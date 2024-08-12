On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Australian Children’s Music Foundation announces new Board members and Patron

The Australian Children’s Music Foundation (ACMF) has announced that two new members are joining its Board of Directors.

Coming from news media and the performing arts industries, Deborah Knight and Justine Clarke bring years of experience in their fields and have been long-time supporters of the ACMF; both are passionate about addressing inequity of access to music education in Australia.

For more than 20 years, the ACMF has been a social change agent using music to tackle inequity in Australia. It was founded in 2002 by CEO Don Spencer OAM. As of 2024, the ACMF delivers long-term quality sequential music education and instruments to disadvantaged children and youth-at-risk across Australia, as well as music therapy to children in hospital.

Deborah Knight is an accomplished journalist and popular presenter. She hosts Money News on 2GB (Nine Radio) and the weekend edition of A Current Affair. A versatile member of Nine News, she also contributes to various programs and covers major events. Knight is an advocate for a number of charities and a mother of three.

Justine Clarke is a successful actress, singer, author and television host. She is best-known for her roles on Home and Away, Play School and All Saints. Clarke is also an experienced stage actor, working closely with the Sydney Theatre Company, and has recently received high praise for her solo performance in the play Julia, about the life of Australia’s first female Prime Minister, Julia Gillard.

‘This is an exciting time at the Australian Children’s Music Foundation as we develop the experience and expertise of our Board to help support and shape the ACMF of the future,’ said Spencer.

The ACMF has also announced the appointment of Geoff Wilson AO, who has previously served on the ACMF Board, as the organisation’s new Patron.

Wilson, Founder and Chairman of Wilson Asset Management (WAM), has over 40 years’ experience in securities. In 2014, WAM listed Future Generation Investment Fund, an investment fund with charitable purposes, focused on supporting organisations working with at-risk children, including the ACMF. Wilson has been a long-time supporter of the ACMF’s work and believes music education is a pathway to improved mental health for children.

The Foundation has extended its deep gratitude to Her Excellency Professor The Honourable Dame Marie Bashir, following 15 years of exemplary service and conduct as its former Patron.

New Director for the Bank Art Museum Moree

The Moree Cultural Art Foundation, which manages the Bank Art Museum Moree (BAMM) has announced the appointment of Ms Rosie Dennis as the organisation’s new Director.

Dennis comes to BAMM with a long and successful career in the arts community, having worked with artists and communities throughout NSW and more recently Queensland. She is familiar with working in regional and remote communities and has experience working with a diverse range of stakeholders, and is very experienced in running events and festivals and curating exhibitions that showcase the best of contemporary Australian art. She is passionate about storytelling and reflecting history and identity.

Annabelle Simpson, Chair, Moree Cultural Art Foundation, said: ‘We welcome Rosie and her family who will move to Moree in the October school holidays. Rosie will commence with BAMM on a part time basis on 2nd September and will become full time from the beginning of October. Meanwhile Bruce Tindale will remain as Interim Director until Rosie is full time.’

Dennis is a well-respected, dynamic, strategic cultural leader. Her work has contributed to a national conversation about contemporary practice, and the role arts and culture plays in shaping places, storytelling cities and building community. Her background brings a wide range of skills and experience across artistic curation and programming, business strategy and strategic planning, partnership building, fundraising, community engagement, cross artform collaboration, project management, team building and leadership.

Dennis said of her appointment: ‘I’m delighted by the opportunity to lead BAMM and contribute to the cultural identity of Moree. The Gallery has a terrific collection of some of Australia’s finest contemporary artists, a strong reputation and plays a valuable role in the community. I’m looking forward to meeting the community and delivering an ambitious and considered contemporary program connected to and reflective of the region.’

UQP Director to step down

Ben James, Director of University of Queensland Press (UQP), will be stepping down from his position at the end of September.

James has led UQP for over five years, guiding the Press through a transformative period marked by substantial achievements. Under his leadership, UQP won the ABIA Small Publisher of the Year award for three consecutive years in 2021, 2022 and 2023. UQP authors were also prolific winners of major literary awards throughout his tenure, including two Stella Prizes and a Miles Franklin Literary Award.

