On the move: latest arts sector appointments

LPA to farewell Chief Executive

Live Performance Australia’s (LPA) Chief Executive, Evelyn Richardson, has announced she will leave her role at the end of this year.

‘It has been a privilege to serve as Chief Executive for what will be 18 years at the end of 2024. It has been an incredible journey through a time of tremendous change and challenge across our industry,’ Richardson said.

‘I am deeply grateful for the support of our 400-plus members over many years, through both good times and some very tough years. Their resilience, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit has been a strength and reflects the incredible people that make up our live arts and entertainment industry.

‘I have been most fortunate to have received amazing support from LPA Presidents Richard Evans AM and Andrew Kay AM before him. Their commitment, unwavering support and insights during my tenure have been critical as has that of the current LPA Management Committee, particularly Maria O’Connor and John Kotzas AM.

‘I am pleased to leave LPA in a very strong position as an effective industry voice and leader, with a strong financial base and an amazing team in my wonderful staff who do all the hard work on behalf of Members,’ she said.

LPA President, Richard Evans AM, said: ‘Under Evelyn’s stewardship, LPA has become a trusted and highly effective source of advice, guidance and leadership for our Members across Australia’s live arts and entertainment industry.

‘Our members and industry have faced many challenges and twists and turns in the road over the years. Evelyn has always ensured that LPA has been at the frontline with government, other industry bodies and unions to support and advocate for our members and industry.

‘For so many of us, the COVID-19 pandemic delivered previously unimaginable challenges for our people and organisations. Evelyn’s leadership during this period ensured LPA continued to provide much-needed support for our members and a strong voice to government on their needs during a tumultuous period while ensuring the organisation’s financial and operational sustainability,’ he said.

LPA will now commence an external search process for its next Chief Executive.

NORPA welcomes Artistic Associate

NORPA (Northern Rivers Performing Arts) has welcomed Heather Fairbairn to the NORPA team in the new role of Artistic Associate.

Fairbairn, a Byron Bay-based opera and theatre director, has worked with numerous national arts organisations including Bell Shakespeare, Queensland Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company, La Boite, Opera Queensland, and Opera Australia, as well as leading international theatre and opera companies. She previously worked with CIRCA as their Associate Director, New Work.

Fairbairn’s recent directing credits include Twelfth Night (Bell Shakespeare), Biographica (Lyric Opera/Theatre Works); An Enemy of the People (Queensland Theatre), The Wolves (QUT) and Elektra/Orestes (Metro Arts).

‘I’m thrilled to have joined NORPA as Artistic Associate. I’ve joined a passionate team – led by Julian Louis and Libby Lincoln – who are already creating world-class theatre in the Northern Rivers. As a long-time Byron Bay resident, I’m excited to contribute to NORPA’s program and support the work of the local creative community,’ Fairbairn said in a statement.

Board changes announced at Vitalstatistix

The Board of Port Adelaide’s Vitalstatistix has announced a number of appointments and changes to its members.

Arts administrator Rhen Soggee takes up the post of Board Chair, with Deputy Chair Stephanie Lyall continuing to serve in her current role. Unionist and organiser Aira Firdaus takes on the role of Treasurer.

Vitals’ Executive Director Cassie Magin will continue in her role as Public Officer (ex officio) and Valerie Berry continues her role as Board Member, being joined by new member, Abbey Kendall.

Queensland Ballet to welcome new Ballet Master

Queensland Ballet’s Artistic Director Leanne Benjamin has announced a new appointment to the company’s Artistic Team, with James Barton taking on the role of Ballet Master later this year.

Benjamin said she was delighted to make the appointment: ‘I’m thrilled that James will be joining our Queensland Ballet family as Ballet Master. I have known and worked with James over many years. His vast industry experience will be a great contribution within our Artistic team.’

Read: What the future has in store for Queensland Ballet

Barton was a member of Birmingham Royal Ballet from 2006 to 2019, dancing solo and principal roles in the majority of the company’s repertoire. He created roles in ballets by David Bintley, Gillian Lynne and Jessica Lang as well as touring internationally with the company to the USA, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Spain and Germany.

In 2017, Barton was an original cast member of An American In Paris in the West End, directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, and was also a featured performer in Bob Fosse – it’s showtime! for SkyArts.

