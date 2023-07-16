On the move: latest sector appointments

Queensland Theatre welcomes Executive Director

Queensland Theatre Chair, Elizabeth Jameson AM, has announced the appointment of Criena Gehrke as Queensland Theatre’s new Executive Director. A Queensland local, Gehrke brings a deep commitment to the arts in Queensland and significant experience to the leadership at Queensland Theatre.

Gehrke has extensive arts industry experience, having dedicated her career to fostering creativity and championing artists and the arts. Her appointment follows a thorough selection process that recognised her exceptional skills in leadership, strategy and advocacy within the Queensland arts community.

‘The Board is delighted to bring Criena to Queensland Theatre. Criena lights up the room with her passion for putting artists at the centre of, and shaping, Queensland’s cultural landscape as Queensland heads for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics and Paralympic Games. The proof of all of that is her exceptional achievement as inaugural CEO of HOTA on the Gold Coast. We look forward to Criena bringing to the theatre her trademark passion for artist-centred growth, working with Artistic Director, Lee Lewis, to continue to grow our audiences and extend our reach across Queensland and Australia,’ said Jameson.

In addition to her strategy expertise, Gehrke has a strong focus on community and audience engagement and creating professional pathways for artists. She was integral in developing and delivering programs and strategies that leveraged the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games to create legacy outcomes for Gold Coast and South East Queensland artists, including Bleach Festival. Under Gehrke’s leadership, HOTA was nationally recognised for its innovative artist development programs such as ArtKeeper (providing a living wage to independent artists), and now attracts over 650,000 visitors each year.

Gehrke’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity and diversity aligns with Queensland Theatre’s mission to produce thought-provoking and accessible theatre that reflects the diversity of contemporary Australia. Most recently, she worked with Circa Contemporary Circus to support the development of Circa Cairns, a First Nations led regionally-based company, and as Executive Director, Arts Access Victoria, she was instrumental in developing Australia’s only disability film festival.

Queensland Theatre’s new Executive Director, Criena Gehrke. Photo: Supplied.

Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch congratulated Gehrke on her appointment.

‘Criena brings a breadth of experience to the role that will work to support Queensland Theatre’s important place as our state theatre company,’ said Enoch.

‘As we look towards the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Queensland Theatre will play an important role in showcasing Queensland stories, arts and cultures on the world stage.

‘I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Amanda Jolly, as the outgoing Executive Director, for her significant contribution to the company and her leadership throughout the unprecedented challenges Queensland’s arts sector experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to navigating flood impacts,’ the Minister concluded.

Gehrke will be responsible for overseeing Queensland Theatre’s strategic direction. Her expertise in managing complex operations and her deep understanding of the Queensland arts landscape make her an ideal choice for this leadership role.

‘I am thrilled to be joining Queensland Theatre as Executive Director. My love of theatre was nurtured in my formative high school years by the Queensland Theatre Youth Ensemble and theatre residency weeks and in my first professional job, which was with this company. Queensland Theatre has a long history of excellence and I have long admired its dedication to telling stories that resonate with the people of Queensland. This is a homecoming for me,’ Gehrke said.

‘I look forward to collaborating with (Artistic Director) Lee Lewis and the talented team at Queensland Theatre and working towards creating transformative experiences that engage, challenge and inspire our audiences.’

Lewis warmly welcomed Gehrke to the role and revealed their shared excitement for the future.

‘Criena’s appointment marks an exciting chapter for our organisation as we embark on a shared strategic vision to further elevate the arts in Queensland. I look forward to collaborating with Criena on supporting the Queensland Government’s Path to Treaty, on laying the foundations for real creative legacies from our Olympics investment, on celebrating the talent of Queensland artists and creatives and, together, creating unforgettable theatrical experiences that captivate and inspire our audiences,’ said Lewis.

Criena Gehrke assumed the role of Executive Director at Queensland Theatre on 10 July 2023.

New Board member joins CCP

The Centre for Contemporary Photography (CCP) has announced the appointment of Ying Ang to the CCP Board.

Ang is a photographer, curator, educator and publisher who brings a wealth of global knowledge and experience to the role. She joins current CCP Board members Dr Patrick Pound (Chair), Deputy Chair Michael McCormack, Treasurer Nicole Bradshaw, Myles Russell-Cook, Dr Isobel Crombie, Dr Hoda Afshar, Mark Simpson and Neil Hugh Kenna.

