On the move: Latest sector appointments

Inaugural Director appointed to lead Canberra’s new innovation festival

Yolande Norris has been announced as the Director of Canberra’s as yet unnamed innovation festival, a new winter event akin to Illuminate Adelaide, Dark Mofo and other winter festivals.

A graduate from the Australian National University School of Art and Design, Norris has a long-standing connection to the cultural landscape of Canberra.

She has worked with a range of arts organisations including the National Gallery of Australia, Canberra Contemporary Art Space, Ainslie and Gorman Arts Centres, and Big hART. Her festival background includes three years as founding producer of You Are Here, an annual experimental and cross-arts festival commissioned by Robyn Archer for the Centenary of Canberra. Most recently Norris worked with artsACT, the ACT Government’s arts agency, where she worked within arts policy and programs.

The Innovation Festival will present a 10-day program of experiences and events from 7-16 July 2023 with the theme ‘Innovation that Gives Back’. The Festival will bring together innovators and artists to generate and present original, mindful, purposeful and progressive ideas. Festival events will extend across Canberra in various venues and precincts, with a centralised venue at Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU.

New Chair appointed at Gertrude

The Board of Melbourne-based contemporary art incubator Gertrude has announced the appointment of Professor Callum Morton as its new Chair.

Professor Callum Morton. Photo: Monash University.

Morton is Professor of Fine Art at Monash Art Design and Architecture (MADA) Melbourne and Director of Monash Art Projects. A highly respected and recognised artist, Morton brings to the organisation a rich knowledge of contemporary art and its broader role within Australian culture.

‘Gertrude is the most important incubator for artistic and curatorial practice in the country,’ Morton said in response to his role. ‘For almost 40 years, it has provided studio spaces and exhibition opportunities for some of the most influential contemporary artists and thinkers to emerge on the national and international stage. As a young artist, Gertrude played a pivotal role in my development and I am looking forward to working with the Board and the staff to help realise our ambition to expand this support for future artistic communities.’

Gertrude Executive Director Tracy Burgess said, ‘I am excited to welcome Callum to this role and look forward to his leadership during an important and dynamic period for Gertrude – as we work to secure the legacy of this vital organisation through ensuring it has a permanent home to support future generations of artists and audiences.

‘I’d also like to thank outgoing Co-Chairs Bianca Robinson and Su Baker. Bianca and Su have provided valuable guidance to the Board and support for the organisation over the past six months as we have welcomed Callum to the role,’ said Burgess.

Baker will continue in the role of Deputy Chair and Robinson will continue in the role of Treasurer.

Sydney Symphony appoints CEO

The Board of Directors of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra have appointed Craig Whitehead to the role of CEO.

Having been interim CEO since December 2021, Whitehead’s appointment is effective immediately as of Thursday 1 December.

From 2008-2018 Whitehead was CEO of the West Australian Symphony Orchestra (WASO); more recently he was CEO of the Queensland Symphony Orchestra (QSO) from 2019-2021. Prior to those roles he served as Chief Executive of WA Opera and as General Manager of Brisbane’s La Boite Theatre Company.

While leading WASO, Whitehead also led West Australian Venue and Events, operator of the Perth Concert Hall. His achievements at both the QSO and WASO included the appointment of Chief Conductors and Artistic Directors, achieving significant growth in audiences, instituting successful digital platforms and increasing engagement with regional communities.

During his time as interim SSO CEO, Whitehead oversaw the Orchestra’s return to the Concert Hall of the Sydney Opera House. The same concerts marked the first performances of Simone Young as the Orchestra’s Chief Conductor. Whitehead has also led the Orchestra through a period of cultural renewal and strategic planning, with a focus on its growth and development leading up to its Centenary Year in 2032.

Announcing Whitehead’s appointment, Geoff Wilson, Chairman of the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, said: ‘We are delighted that Craig has agreed to become our permanent CEO. He is a leader of note in the cultural sector with a depth of experience shared by few others. His achievements as CEO of the West Australian Symphony Orchestra drove that Orchestra to deeper levels of community engagement and success.’

Commenting on his appointment, Whitehead said: ‘I’m hugely honoured to be CEO of the Sydney Symphony. The Orchestra is an amazing community of musicians and administrators who care deeply about both the Orchestra’s 90-year artistic legacy and the future of live music in our community. Coming out of two years of virtual lockdown, and with the musical leadership of Simone Young, the Sydney Symphony has a new energy and all of us are excited about developing new ways to serve our community.’