‘In light of the significant milestones achieved and the strong foundation established, Ben believes it is an opportune moment to step down from his role as Director,’ said a UQP spokesperson. The publisher also announced that ‘the leadership team will carry forward Ben’s legacy, ensuring continued growth and success for UQP’.

Reflecting on his time at UQP, James said, ‘Leading such a talented and dedicated team at UQP has been a highlight of my career. The remarkable achievements of our authors and the press are a testament to the passion and creativity of my colleagues. I am incredibly grateful for their commitment. My deepest thanks to everyone at UQP and the broader literary community for their unwavering support.’

UQP praised James’s contributions, noting that, under his direction, the Press has seen ‘significant recognition and revenue growth’.

‘Ben has been an inspirational leader who has left an indelible mark on UQP,’ said Chair Bronwyn Lea. ‘His dynamic leadership and vision have significantly enhanced our mission and elevated UQP’s profile. Ben’s commitment to innovation, nurturing talent and championing diverse voices has been transformative. While his departure is a great loss, we wish him all the best in his future endeavours. His legacy will continue to inspire us.’

James’ final day as Director will be 24 September.

Arts Centre Melbourne appoints new Destination and Audience Executive

Arts Centre Melbourne has announced the appointment of Kim Berkers to the role of Executive Director, Destination and Audience.

Berkers, who started the role this month, will lead the Customer Service, Engagement, Innovation and Strategic Communications functions at Arts Centre Melbourne. She brings a wealth of experience in hospitality, a steadfast dedication to brand positioning and a passion for crafting enduring customer experiences to her new role.

Arts Centre Melbourne’s new Executive Director, Destination and Audience, Kim Berkers. Photo: Supplied.

Berkers joins Arts Centre Melbourne from her most recent role as Chief Executive Officer of the Scott Pickett Group, one of Australia’s most successful restaurant groups, with individual brands including Longrain, Chancery Lane, Estelle, Matilda, Smith Street Bistrot and the newly opened Audrey’s at the refurbished Continental Hotel in Sorrento. She has also held senior leadership roles at the Atlantic Group and Delaware North Companies Australia, overseeing prestigious major events at the Australian Open and Australian Formula One Grand Prix.

Berkers said she was excited to begin work at one of Australia’s most iconic cultural organisations.

‘I’m really looking forward to working with the Arts Centre Melbourne team at this exciting point in history utilising my background in the service industry to ensure that every aspect of customer service, engagement and brand development is front of mind,’ she said.

‘The impact of the performing arts on the community is incredibly special and leaves an enduring impression. My first memory of the arts precinct is going to the Sidney Myer Music Bowl as a child when it was transformed into an ice-skating rink every winter.’

Arts Centre Melbourne Chief Executive Officer Karen Quinlan, AM said: ‘I congratulate Kim on her appointment and look forward to collaborating with her at this pivotal moment in Arts Centre Melbourne’s history. Across hospitality and beyond, Kim is a results-oriented leader with an impressive record of driving business success.

‘Kim’s experience and business acumen will be invaluable in refreshing our existing offers and delivering our two new food and beverage outlets as part of the Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation,’ Quinlan added.

Powerhouse Museum welcomes new appointment to Board of Trustees

Powerhouse recently welcomed Kate Pounder as the newest member of its Board of Trustees.

Pounder is a technology sector leader with extensive experience across the public, private and non-profit sectors, and will work alongside Powerhouse Trust President Peter Collins AM KC to shape Powerhouse policies and strategy with her expertise and passion for Australia’s technology sector.

Pounder served as the inaugural CEO of the Tech Council of Australia, the peak body representing the Australian technology sector, where she championed raising awareness of tech jobs and training pathways for all Australians.

Prior to this, Pounder was a Partner at AlphaBeta, an innovative data analytics start-up, and later Managing Director at Accenture. She has also held roles helping research institute National ICT Australia (NICTA) to commercialise new technologies, and technology policy roles with the Australian Industry Group, Network Ten and the Federal Government.

