On the move: latest sector appointments

Three new appointments at Next Wave

Next Wave has welcomed Vivian Cooper as General Manager and Frances Robinson as Lead Program Producer, with Nisha Madhan joining as Lead Creative Producer in early May.

Cooper is an arts manager from Tandanya/Adelaide, currently based in Naarm/Melbourne . She is interested in how contemporary arts practices can be a tool for learning and understanding ourselves, our communities and the wider world. She has worked across the small to medium, academic and local government sectors in various roles to drive audience engagement with contemporary art and artists’ practice. Institutions she has worked with include Tate Galleries, Museum of Contemporary Art Australia, Adelaide Contemporary Experimental, RMIT INTERSECT, the City of Melton and Signal, the City of Melbourne’s youth arts studio. Cooper holds a Bachelor of Arts (Flinders University) and a Master in Arts and Cultural Management (Deakin University).

‘I’m thrilled to be joining the Next Wave team as General Manager,’ Cooper said. ‘Next Wave’s artistic program has provided me with an abundance of learning throughout my career and I’m excited to step into a leadership role within the organisation. I identify strongly with Next Wave’s values-led approach and how the organisation seeks to prioritise different approaches to knowledge and power, always striving to work from diversity. I look forward to working collaboratively with the Next Wave team in a role dedicated to implementing and refining organisational and operational structures to ensure a sustainable transition from its Festival operating model to one of ongoing relational ways of working with artists, community and audiences.’

Frances Robinson is an experienced producer who has worked across leading cultural institutions, including the Tate Galleries, Biennale of Sydney and, most recently, the Australia Council for the Arts.

Robinson’s practice is driven by a commitment to fairness and societal equity, particularly for/with d/Deaf and disabled artists and leaders. She sees her role as a connector and space-creator and is dedicated to supporting the development of others. As former Manager of Industry Initiatives at the Australia Council, Robinson was instrumental in expanding the Leadership Programs, establishing an international alumni network and developing strategic partnership programs to upskill the sector in advocacy, stakeholder engagement and community organising.

Cultivating care as a form of advocacy is embedded across her work and relationships. Robinson is interested in creating pathways within our sector that imagine new collective futures prioritising reciprocity, generosity and equity.

In May, Nisha Madhan joins Next Wave in the role of Lead Creative Producer. Madhan (India/Aotearoa) is an independent artistic director and producer. Until recently she was the Programming Director of Basement Theatre in Aotearoa/New Zealand, curating the leading independent live performance space since June 2019. Her career includes creating, directing and producing experimental live art, performing on stage and screen, and critical writing. Madhan took part in a three-year arts residency curated by Basement Theatre, Forest Fringe (UK) and West Kowloon Cultural District (HK) and in 2021 was invited to be a guest curator of Live Dreams, a program within the Liveworks Festival of Experimental Art for Performance Space in Sydney. In 2022 she toured her co-creation, Working On My Night Moves, a live art exploration of feminist futures, to RISING in Melbourne. In 2023 she co-directed Aoteroa’s inaugural Festival of Live Art, F.O.L.A. [AKL] in Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland. As a practitioner, Madhan is driven by relationships and artist care, and is passionate about creating space for urgent artistry and vital voices.

‘The most exciting thing for me about being invited to join Next Wave is that I get to meet artists and audiences who possess urgent voices, bodies and hearts,’ Madhan said. ‘I cannot wait to use my role to encourage futuristic forms and heart-on-fire content but, most of all, I cannot wait to throw a great big art party with you!’

Next Wave CEO/Executive Director Jamie Lewis said of the new appointments: ‘Vivian, Nisha and Frances join us on the leadership team at a pivotal juncture in delivering this strategy. They bring complementary practices, insight and worldviews that will energise and strengthen Next Wave’s ongoing approach in this shared work of culture building and storytelling.’

