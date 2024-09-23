On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Sydney Dance Company announces two new Board appointments

Sydney Dance Company has announced two new appointments to its Board of Directors: Michael Dagostino and Andrew Hagger.

Announcing the appointments, Sydney Dance Company Chair Emma-Jane Newton said: “I am delighted that Michael and Andrew are joining the Board at such an exciting time for the organisation. Michael’s deep experience in the contemporary arts across Sydney and Western Sydney, and Andrew’s combined commercial and not-for-profit experience across Australia brings valuable expertise and insights to our governance table.”

With over 25 years of experience in the contemporary arts sector, Dagostino is currently Director of Museums and Cultural Engagement at the University of Sydney, responsible for the Chau Chak Wing Museum and Seymour Centre. Former positions include the inaugural Director of the Parramatta Artists Studios, where he developed an innovative hub for emerging artists, and Director of Campbelltown Arts Centre, a flagship cultural institution for contemporary multidisciplinary artistic practice, where he secured $79.8 million for its expansion. Dagostino’s career includes being the Chair of Artspace, on the Boards of Accessible Arts, FBi Radio and Sydney Writers’ Festival, along with leadership positions on the NSW State Government Arts and Cultural Advisory Committee, Western Sydney Arts Alliance and the Ministerial Advisory Panel that assisted on the development of Creative Communities policy.

“I am deeply honoured to join the Board of Sydney Dance Company, especially as the company looks towards an exciting future,” said Dagostino. “With a strong focus on education, I’m eager to support the company’s impact, particularly through its educational initiatives. Dance has always been a personal passion of mine, and I’m excited to contribute to a company that plays such a vital role in shaping Australia’s arts landscape. I look forward to working with the Board to ensure the company continues to inspire and grow.”

Hagger is the Executive Chairman of recently launched advisory firm Famille Capital. Previously he served the commercial and philanthropic interests of Andrew and Nicola Forrest, as CEO of Tattarang, one of Australia’s largest private investment groups, and as CEO of the philanthropic Minderoo Foundation. Hagger’s extensive commercial experience includes serving on National Australia Bank’s global executive team for eight years, in roles including leading National Australia Bank’s Australian retail bank, and its wealth and asset management division. He is a former Melbourne Managing Partner of professional service firm PwC, for which he also served on international postings in the UK and Asia. Hagger has been active in the not-for-profit sector over recent decades including Board roles with the Wheeler Centre, Melbourne International Jazz Festival and as Appeal Chairman for the Olivia Newton John Cancer and Wellness Research Centre. He is an accomplished musician having released several albums and has performed in concert at the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne Recital Centre.

Hagger said of his appointment: “I am delighted to join the high calibre Board of Sydney Dance Company. I see extraordinary potential in the company, which deservedly enjoys a reputation for creativity and inspiration across Australia and internationally. I have been passionate about the arts all my life and have enjoyed Sydney Dance Company’s performances onstage in recent years. I look forward to the opportunity to work with Emma-Jane, the Board and management team as the company continues to expand its vision.”

A new appointment to the National Museum of Australia Council

The Albanese Labor Government has appointed Kate Fielding to the Council of the National Museum of Australia (NMA) for a three-year term.

The NMA is dedicated to safeguarding and sharing Australia’s rich and diverse stories through researching, collecting, preserving and exhibiting the country’s historical material.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said Fielding’s extensive leadership experience in arts and cultural organisations made her an ideal candidate.

“Kate’s work in cultural strategy will enable her to bring valuable knowledge to the council and make strong contributions to the leadership of this important institution,” he said.

Fielding has been the Chief Executive Officer of A New Approach (ANA), the Australian national arts and culture think tank, since its inception in 2018. She has worked across the cultural heritage sector including as an Executive Officer of the History Council of Victoria (2007-2008), a Community Development Coordinator in the Ngaanyatjarra Lands, Western Australia (2008-2011) and as a consultant in cultural and regional development (2011-2018).