Pounder is passionate about growing Australia’s tech sector, creating new jobs and businesses, and helping all Australian businesses make the most of tech adoption.

New Powerhouse Trustee Kate Pounder. Photo: Supplied.

Collins said, ‘I look forward to working with Kate Pounder who brings to the Museum’s governing body excellent credentials in public policy and executive experience at the country’s highest profile tech industry association. As we continue the unprecedented renewal of the Powerhouse, we welcome Kate’s knowledge and skills to guide the establishment of Powerhouse Parramatta, the revitalisation of Powerhouse Ultimo and the ongoing development of Powerhouse Castle Hill and Sydney Observatory.’

Powerhouse Chief Executive Lisa Havilah added, ‘We are thrilled to welcome Kate Pounder to the Powerhouse Trust, knowing that her unrivalled experience in the tech industry will be an invaluable asset to a museum of applied arts and sciences as we continue our work creating a contemporary ecology supporting the development of the applied arts and sciences.’

Pounder herself said of her new role: ‘I’m excited to connect NSW’s tech and start-up sectors to the Powerhouse to help bring the stories of tech sector opportunities to life, and encourage greater collaboration between the research, tech and cultural sectors. Tech jobs are one of the biggest opportunities in Australia today – there will be one million Australians working in tech jobs by 2025, including more than 100,000 people in Greater Western Sydney. The opening of Powerhouse Parramatta is an incredible opportunity to inspire kids across the state to consider a tech or innovation career.’

New Executive Director joins Opera Queensland

Adam Tucker has been announced as Executive Director of Opera Queensland. He will work closely with the Board and Opera Queensland’s CEO & Artistic Director, Patrick Nolan, to oversee delivery of the company’s ambitious strategic plan.

Chair of Opera Queensland’s Board, Linda Apelt, said of Tucker’s appointment: ‘The Board acknowledges Adam’s thoughtful and strategic approach to business development and stakeholder engagement, and we look forward to working with Adam to continue building Opera Queensland’s reputation as a nationally recognised leading performing arts organisation.’

Patrick Nolan, CEO and Artistic Director, added: ‘It is with great joy that we welcome Adam to the role of Executive Director. Since joining the company Adam has embraced the many and various demands of ensuring our artists, creative workers and audiences are well looked after. I look forward to this new role providing him with opportunities to show his exceptional leadership skills in the national arena.’

Adam Tucker, Opera Queensland’s new Executive Director. Photo: Supplied.

Prior to joining Opera Queensland, Tucker enjoyed a celebrated career as a dancer in Australia and the UK, followed by 15 years in arts administration, most recently as Executive Director of Camerata, before joining Opera Queensland in 2021 as Executive Producer.

Alongside his work at Opera Queensland, Tucker is completing a PhD at Queensland University of Technology, is a regular Peer Assessor of funding programs administered by Creative Australia and Arts Queensland, and is Chair of the Advisory Committee of The Little Red Company. In recent years, he has acted as a mentor for international participants in Creative Australia’s Arts Leaders program and advocated in Parliament House for the value and role of arts and music for Australian communities.

Reflecting on his new role, Tucker said: ‘Growing up in regional Queensland, I have a deep appreciation of the profound impact that the performing arts has on young people in geographically remote communities. I am excited by the important work of Opera Queensland across the state and look forward to supporting our company’s bold vision of building vibrant communities connected through the power of song and telling Queensland stories nationally and internationally.’

Michael Cassel Group announces new CFO

Leading Australian live entertainment producer Michael Cassel Group has appointed Nicole Marcusson as the company’s Chief Financial Officer.

Marcusson, a proud Wiradjuri woman, joins Michael Cassel Group from Endemol Shine Australia, the largest independent TV producer in Australia, where she served as Head of Finance.

In this role, Marcusson oversaw financial control, reporting, strategic analysis, financial planning and analysis, commercial, payroll, tax and audit, as well as leading the company’s monthly Board reporting and twice-yearly budget, forecasting and business plan process.

She worked closely with Endemol Shine’s management and production team by providing strategic financial advice to maximise profitability and cashflows through the diversification of the company’s creative slate including third-party IP, group-owned IP and locally-produced IP.

