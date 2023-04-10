On the move: latest sector appointments

Sydney Festival Director’s tenure extended to 2025

Off the back of the highly successful 2023 Sydney Festival, which saw 420,234 attendees, Festival Director Olivia Ansell has accepted an invitation from the Festival Board to extend her current contract a further year, taking her tenure through to 2025.

Since joining Sydney Festival, Ansell has brokered numerous world premiere productions, commissioned large-scale Australian work and collaborated with the international cultural community to create and bring world-class festival experiences to Sydney.

Sydney Festival Chair, David Kirk MBE said: ‘It is an absolute pleasure to follow up the resounding success of our 2023 event with the fitting news of Olivia’s extended tenure. She has a deep passion for Sydney, and her experience and creative ambition is a perfect match for where we want to take the festival over the next two years. As is her way, I have no doubt Olivia will create and present an additional two festivals of epic nature. I look forward to seeing her continue to take the artistic reins at Sydney Festival and seeing her vision for years three and four come to life.’

Ansell said: ‘I look forward to a continued collaboration with so many formidable artists from Australia and across the globe, sharing authentic stories that can invigorate, enrich and animate our city. The relationship of artist to audience is a delicate love letter, that a festival can humbly scribe. It is an honour to walk beside Sydney Festival’s staff, artists, creatives and diverse communities into 2025, as we further forge Sydney Festival’s stellar reputation as one of the preeminent international arts festivals and commissioners of new Australian work.’

Olivia Ansell, Festival Director, Sydney Festival. Image: Supplied.

Ansell was named Festival Director in 2021 before leading her first festival in January 2022. Her initial three-year appointment was to see her in the role through to 2024 with an additional year now contracted for 2025.

Prior to joining Sydney Festival, Ansell spent almost three years as Head of Contemporary Performance at Sydney Opera House. A highly accomplished arts professional with over 20 years’ industry experience, Ansell has spanned roles of director, choreographer and performing artist. Her past roles include Initial Conceiver and Co-Executive Producer of the hugely popular immersive experience Hidden Sydney, Artistic Director of Sydney Comedy Festival at Sydney Town Hall and Curator of Kings Bloody Cross for Vivid Ideas.

Ansell was previously named one of Vivid Sydney’s Top 100 Creative Catalysts.

New Chair appointed at Art Gallery of South Australia

The Government of South Australia has announced the appointment of Sandy Verschoor as Chair of the Art Gallery Board, effective Friday 7 April, for a three-year tenure. Verschoor’s appointment follows Jason Karas’ successful three-year tenure.

Rhana Devenport ONZM, Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA) Director, said, ‘On behalf of the Board and staff of AGSA, I warmly welcome Sandy Verschoor as the newly appointed Chair. Sandy is well-known to all in Adelaide and across the state for her civic leadership and her commitment to the cultural sector as a vital and powerful contributor to South Australia’s economic, social and cultural well-being. I look forward to working closely with Sandy to progress the ambitions and strategic endeavours of the Art Gallery of South Australia for the benefit of all.

‘My gratitude goes to Jason Karas for his leadership as Chair of the Art Gallery Board over the past three years and for his dedication and steerage through the complexities and unexpected challenges of the pandemic to ensure AGSA continued to deliver its celebrated and acclaimed exhibition and public program,’ Devenport said.

As the former Lord Mayor of the Adelaide City Council, Verschoor led a council focused on positioning Adelaide as the epicentre of arts and culture in Australia through curating unique experiences, events, performances and public art, as well as supporting artists and makers to bring more arts and culture to the city, particularly throughout the pandemic. Verschoor has developed and delivered some of the most significant cultural events for the state including as CEO of the Adelaide Fringe and the Adelaide Festival and, in 2018, she produced the Adelaide Festival of Ideas.

Verschoor said, ‘It’s an incredible privilege to be the next Chair of the Art Gallery Board for AGSA, which is, without doubt, one of the city’s most loved and visited destinations, a cultural jewel of our city. I very much look forward to working with the Minister, Board and the amazing and dedicated AGSA team led by Rhana Devenport.’

Verschoor will join Susan Armitage, Joshua Fanning, Andrew Nunn, Alison Page, Adrian Tisato, Jane Yuile and Kenneth Watkins AM who currently sit on the Art Gallery Board.

New Board members and advisers join Brisbane Powerhouse

Diverse voices will shape the future growth of Brisbane Powerhouse with the establishment of the inaugural First Nations Advisory Committee and the appointment of two Board members, Toni Janke and Luke Furness.

Janke is a consultant, coach and singer/songwriter who runs an Indigenous consultancy agency.

Furness is a commercial litigation lawyer, and vocal champion for diversity and inclusion in the workplace. He will provide valuable legal and risk guidance and support the evolution of Brisbane Powerhouse’s Queer arts programs including the annual MELT Festival.

Janke and Furness join Chair Valmay Hill and Directors Libby Anstis, Emma Fredericks, Catherine Michael and Penny Shield on the Brisbane Powerhouse Board.

Hill welcomed the fresh ideas the new appointees will bring to the Board. ‘Both Toni and Luke possess that coveted combination of creative and commercial expertise and I look forward to tapping into their unique talents to continue driving Brisbane Powerhouse forward.