Fielding has also served on a variety of boards including Regional Arts Australia (2011-2016), the Goldfields-Esperance Development Commission (2014-2018), the Western Australia Regional Development Council (2016-2018) and the Australia Council of the Arts (2016-2018). She was awarded a Churchill Fellowship in 2012, and a Sidney Myer Creative Fellowship in 2013, in recognition of her leadership in artistic and cultural thought.

Carriageworks appoints new General Manager

Carriageworks, located on Gadigal land and one of Australia’s most significant contemporary creative industry hubs, has announced the appointment of Francisca Peña as General Manager.

An accomplished and versatile leader with more than 20 years’ experience across the arts, not-for-profit, media and social enterprise sectors, Peña will oversee Carriageworks’ daily operations and work closely with the precinct’s CEO, Fergus Linehan, and Board to deliver the organisation’s new strategic direction.

Peña has previously held roles at Sydney Theatre Company, Company B (Belvoir St Theatre) and Network Ten. Most recently she was Chief Operating Officer at the Australian Indigenous Education Foundation. Peña has extensive experience in financial leadership roles, complemented by significant expertise in operational functions, and she has a successful track record of delivering strategies to secure future growth, enhancing business efficiencies, and establishing effective compliance measures. In addition to her professional roles, Peña serves as a Board Member of Diversity Arts Australia (DARTS), the key organisation promoting cultural diversity in the arts in Australia.

Linehan said: “We are thrilled to welcome Francisca to the Carriageworks team. Her extensive experience and innovative approach will be instrumental in driving our new strategic direction. With her leadership, we look forward to forging strong partnerships, enhancing our operational efficiency, and realising our vision of Carriageworks as a leading cultural institution. Francisca’s appointment marks a significant step forward for us, and I am confident that her contributions will have a positive lasting impact.”

Peña said: “I’m honoured and delighted to be joining Carriageworks, an iconic organisation, during such a pivotal moment in its history. I’m very much looking forward to working closely with Fergus, who has made enormous contributions to the arts, both in Australia and overseas. I’m sure that alongside Fergus and the entire Carriageworks team, we will achieve great things together.”

Peña joins Carriageworks during an exciting new chapter for the precinct, including the recent introduction of a more seasonal approach to its programming, which ranges from internationally recognised major events to the provision of space for the development and realisation of new works of art.

NICA Head of Circus Studies steps down

After nearly a decade as Head of Circus Studies at the National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA), and 24 years since he first stepped through the institution’s doors as part of its original student cohort in 2001, James Brown has made the decision to step away from NICA in the pursuit of new challenges and career opportunities, and to spend more time with his family.



Announcing his decision on LinkedIn, Brown said: “A heartfelt thank you to my circus mentor Mr Guang Rong Lu, OAM for his ongoing support and guidance, the wider circus communities, industry, organisations and individuals who have collaborated with me throughout this journey.



“Now as a free agent, I look forward to connecting and working with industry in new and exciting ways, sharing, and implementing my Churchill Fellowship research focused on the future of Australian circus training and education.



“I wish all the current and future students great success in their training and careers. Circus is an exciting, challenging and brilliant choice,” he said.



Brown will shortly relaunch his circus and entertainment agency, acrobatica entertainment, and in the short term will also continue work on an app, Play Scout, which he designed in early fatherhood to help parents find the best local activities, events and live performances based on their location.

Abbotsford Convent Foundation announces new CEO

The Abbotsford Convent Foundation Chair, Board and team have announced the appointment of Justine Hyde as the organisation’s new CEO.

Hyde, who commences in the role on 2 October, has extensive experience in the cultural, government and commercial sectors, which will stand her in good stead to lead the National Heritage listed multi-arts precinct in inner city Melbourne.