Creative Director appointed at Perth Symphony Orchestra

Mezzo-soprano and arts leader Fiona Campbell has been appointed Creative Director of Perth Symphony Orchestra from 18 January 2023.

A dynamic performer and creative in the arts industry for 25 years, Campbell has held roles as the WA State Manager for Musica Viva Australia and Artistic Director for the Government House Foundation of WA; she is also a founding member of the new vocal quartet Australian Vocal Ensemble (AVÉ) with Katie Noonan. Campbell has also worked extensively with orchestras and ensembles locally, nationally and internationally.

‘I am so delighted to take on the role of Creative Director for Perth Symphony Orchestra. I have greatly admired this adventurous and dynamic orchestra for many years and pay tribute to Bourby Webster in founding the organisation and charting a path that has had a significant impact on the musical and wider arts ecology here in Western Australia. I am excited to work with CEO Catherine Henwood and the musicians, staff, board and stakeholders to build on the great foundations that have been laid,’ Campbell said.

CEO Catherine Henwood said: ‘I am absolutely thrilled that Fiona will be joining Perth Symphony Orchestra as our Creative Director. Fiona brings with her a wealth of experience as a musician, arts administrator and highly respected cultural leader. I’m really excited about what we are going to achieve together!’

Chair Philip Thick added: ‘Fiona was selected from a highly competitive field of candidates, which included interstate and international candidates. The extremely high calibre of applicants is reflective of the exceptional musical experiences that Perth Symphony delivers and the brand that we have become known for, “Music for Everyone”.’

Campbell succeeds Bourby Webster, who founded Perth Symphony Orchestra in 2011.

Circa appoints Strategy and Impact Executive

Brisbane’s Circa has welcomed Criena Gehrke as Group Executive – Strategy and Impact.

Gehrke is an experienced arts leader who joins the Circa Team after five years as CEO of HOTA Gold Coast. She has previously worked as Executive Coordinator, Arts and Culture, City of Gold Coast after working in Victoria in the youth arts and disability sectors. Gehrke was instrumental in developing the Gold Coast’s culture strategy and helped oversee the Arts and Cultural Program of the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Criena Gehrke. Photo: Supplied.

Yaron Lifschitz, Circa’s Artistic Director said, ‘I am delighted to be working with Criena. She has been a mentor, friend and employer, and I have benefited greatly from her wisdom and attitude. She adds heft to our executive team and positions us to take advantage of the opportunities in Brisbane, Cairns and beyond.’

As Group Executive – Strategy and Impact, Gehrke’s duties include leadership of key Circa strategic initiatives, including Circa Cairns, CircAbility and Circa Academy; creating new strategic initiatives with a special focus on engagement programs and the Olympics; and bolstering Circa’s Executive by supporting and leading strategic planning and stakeholder and brand management.

Circa Chair Michael Lynch AO CBE said: ‘Criena joining is a major coup for Circa. I am confident her joining the leadership team will help us ensure that Circa keeps extending what is possible in circus. We are thrilled to have her joining us for our exciting challenges ahead in 2023.’

Gehrke said: ‘I am beyond excited to be returning to my first love, the performing arts, with one of Australia’s most dynamic and celebrated companies. Yaron and Circa’s vision moves beyond pushing the boundaries of contemporary circus. There is a genuine and urgent commitment to circus and the arts as a force for change, inclusion and diversity. Circa is everything I believe in – great artists doing great things. It is a huge privilege.’

Gehrke starts on 30 January 2023 and can be contacted at criena@circa.org.au.

Artistic Director leaves 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art

Amrit Gill has announced she is stepping down as Artistic Director/CEO of Sydney’s 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art after two years in the role.

In an email to colleagues announcing her resignation, Gill said: ‘The 4A Board will shortly appoint an interim CEO to support the organisation and team through the leadership change. We will communicate the interim leadership arrangements to the City of Sydney in January 2023. I will support the Board as needed during the leadership transition and onboarding of the new Artistic Director/CEO. In the meantime, there is much to deliver and I’ll be working with the team to finalise our 2023 program. Stay tuned for an exciting 2023 program announcement in the coming weeks.’

