Culture Awards in partnership with NITV, curating First Nations roundtables, and delivering industry-first mentoring and residency programs for artists.

Throughout his career, Hutchings has worked to develop and platform Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists across the country, from growing and supporting First Nations membership at APRA AMCOS, to establishing the Gadigal Music record label, and leading MusicNSW’s Whichway Program for musicians.

He has also held a range of curatorial and creative conception roles across the performing arts industry, including Surry Hills Festival, productions at Sydney Festival, Peats Ridge Festival and the Powerhouse Museum.

Michael Hutchings. Photo: Anna Kucera.

Hutchings said, ‘I am honoured to be able to continue my ongoing work with First Nations creatives at such an iconic venue, sitting on Tubowgule, which has always been an important gathering place for the Gadigal people. I will continue the Sydney Opera House’s commitment to showcasing the best of First Nations arts and culture, while emphasising the strength and importance of storytelling to the cohesion of First Nations communities across generations and country.’

He joins the iconic arts venue’s internal programming team Sydney Opera House Presents, led by Fiona Winning (Director, Programming) and will work alongside other programming heads and curators, including Ebony Bott (Head of Contemporary Performance), Chip Rolley (Head of Talks and Ideas), Ben Marshall (Head of Contemporary Music), Stuart Buchanan (Head of Digital Programming), Tamara Harrison (Head of Children, Families and Creative Learning) and Micheal Do (Curator, Contemporary Art).

Winning said: ‘Michael’s experience within the contemporary music industry, national knowledge across art forms, training in visual arts and lived experience uniquely places him to curate First Nations programs that will connect with artists, communities and audiences. We’re thrilled to appoint such an experienced, passionate and creative professional to the Sydney Opera House team.’

The Opera House’s First Nations program was launched in 2012 and led by trailblazing Widjabul, Bundjalung Artistic Director Rhoda Roberts AO, and from 2021 by Quandamooka, Mununjali curator, producer and performer Beau James. Under Hutchings’ leadership, the Opera House’s year-round First Nations program will continue to celebrate the richness, diversity and vibrancy of First Nations cultures.

Hutchings commences in the position on Monday 24 July.

More recent appointments