Hyde has a dynamic track record of setting an ambitious vision, identifying new opportunities, challenging the status quo and driving change. Her most role as Director Creative City at City of Melbourne saw her leading the Creative City portfolio, which included arts venues and programming, the creative spaces program, arts grants, public art, the art and heritage collection, Yirramboi Festival and the City’s network of libraries, including the recently opened narrm ngarrgu branch at the Queen Victoria Market, and Director Experience and Acting CEO at State Library Victoria, where she implemented creative programs, oversaw capital developments and brought to life community-centric arts and heritage projects with a focus on access and inclusion, and First Nations engagement. In her spare time Hyde is a writer, book critic and recent convert to textile arts.

Justine Hyde is the new CEO of Abbotsford Convent. Photo: Supplied.

Describing her interest in the new role, Hyde said: “The Convent has a rich history, beautiful green spaces, a passionate cohort of advocates, amazing creative tenants, a committed team, and excellent venues and programs. It’s an exciting time to be joining on the Convent’s 20th anniversary and with a Board and team who are passionate about the precinct’s future. There’s such a strong foundation to build on at Convent – who wouldn’t want to take up the role of CEO? I can’t wait to get started on leading the Convent into its next phase of success. It will be a real privilege.

“I’ll be bringing passion, energy, optimism and turning big ideas into reality, as well as a strong track record in fundraising, commercial initiatives, governance, financial management and people leadership. I’m also committed to attracting new audiences to the Convent, making the precinct accessible and inclusive, and building its profile as a key cultural destination in Melbourne. I’d love to strengthen the Convent’s connection to Country and its Traditional Custodians, the Wurundjeri people,” she added.

Australian Society of Authors welcomes new CEO

The Board of the Australian Society of Authors (ASA) has announced the appointment of Lucy Hayward as its incoming Chief Executive Officer. Hayward succeeds Olivia Lanchester, who has stepped down as CEO after five years in the role.

The Board conducted an extensive search and is pleased to have recruited the new CEO from within the ASA. Hayward brings with her a depth of knowledge about the literary sector and the ASA, having worked as the organisation’s Marketing and Communications Manager for over four years. During her time at the ASA, Hayward has been instrumental in elevating the ASA’s profile, expanding member services, driving advocacy campaigns, and overhauling the ASA website and branding.

ASA Chair, Sophie Cunningham, said, “There was an impressive depth of talent in the applications for this important role, but it was a joy to find that the skills we were looking for existed among the excellent team already working at the ASA. I welcome Lucy Hayward into her new role and look forward to our fruitful working relationship at this crucial time for Australian authors. I know our members will benefit from her broad knowledge of the sector, strong track record on operational execution, her keen policy eye and her fierce determination to fight for their interests.”

New ASA CEO Lucy Hayward. Photo: Supplied.

Outgoing ASA CEO, Olivia Lanchester said, “Lucy has long poured her heart into working for writers and illustrators and has a deep understanding of the challenges faced by our members. She is a passionate champion of Australian authors. It’s been a joy working with Lucy, who is caring and committed, incredibly hard-working and a skilled strategist. I congratulate her on her appointment to CEO!”

Hayward said of her appointment, “I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead the ASA through a time of change for our sector, with the promise of the establishment of Writing Australia and the challenges generative artificial intelligence brings to the creative industries. The ASA is in a strong position to face this change thanks to Olivia’s incredible leadership over the last five years.

“What I’ve loved about working at the ASA is seeing the meaningful difference we can make in the lives of creators, whether through our professional development and advice or our relentless advocacy. I look forward to bringing my experience and enthusiasm to this new role, and working with the Board and the ASA’s dedicated team to continue to grow the organisation and deliver on our mission to support Australia’s writers and illustrators,” she said.

Hayward will officially commence as ASA CEO on 7 October 2024.

JOY Media CEO resigns

After leading the Melbourne-based LGBTIQA+ media organisation JOY Media – best known for its radio arm JOY 94.9FM – for less than a year, Isabelle James has resigned from the CEO role citing personal reasons.

During her tenure, the station celebrated its 30-year anniversary and held its most successful radiothon in history, having moved the event from April/May to June. The Board thanked James for her contribution and announced that recruitment for a new CEO is now underway.

