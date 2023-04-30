On the move: Latest sector appointments

Carclew welcomes new Chief Executive

Adelaide-based youth arts organisation Carclew has announced the appointment of Mimi Crowe as its new Chief Executive.

Crowe joins the organisation with over 20 years’ experience in leadership roles in the cultural sector in South Australia, helping to realise ambitious creative visions through relationship-building and transformational management.

Most recently, she led the Creative City program at the City of Adelaide, a program that energises arts and cultural activities, oversees Adelaide Town Hall, libraries and community centres, and invigorates Adelaide as a UNESCO City of Music.

Crowe’s other leadership positions have included Advocacy Director at the National Association for the Visual Arts, Producer of Tarnanthi (the Art Gallery of South Australia’s national festival of contemporary Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art), Head of Development and Strategy at State Theatre Company of South Australia and General Manager at the Office for Design + Architecture SA. Earlier in her career she held leadership roles with Youth Performing Arts Australia (YPAA) and the 2005 Come Out Festival.

Mimi Crowe, the new Chief Executive of Carclew. Photo: Supplied.

Crowe is a Board Member at Brink Productions and holds an MBA from the University of South Australia.

The Minister for Education, Training and Skills, Blair Boyer, said Crowe’s experience as a senior leader in the cultural and creative sector and her vision for Carclew well-equipped her to lead Carclew.

‘I congratulate Mimi Crowe on her appointment as Chief Executive of Carclew and look forward to working with her to support South Australia’s youth arts sector to provide creative opportunities for children and young people right across the state,’ the Minister said.

Crowe will be tasked with invigorating Carclew’s post-COVID recovery and will play a central role in the development of Carclew’s new strategic vision, organisational planning and activation goals.

Read: Carclew celebrates 50 years of youth arts in South Australia

Carclew Chair Rachel Healy said Crowe’s expertise provided the right experience to lead Carclew into its next chapter.

‘Carclew’s 50th anniversary in 2022 was the ideal moment to reflect on Carclew’s ground-breaking past, as well as its vision for the future. The combination of Mimi’s expertise in cultural strategy, operational leadership and business development with her drive, generosity and commitment to innovation is the right mix of skills and personal qualities to lead Carclew into its next phase and advance its leadership role in the local and national youth arts sector,’ Healy said.

Speaking about her appointment, Crowe said: ‘I’m thrilled to return to Carclew where my arts career began. Carclew’s capacity to be a platform for the agency of young people is vital to South Australia’s creative future. We are perfectly placed to deliver on the state’s economic mission to ‘build South Australia’s talent’ by ensuring that as many children as possible have access to formative creative experiences. Carclew House and its programs are the heartbeat of our state’s creative future.’

Crowe will commence her role with Carclew on 1 June 2023.

Red Stitch farewells General Manager

Melbourne’s Red Stitch Actors’ Theatre has announced the departure of Fiona Symonds, who is stepping down from her role as General Manager after over seven years to take on a new role as Coordinator Arts Programming at the City of Kingston.

Throughout her time at Red Stitch, Symonds worked closely with Artistic Director Ella Caldwell to deliver 47 productions, including nine INK world premieres. During her tenure, Red Stitch embarked on five tours, including the company’s first international tour, and presented four Playlist festivals. Together, Symonds and Caldwell achieved significant growth, from audience reach to artist wages. Symonds’ professionalism and care were instrumental in these achievements.

Ella Caldwell said, ‘Working with Fiona during her time with us has been a privilege. Her integrity and passion have been unwavering, while her expertise and commitment have had an immense impact on our trajectory as an organisation. Fiona has been a champion of the company and its artists, and worked tirelessly for their benefit. She will be dearly missed by the Ensemble, staff and our associate artists.’

Chair Sophia Hall said, ‘On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Fiona for her dedication over the past seven years, particularly through the recent challenges presented by the pandemic, and in her leadership as we have moved through the recovery towards launching a seven-play season in 2023. We now have the opportunity to recruit a new General Manager to join Artistic Director Ella Caldwell, working with the Ensemble and the Board in leading us through the next chapter for Red Stitch.’