Currently based in Melbourne, Ang is a photographer and author with an extensive exhibition history and client base, having lived and worked in Singapore, Sydney and New York City. She is on the teaching faculty at the International Center of Photography in New York City and is the Director of Reflexions 2.0 – a photographic masterclass based in Europe. She is also and Director/Curator at Le Space Gallery in Melbourne. Her recent publication, The Quickening, was a winner of the Belfast Photo Festival, runner-up for the Australian Photobook of the Year, finalist for the Singapore International Photography Festival Book Prize and awarded with the silver award for the BIFA Documentary Photo Book Prize, bronze medal at the Moscow International Foto Awards and Honourable Mentions at the PX3 Paris Photo Awards and the Tokyo International Foto Awards.

Writing NSW appoints new CEO

Writing NSW has announced the appointment of industry leader Sophie Groom as its new CEO.

Groom brings vast experience in the literature sector to the role, ranging from strategic direction to editorial curation, financial and people management, marketing and communications, and fostering collaborative partnerships that bring writers and readers together. Her 10 years managing Apple’s books and audiobooks business in Australia and the US has given her a strong understanding of how writers can best harness the benefits of technology and digital strategies.

Sophie Groom. Photo: Supplied.

Writing NSW Chair Eleanor Limprecht said: ‘From a field of outstanding candidates, Sophie Groom was chosen because of her impressive depth of experience in publishing and digital strategy, her knowledge of the diverse and ever-changing writing landscape, and the combination of vision and action she brings.’

Groom replaces departing CEO Jane McCredie who spent 10 years at the helm of the organisation.

Groom said: ‘I am absolutely thrilled to be joining Writing NSW as the new CEO. As a member of the Australian literary community for many years, I’ve long been a fan of the amazing work that Writing NSW does to nurture and grow writers’ talents and skills. I’ve seen how their courses, grants and advocacy work have positively impacted the careers of so many writers, and I can’t wait to bring my own passion and experience to bear on this important work.

‘We find ourselves at an interesting point in the ever-changing interplay between the arts and technology. I’m looking forward to partnering across the ecosystem as we inform and support writers in charting a course through this period of change.

‘I’m honoured and humbled to step into a role so ably carried out by Jane McCredie for the last 10 years. Jane has established a very talented team, who, like the Board, are deeply committed to serving writers. I’m excited to work with them to continue this mission,’ she concluded.

Groom starts as CEO of Writing NSW on 17 July.

Arts Centre Melbourne appoints new Director of Collections and Exhibitions

Arts Centre Melbourne has appointed Sandra Bruce as its new Director, Collections and Exhibitions.

With a wealth of experience across art and social history museums, public galleries and the university sector, Bruce will lead the evolution of Arts Centre Melbourne’s acclaimed and unique Australian Performing Arts Collection (APAC) and the charge for a permanent gallery. She began her position at Arts Centre Melbourne on Monday 10 July.

Bruce comes to Arts Centre Melbourne from the National Portrait Gallery where she was Collections and Exhibitions Director. She has previously held senior positions at the National Sports Museum, Bendigo Art Gallery and La Trobe University.

‘I congratulate Sandra on her appointment, where she will be leading Australia’s unique performing arts collection, with close to 800,000 objects, amplifying its cultural importance and taking it out of storage and to the people of Victoria and beyond,’ said Arts Centre Melbourne Chief Executive Officer Karen Quinlan AM.

‘Sandra has outstanding skills and experience across strategy, operations, curation, content delivery, collection management and development, and will be a wonderful addition to our team at a time of awakening the collection in readiness for a permanent museum of the performing arts in the Melbourne Arts Precinct.’

Sandra Bruce. Photo: Mark Mohell.

Prior to her role at the National Portrait Gallery, Bruce worked as Assistant and Acting Director at the La Trobe Art Institute and Assistant Collections Manager at Bendigo Art Gallery.

Bruce said: ‘I am incredibly excited to be joining Arts Centre Melbourne, and at such a time of reinvigoration and potential for the next chapter of its history. Working with a remarkable team to celebrate the significance of performing arts in Australia through Arts Centre Melbourne’s extraordinary collections is a true privilege.’