Gill has resigned from 4A in order to pursue a new career opportunity in Melbourne. Her last day at 4A will be 10 February 2023.

‘It’s been a privilege to lead this most significant organisation … It’s a truly special place for Asian Australian artists and communities, and the ongoing advocacy and support of our donors and partners will allow us to achieve our goal of transforming the Corporation Building into a world-class destination for arts and culture in Haymarket,’ Gill said.

Acting AD announced at Stompin

Bec Dundas has been appointed as Acting Artistic Director of Launceston’s youth dance company, Stompin while Artistic Director Caitlin Comerford is on maternity leave.

Dundas is a dance artist, producer and educator living in lutruwita/Tasmania. She studied at Adelaide College of the Arts, completing a Bachelor Dance Performance Degree in 2009, and has danced with a range of companies, including Leigh Warren and Dancers, and Tasdance, performing in works by Prue Lang, Frances Rings, Graeme Murphy, Jukstapoz, Liesel Zink, Gabrielle Nankivell and Stephanie Lake.

In her early career, Dundas was fortunate to tour to international festivals including the Holland Dance Festival, the OzAsia Festival, Edinburgh Festival and national festivals in Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide, broadening her experience of arts landscapes around the world. As a dance-maker, Dundas has developed a deep curiosity for cross-pollinating movement forms, attributing much of her choreographic influence from travel and engaging with artists from multiple movement disciplines including circus, physical theatre, tango and opera.

Dundas has also created short works for the Australian Dance Theatre Youth Ensemble, Brent Street and Tasdance, and mentored the choreographic program for Stompin Youth Dance.

New staff join WAAPA’s Classical Music program

Edith Cowan University has appointed five new staff members to WAAPA’s Classical Music program: the Darlington Quartet and internationally renowned conductor Jessica Gethin.

The Darlington Quartet will lead WAAPA’s Classical String program as WAAPA’s Quartet in Residence, while Gethin takes on the newly created role of Head of Orchestral Studies and Conducting.

Famed for their dynamism, energy and musicianship, the Darlington Quartet is featured on the soundtrack of the film Breath (based on Tim Winton’s novel), records regularly for ABC Classics and performs sold-out concerts throughout WA.

Darlington Quartet. Photo: Nik Babic.

Violinists Semra Lee and Zak Rowntree, violist Sally Boud and cellist Jon Tooby are all highly accomplished musicians with extensive performance histories across all aspects of classical music – as soloists, chamber musicians, orchestral section principals and mentors.

The Darlington Quartet’s role will be to guide and inspire students to find their own unique voices, and helping them to establish their professional careers.

Jessica Gethin, WAAPA’s new Head of Orchestral Studies and Conducting. Image: Supplied.

Gethin will inspire and mentor students by providing them with the skills, training and experience they need to create full-time careers in music.

WAAPA’s Associate Dean of Music, Dr Jamie Oehlers welcomed the appointments, saying: ‘This is a watershed moment for classical music in WA. The Darlington Quartet and Jessica Gethin are outstanding musicians, educators and role models, with the ability to inspire and guide students into the modern musical world.

‘With WAAPA’s new home being built at ECU’s City Campus, and a new Bachelor of Music course designed for the musical world of the future, students can look forward to a world-class education in a world-class building. WAAPA Music is an incredibly vibrant place to study, with brilliant staff, great facilities and outstanding students.’

Dancehouse announces New Chair and Deputy Chair

Dancehouse has announced the appointment of a new Chair, Melanie Lane, and Deputy Chair, Viviana Sacchero. The pair will commence in their roles in 2023.

The new officers are current Board members of Dancehouse and take over the reins from current, long-standing and respected Dancehouse Chair, Shelley Lasica and Deputy Chair, Nick Hays.

Lane is a prominent independent dance artist with an established practice as a choreographer in Melbourne as well as internationally, while Sacchero is the Audience Engagement Manager at The Australian Ballet.

In line with Dancehouse’s establishment by independent dance artists, the organisation boasts a board comprising independent dance artists (at least 50%) alongside other specialist members including: Lasica, Hays, Josef Lehrer, Tiffany Lucas, Dean Hampel, Ngioka Bunda-Heath, Sandra Parker and Veronica Bolzon.