Symonds said, ‘I am so very proud of what this company has achieved in the time I’ve been its General Manager. This is a powerhouse of a company; it’s the ‘little theatre that could’ and, with your help, it will have amazing things in its future. Thanks to our community for your support of my favourite theatre company in Australia, and one which I will always dearly love.’

Feast Festival appoints new CEO

Adelaide’s LGBTQIA+ festival Feast last week announced the appointment of entrepreneur and community member Tish Naughton as the organisation’s new CEO of Adelaide’s Feast Festival – an announcement that coincided with Lesbian Visibility Week.

Naughton brings a wealth of experience in business and financial management to her new role, including a decade of owning and operating small businesses in the financial and retail sector. She has been in the role of Operations Manager of Feast Festival since February 2023.

She is also an award-winning entrepreneur, having been named a finalist in the Business Blueprint Female Entrepreneur of the Year Awards in 2015, in the Shoestring 2014 Top 50 Australian Female Entrepreneurs Under 40 and Anthill Australia’s Top 30 Under-30 Entrepreneurs in 2013. She also won the In-Business Young Business Leader of the Year in 2011.

Feast Festival CEO Tish Naughton (centre front) with (behind L-R) former Feast Ambassadors Will Sergeant and Charlotte Coulthard-Dare, and board members Jo Robinson, Sam Silvester and Chair Adam Gardnir. Photo: Naomi Jellicoe.

Naughton is excited for the opportunity to guide Feast Festival as a queer-run event.

‘Feast has had wonderful leadership in the past and I’m excited to stand up for the LGBTQIA+ community – [of which] I am a proud member – and guide this vibrant and promising festival to ensure it flourishes in the future,’ she said in a statement.

‘Now more than ever we need a strong Feast Festival. We’ve come so far, but that progress cannot be taken for granted. Feast has had a wonderful 25 years and achieved so much for our community, and we need to honour that, as we move forward into the next 25 years. We must continue the fight for representation, visibility and celebration.’

Naughton was selected through a nationally competitive process, and Feast Festival Chair Adam Gardnir said she was the standout candidate.

‘Tish is an inspirational business leader who has an ambitious vision for Feast Festival and proven abilities to achieve it. I believe Tish’s future-focus will open Feast up to new communities and I invite all members of our wonderful rainbow and our allies to get in contact,’ he said.

‘Feast is a strong and diverse festival with a boundless future ahead of it, particularly now with Naughton in the CEO role. Our new CEO is a jewel in our very colourful crown.

‘I’d like to personally thank Feast Ambassadors Charlotte Coulthard-Dare and Will Sergeant for assisting the board and I in selecting Tish,’ Gardnir added.

Feast Festival is one of Australia’s four major queer festivals, alongside Perth’s Pride Festival, Melbourne’s Midsumma and the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

Manager, Arts Development and Programs appointed at Arts NT

Arts NT has appointed Michaela Jade Nutt as Manager, Arts Development and Programs. Nutt has joined the Northern Territory Government from the Shire of Broome, where she led the development of the town’s first arts strategy. She is interested in contemporary, participatory arts practice that achieves social and economic outcomes, while developing high-quality, innovative creative experiences for audiences.

Nutt holds a Bachelor of Performing Arts from Monash University and was the inaugural graduate of WAAPA’s Professional Master of Arts Management. She developed her early career in Naarm/Melbourne with the National Institute of Circus Arts, Victorian College of the Arts and Regional Arts Victoria, prior to relocating to the UK where she held roles with National Theatre Wales and Luton Council.

In Luton, Nutt developed pilot City of Culture programs, designing place-based arts strategies and programs created to explore the town’s heritage through contemporary practice and address the under-representation of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic artists and arts workers in the UK sector.

Nutt said: ‘I’m absolutely thrilled to have joined Arts NT in this exciting role at the centre of Arts Development for the Northern Territory. I am passionate about developing accessible programs that enable the development and diversification of the arts sector and support artists to make [an] impact nationally and internationally. I’m looking forward to meeting with, and experiencing the work of the territory’s artists and arts organisations. There is such a high standard of creativity and innovation in the territory and I am honoured to have been welcomed into the sector in this beautiful part of the country. I look forward to leading the dedicated team of Arts Development Officers in this exciting time for territory arts development.’

More recent appointments