‘Nicole is a deeply respected finance leader with wide-ranging experience in both financial and operational roles. I know that Nicole will be an excellent addition to our leadership team as we continue to expand the scale of our production activity around the world,’ said Producer and CEO Michael Cassel.

Nicole Marcusson. Photo: Supplied.

Marcusson has significant experience in various levels of finance including as financial, planning and analysis manager, business controller and commercial manager; she also previously served as a senior business analyst for Qantas Ground Operations.

Marcusson said: ‘The only way to describe Michael Cassel Group is as a juggernaut. It has experienced such tremendous growth in such a short space of time and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining at such a compelling point in the company’s history. What Michael and his team have achieved so far has been nothing short of extraordinary and I am enormously proud to play a role in continuing that growth into the future. Live entertainment is exciting; it’s vibrant but most importantly it is utterly critical to society and I cannot wait to be part of it.’

Marcusson commenced in the role in early August.

VAPAC announces new Executive Director

Tammy Ryan, Chair of the Victorian Association of Performing Arts Centres (VAPAC) has announced the appointment of Melenie Stevenson as the organisation’s new Executive Director.

Stevenson has been well-known to many in the VAPAC network since August 2023 through her work in the recently created role as VAPAC’s Industry Development Manager. She has particularly worked to strengthen VAPAC’s connection in the education sector, as well as advancing VAPAC’s critical advocacy agenda. Stevenson worked closely with the previous Executive Director, Patrick McCarthy, and has been a key part of the organisation’s significant recent growth.

‘The Board of VAPAC is thrilled to appoint Melenie as its new ED as we continue our journey of growth in supporting and strengthening the performing arts sector. We live in dynamic and challenging times and VAPAC plays a key part in assisting the sector and its members navigate this space,’ said Ryan.

Stevenson played a key role in VAPAC’s current Industry Development Initiative to address the current shortages in technical staff in performing arts venues and recently delivered a position paper to the government on Addressing the Technical Production Workforce Shortage Crisis.

Stevenson is a performing arts industry specialist with experience across a range of roles, including producing, event management, strategy development, artist management, casting, programming and creative direction. She has an established track record of securing federal, state and local government funding for major sector-wide capacity building projects, and artistic collaboration on various performing arts programs and events.

The VAPAC Board undertook an open recruitment process over the past two months and received widespread and strong interest in the role. Stevenson will commence in the role effective immediately.

Brown’s Mart Theatre farewells Artistic Associate

Cj Fraser-Bell has stepped down as one of Brown’s Mart Theatre‘s Artistic Associates. Their last day at the Darwin theatre was Tuesday 6 August.

Bell has held a variety of roles at Brown’s Mart, most recently as Artistic Associate since 2022, and made a considerable contribution to the theatre, with their tenure marked by an ongoing care and advocacy for artists, particularly those at the beginning of their careers or working in independent practice.

Most recently, Bell made a significant contribution towards Brown’s Mart’s current identity and strategic direction, including playing an instrumental role in developing the theatre’s new visual identity and new strategic priorities as part of the 2024-2028 Strategic Plan. Performance Experiments was one program Bell brought to Brown’s Mart, and which has already become a key part of the company’s annual performance program.

‘Brown’s Mart has been my arts home for half my life, and while my involvement will change as I step down as an Artistic Associate, my belief in the importance of Brown’s Mart as an incubator for NT performance is steadfast. Our artists have vital things to say, and I look forward to being an audience member and collaborator in other ways moving forward,’ Bell said.

Brown’s Mart CEO Sophia Hall added: ‘On behalf of Brown’s Mart, I would like to thank Cj for their insight, knowledge, and thoughtfulness which, along with their commitment to artists and advocacy, have made an immeasurable impact. While their departure from the team will be a loss for Brown’s Mart, Cj’s time at Brown’s Mart will definitely leave a legacy.’

New leadership for South Australia’s arts sector

The Malinauskas Labor Government recently announced several new appointments to support its vision for expanding and supporting arts, culture and creativity in South Australia.