He has coached Great Britton’s number one gymnast Rebecca Downie, preparing her for the World Championships and the Tokyo Olympics 2020. He joined Scottish Ballet as Assistant Rehearsal Director in November 2019 and starts with Queensland Ballet on 9 September.

Curator announced for Melbourne Art Fair Melbourne Art Fair 2025

Melbourne Art Fair has appointed Anna Briers as Curator of its 2025 edition, BEYOND.

Briers is Curator at Len Lye and Contemporary Art at the Govett-Brewster Art Gallery (Aotearoa/New Zealand), and Guest Curator at The University of Queensland Art Museum (Meanjin/Brisbane). With 20 years curatorial and project management experience, many of her projects respond to site and context, explore sonic or performative outcomes, or have an element of relationality that promotes audience collaboration towards the production of meaning.

She has produced ambitious large-scale group exhibitions featuring Australian and international contemporary artists as well as artist surveys and new commissions. Key exhibitions include: We Are Electric: Extraction, Extinction and Post-Carbon Futures (2023), UQ Art Museum; the two-part series Conflict in My Outlook featuring Don’t Be Evil (2021), UQ Art Museum, and We Met Online (2021), online; Craftivism: Dissident Objects and Subversive Forms (2018-2020), a two-year national touring exhibition with Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) and NETS Victoria (co-curator); I hope you get this: Raquel Ormella (2018-2020), a two-year national touring exhibition with SAM and NETS Victoria (co-curator); Cover Versions: Mimicry and Resistance (2017-18), SAM; Cornucopia (2016), SAM; and Nell (2016), (co-curator) SAM. She holds a Master of Art Curatorship from The University of Melbourne, a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) and a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Elam, The University of Auckland.

Harnessing the monumental exhibition spaces within the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, BEYOND will present large-scale installations and spatial interventions from leading contemporary artists, and will be held over 20-23 February 2025 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre. More details will be announced in October.

Two new Board members join TNA

Theatre Network Australia (TNA) has announced the appointment of two new Board members, Lachlan Tan and Kate Sulan – the latter in the role of Chair, commencing 1 June 2024.

Sulan is a performance maker, director, dramaturge and facilitator. She was the founding Artistic Director of Rawcus, an award winning theatre company of performers with diverse minds, bodies and imaginations and led the company for 22 years (2000-2022). Sulan is also a long-term collaborator with Back to Back. In 2018, she completed an Advanced Diploma in Group Facilitation and has been helping to hold space and facilitate complex and challenging conversations with care and creativity. Sulan’s work embraces complexity and diversity and is underpinned by the desire to fuel dreams, accumulate questions, slow down time, invite reflection, challenge what is possible and celebrate humanity.

Board member Lachlan Tan is Director, Policy, Strategy and Governance with Melbourne Arts Precinct Corporation. He has held executive and strategic advisory roles in the Victorian Public Service, leading policy design and implementation, and was previously a lawyer with Corrs Chambers Westgarth. He has also composed and performed music for theatre, having studied piano at the Melbourne Conservatorium.

ECU appoints Director of Creative Activation and Public Engagement

Edith Cowan University has appointed Bourby Webster as Director of Creative Activation and Public Engagement for its under-development ECU City project.

Webster (a performer, sportsperson and business leader who founded Perth Symphony Orchestra, which she subsequently led as CEO and Creative Director for 12 years) joins the university to lead the public experience and immersive activation realm for the landmark $853 million ECU City project, set to open in semester one, 2026. She brings a unique fusion of artistry and commercial acumen to the newly established role.

Her track record to date has been recognised with awards including the 2019 Western Australian of the Year (Arts and Culture) and the 2022 Business News Inaugural Power 500.

Webster will oversee strategic creative partnerships and public engagement to deliver dynamic and interactive cultural experiences that embody creativity, technology, business and education.

ECU Vice-President (Engagement) Sonia Mackay-Coghill said the appointment reinforces ECU’s commitment to the Perth City Deal to bring vibrancy, activation and population into the heart of the CBD.

‘We are thrilled to welcome Bourby to ECU and we look forward to forging incredible, new opportunities to deliver creative and innovative experiences for our students, staff and the broader Western Australian community,’ Mackay-Coghill said.