‘Their appointments will add value and strength to the Board, helping Brisbane Powerhouse deepen its engagement with the cultural fabric of Brisbane,’ she said.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said Brisbane Powerhouse required a team of Brisbane talent to manage one of the city’s greatest cultural assets

‘I am delighted to welcome the new members on board and have great confidence that Toni Janke and Luke Furness will inject the energy and new ideas to guide Brisbane Powerhouse into its exciting future,’ Schrinner said.

‘We want to ensure the Brisbane Powerhouse precinct continues to evolve and remain an artistic, cultural and community home for all residents and visitors to our city,’ he added.

The inaugural First Nations Advisory Committee is chaired by new Board member Toni Janke, a Wuthathi and Meriam woman, together with Western Gugu Yelanji and Birri Gubba man Jungaji Brady and Angelina Hurley of Jagera, Gooreng Gooreng, Mununjali, Birriah and Kamilaroi descent.

Brisbane Powerhouse CEO/Artistic Director Kate Gould said she was delighted to work alongside the Advisory Committee on the development of First Nations programs and engagement with First Nations communities.

‘Toni, Jungaji and Angelina each have diverse cultural knowledge and experience. I look forward to their valuable insight and considered guidance,’ Gould said.

Asialink Arts farewells Director

Pippa Dickson is stepping down as Director of Asialink Arts after more than four years in the role, with her last day being this Wednesday 12 April.

Pippa Dickson. Image: Supplied.

Dickson has been an innovative and energetic contributor to the Asialink Group and a key participant in many Group initiatives. During the course of her employment she created new ways of working for Asialink Arts, which resulted in fresh partnerships and directions relevant to the arts sectors and attuned to international relations. Most notably the launch of Regional//Regional, new reciprocal creative exchanges, thought leadership platforms and collaborative audience and market development programs – as well as the Most Influential Asian-Australian Leadership Awards.

Also commendable are Dickson’s advocacy of the arts sectors nationwide, her work in building reciprocal partnerships across the region and the increase in philanthropy funding for Asialink Arts during her tenure.

After relocating to Sydney in late 2021 for personal reasons, and regularly commuting to Melbourne and engaging in overseas travel over the past 18 months, Dickson looks forward to now spending more time with her partner in Sydney and seeking new opportunities.

Board changes at Junction Arts Festival

After eight years of serving on the Junction Board, President and Chair Elizabeth Frankham and Treasurer Ed Beswick have stepped down from their roles.

‘Liz and Ed have dedicated their skills, time and knowledge to Junction over the past eight years, leading the organisation with integrity and tenacity. They will be greatly missed, and we wish them all the very best with their future endeavours,’ said a Junction spokesperson.

Junction has welcomed new members to the Junction Board as well as new Board appointments:

Rebecca Birrell – President and Chair

Stuart Loone – Deputy Co-Chair

Genevieve Lilley – Deputy Co-Chair

Jeremy Stagg – Treasurer

Kevin Turner – Board Member

Elizabeth Bennett – Board Member

Junction Arts Festival runs from 20-24 September in Launceston, Tasmania.

The Johnston Collection CEO to step down

Louis Le Vaillant has decided to step down as CEO of The Johnston Collection (TJC), East Melbourne’s museum of fine and decorative art. He will leave the role in June 2023 after 14 years of committed leadership.

‘On behalf of The W R Johnston Trust Board, I want to thank Louis for the energy, creativity and vision he has brought to the role,’ said Dr Graeme Blackman AO, Chair of the Trustees. ‘He has led the organisation through numerous changes and the most challenging of times. Through all this TJC has emerged stronger than ever.

‘I have greatly enjoyed working with Louis, and seeing [him bring] his passion, dedication and creative vision to that task to make TJC more relevant and exciting to new audiences while retaining the more traditional ones,’ Blackman said.

Le Vaillant’s tenure has been marked by a focus on working with contemporary artists and craftspeople. In this way, TJC has strengthened its profile as a leader and innovator in the arts, for which it has been recognised with numerous awards and accolades recognising TJC’s work in supporting artists, curators, exhibitions, collectors and collections.

A high point was achieved in May 2019 when TJC gained Accreditation (MAP) by the Australian Museums and Galleries Association, Victoria – providing confidence to those associated with TJC that it has proper standards and checks and balances in place to ensure an institution will operate at a high professional standard.

The Permanent Collection has also benefited from the charitable support of generous bequests and donations from individuals who have seen TJC as a place to cherish their treasures.

Blackman said, ‘COVID gave us the opportunity to connect with audiences in other ways, as we went online and virtual. Louis provided a whole new range of online lectures and virtual visits to exhibitions outside the “four walls” of the museum… I want to thank Louis who encouraged this leap into the virtual world.’

He added: ‘We will have plenty of time to celebrate Louis’ many achievements in the months ahead. In the meantime the Trust and I offer him our thanks and appreciation.’

Le Vaillant will leave the role at the end of June 2023. Recruitment will begin shortly to secure a new CEO for TJC.

More recent appointments