A newly-created position in the Department of the Premier and Cabinet has seen highly-credentialled Clare Mockler join as Interim Executive Director, Arts South Australia from Monday. This move reverses the dismissal of Peter Louca, Executive Director of Arts South Australia by the former Marshall Liberal Government in August 2018, and the subsequent dismantling of Arts South Australia in September 2018.

Mockler is the former CEO at the City of Adelaide and her outstanding skill set, experience and commitment to South Australia’s future success will play an important role in heralding in a new era for the sector, as the development of a new cultural policy to set a long-term vision for supporting arts, culture and creativity in South Australia is finalised for release.

‘I’m delighted to welcome Clare to this hugely important interim role, ahead of a longer-term appointment in the coming months,’ said SA Minister for the Arts Andrea Michaels.

‘She is equipped with an array of talents that make her a perfect person for the role, and I look forward to working with her and her team to deliver and embed the state’s impending landmark cultural policy.’

The Executive Director Arts South Australia position will be advertised in the coming months in order to fill the role for the longer term.

As previously announced by ArtsHub, Ruth Mackenzie CBE, Artistic Director of the Adelaide Festival, has left the Festival in order to take up a position with the State Government as Program Director, Arts, Culture and Creative Industries Policy, also within the Department of the Premier and Cabinet.

Former Adelaide Festival Artistic Director Brett Sheehy AO, who oversaw the Festival from 2005 to 2008, will complete the programming of the 2025 Adelaide Festival and steward the event alongside Chief Executive Kath M Mainland CBE. Sheehy will also continue preparations for the 2026 program until the recruitment and appointment of the 2026 Artistic Director.

Additionally, current Director Creative Industries Becc Bates will bring her extensive industry and sector experience to the new position of Director Strategy and Investment within the Department of the Premier and Cabinet, in which she will play a key role in working with Clare Mockler to deliver on the significant priorities within the state’s cultural landscape.

Federal Government announces several new appointments

The Albanese Labor Government has appointed Professor Clare Wright OAM as Chair of the Council of the National Museum of Australia for a three-year term.

Professor Ann McGrath AM, Professor Megan Davis and Ms Janine Freeman have also been appointed as members to the Council for three years.

The National Museum of Australia is dedicated to safeguarding and sharing Australia’s rich and diverse stories through researching, collecting, preserving and exhibiting the country’s historical material.

Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said the new appointees’ experience would help guide the Museum to deliver on its vision for the future.

‘The National Museum of Australia houses a truly impressive collection of eclectic historical materials which showcase the countless stories and identities that make up our nation,’ he said.

‘It’s fantastic to welcome Clare as the new Council Chair, as well as Ann, Megan and Janine as members – four extremely distinguished women in their respective fields.

‘Their vast depth of shared knowledge ranges from history, sociology, and governance to so much more – all of which will be of great value to the Council,’ Burke concluded.

New Chair of the Museum, Professor Clare Wright OAM has been a member of the Council since October 2022. She is a Professor of History and the inaugural Professor of Public Engagement at La Trobe University. In 2023, she was the Chair of the Statues Advisory Panel, City of Melbourne, a Consultant on History Salons at Government House in Victoria, and a Judge of the Prime Minister’s Literary Awards in the Australian History Category. Wright was on the National Cultural Policy Expert Advisory Panel in 2022, and co-authored the Vision Statement for Revive – a place for every story, a story for every place.

In 2020, Wright was awarded an Order of Australia Medal in recognition of her service to literature and to historical research and in 2014 won the Stella Prize for her second book The Forgotten Rebels of Eureka. Wright has worked as a speechwriter, university lecturer, historical consultant, radio and television broadcaster and podcaster.

Professor Ann McGrath AM is the W.K. Hancock Distinguished Professor of History and the Director of the Research Centre for Deep History at the Australian National University (ANU), and holds a Kathleen Fitzpatrick Laureate Fellowship until 2025. At the ANU, she was the founding Director of the Australian Centre for Indigenous History in 2003, and in 2019 she became Director of the Research Centre for Deep History.