Dancehouse CEO and Artistic Director Josh Wright said: ‘Shelley Lasica and Nick Hays have offered incredible support to Dancehouse and to our teams and communities for many valuable years – not least the last three pandemic years. It is only fitting that their legacy is continued with the leadership of Melanie Lane and Viviana Sacchero, as Dancehouse continues to build and strengthen our important work. I am delighted to continue working with Melanie and Viviana, and wholeheartedly thank Shelley and Nick for their unwavering wisdom and guidance.’

Outgoing Dancehouse Chair Lasica said: ‘It’s vital that independent artists continue to take up governance roles and to be actively involved in the running and development of Australia’s vital small to medium arts organisations. I am proud to be leaving Dancehouse in an improved financial position, with exciting artistic programs and with a clear role in our dance community. I congratulate Melanie Lane and Viviana Sacchero on their appointments, and thank them for their current and future contributions to Dancehouse.’

Lane said: ‘I wish to thank Shelley Lasica and Nick Hays for their dedication and commitment to Dancehouse and the dance sector over their combined 15 years of voluntary service. I am thrilled to lead the Dancehouse Board with Viviana, and the Dancehouse team, and continue our collective vision at Dancehouse as Australia’s celebrated (and only) year-round home for the producing and presentation of projects by independent dance artists.’

Museum of Brisbane Chair retires and takes up Patron position

Sallyanne Atkinson AO has announced her retirement as Museum of Brisbane (MoB) Chair after 10 years in the role. She will continue her ongoing support of the institution as Patron.

A current non-executive director with several public companies, Atkinson has enjoyed a long and distinguished association with Brisbane, serving as Lord Mayor of Brisbane from 1985 to 1991 and continuing to serve her community in diplomatic, tourism and corporate roles.

She commenced as Chair in October 2012 and was instrumental in building MoB into a compelling storytelling conduit to reflect the everyday people and noteworthy events that have shaped Brisbane over the years.

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner paid tribute to Atkinson’s decade of stewardship and service to steer MoB and elevate its status as a world-class institution.

‘As one of Queensland’s most respected public figures with an extraordinary record of service to the community and inimitable ties to Brisbane, we are grateful for her unwavering vision and commitment,’ Schrinner said.

Atkinson responded: ‘I thank the Lord Mayor for his support and understanding of the arts in the City of Brisbane and feel immense pride at having helped make Museum of Brisbane into a stand-alone museum and cultural destination that is now recognised in its own right.

‘I have always known Brisbane possesses limitless potential in the cultural arena and I am thrilled to witness the evolution of Museum of Brisbane into a nationally renowned entity, shining the spotlight on our city’s arts, culture and history.

‘Credit and recognition must be given to our Director and CEO, Renai Grace, for her inspired choices and curatorial management of the Museum’s exhibitions, workshops and events that focus the lens on our wonderful, world-class city,’ Atkinson said.

Incoming MoB Chair Ian Klug AM will commence in his new position at the end of December and brings a wealth of experience in leadership and non-executive director roles across arts, sports and business sectors, including as current Chair of both Place Design Group, and The Water and Carbon Group.

Klug is a Founding Director of the Brisbane Portrait Prize and current Queensland Ballet board member; his previous roles include Chair of Brisbane Marketing (now BEDA) from 2006 to 2018.

Klug said: ‘I look forward to leading the Board to position Museum of Brisbane as the leading destination for international, national and local visitors to discover and explore the celebrated citizens and unique stories of Brisbane and its surrounds.’

ARTRAGE announces new Board members

ARTRAGE, the producer of FRINGE WORLD and Rooftop Movies, has appointed four new Board Members.

Their appointments coincide with ARTRAGE bidding farewell to two Board members who have contributed a combined nine years to ARTRAGE. The Board changes are:

Renee Wingfield to depart as Non-Voting Board Member and Artist Representative after almost five years of contribution

Howard Cearns to depart as Board Member after almost four years of contribution

Brodie McCulloch appointed as a Board Member

Zahra Peggs appointed as a Board Member

Dean Misdale appointed as a Non-Voting Board Member and Artist Representative, and

Kevin Wilson appointed as a Non-Voting Board Member.

McCulloch is the Founder and Managing Director of Spacecubed, a co-working, collaboration and innovation space located in Perth, and he has completed a Churchill Fellowship to explore global models for supporting entrepreneurship and innovation.

HR professional Peggs is the Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer of TSA Group, Australia’s leading specialist in customer experience consultancy and services. She is an expert corporate communicator, focused on transforming the employee experience in the CX industry.

