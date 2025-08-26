News

On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Your weekly round-up of Australian arts sector appointments.
26 Aug 2025 10:26
Richard Watts
A photograph of a group of runners' legs and feet as they limber up for a race, showing them bouncing, jogging, jumping and stretching. The photograph illustrates ArtsHub's weekly On the move column of Australian arts sector appointments.

Photo: RUN 4 FFWPU.

Public Galleries Association of Victoria Board appoints inaugural First Nations representative

The Public Galleries Association of Victoria (PGAV) has announced the appointment of Gail Harradine, a Wotjobaluk, Jadawadjali, Djubagalk woman and Curatorial Manager at Koorie Heritage Trust, as the inaugural First Nations Representative on its Board.

The landmark position, created through close consultation with First Nations gallery leaders and formally adopted into the PGAV Rules of Association, will support PGAV to advance First Nations leadership and engagement across Victoria’s public gallery sector.

In addition to contributing to Board decisions on all matters, Harradine will advise on professional development and networking opportunities for First Nations gallery staff, and foster collaboration with First Nations artists, arts workers, community members and organisations. The appointment is a cornerstone of PGAV’s ongoing commitment to equity, inclusion and increasing First Nations representation across the sector’s workforce and leadership.

Harradine said of her appointment: ‘It is a privilege to join the PGAV Board and contribute to shaping a sector where First Nations voices, stories and leadership are not only supported but celebrated as central to Victoria’s creative future.’

Gail Harradine is the inaugural First Nations Representative on the Public Galleries Association of Victoria Board. The photograph depicts a fair-skinned Aboriginal woman looking calmly at the camera. She wears a brown jacket over a pink shirt, and a silver earring is visible under her dyed blonde hair. The photograph illustrates ArtsHub's On the move column of Australian arts sector appointments.
Gail Harradine is the inaugural First Nations Representative on the Public Galleries Association of Victoria Board. Photo: Gemma Jones.

PGAV President Danny Lacy welcomed Harradine to the role on behalf of the peak body’s 76 public galleries.

‘Ms Harradine brings an extraordinary depth of experience and cultural leadership to this pivotal role. We are honoured to welcome her as our inaugural First Nations Representative, ensuring First Peoples’ perspectives are not just heard, but woven into the very fabric of our decision making and the future of Victoria’s public gallery sector,’ Lacy said.

Tom Mosby, CEO of Koorie Heritage Trust, added, ‘We are proud of Gail’s appointment to this important role. Her cultural knowledge and leadership will be invaluable in strengthening First Peoples representation and career development within Victoria’s galleries.’

Gail Harradine was born on Wotjobaluk country, renowned for its ancient salt lakes and mountains, including Djurite (Mt Arapiles) and Gariwerd (Grampians). As Curatorial Manager at Koorie Heritage Trust, Harradine oversees dynamic exhibitions, public programs, and the stewardship of a significant collection of First Peoples art, cultural materials, and archives. Her extensive gallery experience includes roles at the National Museum of Australia, Museum Victoria and Gasworks, as well as collaborative projects with other First Peoples creatives at major festivals.

She holds a Diploma of Fine Art from Ballarat University; a Graduate Diploma in Secondary Education and a Postgraduate qualification in Art Curatorial Studies from Melbourne University; a Graduate Diploma in Natural and Cultural Resource Management from Deakin University; as well as a Certificate IV in Training and Assessment; and further short courses in management. In her spare time, Harradine recently completed a Master of Arts (Arts Management) at RMIT (with distinction) and is currently a PhD candidate (part-time) within RMIT’s School of Art via an exegesis art-based process, dedicated to her family, especially her mother, Aunty Leila Harradine.

Harradine’s expertise spans curatorship, cultural heritage management, public gallery operations and arts education. She is recognised as an advocate and mentor for both artists and gallery professionals. Her ongoing contributions continue to shape Victoria’s cultural landscape through innovative programming, collection care and an enduring commitment to the representation and wellbeing of First Peoples communities.

PGAV is the peak body representing 76 galleries across metropolitan and regional Victoria. The organisation’s date shows that 7.3 million people visited a gallery last year, with regional galleries attracting 911,000 visitors. The Victorian gallery sector employs 723 FTE staff, supported by 1,188 volunteers, and caring for collections valued at $5.2 billion.

Abbotsford Convent Foundation welcomes new Board member

Vivienne Nguyen AM has joined the Board of Melbourne’s Abbotsford Convent Foundation.

Nguyen, who is also Chairperson of the Victorian Multicultural Commission, has an extensive track record as a business executive and a community leader in the corporate, community and government settings. She has previously held roles at AMP Asset Management and ANZ Banking Group, where she was the Head of Risk for the ANZ Margin Lending portfolio and their diversity strategy.

Vivienne Nguyen AM has joined the Abbotsford Convent Foundation Board. The photo depicts an older Vietnamese-Australian woman smiling at the camera against a grey backdrop. She has short, black hair and wears thin, black-framed glasses, a black-spotted brown blouse with a ruffled neck, and a black jacket.
Vivienne Nguyen AM has joined the Abbotsford Convent Foundation Board. Photo: Supplied.

In 2021, Nguyen was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for ‘significant service to the multicultural community of Victoria’. She played a critical role in the Victorian Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and serves on the Victorian Government’s Anti-Racism Taskforce (which helps inform and drive the state’s Anti-Racism Strategy), among other interdepartmental committees and ministerial advisory taskforces and councils.

Along with her corporate career, Nguyen is an advocate for grassroots participation and representation in civic engagement and participation. She is a recipient of the Centenary Medal, the Victorian Women’s Honour Roll, Rotary International’s Paul Harris Fellow and the Buddhist Council of Victoria’s 2025 Dharmachakra Award recipient for promoting interfaith harmony.

Richard Watts

Richard Watts OAM is ArtsHub's National Performing Arts Editor; he also presents the weekly program SmartArts on Three Triple R FM. Richard is a life member of the Melbourne Queer Film Festival, a Melbourne Fringe Festival Living Legend, and was awarded the 2019 Sidney Myer Performing Arts Awards' Facilitator's Prize. In 2021 he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Green Room Awards Association. Most recently, Richard received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in June 2024. Follow him on Twitter: @richardthewatts