‘This role will help us realise groundbreaking new collaborations with our celebrated cultural institutions to bring the city to life with iconic, educative and sensory experiences that tell our unique Western Australian stories.

‘This is a strategic appointment for ECU and it’s a space that we see as being vitally important in shaping a university experience that is like no other.

‘ECU City will attract the world’s brightest minds in arts, culture, business, technology and education to create a globally recognised hub for immersive experiences right here in Perth,’ Mackay-Coghill concluded.

Webster said she was looking forward to the exciting opportunities ahead. ‘With its proximity to Perth’s cultural precinct, new technologies and a growing talent pipeline of local and international creatives, there are extraordinary possibilities working in partnership with a wide range of stakeholders that truly changes the narrative around arts, culture, innovation and how we do business in Western Australia,’ she said.

ECU City will be Perth’s first fully comprehensive, inner-city university with more than 10,000 staff and students arriving from semester one, 2026.

The $853 million landmark project is part of the $1.66 billion Perth City Deal, and is a collaboration between the Australian Government, Western Australian Government and ECU.

Queensland Theatre welcomes new Chair

The Miles Government has announced the appointment of Guugu Yimithirr man Mr Dean Gibson as the new Chair of the Queensland Theatre Board, marking an important milestone as the first Aboriginal person to hold this leadership position with the company.

Gibson’s appointment follows Ms Elizabeth Jameson’s decision to step down from the role on 26 May, after 11 years of service.

Under Jameson’s leadership, Queensland Theatre has undergone significant transformation, including reimaging of the Bille Brown Theatre as a nationally renowned space for creatives, the growth of the company’s Youth and Education Program and its sustained operations during the pandemic.

Gibson is a renowned filmmaker, storyteller and producer, with his Logie Award-winning work featured on ABC, SBS and NITV. He has served on the Queensland Theatre Board since May 2021.

Gibson assumes the position of Chair following a term as Deputy Chair of Queensland Theatre since June 2022, and as Chair of the company’s Indigenous Reference Group where he has contributed to the company’s artistic direction and programming of First Nations storytelling, and guided pathways and opportunities for First Nations artists and creatives.

Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said: ‘Queensland Theatre plays a vital role in sharing our stories, advancing our creative workforce and helping to shape our cultural identity as we look to the global stage of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

‘Dean will be a champion of First Nations stories as Chair of Queensland Theatre, and his award-winning screen experience will help drive the company to new levels of theatrical diversity, innovation and connection with audiences and communities.

‘I want to thank departing Chair Elizabeth Jameson for her distinguished service and acknowledge her extraordinary contributions and commitment to growing Queensland Theatre as an internationally renowned company,’ Enoch said.

Queensland Theatre Executive Director Criena Gehrke and new Chair Dean Gibson. Photo: Supplied.

New Queensland Theatre Chair, Dean Gibson, added: ‘Story is everything. It’s the heart of who we are. My career behind the camera has taught me that it all starts with a story and ends with a story. Story must be at the heart of this company – stories that challenge, stories that celebrate, and stories that bring truth to our past – they all have their place on our stages, across Queensland. I hope my time as Chair of Queensland Theatre reflects my commitment to robust storytelling and artistic opportunities, especially for our Queensland stories and artists.

‘As I step into this role following the outstanding service and oversight from Elizabeth Jameson, I am deeply grateful for her friendship, mentorship, and unwavering support. She has not only been a great friend but also a guiding light for Queensland Theatre,’ he said.

Elizabeth Jameson AM said: ‘It has been an honour to serve the theatre-loving community of Queensland these past eight years, through a time of so much challenge and change.

‘I pay tribute to the artistic giants of Queensland Theatre’s past and present on whose shoulders we all stand.

‘It is pleasing to leave the company in such excellent hands under the Board leadership of much-valued colleague Dean Gibson and the executive leadership of the visionary Criena Gehrke and I look forward to the doubtless exciting appointment of the next Artistic Director,’ she said.

The Queensland Theatre Board also welcomes three new members – Stephanie Parkin, Christine Castley and Michael Dart – to work alongside Gibson and existing members Tracey Barker, Liz Burcham, Associate Professor Stephen Carleton, Rachel Crowley and Susan Learmonth.

Stephanie Parkin is a Quandamooka woman, co-founder of Parallax Legal, and an intellectual property lawyer dedicated to promoting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander rights and protocols within the arts and other industries.