Arts Centre Melbourne is the custodian of the Australian Performing Arts Collection, which is dedicated to the collection, preservation and interpretation of Australia’s circus, dance, music, opera and theatre heritage.

Collecting began in the late 1970s and two early major acquisitions were the J.C. Williamson Theatre Archive and the Dame Nellie Melba Collection. Today, the collection holds close to 800,000 objects including major acquisitions from Kylie Minogue, Nick Cave, Barry Humphries, Bell Shakespeare and The Australian Ballet.

In addition to exhibitions, displays and a searchable online catalogue, the Australian Performing Arts Collection is accessible through a dedicated Research Centre.

MCA Australia Board appoints three new members

The Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA Australia) has announced the appointment of three new Board members: Luisa Catanzaro, Adrian MacKenzie, and Edwina McCann.

MCA Chairman, Lorraine Tarabay, said of the appointments: ‘We are absolutely thrilled with the appointment of Luisa Catanzaro, Adrian MacKenzie and Edwina McCann to the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia’s Board of Directors… the Board welcomes their experience, expertise and insight to assist in guiding MCA Australia through its next stage of growth and transformation in a rapidly changing environment. Their respective skillsets in strategic growth, emerging technologies, digital transformation and brand amplification (including in the creative industries) will be invaluable to the MCA Board and management team. Our new Board members are passionate contemporary art advocates and collectors who will also contribute a multidisciplinary perspective to culture and creativity.’

Catanzaro has over 30 years’ experience in senior executive finance roles across a range of industries, including agriculture, FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) and rare earths sectors, and with ASX listed companies. Catanzaro is currently a non-executive director of ASX listed companies Ricegrowers Limited (SunRice) where she is Chair of the Finance Audit and Risk Committee, and Harvey Norman Limited, where she is a member of the Audit and Risk Committee. Catanzaro was previously CFO of Lynas Corporation Limited and CFO and Company Secretary of Dairy Farmers, the former dairy co-operative. She is a Director of BeCause Movement Foundation Limited, a registered charity, and is the owner and founder of Artereal Gallery in Sydney, which was established in 2006. Over the last three years Catanzaro has served as an ex officio member of the MCA Board’s Finance Sub-Committee and will now take up the position of Chair of the Finance Committee.

MacKenzie is the founder and a partner of Five V Capital. A highly experienced investor with over 25 years of private equity and venture capital experience, MacKenzie has successfully led and managed Five V’s investments, including Ascender, Madman Film and Entertainment, Canva, Plenti, Education Perfect, the Probe Group, Zenith Investment Partners, Openway Food Co, Penten, Automic and Mantel Group. Five V has built a reputation as a trusted partner for families, founders, owners and entrepreneurs as they look to transition their businesses to the next stage of their growth journeys. Prior to Five V Capital, MacKenzie was Managing Partner and Board member at leading global private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, where he worked on numerous transactions before moving to Hong Kong to help establish the Asia Pacific business, and then to Sydney to open the Australian office. During this time, he completed many significant transactions including Pacific Brands, Tech Pacific, Affinity Healthcare and Nine Entertainment. MacKenzie left CVC after 17 years in 2012 and established Five V.

McCann is the publisher and editorial director for News Corp Australia’s Prestige Network and Conde Nast titles, previously holding the position of Editor-in-Chief at Vogue Australia from 2012 to 2022. During her editorship, she was at the helm of the Vogue brand’s strategic digital growth. A trailblazer at the intersection of fashion and business, she has formerly held fashion-related editorships at The Australian and Grazia before she was appointed to Harper’s Bazaar as Editor-in-Chief. McCann currently sits on the advisory board for Australia’s National Brand and has served as a board member on the UTS Business School Advisory Board, the Westpac Scholars Trust and The Australian Ballet. She has also chaired The Australian Ballet Foundation Board. McCann acted as co-chair for the Australian Fashion Council, a collaborative initiative she spearheaded to support growth in the sector particularly for emerging local designers. In November 2018, she was presented with the Australian Fashion Laureate’s Lifetime Achievement Award as acknowledgement of her significant and ongoing contribution to the national fashion industry.

Luisa Catanzaro, Adrian MacKenzie and Edwina McCann will commence in their roles in August 2023.

