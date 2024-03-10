On the move: latest arts sector appointments

New director joins Canberra Symphony Orchestra Board

Dr Mathew Trinca AM FAHA has joined the Canberra Symphony Orchestra (CSO) Board of Directors following his successful, decade-long tenure as head of the National Museum of Australia.

CSO Chair, Air Chief Marshal Sir Angus Houston AK, AFC (retired) welcomed the appointment, noting that Trinca’s success in leading the National Museum through challenging times makes him a valuable addition to the CSO Board.

‘Mathew’s deep understanding of Australia’s arts and cultural sectors and his success in bringing Australia’s story to the world made him a most suitable choice to help guide the strategy and vision of one of the nation’s oldest continuing orchestras,’ Houston said.

The CSO has staged a wide range of orchestral concerts and intimate chamber music experiences across the Australian capital for more than 70 years, supplemented by community initiatives that benefit people with hearing loss, dementia, Parkinson’s disease, autism and other challenges.

Dr Mathew Trinca AM. Photo: National Museum of Australia, 2023.

The CSO also plays a strong role in commissioning new works, generating pathways for emerging local artists, and bringing diverse Australian voices – particularly Indigenous talent – into core concert programming.

CSO Chief Executive Officer Rachel Thomas said deepening connections and expanding partnerships across Australia’s cultural landscape was a priority for the Orchestra in 2024.

‘Planned collaborations with museums, galleries, cultural and historical institutions will enable us to deliver exciting new programming that merges music, art, history and culture, and to continue to engage new audiences,’ Thomas said.

‘Mathew’s unique insights and connections across the arts and cultural communities coupled with his experience driving the success of one our most important national institutions will be instrumental in achieving these goals.’

Trinca said he was honoured to bring his skills and experience to the CSO Board: ‘As the official orchestra of the nation’s capital, the CSO is a leader and innovator in the arts space, supporting local talent and continually evolving its vibrant programming to delight music lovers. I look forward to playing a role in the Orchestra’s continuing success.’

UniSQ welcomes new Head of School and Dean of Humanities and Communication

The University of Southern Queensland (UniSQ) has appointed Professor Jason Bainbridge as the new Head of School and Dean of Humanities and Communication (which includes the disciplines of English Literature, First Nations Studies, Communications and Media, and Journalism).

With a career spanning more than two decades in higher education, and degrees in Arts and Law as well as a PhD in Cultural Studies from the University of Queensland, Bainbridge brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

Bainbridge expressed his enthusiasm for joining UniSQ and returning to Queensland. ‘It feels like coming home, given the strong connections I have throughout the region,’ he said.

‘I’m looking forward to collaborating with UniSQ’s incredibly talented staff and community partners to make the School a real hub for intellectual curiosity and lifelong learning, for students coming out of school, looking to upskill or making a career change.’

Bainbridge’s research focus on popular culture, particularly the intersection of superheroes and law, underscores his own innovative approach to education.

Through his extensive publications and media engagements, he has significantly contributed to advancing knowledge and understanding in his field by exploring complex societal issues through the lens of popular narratives.

Professor Jason Bainbridge. Photo: Supplied.

‘I’ve always been motivated by a love of ideas – sharing them, supporting them, giving students the tools to express their own,’ he said.

‘We don’t just train students for a job. We give them the skills to build a successful career.’

With student success a key focus, Bainbridge said he wants to make visible just how important humanities are to the world we live in.

‘Studying Humanities and Communication really does equip students with the transferrable skills that are essential to build a successful career in today’s increasingly complex world,’ he said.

‘If the past few years have taught us anything, it’s how important transferrable skills like critical thinking and creative problem-solving can be, no matter the industry you’re working in or what life throws at you.’

Bainbridge joins UniSQ from his previous role as Executive Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Design at the University of Canberra. He has also held academic positions at the University of Tasmania, University of South Australia and Swinburne University of Technology. He has published widely on strategic communication, media and merchandising, popular culture, and law across multiple books, book chapters and journal articles, and is a regular commentator in the media.