Next Wave thanked outgoing General Manager Jacqueline Hanlin, Senior Producer Naomi Velaphi and Communications and Development Manager Brigitte Trobbiani for shepherding the organisation through the first iterations of change. ‘We are excited for their adventures ahead and look forward to working with them across the sector in future,’ said Lewis.

Blindside ARI appoints new Board members

Blindside, one of Australia’s most significant not-for-profit, artist-run initiatives (ARIs), has announced the appointment of new members to its Board. These appointments include three new Artistic Directors and a new Chair, Lauren Zoric, who has served on the Blindside board since 2021 in Marketing and Media roles.

Other new appointments to the Board include Emeline Robinson-Shaw (Board Secretary), Vivienne De Matteis (Vice Chair), Claire Summers (Marketing Coordinator), Mia Palmer-Verevis (Media Coordinator) and Madi Sherburn (Sponsorship Coordinator).

They join current Board Members Siobhan Sloper (Treasurer), Olivia Hutchinson (Vice Treasurer), Lachlan Shields (Grants Coordinator) and Georgia Cheesman (Public Programs Coordinator).

Blindside is also pleased to mark the appointment of new Artistic Directors: Alex Walker (Chair of Artistic Directors), Genevieve Pikó and Audrey Thomas-Hayes. They join fellow Artistic Directors Martina Copley, Priya Namana, Sanja Pahoki, Nina Sanadze and Siying Zhou.

New Board Associates have also been appointed: Loqui Paatsch, Oliver Todd, Elizabeth Errol, Ramak Bamzar and Yi Li.

Blindside’s new Chair, Lauren Zoric, said, ‘As we approach Blindside’s 20th anniversary in 2024 this influx of new energy and dynamic ideas to the Board and Artistic Directors bodes incredibly well for our future. While the artist-run sector – and independent arts organisations in general – face grave challenges when it comes to funding and sustainability, the expertise and passion for contemporary art in Blindside’s new members is invaluable.

‘We are emboldened in our mission to support new and critical dialogues, reduce barriers to entry, create a platform for inclusive and diverse emerging and experimental practice, and to pay artists for their work,’ Zoric said.

Marking its 20-year anniversary in 2024, Blindside has been a vital part of Naarm/Melbourne’s art scene from the gallery’s home in the Nicholas Building in the heart of the city since its establishment.

Blindside is committed to showcasing emerging and experimental practices and promoting diversity, inclusivity and accessibility in the arts. The new Board members, Associates and Artistic Directors will work with Blindside’s existing Board and gallery team to ensure that the organisation continues to support the arts community of Australia at this pivotal time of change.

Two new appointments at Yirra Yaakin

The Board and Management of Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company have announced the appointment of Maitland Schnaars as the Company’s new Artistic Director.

Schnaars is one of Western Australia’s leading Indigenous contemporary theatre artists. He graduated from WAAPA (Aboriginal Theatre and Acting for Camera) and went on to study a BA in Contemporary Performance at Edith Cowan University.

‘I am proud and honoured to be given the opportunity to lead what I consider is one of the most culturally and artistically significant companies in Australia, to be able to not just continue but hopefully add to the legacy left by some of the most amazing First Nation artists to have come from Western Australia,’ Schnaars said.

Maitland Schnaars, Yirra Yaakin’s new Artistic Director. Image: Supplied.

Schnaars co-founded the international theatre company Corazon de Vaca and has performed in and co-created a number of its productions, both in Spain and Australia. He has worked with many theatre companies in Perth, as well as performed in many productions for Yirra Yaakin Theatre Company (includiung Panawathi Girl, Dating Black, Hecate, Conversations with the Dead and King Hit), Black Swan State Theatre Company of WA, Queensland Theatre Company, Bell Shakespeare and Griffin Theatre.

Schnaars continues to work with artists from various backgrounds such as dance, multimedia and music. He is also a member of Wadumbah Noongar Dance Group and in 2017 he won a Performing Arts WA Best Actor award for his role in Hobo.