Christine Castley is Chief Executive Officer of Multicultural Australia, which provides services and support programs for refugees and migrant communities and has extensive senior leadership and advisory experience in state government. Michael Dart is Chief Customer Officer, Energy Queensland with significant executive management, stakeholder relations, policy development and communications experience for state and local governments and private sectors.

Gibson said: ‘I warmly welcome Christine Castley, Michael Dart and Stephanie Parkin to the Board, knowing that their extensive experience and knowledge will greatly benefit the company.

‘As we approach pivotal moments in our state, including truth-telling and the Brisbane Olympics 2032, I am confident that Queensland Theatre will play a pivotal role in amplifying our stories and people to the world through the magic and power of live theatre,’ he concluded.

CuriousWorks welcomes new Management Committee Members

Multi-arts company CuriousWorks has welcomed two newly appointed members to its Management Committee: Anthony Lowe and Sonia Chandra. This follows CuriousWorks and Co-Curious separating governance after six years with the new directors adding depth and experience to the Committee.

Lowe is a Non-Executive Director at The Song Company and Chair of Actuaries Institute’s Public Policy Council Committee; he joins the Management Committee of CuriousWorks as Treasurer.

Chandra has a wealth of experience in employment law and is currently Partner at Danny King Legal. She joins as a general Management Committee Member.

Amy Noble, Chair of both CuriousWorks and Co-Curious, said: ‘This is a significant moment in the history of the companies and recognises the unique and special nature of each of CuriousWorks and Co-Curious and the need for each company to have a specialised Committees of Management. I am delighted that we have been able to attract such talented and generous Board members in Ben, Gary, Anthony and Sonia and express enormous gratitude to Easha who has served the companies faithfully as Treasurer for 10 years. We are always looking for ways to evolve our governance in a way that best supports the needs of each of the businesses and the community so please reach out to us if you feel like you could play a role.’

New Chair announced for Stella Prize

The Stella Prize has announced the appointment of Megan McCracken as Chair of the Board, following former Chair Keren Murray stepped down from the organisation.

McCracken is based in Perth, WA, and is the past Chair of the National Association of Women in Operations (NAWO). In 2021, she won the Industry Advocate Category in the National Women in Industry Awards.

A fierce advocate for gender diversity, McCracken has over 30 years’ experience in executive and non-executive director roles, leadership coaching and community work focussed on gender balance and equality. Over the last decade she mentored over 25 women with Women in Mining and Resources Western Australia, Mentor Walks and NAWO. McCracken is also the co-founder of Extraordinary Women, a network of businesswomen from Perth, and co-founder of Festival Mavens, a social media channel that showcases authors, writers festivals and books across all genres.

Megan McCracken. Photo: Supplied.

Having grown up on the Great Southern region of Western Australia in a house full of books, McCracken has judged literary awards and has become a sought-after interviewer of authors and leadership experts. She is regularly programmed in book festivals and conferences.

McCracken said: ‘I’m honoured to be appointed Chair of Stella, a not-for-profit organisation that for over 13 years has advocated for gender balance in the literary landscape in Australia. Stella has been the voice of change with its suite of programs, including the Stella Count and the Stella Prize. Stella is vital for the recognition of women and non-binary writers and for leaders in the creative arts to connect. With over 144 books nominated for the Prize since 2012 and over 1,000 people joining Stella’s public events in 2024, the organisation is well placed to advocate for a world in which the work of women and non-binary writers in all its breadth is equally valued, recognised and read.’

CEO and Executive Director of Stella, Fiona Sweet, said: ‘I’d like to welcome Megan to Stella. Her expertise in advocating for gender equality coupled with her passion for literature and gender equality will set the organisation for great success.

‘On behalf of Stella, I want to acknowledge the incredible contributions that Keren Murray made during her tenure as both Chair and board member of Stella over the last seven years. Her leadership has brought a positive cultural change to the organisation and has allowed for new initiatives to expand,’ Sweet said.

The Stella Board is Megan McCracken (Chair), Claire Wivell Plater (Deputy Chair), Mary Latham (Treasurer), Abbey Burns (Secretary), Michelle Cheng, Nicole Freeman, Elly Gay, Jamie Irawan, Louise Jones and Michelle Law.