Misdale and Wilson have been appointed as Non-Voting Board Member and Artist Representatives, to provide guidance and the vital perspective of the artistic community that ARTRAGE supports.

Misdale is a multi award-winning artist and drag performer who won Entertainer of the Year at the 2019 Proud Awards and most recently took home the award for best Cabaret and Variety Show at FRINGE WORLD 2022. Misdale’s music theatre credits include Killer Queen, We Will Rock You The Musical, Miss Understanding and Priscilla Queen of the Desert The Musical.

Wilson is a Wongai man from the Goldfields region of WA and an experienced artist, most currently the Creative Director and founding partner of Nani Creative, an Aboriginal-led design agency. Wilson also facilitates youth art workshops, establishing a link to young talent and exposure to the possibilities of creative career options.

‘I am thrilled to welcome four new members to the ARTRAGE Board, who all bring exceptional and diverse experience to the organisation,’ said Kyle Jeavons, Chair of the ARTRAGE Board.

‘The past decade has seen ARTRAGE make an incredible impact on our state’s culture and economy through activities such as FRINGE WORLD Festival. The Board is excited to support our talented team to deliver more arts events that enrich and evolve the culture of Western Australia.’

Jeavons paid tribute to departing Board Members Cearns and Wingfield saying, ‘They have volunteered their time and experience over the past years towards the organisation and its artistic vision. We are grateful for their contribution and wish them well.’

ARTRAGE recently completed its Strategic Plan 2023-2026, which outlines the organisation’s goals towards increasing year-round production through an ARTRAGE Projects business stream, and through building pathways for engagement with more audiences, particularly people with accessibility needs, CALD (culturally and linguistically diverse) groups and groups that are financially disadvantaged.

The next FRINGE WORLD Festival runs from 20 January to 19 February 2023.

Gallery Manager joins Michael Reid

Rebecca Castle has been appointed to the role of Gallery Manager, Exhibitions and Operations at Michael Reid Southern Highlands.

Castle spent 25 years working in the hospitality industry in Australia, England, Scotland, Italy and Barbados with 18 years managing the front desk at Quay restaurant in Sydney.

A love of art was instilled in her at an early age with frequent trips to the NGV in Melbourne, where at the age of five she was admonished by a security guard for hugging the feet of Bertram Mackennal’s life-size bronze Circe.

Castle moved full-time to her Southern Highlands weekender in 2018 and when not in the gallery she grows flowers for her favourite florists in Sydney and cares for injured birds of prey.

Penrith Performing & Visual Arts appoints new CEO

Penrith Performing & Visual Arts (PP&VA) has appointed Krissie Scudds as its new CEO. Scudds comes to the role with over 30 years’ experience across the Australian creative industries as a strategic director, with specialisations in leadership, audience research, communications, digital strategy, marketing and partnership development.

Previously the Marketing Director for PP&VA, she has spent the past eight years building the organisation’s brand, researching the audience and creating connections, both externally and within the organisation – as well as running a team managing the day-to-day marketing operations across The Joan, Penrith Regional Gallery, Penrith Conservatorium and Q Theatre.

Scudds has a long-held passion for helping arts organisations and individual artists deepen engagement with their audiences. Her previous roles include General Manager of the Qantas Spirit of Youth Awards, General Manager of The Program, a national arts and culture website, General Manager of noise — a global creative community, Principal of Krissie Scudds & Associates, working with clients including Mixed Industry, ICE (now ACE), Culture at Work, Arts Access Australia, Opera Australia, College of Fine Arts and the Dictionary of Sydney, and over a decade in various roles at the Australia Council.

Outgoing PP&VA CEO of nearly a decade, Hania Radvan welcomed Scudds, saying: ‘I know Krissie to be an inspirational leader, and an extraordinarily skilled and passionate arts manager who has shown great dedication to this region as my colleague here at PP&VA. I am delighted that the company is in such safe and skillful hands.’

Scudds said: ‘The opportunity to lead an organisation as authentic and dynamic as Penrith Performing & Visual Arts is something I am both wildly excited and deeply passionate about. Building and sharing the transformative power of the arts, connecting with audiences, artists and communities; and creating pathways for lifelong learning, are all fundamental in my long-term vision for a creative and flourishing Western Sydney.’