Ellery Blackman, the Chair of Yirra Yaakin, is thrilled by his appointment and is looking forward to the next exciting phase of the Company’s over 30-year journey with Schnaars steering the artistic vision of the Company.

Schnaars commences in the role on 1 May 2023.

Yirra Yaakin has also announced the appointment of Peter Docker as the Company’s new Philanthropy and Partnerships Manager.

Docker has enjoyed the privilege of making art with First Nations people for three decades. He has worked with Yirra Yaakin as an artist since 2012 when he toured with Honey Spot to the Opera House. He wrote and performed with So Long Suckers, as well as appearing in Conversations with the Dead and Panawathi Girl. He also co-wrote Lingo Lah Lah, which is currently in rehearsal for an upcoming statewide primary schools’ tour.

‘The value of Yirra Yaakin in terms of changing hearts and minds in the wider community, as our country transitions from who we used to be to this new inclusive and equitable place, as well as nurturing those who are with us already on this journey, is immeasurable,’ Docker said.

Docker has also worked for and with a diverse range of Aboriginal organisations, including Kooemba Jdarra, Bunuba Cultural Enterprises, Marrugeku, Ilbijerri, Goolarri, Dodson-Lane Pty Ltd, Typecast Entertainment, Archie Roach Foundation, Community Prophets, Birrarangga Film Festival, Bunya Productions and Nyamba Buru Yawuru PBC.

He has also published three novels, Someone Else’s Country, The Waterboys and Sweet One, as well as numerous articles and short stories, and a radio play, Marrying My Family for ABC Radio National. His film and TV credits include These Final Hours, X, Dying Breed, The Missing, Amy, Redball, Eight Ball, Harry’s War, Blight, Rondella, Jandamarra’s War, The Circuit I and II, Blue Heelers, Neighbours and Weewar.

Yirra Yaakin’s General Manager Peter Kift said of Docker’s appointment: ‘Peter will bring his passion for First Nations theatre to this new role with a comprehensive first-hand understanding of the relationship between art, voice and funding.’

Sydney Review of Books announces new editor

Dr James Jiang has been appointed editor of the Sydney Review of Books (SRB).

Jiang is a scholar, critic and editor. Many readers will be familiar with his critical verve, having read his essays on poetry, criticism and literary history in the SRB and elsewhere. He will bring tremendous intellectual energy to the SRB, as well as a deep knowledge of Australian literature in all its forms and a commitment to critical rigour.

Jiang has also worked as an editor with Australian Book Review, Griffith Review and Cordite, and his critical essays on Australian and international literature have appeared in journals and magazines in Australia and around the world.

He commences at the SRB in mid-May.

Sydney Contemporary farewells Fair Director

Sydney Contemporary has announced that Fair Director Barry Keldoulis will be leaving Art Fairs Australia after 10 years with the organisation.

Keldoulis was the inaugural Fair Director of Sydney Contemporary, overseeing the launch of Sydney Contemporary in September 2013 and contributing to its significant growth over the past decade.

Tim Etchells, Founder of Sydney Contemporary said: ‘Barry has played an important role in establishing Sydney Contemporary as Australasia’s premier art fair. We recognise his work and commitment to the Fair, our participating galleries and presenting partners, over the past decade. Over the past 10 years Barry has helped grow the Fair into one of the most anticipated cultural events in the region. We wish Barry well in his future endeavours.’

Sydney Contemporary is presented annually at multi-arts precinct Carriageworks, in partnership with MA Financial Group and Destination NSW. Its most recent edition in September 2022 attracted 28,912 collectors and art lovers over five days, and featured 90 galleries and the work of over 450 artists from 35 countries.