McGrath was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2007 and the John Douglas Kerr Medal for Distinction in Research and Writing Australian History in 2016. In 2018, she was appointed a Member of the Order of Australia for significant service to the social sciences as an academic and researcher in the field of Indigenous history, and to tertiary education.

Professor Megan Davis is a leading Constitutional Lawyer and public law expert, specialising in Indigenous Peoples and the law, the constitutional recognition of First Nations Peoples and democracy. She is the Pro Vice-Chancellor Society and Balnaves Chair in Constitutional Law at UNSW Sydney. Davis also holds the Harvard University Whitlam and Fraser Chair in Australian Studies and is a Visiting Professor at Harvard Law School.

Davis is a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Law, the Australian Academy of Social Sciences, and the Australian Academy of the Humanities. She is also Acting Commissioner of the NSW Land and Environment Court and Co-Chair of the Uluru Dialogue. Davis is a Sydney Peace Prize Laureate for the Uluru Statement from the Heart, and was awarded a 2024 PeaceWomen Award by the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom.

Janine Freeman is currently the Independent Chair of Fair Food Western Australia, a Director at the Water Corporation of WA Board, and a Director of the WA Government Employees Superannuation Board. She was elected as a member of the Western Australia House of Assembly seat of Mirrabooka in 2008, and served in the Assembly until retiring from politics in 2021. During that time, she acted as the Speaker of the House and sat on various committees, including as Chair of the Education and Health Standing Committee and a member of the Delegated Legislation Committee.

Freeman brings a 30-year history as a volunteer on boards, including currently on AnglicareWA where she adds her knowledge on governance, accountability and strategy. She was also the Assistant Secretary of UnionsWA representing working people in various forums and running the State Minimum Wage Case. In early 2020, Freeman helped deliver the WA Multicultural Policy Framework as a key negotiator and member of the Ministerial Multicultural Advisory Committee.

In related news, Minister Burke also announced the appointment of Mr Samuel Edwards as a member of the National Gallery of Australia Council for a three-year term.

Burke said Edwards’ rich experience in organisational governance, and his contribution as the current Bundanon Trust Chair, make him a valuable addition to the Council.

‘Sam Edwards oversaw the expansion of Bundanon. He understands the sector and provides the exact skills we need for the board right now,’ the Minister said.

‘We’re thankful that Sam is willing to lend his engineering, governance and building expertise the Council as the Gallery continues its significant capital works repair program.’

Edwards is the Managing Director of Edwards Constructions, bringing global experience in project procurement, building project design and delivery. He was previously chair of Crown Lands Killalea State Park Trust Board and currently sits on a number of advisory committees for both the New South Wales Government and private sector organisations.

As Chair of the Bundanon Trust, Mr Edwards has had oversight of significant building works including Bundanon’s Art Museum and Bridge project, which won the Sulman Medal for Public Architecture for Kerstin Thompson Architects, the Sir Zelman Cowen Award for Public Architecture and the Royal Institute of British Architects International Awards for Excellence.

The Albanese Government has also reappointed Ms Lenda Oshalem to the Board of Old Parliament House, which oversees the Museum of Australian Democracy, for a second term.

Minister Burke said Oshalem had proven herself to be a valued member of the Board since 2021.

‘Lenda continues to be a strong advocate and advisor to one of the nation’s most iconic institutions in Old Parliament House,’ he said.

‘I’d like to thank Lenda for her ongoing commitment as a Board member and look forward to seeing what’s in store for the future of this great Museum.’

Oshalem is the Executive Director of Advocacy and Engagement at Minderoo Foundation (one of the nation’s largest philanthropic organisations), Chair of the social impact film enterprise, Minderoo Pictures, and a member of Auspire – Australia Day Council of WA Board, a not-for-profit organisation which promotes and builds the capacity for social and cultural inclusion.

Oshalem’s previous roles include Management Committee Member at Metropolitan Migrant Resource Centre (2014-2018), National Campaigns Director and Partner at SEC Newgate (2017-2023) and Assistant State Secretary and Assistant State Campaign Director for the WA Labor Party (between 2012 and 2017).

More recent appointments