Keldoulis said: ‘It has been a wonderful opportunity to work with the Art Fairs Australia team to bring to fruition a premier art fair for Sydney and Australasia. Working with the galleries and their artists to bring the newest and best of contemporary art to a growing audience has been a privilege. I have often said that, for a cultural organisation, renewal and refreshment at the helm after 10 years is probably a good idea. So my time has come, but I look forward to enjoying many more invigorating editions of Sydney Contemporary!’

The next edition of Sydney Contemporary, in partnership with MA Financial Group, will be presented from 7-10 September 2023, with Carriageworks as Presenting Partner.

Sydney Contemporary is undergoing a recruitment process for a new Fair Director with the appointment to be announced in due course.

New CEO announced for CinefestOZ

Western Australian film festival organisation CinefestOZ has announced the appointment of Cassandra Jordan as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Jordan will assume the role on 4 May, succeeding Malinda Nixon, who is stepping down after 14 years of dedicated service.

Jordan has significant experience in the arts, cultural and events sectors. She has held senior leadership roles at ARTRAGE, which produces FRINGE WORLD and Rooftop Movies, where she oversaw the implementation of a new philanthropic program and managed stakeholders across local, state and federal government, corporate and supply. Jordan is passionate about the power of film and festivals to inspire and transform communities. She is committed to advancing CinefestOZ’s vision to be a thriving, not-for-profit and sustainable leader in the Australian screen industry by promoting remarkable screen content, bringing together artists, storytellers and audiences to learn from each other and inspire, educate and support the development of the next generation of storytellers.

Cassandra Jordan, CEO, CinefestOZ. Photo: Nicolee Fox.

‘I am honoured and excited to be joining CinefestOZ,’ Jordan said. ‘I have long admired the organisation’s commitment to providing a vital platform for Australian emerging, diverse and established screen practitioners, and connecting them with our communities across Western Australia. I look forward to working with the talented team, board, our supporters and community partners to build on the past success of CinefestOZ and achieve an even greater impact in the years ahead.’

The Board of Directors of CinefestOZ thanked Malinda Nixon for her tremendous contributions during the last 14 years. She has led the organisation through significant expansion, delivering multiple film festivals, the schools program and the industry programs. Her unwavering dedication to creating a leading organisation in the Australian screen industry by promoting remarkable screen content and bringing together artists, storytellers and audiences has left a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire.

‘We are grateful for Malinda Nixon’s exceptional leadership and dedication to CinefestOZ and its mission,’ said Margaret Buswell, Chair of CinefestOZ. ‘Under her guidance, CinefestOZ has grown and thrived. We thank Malinda for all that she has done for our organisation and wish her all the best in the future.’

Firstdraft appoints General Manager

Firstdraft, Australia’s oldest artist-led contemporary art organisation, has appointed Caity Reynolds as General Manager. Reynolds joins at a key period of growth and transformation as Firstdraft moves towards its 40th anniversary in 2025.

Over the next two years, Firstdraft will have a key focus on growth and sustainability, and will seek to build capacity while remaining committed to presenting a program that is inclusive, experimental and thought provoking — with artists at its heart.

‘Firstdraft welcomes Caity Reynolds as General Manager to help lead the organisation at this exciting time in its evolution as we solidify our position as Australia’s leading space fostering the future of contemporary art,’ said the Firstdraft Board of Directors.

Caity Reynolds, Firstdraft General Manager. Image: Supplied.

Reynolds is an artist, researcher and arts worker, and joins Firstdraft from Grafton Regional Gallery located on Bundjalung land in northern New South Wales, where she was Acting Director and previously Exhibitions and Collections Officer.

Reynolds was the co-founder of Outer Space Contemporary Art in Brisbane and brings a deep commitment and understanding of the small to medium arts sector, along with extensive experience working directly with artists to realise exhibitions and programs.

Reynolds said: ‘I am passionate about access, inclusion and the pursuit of sustainable working practices for artists and arts workers. I look forward to working with Firstdraft to continue to eliminate barriers to participating in contemporary art organisations for audiences, artists and arts workers, whether these be physical, economic or social.’

